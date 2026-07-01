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Here on Bored Panda, we've had "blessed" memes, we've had "cursed" memes, but now, it's time for "blursed" memes, which are, you guessed it, both blessed and cursed at the same time.

While the concept may sound confusing at first, I can assure you that the images are too. The content, which we got from the subreddit r/BlursedMemes, is as easy to understand as IKEA assembly instructions. And even if you do figure out what the pictures depict, it's often still unclear how to feel about them.

My suggestion: the less you overthink them, the more they start to make sense. Somehow.

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#1

A blursed meme showing a couple in bed and a cat operating a video camera, with text 'Don't speak! More passion!'

u/evolworks Report

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    #2

    A blursed meme showing a side-by-side comparison of a family image before and after ChatGPT generated a child.

    u/ErinDotEngineer Report

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    Whether this list leans more toward "cursed" or "blessed" ultimately depends on your interpretation. However, the cursed image as a meme can trace its roots straight back to the Creepypasta era. For the unfamiliar, Creepypastas were a mix of horror stories and urban legends that emerged from various forums and dark corners of the internet in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

    A spooky subset of "copypasta"—blocks of text copied, pasted, and circulated online like digital chain letters—Creepypasta notably gave rise to legendary characters such as the infamous Slender Man and the moral-panic-inducing bird-woman chimera, Momo.

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    "The thing around Creepypasta stuff is that sometimes it blurs the lines between genuinely, earnestly supposed to be scary and something that's scary but also playful and funny," says Ryan Milner, an assistant professor in communications at the College of Charleston and author of a book about the rise of meme culture, The World Made Meme.
    #3

    A blursed meme displays a hand holding a tiny hourglass, ironically suggesting a long game with a short timer.

    u/whowtoospelwurds Report

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    #4

    A blursed meme of a text message conversation where a daughter asks her mom to pick her up from a sleepover, only to be told it's her own family.

    u/evolworks Report

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    #5

    A blursed meme of a woman next to a Bentley with a red bow, and a comment about constant worry.

    u/evolworks Report

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    What usually separates a cursed image from a simple shock photo is that the terror is implied rather than stated outright. There is always an imagined narrative lurking behind it—albeit one that is frequently and deeply unclear.

    You're left with the distinct sense that a highly specific, chaotic series of unfortunate and bizarre events led up to that moment.

    With blursed images, this confusion is even more intense because your brain is kind of trying to laugh, gasp, and "aww" at the exact same time.
    #6

    A blursed meme showing a man delivering resumes as donuts, with the slogan 'Most resumes end up in trash. Mine - in your belly.'

    u/ErinDotEngineer Report

    4points
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    #7

    A blursed meme of a fetus in an MRI, showing a creepy image for a blursed laugh.

    u/Rough_Ambition_931 Report

    4points
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    #8

    A blursed meme featuring Cardi B with a confused expression, superimposed with a comment section about tattoos hurting.

    u/Daemon_13_ Report

    4points
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    #9

    A blursed meme featuring Kermit the Frog looking smug, with text about older people saying youre too young to be tired.

    u/late_to_redd1t Report

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    Blursed images seem to reaffirm the "benign violation theory." Basically, it says that for something to be funny, it has to hit three specific boxes all at the exact same time: it has to feel a little wrong, it has to be completely safe, and you have to realize both of those things simultaneously.

    The "wrong" part—the violation—just means the situation breaks your expectations of how the world should work. This can be anything from physical playfighting and tickling to someone totally butchering grammar rules for a bad pun.
    #10

    A blursed meme showing a yellow pallet jack next to two electric scooters, humorously labeled 'a scooter for people with two legs'.

    u/evolworks Report

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    #11

    A blursed meme barber attempting an intricate haircut resembling a face, based on a photo on a phone.

    u/evolworks Report

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    #12

    A blursed meme showing a hand wearing a silicone finger extension to appear AI-generated for a 'criminal life hack'.

    u/Darkkiller059 Report

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    #13

    A blursed meme showing people on a subway ignoring a crying man, focused on their phones.

    u/evolworks Report

    4points
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    But how do you make something that feels wrong feel safe (or blessed)? According to experts, there are three main ways to do it:

    You just don't care that much: If a church gives away a giant luxury SUV as a prize, a highly religious person might find it offensive, but someone who isn't religious will probably just laugh because they have no skin in the game.

