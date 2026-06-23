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The internet has no shortage of animal content, but some pages seem to understand exactly what people need after a long day. “Animals Doing Things” is one of them. The hugely popular Instagram page has built a massive following by sharing funny, relatable, and often painfully accurate animal memes.

Bored Panda has previously featured memes from this page, and this new selection once again shows why it remains such a favorite online. Part of the charm is how easily these memes translate animal weirdness into human situations. As the internet keeps getting louder and more stressful, pages like “Animals Doing Things” offer something refreshingly simple: animals being strange, expressive, and unintentionally hilarious.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest animal memes around, and let us know which ones made you laugh the most by voting on your favorites.

More info: Instagram

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#1

A white cat sitting atop a ceiling fan, with text about financially supporting its lifestyle, a funny animal meme.

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Bi.Felicia
Bi.Felicia
Community Member
Premium 43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rightfully so

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    #2

    A funny meme of a small, sleeping rodent curled on a wooden surface, embodying funny animal content.

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    #3

    A funny animal meme of a wide-eyed cat looking intently, representing the urge to finish a quiz for cute animal content.

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    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I have questions. Questions that need answering!" - Gandalf, fellow garlic bread

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    #4

    Funny memes showing a woman with a hard hat feeder for hummingbirds, portraying cute animal content.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope to accomplish this, one day. I just recently bought small feeders, like these and I can't wait to try them out.

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    #5

    A funny animal meme with Canadian geese marching towards a stadium, providing cute animal content.

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    #6

    A text message conversation with an image of a dog in a ghost costume at a front door, part of funny animal content.

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    10points
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    #7

    A funny animal meme featuring a bunny sitting in an office chair as a boss, suggesting celery raises for employees.

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    #8

    Funny memes with a small bird on a tiled floor next to a shelf of wine bottles, providing cute animal content.

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    #9

    A funny animal meme of a cute puppy in overalls with big eyes and a flower, a delightful piece of cute animal content.

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    #10

    Funny memes with a rabbit meme basking under a rainbow and sun, representing cute animal content.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would love to be reincarnated as a spoiled, loved house pet.

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    #11

    Funny memes featuring a monkey looking exasperated, then giving a thumbs up. Cute animal content for daily dose.

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    #12

    A cute animal content meme featuring an adorable bunny with a pink bow, looking angry. Funny memes daily dose.

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    #13

    A cute animal content meme with sparrows on a table, one stealing a fry. Funny memes daily dose.

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    6points
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    #14

    A cute animal content meme of a horse in a stall, looking through a broken door. Funny memes daily dose.

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    6points
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    #15

    A cute animal content meme showing a tiny turtle weighing 2 grams on a scale. Funny memes daily dose.

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    6points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A funny meme of a thoughtful frog statue, posing with its arms crossed, symbolizing funny animal content.

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    #17

    A meme with a sad man transforming to happy after seeing cute animal content, specifically birds.

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    #18

    A split image contrasting Dogs before with a historical painting of a dog, and Dogs today with a modern dog eating a treat, both funny animal memes.

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    5points
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    #19

    Funny memes with a teddy bear holding a watering can next to potted plants, showcasing cute animal content.

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    5points
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    #20

    A cute animal content meme featuring a baby skunk being held, sticking out its tongue. Funny memes daily dose.

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    5points
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    #21

    A funny meme depicts a small dog with flowing fur mid-jump over water, with two dolphins leaping, illustrating funny animal content.

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    #22

    Two cute baby capybaras hugging in a grassy field, showcasing adorable animal content and funny memes.

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    #23

    A monkey with a white beard and orange chest sitting on a branch, looking bored, funny animal memes.

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    5points
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    #24

    A very round, large chicken, funny memes about a cute animal content.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like she ate a basketball

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    #25

    Funny animal meme of a tiger with a wide-angle lens nose, looking at the camera wondering about food.

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    #26

    Funny animal meme of a seal in blue water with big eyes, looking surprised when offered food.

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    5points
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    #27

    Funny animal meme of a small rooster on a scale next to five mandarin oranges, showing equal weight.

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    5points
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    #28

    A funny animal meme featuring a monkey peeking around a corner with a surprised look, perfect for cute animal content.

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    5points
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    #29

    A funny animal meme of a horse with "Juicy" written on its flank, showing cute animal content.

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    5points
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    #30

    A funny animal meme with a colorful, whimsical lizard on sand, illustrating cute animal content.

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    5points
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    #31

    A funny animal meme featuring a badger in a car, rescued from the cold, representing cute animal content.

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    5points
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    #32

    A homemade Jeopardy game with categories like Animals, More Animals, and Overflowing Animals, showcasing funny animal content.

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    #33

    A screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing birdwatching, featuring funny animal content and memes.

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    #34

    A funny animal meme showing a tortoise walking around a store, adding to a collection of cute animal content.

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    #35

    A funny animal meme showing an elephant with its trunk reaching into a kitchen, a common sight for cute animal content.

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    #36

    A baby otter holding a toy guitar, looking disappointed, funny memes about cute animal content.

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    4points
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    #37

    A funny meme split into two: a small dog tucked in bed and Tony the Tiger on TV, showing funny animal content.

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    4points
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    #38

    A funny meme shows a cat stretched uncomfortably between an office chair and a window sill, representing funny animal content.

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    #39

    Funny animal meme of a large crab shell on a balcony railing, left by a crow, offering cute content.

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    3points
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    #40

    Cute animal content meme showing a mouse in a dress sleeping in a lotus flower, envisioning another life.

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