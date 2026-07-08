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Cinephiles are not regular people, and they will be the first to tell you that. These are people who have strong opinions about aspect ratios at dinner, who rate their own life experiences on Letterboxd as a bit, and who will genuinely grieve a director's career pivot like a personal loss.

They cry at the Criterion Collection sales. They have walked out of a Marvel movie and immediately tweeted about it. They use the word "cinema" as both a compliment and a weapon. And on Twitter, completely unsupervised and chronically online, they are absolutely hilarious. These tweets are proof. Dim the lights.

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#1

A cinephile tweet questioning modern movie sound consistency and why movie people are unhinged.

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Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, absolutely! You'd think "Man, we were on the moon over half a century ago, surely someone must be able to mix the sound of a movie in a sensible way." But no, apparently all sound editors have unlearned this and the executives don't give a fuq. And don't even get me started on the lighting...

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    #2

    Hilarious cinephile tweets with a meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing, reacting to a movie title mentioned in the film.

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    #3

    A tweet questioning the stop of dystopian society movies like Hunger Games and Divergent, part of hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They still make those type movies, but they're in the Documentary section now.

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    The cinephile lifestyle can be put into proper perspective with a number that will make you want to lie down. The average person will spend over 78,000 hours of their life in front of a screen, watching approximately 3,639 movies and 31,507 television episodes over the course of a lifetime.

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    78,000 hours. That is nearly nine years of continuous viewing. And the cinephiles in this list are looking at that figure not with horror but with the quiet, competitive energy of someone who thinks they can do better.
    #4

    A humorous tweet comparing Marvel movies runtime to The Powerpuff Girls, part of hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #5

    A tweet missing when movies looked like movies, not YouTube videos. A cinephile's take on movie people.

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    #6

    A humorous tweet about Netflix not having the movie you want to watch. Perfect for cinephile tweets.

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    For all the discourse about the end of cinema, the numbers tell a more complicated story. Overall attendance has remained relatively steady, but the percentage of people who go to the cinema at least once every month or two has dropped from around 40% before the pandemic to somewhere between 17% and 25% today.

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    Which means the theatrical experience is increasingly becoming the domain of the truly committed, the people who will drive twenty minutes, pay $14 for a drink, and sit through fifteen minutes of trailers without checking their phone, because they believe, deeply and sincerely, that some films simply must be seen on a large screen. These are the people in this list. Respect them. They are holding the line.
    #7

    Conan O'Brien's movie pitch tweet about millennials, highlighting hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ghosts live there to be close to good dayscare.

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    #8

    A tweet about LL Cool J making history in a horror movie, one of many hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #9

    A tweet about Kevin Hart playing his family in a movie, part of hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    Every cinephile eventually arrives at the Citizen Kane conversation, usually uninvited and at an inconvenient moment. Roger Ebert, the most influential film critic in American history, considered Orson Welles's 1941 masterpiece the ultimate movie, the greatest film ever made, a monumental achievement that fundamentally changed the grammar of filmmaking.

    He wrote that it contains "all the answers" and that its strangeness and magnificent beauty reward endless revisiting. And he wasn't wrong. Citizen Kane did reshape cinema in ways that still echo today. The only problem is that every person who has watched it for the first time after hearing all of this has sat back at the end and thought: "That was great, but I also just watched a two-hour black and white film about a sled."
    #10

    A relatable tweet about predicting a Hallmark movie plot, among hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #11

    A funny tweet showing movie posters for Ratatouille, Flushed Away, Over the Hedge, and Alvin and the Chipmunks, from hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #12

    A hilarious cinephile tweet about American movies saving only the USA. Movie people humor.

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    There is actual science behind why people lose entire weeks of their lives to a single film, and it is both fascinating and slightly alarming. When you watch a movie, your brain mimics real emotional responses as though the events are actually happening to you, producing dopamine surges that are, neurologically speaking, not entirely unlike being high.

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    This is before we even get to parasocial relationships, in which your brain quietly develops a one-sided bond with a fictional character that provides a real sense of belonging and community. Your brain, in other words, cannot fully tell the difference between a real friend and a character you've watched for two hours. Which explains a lot about the people on this list...
    #13

    Hilarious cinephile tweets about American movie stereotypes, featuring a football player, letterman jacket, football, and car.

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    Charlie the Cat
    Charlie the Cat
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's Erling Haaland the Norwegian football (soccer) player. I don't think he would be an American teenage bully.

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    #14

    A tweet about reacting to someone hating a movie, included in hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #15

    A nostalgic image of classic animated dinosaurs from a movie, highlighting hilarious cinephile tweets and how movie people are unhinged.

