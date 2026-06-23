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Depending on how you approached the internet over the last decade, Tumblr was either a haven or a place one only saw in some rather unhinged posts shared elsewhere. Love it or hate it, it’s a community like no other, bursting at the seams with some absolutely great content.

In case you needed an internet-post-based pick-me-up, we’ve gathered some of the best and funniest Tumblr posts for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.