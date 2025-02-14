Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

If Romantic Movies Are Your Jam, You Shouldn’t Make More Than 3 Mistakes On This Trivia
Entertainment, Movies & tv

If Romantic Movies Are Your Jam, You Shouldn’t Make More Than 3 Mistakes On This Trivia

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Hear ye! Hear ye! Calling everyone who loves romantic movies to this trivia!

You may be a hopeless romantic or someone who likes watching hopeless romantics. You might even watch them just to make fun of them, but they are the type of movies that bring about a variety of reactions & feelings from their viewers, such as laughter, joy, tears, and even feelings of envy for some all in one sitting. For this Valentine’s Day, we’re bringing you a love-themed trivia. Get ready to answer questions about some of the most iconic romantic movies that even a romantic movie hater knows about!

You can use this trivia as inspiration for your Valentine’s watch, or check out In The Name Of Valentine’s Day, Here Are 16 Iconic Romantic Movies – Choose The Best One Out Of Them to choose the best romantic movie of all time.

RELATED:

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Ic_score

    /

    0

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    0

    Selin Atalay

    Selin Atalay

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

    Read less »
    Selin Atalay

    Selin Atalay

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda