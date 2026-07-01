70 Of The Best Pop Culture Posts You Can Pass Around For Instant Good Vibes
Blink and you might miss it. Pop culture tends to move at lightning speed. One minute, everyone's discussing last night's red carpet fashion disasters. The next, a new movie is the talk of the town. But thanks to the internet, we are able to keep our old favorites alive in the form of memorable and entertaining memes.
Whether it's an old sitcom from our younger years, a forgotten celebrity interview, or one-hit wonder, these classic gems have a way of being the gift that keeps giving when we least expect it. An Instagram account called outsideclips is "pop culture, all day, every day." It's dedicated to bringing us the best moments from the world of music, film, television and entertainment in general, in the form of funny and informative bite-sized posts. Here are some of the best...
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The 2021 Met Gala brought us a lot of things... Kim Kardashian in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble, completely covered from head to toe with a face-mask, long-sleeve turtleneck, and trailing T-shirt dress; Bennifer cementing their relationship (yet again) on the red carpet; and the world's first "meme correspondent."
Saint Hoax was hired by Instagram to cover the Met through a series of entertaining memes. The Syrian internet personality, artist, satirist and socio-political activist is known for using various mediums to depict political and popular figures while raising awareness of political and societal issues.
“Memes are basically editorial cartoons for the internet age,” Saint Hoax said. “The power of a meme lies in its transmissibility and unique knack for being cross-cultural.”
When asked at the time how they'd be preparing to cover the Met Gala through memes, Saint Hoax revealed that with pop culture events like these, it’s not so much about preparing, but more about anticipating who will steal the show, and then helping to create a moment that will be "recognised and celebrated" by internet culture.
“I would say that my process includes a little bit of research but mostly focusing on going into a kind of meditative zone that helps me tune into what people will connect with," the influencer told NBC. "I try to channel a moment that has resonance, accessibility and illustrates what people are secretly thinking inside their heads.”
Even without a dedicated "meme correspondent," many celebrities have found themselves turned into viral memes at red carpet events and on ordinary days. As Binance reports, there are several reasons the rich and famous are fodder for memeworthy content.
One is because celebrities are easily recognizable. "The faces and stories of celebrities are well-known, requiring almost no additional explanation as material, making the cost of dissemination extremely low," explains the site.
Another is because memes demystify our favorite celebs, bring them down from their 'pedestals,' and almost pull them closer to us plebs. A well-captured awkward, surprised, speechless, squeamish or even happy moment can catapult them into viral memedom, making them appear more real and relatable.
Celebrity memes are also a quirky and quick way for us to express our emotions. "A MEME of 'Keanu Reeves sitting tired' can perfectly express 'I'm tired'; a GIF of 'Will Smith slapping' can be used in various 'face-slapping' scenarios," explains the Binance site. "Celebrity MEMEs have become 'expression packs' in communication among young people, efficient and humorous."
Certain celebrities might cringe when their famous faces get turned into a meme. Others lean into it. Some even poke fun at themselves by taking part in viral meme trends.
For example, in 2020, several celebs posted a series of photos showing how each month of the year had gone for them - thanks to the unexpected Covid pandemic and lockdown... Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Viola Davis, Mark Ruffalo, Billy Ray Cyrus, were among those who participated and provided us with painfully relatable content.
“Memes are a way for people to relate to one another, often translating emotions or ideas even through language barriers, making them a sort of a ‘universal language,’” says Zack Sweat, lead editor at internet meme database Know Your Meme.
Because of their popularity, some companies have even created a chief meme officer role. The aim, reports Harper's Bazaar, is to engage with the Zoomer generation via their most preferred mediums of communication. Others are outsourcing expert meme consultants...
“One of the quickest ways for a company to lose face is to come off as ‘how do you do, fellow kids?’ when engaging with meme culture. Because of that, meme consultants who are embedded in that world are steadily seeing more companies reaching out to them for their expertise in navigating the online world of memes, and this is only going to become far more prevalent in the future,” Sweat told Harper's Bazaar.
So, if scrolling through pop culture memes (or better yet, creating them) seems more appealing than your current 9-5, there might be a job opening for you somewhere - if you play your cards right.