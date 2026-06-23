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The internet has no shortage of animal content, but some pages seem to understand exactly what people need after a long day. “Animals Doing Things” is one of them. The hugely popular Instagram page has built a massive following by sharing funny, relatable, and often painfully accurate animal memes.

Bored Panda has previously featured memes from this page, and this new selection once again shows why it remains such a favorite online. Part of the charm is how easily these memes translate animal weirdness into human situations. As the internet keeps getting louder and more stressful, pages like “Animals Doing Things” offer something refreshingly simple: animals being strange, expressive, and unintentionally hilarious.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest animal memes around, and let us know which ones made you laugh the most by voting on your favorites.

More info: Instagram