    You've got some distance: It’s the classic rule of comedy—it’s funny because it happened a long time ago, it happened to someone else, or it’s completely fictional.

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    There's a backup explanation: Take tickling or playfighting. Your brain initially flags it as a physical attack, but the backup explanation is, "Oh wait, this person is just playing around." It's actually why primates laugh during roughhousing—the laughter is a literal signal to the rest of the group saying, "Hey, this looks scary, but we're totally okay.
    #14

    A blursed meme of an overturned Mentos truck next to a Coca-Cola truck on a rainy road.

    u/ErinDotEngineer Report

    4points
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    #15

    A blursed meme shows a before-and-after image where a man watering plants is removed, but the plants are also withered.

    u/evolworks Report

    4points
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    #16

    A blursed meme with a missing dog poster offering a reward of tacos for a year or cash, creating a funny scenario.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    4points
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    #17

    A blursed meme depicting clothes during the day as a pile and at 3 AM as a scary figure with glowing eyes.

    evolworks Report

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    In a chaotic world where news headlines seem to defy logic more and more with each passing day, the blursed meme kind of reaffirms the fact that it's not just us who think everyone's going crazy.

    When reality itself starts to feel like a giant, unsettling joke, our brains naturally look for a release valve. As Kurt Vonnegut famously put it, "Laughter and tears are both responses to frustration and exhaustion. I myself prefer to laugh, since there is less cleaning up to do afterward."
    #18

    A hand holding a note on a pillow with a warning about blursed memes to make you laugh.

    u/ErinDotEngineer Report

    3points
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    #19

    A blursed meme contrasting Britney Spears' appearance when first meeting someone versus six months into a relationship.

    u/ErinDotEngineer Report

    3points
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    #20

    A blursed meme showing different alternative fashion styles with a text overlay about women dressing like this and a reply of Taliban.

    u/late_to_redd1t Report

    3points
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    #21

    A billboard for lawyer Larry L. Archie with a blursed meme slogan: 'Just Because You Did It Doesn't Mean You're Guilty.'

    u/evolworks Report

    3points
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    #22

    A blursed meme with a photo of a subway station in Korea with floor markings depicting a person pointing and another with an arrow.

    u/evolworks Report

    3points
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    #23

    A blursed meme showing a text message conversation about friends and money, creating blursed laughter.

    u/evolworks Report

    3points
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    #24

    A blursed meme showing a construction worker on a ladder, precariously balanced, with a rope tied around his waist.

    u/evolworks Report

    3points
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    #25

    A blursed meme showing an AI chatbot generating a funny text about listening to a blind girlfriend talk about exes.

    u/ErinDotEngineer Report

    3points
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    #26

    A blursed meme of Bill Gates smiling while holding a jar of mosquitoes during a TED talk.

    u/JoshyFresh21 Report

    3points
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    #27

    A blursed meme of an ape wearing a flower crown and earbuds, representing someone observing girls taking selfies.

    u/Daemon_13_ Report

    3points
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    #28

    A blursed meme showing firefighters saving piglets, then eating sausages made from them.

    u/ZerbuTabek Report

    3points
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    #29

    A blursed meme features a tweet from @CherryBarbarian confessing to secretly looking up video game solutions for her husband.

    u/ErinDotEngineer u/ErinDotEngineer avatar ErinDotEngineer u/ErinDotEngineer Apr 29, 2025 ErinDotEngineer 377,189 Post karma 47,744 Comment karma What is karma? Follow Start Chat Report

