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Blink and you might miss it. Pop culture tends to move at lightning speed. One minute, everyone's discussing last night's red carpet fashion disasters. The next, a new movie is the talk of the town. But thanks to the internet, we are able to keep our old favorites alive in the form of memorable and entertaining memes.

Whether it's an old sitcom from our younger years, a forgotten celebrity interview, or one-hit wonder, these classic gems have a way of being the gift that keeps giving when we least expect it. An Instagram account called outsideclips is "pop culture, all day, every day." It's dedicated to bringing us the best moments from the world of music, film, television and entertainment in general, in the form of funny and informative bite-sized posts. Here are some of the best...

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#1

Jenna Ortega chewing gum and in a horror film scene, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #2

    Jennifer Lopez, Emme, and Max in a pop culture post about their college scholarships, bringing good vibes.

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    #3

    Zendaya and Spider-Man in a pop culture post, discussing preparations for 'Brand New Day' with good vibes.

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    The 2021 Met Gala brought us a lot of things... Kim Kardashian in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble, completely covered from head to toe with a face-mask, long-sleeve turtleneck, and trailing T-shirt dress; Bennifer cementing their relationship (yet again) on the red carpet; and the world's first "meme correspondent."

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    Saint Hoax was hired by Instagram to cover the Met through a series of entertaining memes. The Syrian internet personality, artist, satirist and socio-political activist is known for using various mediums to depict political and popular figures while raising awareness of political and societal issues.

    “Memes are basically editorial cartoons for the internet age,” Saint Hoax said. “The power of a meme lies in its transmissibility and unique knack for being cross-cultural.”
    #4

    Olivia Rodrigo meme about fans wearing diapers at concerts for good vibes and pop culture posts.

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    #5

    Jack Quaid and a cube named Phranque from God of War, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #6

    Blurry selfies of Michael Jackson, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    When asked at the time how they'd be preparing to cover the Met Gala through memes, Saint Hoax revealed that with pop culture events like these, it’s not so much about preparing, but more about anticipating who will steal the show, and then helping to create a moment that will be "recognised and celebrated" by internet culture.

    “I would say that my process includes a little bit of research but mostly focusing on going into a kind of meditative zone that helps me tune into what people will connect with," the influencer told NBC. "I try to channel a moment that has resonance, accessibility and illustrates what people are secretly thinking inside their heads.”
    #7

    Two movie posters, Obsession and Backrooms, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #8

    Anakin Skywalker with and without a wig, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #9

    Matthew McConaughey's high school yearbook photo, a pop culture post for good vibes.

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    Even without a dedicated "meme correspondent," many celebrities have found themselves turned into viral memes at red carpet events and on ordinary days. As Binance reports, there are several reasons the rich and famous are fodder for memeworthy content.

    One is because celebrities are easily recognizable. "The faces and stories of celebrities are well-known, requiring almost no additional explanation as material, making the cost of dissemination extremely low," explains the site.
    #10

    George Lucas looking unchanged, a meme generating good vibes and pop culture discussion.

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    #11

    A Spider-Man themed popcorn bucket shaped like a building, a fun pop culture post for good vibes.

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    #12

    A collage of Ralph Fiennes in various roles, highlighting his disappearing into characters, a great pop culture post.

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    Another is because memes demystify our favorite celebs, bring them down from their 'pedestals,' and almost pull them closer to us plebs. A well-captured awkward, surprised, speechless, squeamish or even happy moment can catapult them into viral memedom, making them appear more real and relatable.
    #13

    A close-up image of Alexa Demie looking at the camera, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #14

    A meme about Zendaya's first date being a Spider-Man movie, a fun pop culture post.

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    #15

    Pop culture post: A collage of GTA cover girls from 2001-2026, for instant good vibes.

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    Celebrity memes are also a quirky and quick way for us to express our emotions. "A MEME of 'Keanu Reeves sitting tired' can perfectly express 'I'm tired'; a GIF of 'Will Smith slapping' can be used in various 'face-slapping' scenarios," explains the Binance site. "Celebrity MEMEs have become 'expression packs' in communication among young people, efficient and humorous."

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    #16

    Pop culture post speculating about a scene in a movie with polaroids, for instant good vibes.

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    #17

    Pop culture post about a study finding men rate women with less makeup as more attractive, for instant good vibes.

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    #18

    A screenshot from a social media post with a picture of Logan Paul and text about pop culture posts.

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    Certain celebrities might cringe when their famous faces get turned into a meme. Others lean into it. Some even poke fun at themselves by taking part in viral meme trends.

    For example, in 2020, several celebs posted a series of photos showing how each month of the year had gone for them - thanks to the unexpected Covid pandemic and lockdown... Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Viola Davis, Mark Ruffalo, Billy Ray Cyrus, were among those who participated and provided us with painfully relatable content.
    #19

    Spider-Man in a perceived cheap suit, a pop culture post that brings instant good vibes.

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    #20

    Cameron Diaz in The Mask, a pop culture image for instant good vibes.

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    #21

    A meme of Tom Holland as Spider-Man, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    “Memes are a way for people to relate to one another, often translating emotions or ideas even through language barriers, making them a sort of a ‘universal language,’” says Zack Sweat, lead editor at internet meme database Know Your Meme.

