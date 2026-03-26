50 Funny Posts From “Animals Doing Things” That Might Bring Some Sunshine To Your Day
If you ever need a smile, there’s one Instagram page that almost everyone turns to. With millions of followers worldwide and a tongue-in-cheek claim of being “Rated the #1 Instagram page by every single animal,” ‘Animals Doing Things’ has become a go‑to source for snapshots of everyday creatures paired with perfectly timed captions that turn them into hilarious memes.
No matter who you are, there’s something here for everyone. Whether it’s work, daily routines, friends, nightlife, or just life in general, this page has a post that will hit home.
Scroll down to see 50 of the best memes from this viral page that prove animals make our lives better every single day.
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The OP owes me a new work computer due to the pic making me laugh so hard I horked soda out my nose!
To be fair-they got a chihuahua. A portable sparkling rat with the personality of Satan to back it up.
It's a spotted lanternfly nymph. They are horribly invasive and breed uncontrollably. There was an attempt to stop them from spreading across the USA, but it was a waste of time, there's no stopping the little wotsits. K*****g one, or even hundreds makes no difference.
I'm surprised more men don't just buy an extra portion of fries, they know they won't get to eat all of theirs otherwise.
I saw that white bear swivel seat in a posh shop here recently. It is big & gorgeous but the price an unbelievable €11.900,-