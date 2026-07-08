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Cinephiles are not regular people, and they will be the first to tell you that. These are people who have strong opinions about aspect ratios at dinner, who rate their own life experiences on Letterboxd as a bit, and who will genuinely grieve a director's career pivot like a personal loss.

They cry at the Criterion Collection sales. They have walked out of a Marvel movie and immediately tweeted about it. They use the word "cinema" as both a compliment and a weapon. And on Twitter, completely unsupervised and chronically online, they are absolutely hilarious. These tweets are proof. Dim the lights.