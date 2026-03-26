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If you ever need a smile, there’s one Instagram page that almost everyone turns to. With millions of followers worldwide and a tongue-in-cheek claim of being “Rated the #1 Instagram page by every single animal,” ‘Animals Doing Things’ has become a go‑to source for snapshots of everyday creatures paired with perfectly timed captions that turn them into hilarious memes.

No matter who you are, there’s something here for everyone. Whether it’s work, daily routines, friends, nightlife, or just life in general, this page has a post that will hit home.

Scroll down to see 50 of the best memes from this viral page that prove animals make our lives better every single day.