    3points
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    #30

    A blursed meme depicts a medieval painting with the text Not a single phone in sight. Just people living in the moment.

    anonymous Report

    3points
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    #31

    A blursed meme featuring a pancake resembling Homer Simpson on a Ring doorbell.

    u/ErinDotEngineer Report

    3points
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    #32

    A blursed meme showing two toilets positioned awkwardly next to each other, with two reaction faces below.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    3points
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    #33

    A blursed meme showing a suggestion box for chemistry/science pick-up lines, with a card inside that simply says Chloroform.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    3points
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    #34

    A blursed meme depicting a shy person asking for a physician visit from someone offering anything for $50.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    3points
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    #35

    A blursed meme of an oil tanker with No Smoking in Arabic written as text, highlighting a funny misinterpretation.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    3points
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    #36

    A blursed meme featuring two raccoons and text: There is no trash cannot, there is only trash can!

    r/blursedmemes Report

    3points
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    #37

    A blursed meme of a Waffle House sign with a tweet criticizing the restaurant and Waffle House's official account daring the user to say it to their face.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #38

    A blursed meme showing a book shelf filled with bricks instead of books, labeled as a brick collection.

    u/evolworks Report

    2points
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    #39

    A blursed meme of a man at a concert kissing another woman while his wife is on his shoulders, looking surprised.

    u/ErinDotEngineer Report

    2points
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    #40

    A blursed meme showing two people with missing arms wearing headsets, with a conversation about hanging up the phone.

    u/evolworks Report

    2points
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    #41

    A blursed meme of a heavy box symbol with figures carrying it incorrectly, adding to the humor.

    u/late_to_redd1t Report

    2points
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    #42

    A blursed meme featuring a man on a subway in a funny t-shirt, adding to the blursed humor.

    u/ryry50583583 Report

    2points
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    #43

    A blursed meme illustrating various cat ear and human ear combinations, for blursed amusement.

    u/Salmonus_Kim Report

    2points
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    #44

    A blursed meme showing a man on a couch watching a movie on TV, with light from the window reflecting on the screen.

    u/evolworks Report

    2points
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    #45

    A blursed meme of a person taking a mirror selfie with a corded phone in the 90s.

    u/evolworks Report

    2points
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    #46

    A blursed meme advertisement for 'Nothing But Tears' Shampoo for newborns.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #47

    A blursed meme shows a tape measure with the words Soft and Hard written on it, suggesting a humorous double meaning.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #48

    A blursed meme text conversation with a cop, driver, and mom, leading to a blursed moment.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #49

    A blursed meme showing a can of Finnish Ham and a text about Mortal Kombat voice.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #50

    A blursed meme cartoon of a T-Rex struggling to push a button due to short arms, highlighting blursed humor.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #51

    A blursed meme showing a tiny rug as a mousepad, illustrating a blursed expectation vs. reality.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #52

    A blursed meme advising giving homeless people counterfeit money so they go to prison and are no longer homeless.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #53

    A blursed meme of a person wearing a ski mask, smiling, with the caption Getting a new car today, so happy.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #54

    A blursed meme featuring bizarre flip-flops shaped like human feet, both off and on a person's feet.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #55

    A blursed meme of a bag made from keyboard keys, illustrating the phrase Can't put anything in this bag cos there is no space.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #56

    A blursed meme displaying two conflicting reviews: one excellent, the other saying the reviewer was never there.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #57

    A blursed meme showing a squirrel in full military uniform, with text about confusing archeologists.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    2points
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    #58

    A blursed meme displaying popular brand logos with humorous misspellings or swapped elements.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    1point
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    #59

    A blursed meme showing a man looking confused with a humorous caption about dating a church girl.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    1point
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    #60

    A blursed meme showing a tomato slice revealing a cross shape, with a praying crusader below it.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    1point
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    #61

    A blursed meme showing a gender selection list including Unisex, Women, Boys, Girls, Men, and Stainless Steel.

    r/blursedmemes Report

    1point
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