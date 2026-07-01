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Here on Bored Panda, we've had "blessed" memes, we've had "cursed" memes, but now, it's time for "blursed" memes, which are, you guessed it, both blessed and cursed at the same time.

While the concept may sound confusing at first, I can assure you that the images are too. The content, which we got from the subreddit r/BlursedMemes, is as easy to understand as IKEA assembly instructions. And even if you do figure out what the pictures depict, it's often still unclear how to feel about them.

My suggestion: the less you overthink them, the more they start to make sense. Somehow.