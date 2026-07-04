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Pandas, some days call for wholesome animal memes, cute pet videos, and the kind of content that makes you smile without thinking too hard. But other days? Other days demand a different kind of humor; the sarcastic, slightly unhinged, painfully relatable kind that makes you laugh and think, "Well, that's a little too accurate."

If you're in the mood for witty comebacks, clever observations, and memes with just the right amount of attitude, you're in the right place. Today, we took a trip through the Facebook page "Look, I Have A Meme To Show You," a treasure trove of internet humor that's equal parts snarky, relatable, and hilarious. From everyday annoyances to brutally honest life observations, these memes know exactly how to hit the funny bone.

So grab your favorite snack, take a break from whatever responsible thing you're supposed to be doing, and enjoy today's collection. Fair warning: you may find yourself sending a few of these to friends with the caption, "This is literally you."