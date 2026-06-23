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Depending on how you approached the internet over the last decade, Tumblr was either a haven or a place one only saw in some rather unhinged posts shared elsewhere. Love it or hate it, it’s a community like no other, bursting at the seams with some absolutely great content.

In case you needed an internet-post-based pick-me-up, we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest Tumblr posts for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

We Will Test Out Your Metaphor!

A Tumblr post by weaver-z showing a gold rose pin and a note comparing premarital s*x to rose petals, a wild Tumblr gem.

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anort75 avatar
bElLa sTairZz
bElLa sTairZz
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

moral of the story? test your metaphors on your neurodivergent child. this is absolutely critical whilst writing you IA4 external exam for bible studies at A.B paterson. you really want to get that textual features mark of 7/7 as it is usually the hardest criteria. Make sure you don't bleed into religious propaganda of the man above my king my everything who i answer to and who you should too. Because then you willl lose marks.

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    #2

    We’re Breaking Through!

    A screenshot of a TikTok about spiritual attack with a humorous Tumblr comment, a wild Tumblr gem.

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    #3

    Scurvy

    A Tumblr post about scurvy and the comedic timing of an emoji, a wild Tumblr gem.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    8points
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    #4

    For The Positive Side Of Movies

    A Tumblr discussion about CinemaWins, a parody account that finds good things in movies, highlighting a positive take on films as internet gems.

    Key_Associate7476 Report

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    #5

    Cheese

    A screenshot of a funny Tumblr post about working in a cheese business and a customer requesting a zesty cheese. A true Tumblr gem.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    7points
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    anort75 avatar
    bElLa sTairZz
    bElLa sTairZz
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please don't break up a healthy couple. Well. It's not healthy if he is zesty. I dont know. EISH.

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    #6

    *eye Twitches*

    A Tumblr post with wild Tumblr gems, showing a funny interaction about grammar correction and forgiveness.

    KimiMoons Report

    7points
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    #7

    Boybands And Polycules

    A Tumblr post discussing wild Tumblr gems, boy bands, and the pressure of being the nucleus of a boyband polycule.

    DatBittsch Report

    7points
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    anort75 avatar
    bElLa sTairZz
    bElLa sTairZz
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    unc's in the chat unc's in the chaaaaaaaaaat

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    #8

    What An Attention Seeker

    A humorous Tumblr post about the Joker's chemicals, a wild Tumblr gem.

    Ashish_ank Report

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    #9

    Shocking, I Know

    A Tumblr post showing an anonymous question about blocking queer blogs and the witty response from wizardpotions, a Tumblr gem.

    Neuta-Isa Report

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    #10

    Homophobic Wrens

    A Tumblr post by headspace-hotel about the existence of homosexuality and homophobia in species, a wild Tumblr gem.

    Lemon_Lime_Lily Report

    6points
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    #11

    Know Your Audience

    A Tumblr post explaining corporate lingo for appealing to a wider audience and striking a nerve, a relatable internet gem.

    Eireika Report

    6points
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    anort75 avatar
    bElLa sTairZz
    bElLa sTairZz
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Themes are integral to good marks. I can see how, that is the work of a 25/25. You must have themes to have an amazing work. Well. Work is corrupt.

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    #12

    Gender

    Wild Tumblr gems: A humorous post about gender options and a funny response about a warrant.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

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    #13

    Drunk But Still Staring At Her Selfies

    Wild Tumblr gems: A screenshot of a humorous text exchange and a Gomez Addams caption.

    ApkaHunYawwr Report

    6points
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    #14

    “It Didn’t” “But What If It Did?”

    A Tumblr post featuring wild Tumblr gems, humorously complaining about Google Maps and missing the bus.

    Temporary-Snow333 Report

    6points
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    #15

    Controversial Opinions

    A Tumblr post discussing awkward interview questions and a follow-up comment equating it to the autistic experience, a Tumblr gem.

    LadyStardustAlright Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    They Better Hurry Up

    A Tumblr post by what-even-is-thiss expressing frustration about the lack of teen dystopia love triangles saving the world, a Tumblr gem.

    RevolutionaryOwlz Report

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    #17

    Day That Lives In Infamy

    A Tumblr post by farmgf showing a post from Nov 5, 2020, and a reply on Nov 24, 2020, commenting on its context, a wild Tumblr gem.

    Neuta-Isa Report

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    #18

    *undiagnoses Myself*

    A Tumblr post about reverse hypochondriac tendencies and a story of temporary blindness, showcasing Tumblr gems.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    5points
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    #19

    Cookie Clicker Capitalism

    A Tumblr post discussing Cookie Clicker as a straightforward depiction and critique of capitalism. This is a wild Tumblr gem.

    linuxaddict334 Report

    5points
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    anort75 avatar
    bElLa sTairZz
    bElLa sTairZz
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like most criqitues of capalistm

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    #20

    My Old Person Trait

    Four different Tumblr posts, each discussing a different aspect of an old person trait. These are wild Tumblr gems.

