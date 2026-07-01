ADVERTISEMENT

Blink and you might miss it. Pop culture tends to move at lightning speed. One minute, everyone's discussing last night's red carpet fashion disasters. The next, a new movie is the talk of the town. But thanks to the internet, we are able to keep our old favorites alive in the form of memorable and entertaining memes.

Whether it's an old sitcom from our younger years, a forgotten celebrity interview, or one-hit wonder, these classic gems have a way of being the gift that keeps giving when we least expect it. An Instagram account called outsideclips is "pop culture, all day, every day." It's dedicated to bringing us the best moments from the world of music, film, television and entertainment in general, in the form of funny and informative bite-sized posts. Here are some of the best...