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    The most anticipated film event in recent cinema history is Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey, and naturally, before a single frame has been publicly screened, it is already causing arguments. The casting has ruffled a very specific set of feathers: Elliot Page and Travis Scott have been cast in undisclosed and musical roles, respectively.

    This has sent a certain corner of the internet into a spiral of concern that has very little to do with Homer and a great deal to do with everything else. Nobody has seen it, and yet, the arguments are already exhausting. Christopher Nolan, a man who made a three-hour film about an explosive device and had people applauding, is probably fine.

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    #16

    Hilarious cinephile tweets showing a humorous take on a movie changing someone's life.

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    #17

    Hilarious cinephile tweets about movie viewing experiences, showing a character from Interstellar and a theater.

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    #18

    Phil Lester's tweet about watching 1917 and a friend asking about the movie's set year, a hilarious cinephile tweet.

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    The gap between what critics think and what audiences actually feel is one of cinema's most entertaining features. Warcraft sits at 29% with critics and 76% with audiences, a gap so wide you could drive a fantasy army through it. Venom scored 30% critically and 80% with the public, largely because Tom Hardy committed to that film with an unhinged energy that reviewers found messy and audiences found epic.

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    Man on Fire landed at 39% critically and 89% with audiences, because Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning produced a kind of emotional chemistry that apparently bypassed the critical nervous system entirely. And The Super Mario Bros. Movie sat at a perfectly respectable 59% with critics while audiences handed it over a billion dollars at the box office, which is its own kind of review.
    #19

    A funny cinephile tweet comparing two movie characters, asking a humorous question.

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    #20

    Hilarious cinephile tweet featuring an image of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in Wuthering Heights (2026).

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    #21

    A funny cinephile tweet comparing old and new Pixar movies. Highlights movie people humor.

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    The opposite phenomenon is equally illuminating. Uncut Gems, Adam Sandler at his most terrifying, was celebrated by critics as a masterpiece and quietly despised by a large portion of audiences who found ninety minutes of escalating anxiety without a single moment of relief to be less of a cinematic experience and more of a medical event.

    The Witch received near-universal critical praise for its slow, creeping dread and was met with widespread audience frustration from horror fans who showed up expecting jump scares and left having watched a goat. And the Coen Brothers' Hail, Caesar! was praised as a sophisticated love letter to Hollywood's golden age and resented by everyone who was misled by the trailer into expecting a fun comedy.

    #22

    Hilarious cinephile tweets featuring a meme of a man peering from behind a tree for good and bad movie releases.

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    #23

    Hilarious cinephile tweet about enjoying a movie only to find others dislike it, highlighting movie people.

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    Charlie the Cat
    Charlie the Cat
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Different people like different things🤷🏼

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    #24

    Hilarious cinephile tweet about Renesmee's CGI in the Twilight Saga, showcasing unhinged movie people.

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    Film does something to people that is hard to explain to anyone who hasn't felt it. The specific, irrational, full-body investment in a story that isn't real, told by people you've never met, about things that never happened. It produces opinions so strong they survive decades. Relationships forged entirely around a shared favourite director. Tweets written at 1am about a film from 1941 that somehow still feels urgent.

    The cinephiles in this list are not normal, and they are wonderful, and they are keeping something important alive: the belief that how a story is told matters as much as the story itself, that the right film at the right moment can genuinely change a person, and that bad takes must be publicly corrected immediately regardless of the hour. Cinema, as they would say. Just cinema.
    #25

    Hilarious cinephile tweet and image of someone ensuring others pay attention to their chosen movie, showcasing movie people.

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    #26

    Hilarious cinephile tweet about every movie becoming the best until watching another, highlighting movie people.

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    #27

    Tarek Ali's tweet comparing life to a movie repeating the same day, one of many hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #28

    Ria's tweet about a movie not always needing to be good, showcasing hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #29

    Desus MF Nice tweet about New York looking like a movie filmed in Vancouver, proving cinephile tweets are unhinged.

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    #30

    A funny tweet about a boyfriend making someone watch a 3-hour movie, one of many hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #31

    A funny tweet about the Bee Movie, highlighting hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #32

    A funny cinephile tweet about watching Grown Ups 3 multiple times a year, despite calling it the worst movie.

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    #33

    A funny cinephile tweet asking about movies that made people cry, featuring the Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw.

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    #34

    A tweet from a hilarious cinephile about movie availability: desired film unavailable on 13 streaming services, but rentable.

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    #35

    A hilarious cinephile tweet stating nobody watches a Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Johnny Depp.

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    #36

    A vintage photo that a funny movie person identified as a black family throwback, not a movie cast, one of many unhinged cinephile tweets.

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    #37

    A cinephile tweet proposing post-movie debriefs, illustrating movie people's unique theatre experiences.