    Nyxalithen Report

    5points
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    anort75 avatar
    bElLa sTairZz
    bElLa sTairZz
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    just admirable traits, nothing old about it

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    #21

    Bro Not Gonna Wake Up In The Morning 😭

    A Tumblr post about authors writing unrealistic drinking scenes. A funny Tumblr gem.

    Temporary-Snow333 Report

    5points
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    anort75 avatar
    bElLa sTairZz
    bElLa sTairZz
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are you reading? Do you write

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    #22

    Management Catching Flies

    A Tumblr post about wild Tumblr gems; someone trying to catch flies with vinegar and another about hiring and retaining employees.

    VermicelliMedium2485 Report

    5points
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    #23

    Moon: Japan 😍😍

    A Tumblr post about wild Tumblr gems and the Japanese word for moon, tsuki, with a translation search.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    5points
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    #24

    Respectfully, Please Stop Vaping In My Face. I’m Tired

    A Tumblr post about wild Tumblr gems and the period when air didn't stink between smoking and vaping.

    Temporary-Snow333 Report

    5points
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    anort75 avatar
    bElLa sTairZz
    bElLa sTairZz
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bro have watched that birriths show skims. Bro british ppl legit all the time. Not the case of britian henceforth. Wait, how cool was it back in the yey. Honestly. Honestly I hope your unscshathed. Sorry this is larp central

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    #25

    The Last Neanderthal

    A heartwarming yet sad Tumblr gem about the last Neanderthals. The internet refuses to forget this picture.

    Temporary-Snow333 Report

    5points
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    #26

    Your What On The Poor?

    A viral Tumblr post discusses the importance of teaching media literacy and critical thinking in English class, one of many wild Tumblr gems.

    gur40goku Report

    5points
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    anort75 avatar
    bElLa sTairZz
    bElLa sTairZz
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh no. higher level englishes maybe but majority will skip or skim over it sadly, especially at public schools. im so lucky i go to private

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    #27

    The Devs Made A Grave Mistake

    A humorous Tumblr post about vaulting over a grave in a video game, diminishing emotional resonance, shared as wild Tumblr gems.

    AlphaCat77 Report

    5points
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    #28

    Tumblr vs. The New York Times

    A New York Times article and a Tumblr post present contrasting views on parenting, sparking online debate as wild Tumblr gems.

    AlphaCat77 Report

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    #29

    Two Kinds Of People

    A Tumblr post about wild Tumblr gems discusses the superpower of shapeshifting and its humorous applications.

    Ashish_ank Report

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    #30

    The Copper Legacy

    A Tumblr writing prompt about the afterlife and being remembered, with a humorous reply about selling bad copper, a unique Tumblr gem.

    MustardGoddess Report

    5points
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    #31

    Cigarette

    A screenshot of Tumblr posts about the words cigarette and cigar, with a user comically forgetting cigars exist. A funny Tumblr gem.

    ATN-Antronach Report

    5points
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    #32

    My Gender Is Whatever Is Most Convenient To The Bit

    A Tumblr post about the rule of not including joke options in Tumblr polls and a user relating to the bit, a Tumblr gem.

    Justthisdudeyaknow Report

    4points
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    #33

    Title

    A Tumblr post discussing the interpretation of J.R.R. Tolkien's works as allegories for WWI, a Tumblr gem.

    MToucan60 Report

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    #34

    Bang For Your Buck

    A Tumblr post by json-derulo listing phrases that should prompt reevaluation, a wild Tumblr gem.

    AscendedDragonSage Report

    4points
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    #35

    Social Cognihazard

    A Tumblr post about majoring in creative writing and reading My Immortal aloud, featuring a popular internet gem.

    ATN-Antronach Report

    4points
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    #36

    A Ring Of Dance And Stone

    A humorous Tumblr post listing common words found in Young Adult (YA) book titles, highlighting popular internet gems.

    onlynorthstar Report

    4points
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    #37

    Roflmao

    A Tumblr post asking why lmao stuck around but rofl died, with a response saying #floor dirty. These are wild Tumblr gems.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    4points
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    #38

    Is There An Actual Woke Alcohol Brand? I Don't Really Drink

    A Tumblr post praising Glass Onion and its impact on saving someone from the alt-right pipeline. This is a wild Tumblr gem.

    Fragrant-Upstairs932 Report

    4points
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    #39

    Guy vs. Man

    A Tumblr post explaining the different connotations of the words guy and man. A linguistic Tumblr gem.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    4points
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    #40

    People's Bodies Are Not The Problem Here

    A Tumblr post discussing body autonomy and the slippery slope of fascism. A thought-provoking Tumblr gem.

