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If you ever need a smile, there’s one Instagram page that almost everyone turns to. With millions of followers worldwide and a tongue-in-cheek claim of being “Rated the #1 Instagram page by every single animal,” ‘Animals Doing Things’ has become a go‑to source for snapshots of everyday creatures paired with perfectly timed captions that turn them into hilarious memes.

No matter who you are, there’s something here for everyone. Whether it’s work, daily routines, friends, nightlife, or just life in general, this page has a post that will hit home.

Scroll down to see 50 of the best memes from this viral page that prove animals make our lives better every single day.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

animalsdoingthings Report

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    #2

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

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    #3

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    49points
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    maryzurlinden avatar
    Purple Gurl
    Purple Gurl
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The OP owes me a new work computer due to the pic making me laugh so hard I horked soda out my nose!

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    #4

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    45points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But does it have more fun? Clairol wants to know.

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    #5

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    45points
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    maryzurlinden avatar
    Purple Gurl
    Purple Gurl
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! Looks like a stained glass sculpture!

    18
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    #6

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    43points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally all my "bad" choices make sense! 🙂

    10
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    #7

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    41points
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    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy cow... this was an udder mis-steak.

    5
    5points
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    #8

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    39points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That explains why they developed pouches - to smuggle contraband into their prison.

    14
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    #9

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    38points
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    #10

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    36points
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    #11

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    36points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If there had been no sign, would the bear still be there?

    7
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    #12

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    35points
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    #13

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    31points
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    maryzurlinden avatar
    Purple Gurl
    Purple Gurl
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair-they got a chihuahua. A portable sparkling rat with the personality of Satan to back it up.

    31
    31points
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    #14

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    31points
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    jimalves avatar
    Jim Alves
    Jim Alves
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's Emile and Remy from Ratatouille!

    8
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    #15

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    31points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    31points
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    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And yet Shetland ponies are remarkably fast, especially when you are racing them to the door of the feed room you forgot to close.

    32
    32points
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    #17

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    28points
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    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you quickly scan the basket to see what flavours they have, in case they don't ask your preference.

    4
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    #18

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    27points
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    austinl avatar
    Austzn
    Austzn
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Slim Jim wants you to provide a lap perhaps.

    4
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    #19

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    27points
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    mikerodrick avatar
    Mike Rodrick
    Mike Rodrick
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's working on his ninja escape skills.

    4
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    #20

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    25points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are always the best days

    8
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    #21

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    24points
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    #22

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    24points
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    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote for Bark Twain 🤣

    20
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    #23

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    24points
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a spotted lanternfly nymph. They are horribly invasive and breed uncontrollably. There was an attempt to stop them from spreading across the USA, but it was a waste of time, there's no stopping the little wotsits. K*****g one, or even hundreds makes no difference.

    18
    18points
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    #24

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    23points
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    daya-meyer avatar
    Daya
    Daya
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to think about Aziraphel and Crowley... One is about to stretch his wing to protect the other one from the rain.

    15
    15points
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    #25

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    22points
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    #26

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    22points
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    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did the bartender ask, "Why the long face?"?

    9
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    #27

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    22points
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    #28

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    21points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If anyone calls you on it, you can say you were just horsing around.

    9
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    #29

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    20points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "If I like the smell, it doesn't matter what the function is. Deal me in!"

    8
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    #30

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    20points
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    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised more men don't just buy an extra portion of fries, they know they won't get to eat all of theirs otherwise.

    8
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    #31

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    20points
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    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And he looks stunning!

    7
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    #32

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    19points
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    jelena-hegedis avatar
    Jelena
    Jelena
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Raymond, is that you?🌟

    2
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    #33

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    19points
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    cathy_mcgee avatar
    Don't listen to me
    Don't listen to me
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw that white bear swivel seat in a posh shop here recently. It is big & gorgeous but the price an unbelievable €11.900,-

    7
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    #34

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    19points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not being silly. The bird is auditioning for the synchronized swimming team.

    9
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    #35

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    19points
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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's waiting for the bartender to bring his Bamboo Shooters.

    11
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    #36

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    17points
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    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's 21° for the rest of the world.

    8
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    #37

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    16points
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    maryzurlinden avatar
    Purple Gurl
    Purple Gurl
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That hurts because it's true

    8
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    #38

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    16points
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    #39

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    15points
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    #40

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    14points
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    #41

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    14points
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    #42

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    13points
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    jeromelenovo avatar
    Jerome Lenovo
    Jerome Lenovo
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the perfect client for fast foods

    1
    1point
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    #43

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    13points
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    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They do a lot of climbing I believe :)

    4
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    #44

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    13points
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    #45

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    9points
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    #46

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    8points
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    leenapetrich avatar
    Leena Petrich
    Leena Petrich
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pepsi was savage for that commercial .

    3
    3points
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    #47

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    8points
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    #48

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    6points
    POST
    #49

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    3points
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    #50

    50 Animal Memes So Perfectly Timed They Feel Scripted (But They’re Not)

    animalsdoingthings Report

    0points
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