85 Wild Tumblr Gems The Internet Refuse To Forget To This Day (New Pics)
Depending on how you approached the internet over the last decade, Tumblr was either a haven or a place one only saw in some rather unhinged posts shared elsewhere. Love it or hate it, it’s a community like no other, bursting at the seams with some absolutely great content.
In case you needed an internet-post-based pick-me-up, we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest Tumblr posts for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.
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We Will Test Out Your Metaphor!
moral of the story? test your metaphors on your neurodivergent child. this is absolutely critical whilst writing you IA4 external exam for bible studies at A.B paterson. you really want to get that textual features mark of 7/7 as it is usually the hardest criteria. Make sure you don't bleed into religious propaganda of the man above my king my everything who i answer to and who you should too. Because then you willl lose marks.
We’re Breaking Through!
Scurvy
For The Positive Side Of Movies
Cheese
Please don't break up a healthy couple. Well. It's not healthy if he is zesty. I dont know. EISH.
*eye Twitches*
Boybands And Polycules
What An Attention Seeker
Shocking, I Know
Homophobic Wrens
Know Your Audience
Themes are integral to good marks. I can see how, that is the work of a 25/25. You must have themes to have an amazing work. Well. Work is corrupt.
Gender
Drunk But Still Staring At Her Selfies
“It Didn’t” “But What If It Did?”
Controversial Opinions
They Better Hurry Up
Day That Lives In Infamy
*undiagnoses Myself*
Cookie Clicker Capitalism
My Old Person Trait
Bro Not Gonna Wake Up In The Morning 😭
Management Catching Flies
Moon: Japan 😍😍
Respectfully, Please Stop Vaping In My Face. I’m Tired
Bro have watched that birriths show skims. Bro british ppl legit all the time. Not the case of britian henceforth. Wait, how cool was it back in the yey. Honestly. Honestly I hope your unscshathed. Sorry this is larp central
The Last Neanderthal
Your What On The Poor?
Uh no. higher level englishes maybe but majority will skip or skim over it sadly, especially at public schools. im so lucky i go to private
The Devs Made A Grave Mistake
Tumblr vs. The New York Times
Two Kinds Of People
The Copper Legacy
Cigarette
My Gender Is Whatever Is Most Convenient To The Bit
Title
Bang For Your Buck
Social Cognihazard
A Ring Of Dance And Stone
Roflmao
Is There An Actual Woke Alcohol Brand? I Don't Really Drink
Guy vs. Man
People's Bodies Are Not The Problem Here
Who Will Join Me?
What
Made Up Words
My Steak Is Too Juicy, My Lobster Too Buttery…
Prey
AI-Sober
Class Names
Unconventional Meme Storage
A Butterfly In A Steel Plant
Sincerity Audacity
Official Diagnosis
Not sure why this was my first thought, but, where is Captain Wafflestomper?