    CharlieFiner Report

    4points
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    #41

    Who Will Join Me?

    A Tumblr post about the One Piece treasure and its secret location. A fascinating Tumblr gem.

    infinitysaga Report

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    #42

    What

    A Tumblr post detailing a game called Abraham Lincoln and the Slimy Slug. A humorous Tumblr gem.

    piggicakes Report

    4points
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    #43

    Made Up Words

    A Tumblr post about wild Tumblr gems; discussing the origin of the words cis and trans, humorously implying Roman word creation.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    4points
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    #44

    My Steak Is Too Juicy, My Lobster Too Buttery…

    A Tumblr post discussing dating preferences and wild Tumblr gems; one person wants a goth girlfriend, another replies about lemonade.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    4points
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    #45

    Prey

    A Tumblr post about wild Tumblr gems; one user describes feeling like prey, another replies they know what it's like to be a burger.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    4points
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    #46

    AI-Sober

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post discussing an individual being 4 months clean from AI, generating engaging online discourse. A Tumblr gem.

    Eireika Report

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    #47

    Class Names

    A screenshot of two funny Tumblr posts, one about a class and another about a sociology degree with organised crime. Great Tumblr gems.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    4points
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    #48

    Unconventional Meme Storage

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post showing a user's Instagram DMs to the French President, featuring a funny reel. This is a Tumblr gem.

    AlphaCat77 Report

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    #49

    A Butterfly In A Steel Plant

    Wild Tumblr gems: A post about smelling a fresh orange in McDonald's, out of place.

    ApkaHunYawwr Report

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    #50

    Sincerity Audacity

    A humorous Tumblr post about donating to Wikipedia, a wild gem. The internet refuses to forget this picture.

    MustardGoddess Report

    4points
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    #51

    Official Diagnosis

    A funny Tumblr post discussing the Japanese word for Edgelord, a wild gem. The internet refuses to forget this picture.

    Kelcipher Report

    4points
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    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Did I say that out loud?
    Did I say that out loud?
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure why this was my first thought, but, where is Captain Wafflestomper?

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    #52

    Confess And Get The Fuck Out

    A sign with humorous instructions for confession, a Tumblr gem. The internet refuses to forget this picture.

    Ashish_ank Report

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    #53

    Nonbinary Wine

    A heartwarming Tumblr story featuring a nonbinary person and their stepmom, highlighting unique identities, shared as wild Tumblr gems.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    4points
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    smi avatar
    S Mi
    S Mi
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone saw Schitts Creek

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    #54

    Girl What?

    A series of Tumblr posts discussing library rules and interest in cannibalism, a wild Tumblr gem.

    PandaBear905 Report

    4points
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    #55

    Organically

    A Tumblr post about strange compliments, a wild Tumblr gem.

    AscendedDragonSage Report

    4points
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    #56

    Clocking Out

    A Tumblr post describing an awkward interaction with a customer about a clock, showcasing a relatable, wild Tumblr gem.

    AscendedDragonSage Report

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    #57

    Mmm, Bitter Almonds

    A Tumblr post discussing Agatha Christie's knowledge of poisons from World War I training, a funny Tumblr gem about famous writers.

    Justthisdudeyaknow Report

    4points
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    #58

    This Made Me Sad, So You’re All Seeing It Too

    A Tumblr post depicting a humorous exchange between a person from the present and a medieval peasant, offering a wild Tumblr gem.

    Neuta-Isa Report

    4points
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    #59

    Pros And Cons Of AI

    A Tumblr post about the pros and cons of AI, featuring a humorous take on an AI defense in a lawsuit, a wild Tumblr gem.

    Infamous-Rutabaga-50 Report

    4points
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    #60

    Genuinely Insane Stance

    A screenshot of Tumblr posts discussing authors on AO3 and problematic white authors, implying sarcasm about AO3 authors. A funny Tumblr gem.

    Neuta-Isa Report

    4points
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    #61

    American Schools Aren’t Teaching Phonics Anymore

    A screenshot of Tumblr posts discussing how people online often skim words instead of actually reading, linking it to the education system. A funny Tumblr gem.

    PandaBear905 Report

    4points
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    #62

    Space Space Wanna Go Space Yes Please Space

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post about the pilot-astronaut pipeline, humorously suggesting a secret second sky before space. A funny Tumblr gem.

    SuppressWarnings Report

    4points
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    #63

    As A Former Southern Teen, This Is Accurate LOL

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post discussing an interaction where a teenager used ma'am and then corrected themselves, considering pronouns for the individual with blue hair. A funny Tumblr gem.