    Because of their popularity, some companies have even created a chief meme officer role. The aim, reports Harper's Bazaar, is to engage with the Zoomer generation via their most preferred mediums of communication. Others are outsourcing expert meme consultants...
    #22

    Young William Dafoe in his 20s with long hair, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #23

    Lady Gaga's iconic response to Can you dance? with Yes, I have a song called Just Dance, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #24

    Louis Vuitton Men runway show with an amazing wave-like set design, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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     “One of the quickest ways for a company to lose face is to come off as ‘how do you do, fellow kids?’ when engaging with meme culture. Because of that, meme consultants who are embedded in that world are steadily seeing more companies reaching out to them for their expertise in navigating the online world of memes, and this is only going to become far more prevalent in the future,” Sweat told Harper's Bazaar.

    So, if scrolling through pop culture memes (or better yet, creating them) seems more appealing than your current 9-5, there might be a job opening for you somewhere - if you play your cards right.
    #25

    A meme of a man in a navy top and white pants for pop culture posts and instant good vibes.

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    #26

    Dua Lipa in a large closet filled with shoes, a pop culture moment inspiring good vibes.

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    #27

    A black and white yearbook photo of a young Paris Hilton from 10th grade, part of pop culture posts.

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    #28

    Lindsay Lohan and Lana Del Rey in a vintage photo from a modeling bootcamp, a nostalgic pop culture post.

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    #29

    Robert Pattinson's diverse acting range shown in pop culture posts for good vibes.

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    #30

    A vintage mugshot of William Stanley Moore from 1925, featuring a seated and standing pose in a suit and hat, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #31

    A split image showing actor Robert Pattinson and a detailed image of a warrior's helmet from The Odyssey, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #32

    Cardi B smiling while hugging a dolphin in the water, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #33

    A meme showing PinkPantheress playing chess, a popular pop culture post giving good vibes.

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    #34

    A meme with Anne Hathaway representing someone listening to their crush, giving good vibes.

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    #35

    A split image of Dacre Montgomery as Billy in Stranger Things and another role, alongside an "Until Dawn 2" logo, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #36

    Pop culture post: A split image of Tom Holland and Zendaya from Spider-Man, for good vibes.

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    #37

    Pop culture post: The Jonas Brothers looking cool, a nostalgic photo for good vibes.

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    #38

    Pop culture post celebrating Chris Evans' 45th birthday, referencing him being frozen, for instant good vibes.

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    #39

    A screenshot from a movie scene with dialogue, shared as a pop culture post.

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    #40

    A social media post with two images of Ariana Grande, discussing pop culture posts.

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    #41

    A horror film scene from Backrooms, a pop culture post that brings instant good vibes.

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    #42

    A meme with a Star Wars character Yaddle for pop culture posts and instant good vibes.

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    #43

    A couple in a car, a pop culture post illustrating that people don't look like this anymore for instant good vibes.

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    #44

    Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner together, a pop culture couple exuding good vibes.

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    #45

    Tom Holland and Zendaya picture offering good vibes and popular culture content.

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    #46

    Young Sheldon actor Iain Armitage in a pop culture post, responding to Clavicular comparisons with good vibes.

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    #47

    A meme displaying a Supergirl cup from Cinepolis next to the character, a funny pop culture post.

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    #48

    Pop culture post: Sci-fi illustration of a man and an alien on an alien planet, evoking good vibes.

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    #49

    Pop culture post: Robert Pattinson as Cedric Diggory and The Batman, related to good vibes.

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    #50

    Pop culture post comparing Lady Gaga at 38 and 18, highlighting her beauty, for instant good vibes.

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    #51

    Pop culture post pondering if Matt Berry is Steve and Jack Black is Herobrine, for instant good vibes.

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    #52

    A social media post showing Mike Myers as Austin Powers and Dr. Evil, relating to pop culture posts.

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    #53

    A social media post featuring a picture of Shakira watching a game, contributing to pop culture posts.

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    #54

    Mugshot comparison of two fighters, a pop culture post that brings instant good vibes.

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    #55

    A meme showing two Spotify album covers, You Seem Pretty Sad and Man's Best Friend, for pop culture posts and instant good vibes.

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    #56

    A meme featuring a throwback photo of the cast of That's So Raven for pop culture posts and instant good vibes.

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    #57

    A meme comparing actresses Jenna Ortega and Inde Navarrette, for pop culture posts and instant good vibes.

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    #58

    Ariana Grande, Liz Gillies, and Matt Bennett at the eternal sunshine tour, a pop culture post for instant good vibes.

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    #59

    A split image showing Lindsay Lohan and an older woman in two different pop culture contexts, radiating good vibes.

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    #60

    A collage showing a blonde actress in different pop culture scenes, portraying a playful character with good vibes.

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    #61

    A collage of Mckenna Grace in various pop culture roles, highlighting her talent and good vibes.

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    #62

    Elle Fanning sitting at a dimly lit restaurant table with an antique lantern, a fun pop culture post.

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    #63

    Two images of Penn Badgley covered in blue body paint from Easy A, a classic example of pop culture posts.

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    #64

    A four-panel grid of Jessica Alba as Sue Storm in Fantastic Four, a prime example of pop culture posts.

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    #65

    Pop culture post: Rihanna in a black halter top and silver tie, from the music video for her hit song Umbrella.

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    #66

    Pop culture post: A collage featuring Keira Knightley in her iconic green silk gown from Atonement.

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    #67

    Pop culture post: Jennifer Lopez as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson in the early 90s, laughing with her.

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    #68

    Pop culture post: A fun fact about Rachel McAdams' wig in Mean Girls with two images of her as Regina George.

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    #69

    Pop culture post: A collage showing famous actors who appeared in Smallville, a popular TV show.

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    #70

    A collage showing Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, a young Raul Julia, and Raul Julia as Gomez Addams, highlighting pop culture posts.

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