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    #38

    A cinephile tweet about a character dying in scary movies, showcasing movie people's horror insights.

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    #39

    A cinephile tweet praising the movie Rat Race, showcasing movie people's humorous opinions.

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    #40

    A tweet about multiple Night at the Museum movies, from a collection of hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #41

    Hilarious cinephile tweet about Titanic's iceberg launching Leonardo DiCaprio's stardom, showcasing movie people.

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    #42

    A tweet proposing an Oscar-winning movie idea about dogs, showcasing hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #43

    A funny tweet showing Selena Gomez wrapped in a blanket, representing a survivor in a horror movie, part of hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #44

    A funny cinephile tweet declaring Detective Pikachu the best movie ever, even over Shawshank Redemption.

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    #45

    A hilarious cinephile tweet about enjoying movie plot twists by embracing being stupid.

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    #46

    A hilarious cinephile tweet discussing the movie version of The Odyssey and the book.

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    #47

    A funny cinephile tweet, a hilarious movie question about the impact of the Cats movie on current events.

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    #48

    A funny cinephile tweet about tracking a child's first movie experiences, a hilarious movie tradition.

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    #49

    A hilarious cinephile tweet, funny movie discussion about a dad's unique reason for loving the movie Moana.

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    #50

    A funny cinephile tweet, a hilarious movie discussion about a kids movie idea involving dogs and an evil lady.

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    #51

    A funny cinephile tweet about the Simpsons movie uniting a school with Spider Pig, a hilarious movie moment.

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    #52

    A tweet from a hilarious cinephile about a Robert Pattinson movie that ends abruptly and nonsensically.

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    #53

    A tweet from a hilarious cinephile describing a common movie/show intro: the awkward one with secrets.

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    #54

    A tweet about hilarious cinephile observation: Philip Seymour Hoffman acted in every movie like an eviction notice was due.

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    #55

    A tweet about a hilarious cinephile movie idea: liminal horror film about waking up in a Cannes standing ovation.

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    #56

    A tweet about bad acting in a movie versus TV, featured in hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #57

    A tweet comparing a movie's quality to Super Mario Galaxy, from a collection of hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #58

    A tweet about film criticism for a movie, one of many hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #59

    A hilarious cinephile tweet proposing that movie directors should make indie budget films to test their skills.

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    #60

    A funny cinephile tweet about the financial recovery after buying chicken wings from a movie theater.

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    #61

    A funny cinephile tweet about movie lines that didn't age well, featuring a screenshot from a film.

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    #62

    A funny cinephile tweet featuring a person in a homemade Spider-Man costume asking for a movie ticket.

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    #63

    A funny cinephile tweet about rejecting an engagement over a boring movie opinion.

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    #64

    A funny cinephile tweet with a dog ignoring a movie opinion, highlighting hilarious movie people.

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    #65

    A tweet from a cinephile discussing movie theater etiquette and a special kind of unhinged movie people.

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    #66

    A Sony tweet featuring a forgotten animated movie character, adding to hilarious cinephile tweets.

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    #67

    A cinephile tweet about AI replacing humans and watching a Michael movie, showing hilarious movie people.

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    #68

    A tweet showcasing hilarious cinephile tweets, featuring movie reviews by Brenda from Scary Movie 6, a special kind of unhinged.

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    #69

    Hilarious cinephile tweet expressing desire to see a movie titled 'Bathrooms,' showcasing unhinged movie people.

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    #70

    Hilarious cinephile tweet questioning a movie's genre, referring to Sam Levinson and Euphoria, for movie people.

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    #71

    Hilarious cinephile tweet about a realistic movie, showing two images of a young woman, highlighting movie people.

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    #72

    Hilarious cinephile tweet about movie clips with AI voices and audio issues, proving movie people are special.

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    #73

    The Mean Girls 2 movie poster, highlighted by a hilarious cinephile tweet about its flop, proving movie people are a special kind of unhinged.

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    #74

    A humorous tweet from movie people showing a shoe sticking out of pavement after watching The Backrooms movie, a special kind of unhinged.

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    #75

    A funny tweet showing hilarious movie people discussing a film about the sun dying, proving cinephile tweets are unhinged.

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    #76

    A cinephile tweet discussing the delay of Shrek 5, highlighting movie people's reactions to film news.

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    #77

    A hilarious cinephile tweet suggesting a movie featuring a teenager playing a 30-year-old.

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    #78

    A hilarious cinephile tweet claiming The Princess Diaries is a basketball movie, with a still from the movie.

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    #79

    A hilarious cinephile tweet about Netflix needing a comment section to determine if a movie is worth watching.

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    #80

    A cinephile tweet lamenting movie unavailability on streaming, reflecting movie people's struggles.

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