    Lemon_Lime_Lily Report

    4points
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    #64

    My Name Is Fictional Woman And I Can Be Pregnant Without Repercussions

    A Tumblr post by 'youre-only-gay-once' from Feb 23, sarcastically describing a fictional woman from an apocalyptic show, a Tumblr gem.

    TemaTomo Report

    4points
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    #65

    The Moon, The Tides, And The French

    A Tumblr post by 'officialpenise' from Mar 15, sharing a story about polyamorous high schoolers, a wild Tumblr gem.

    Infamous-Rutabaga-50 Report

    4points
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    #66

    Start Taking Some Notes People!

    A meme with dominoes illustrating Reddit making a stupid decision about API pricing, leading to someone losing their virginity on Tumblr.

    evan-the-dude Report

    4points
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    #67

    The Continued Tribulations Of Mr Smeagol

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post about a security guy noticing a square phone-ish shape and it being a can of pocket herring.

    Infamous-Rutabaga-50 Report

    4points
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    #68

    If You’re Planning To Support The New Show In Any Capacity Just Know That I Do Think Less Of You As A Person :)

    A screenshot of a tweet saying Yall cant even boycott Harry Potter, juxtaposed with a tweet about fighting back during slavery.

    netflist Report

    4points
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    #69

    Ey, I’m Riddling Here!

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post about a Sphinx employee slash bodega cat that blocks the door and asks riddles.

    RevolutionaryOwlz Report

    4points
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    #70

    Anyway Here’s Wonderwall

    A Tumblr post about trying to play Wonderwall on a hospital heart monitor, a wild Tumblr gem.

    AlphaCat77 Report

    4points
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    #71

    This Is Me And My Same Color T-Shirt And Shorts

    A Tumblr post humorously showing a medical record noting a patient dresses oddly, a wild Tumblr gem.

    Ashish_ank Report

    4points
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    #72

    Born To Bake. Forced To Game

    A Tumblr post by vympr about a scientist baking sourdough bread with 4500-year-old yeast, a wild Tumblr gem.

    Heroic-Forger Report

    3points
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    #73

    I Would Have Safeworded

    A Tumblr post recounting a humorous and slightly awkward birthday spanking experience in a dungeon. This is a wild Tumblr gem.

    Infamous-Rutabaga-50 Report

    3points
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    #74

    One Radical Claim

    A lengthy Tumblr post about wild Tumblr gems; arguing that 11-year-olds should be taught to make simple food and criticizing opposing views.

    Eireika Report

    3points
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    #75

    Just In Case,,,

    A screenshot of a funny Tumblr post encouraging a teenage girl to write about politics instead of crushes in her diary. A Tumblr gem.

    GlitteringTone6425 Report

    3points
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    #76

    Cat

    Wild Tumblr gems: A series of posts about a cat enjoying a fiction podcast and loving human voices.

    MelanieWalmartinez Report

    3points
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    #77

    R/Curatedtumblr × R/Greentext Crossover Episode

    Wild Tumblr gems: A funny story about a restaurant interaction and a waitress with a southern accent.

    cunt_dykeula Report

    3points
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    #78

    Ancient Sumerian Has Arrived

    A Tumblr post about life expectancy and being 30 years old, a wild gem. The internet refuses to forget this picture.

    MustardGoddess Report

    3points
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    #79

    That's How It Works

    A Tumblr post by 'sexhaver' about a legal advice query where laxatives were added to stolen food, a wild Tumblr gem.

    evan-the-dude Report

    3points
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    #80

    Diagnosed In One Sentence

    A Tumblr post by 'theprideful-deactivated20251201' about oversharing, followed by a reply about being teased, showcasing wild Tumblr gems.

    MustardGoddess Report

    3points
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    #81

    A Healthy Marriage

    A Tumblr post by 'busket' from Feb 22, discussing wild Tumblr gems and the Virgin Mary's potential post-birth intimacy.

    Infamous-Rutabaga-50 Report

    3points
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    #82

    95 Miles In A 25 Mile Zone

    A screenshot of a Tumblr post about a dad getting three speeding tickets dismissed due to racism, despite being guilty.

    evan-the-dude Report

    3points
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    #83

    This Is Really Cool!

    A Tumblr post discussing an astronaut editing Wikipedia from space, a wild Tumblr gem.

    Lemon_Lime_Lily Report

    3points
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    #84

    Hp "Worldbuilding"

    A Tumblr post making fun of Harry Potter worldbuilding as just British things, a wild Tumblr gem.

    Pizzadramon Report

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    #85

    Alcohol

    A Tumblr post about the letdown of alcoholic drinks tasting like car exhaust, a wild Tumblr gem.

    The_Horse_Head_Man Report

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