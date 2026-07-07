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Man’s Suspected Brain Cancer Turns Into A Horror Story As Medical Team Uncovers Something Far Creepier
MRI scan showing a human brain, revealing details related to suspected brain cancer.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Man’s Suspected Brain Cancer Turns Into A Horror Story As Medical Team Uncovers Something Far Creepier

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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In 2025, a 60-year-old Spanish man, a lifelong resident of Castellón, Valencian Community, was told that he had brain cancer.

However, the real answer hiding inside his skull was something far more disturbing, and one that medical professionals could not diagnose until they took a closer look.

The man’s brain had become host to a living organism that was quietly burrowing into the tissue.

Highlights
  • A 60-year-old man in Spain sought medical attention for his headache and was told he had cancer.
  • Soon, more tests revealed that despite not traveling, he had contracted a disease rarely found in Europe and the US.
  • In contrast, the disease is widespread in some parts of the world, with more than 4 million infections globally in 2026.

The baffling medical case was published in the journal EmergingInfectiousDiseases in July 2026, with a complete analysis of the man’s condition and how to avoid it.

“This is a great reminder that not everything on a scan is what it first appears to be,” one netizen commented after reading the article.

RELATED:

    A brain MRI revealed the scary truth behind a 60-year-old man’s persistent headaches

    A 3D rendering of a human brain with a red, glowing area indicating suspected brain cancer, representing a horror story.

    Image credits: Zyanya Citlalli/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    In 2025, the patient sought treatment after struggling with sudden, progressive headaches for two weeks.

    An initial scan revealed “ill-defined intra-axial lesions with marked vasogenic edema” in the brain, according to the study, which led the doctors to believe he had metastatic cancer in his brain.

    Metastasis is the spread of cancer from its site of origin to other parts of the body.

    A medical scan showing a sagittal view of a human brain, part of an investigation into a suspected brain cancer horror story.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    However, extensive oncologic testing, including a whole-body screening, did not show any primary malignancy, leaving the medical team perplexed.

    Then, the doctors performed an MRI of the man’s brain, which finally helped them make the correct diagnosis.

    The man had suffered from a parasitic infection caused by pork tapeworm larvae.

    Three medical scans of a human brain (A, B, C) revealing complex structures, central to a brain cancer horror story.

    Image credits: Emerging Infectious Diseases

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    After confirming the diagnosis, the medical team successfully treated the man with appropriate medication without complications.

    As the story of the Spanish man’s diagnosis spread on the internet, many viewers cautioned others about consuming pork from unreliable sources.

    A screenshot of a comment by user Ok_Series_4580 saying Soon as I read the title I knew, related to a brain cancer horror story.

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    A screenshot of a comment by user Antqjue-Resort6160 discussing cysts as part of a worm life cycle, a brain cancer horror story.

    “Must’ve been something he ate,” one said. “Cook your food, people.”

    “You’ve got to cook those pork chops to well done,” another person commented.

    However, there is a twist: the infection the man contracted was not transmitted through raw or undercooked pork.

    The doctors believe the man might have contracted the disease more than a decade ago

    A medical professional reviews brain cancer scans on a tablet, suspecting a horror story.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    Pork tapeworm, or Taenia solium, is contracted by both humans and pigs in a cyclical form.

    Pigs ingest the parasite’s eggs via human feces-contaminated water or food. The eggs hatch in the animal’s intestine and develop into larvae or cysticerci.

    If a person consumes raw or undercooked pork from an infected pig, the young tapeworm attaches to the small intestine, matures into an adult, and causes an infection called taeniasis. Segments of the ring-like bodies of adult tapeworms are occasionally passed out with stool.

    Surgeons perform an operation under bright lights, facing a potential brain cancer horror story.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    Symptoms of taeniasis include mild abdominal pain, diarrhea, or constipation.

    A person can also directly ingest the tapeworm eggs, even if they do not eat pork, via human feces-contaminated water or food, because of poor hand hygiene, in which case the eggs hatch inside the human’s intestine.

    The young tapeworms then travel to various parts of the body, triggering an infection called cysticercosis. It becomes neurocysticercosis (NCC) when it reaches the central nervous system and the brain, which is what happened to the 60-year-old patient.

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    Microscopic view of fungi, a creepy discovery related to a suspected brain cancer horror story.

    Image credits: Turek/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NCC “mainly affects the health and livelihoods of subsistence farming communities in developing countries of Africa, Asia, and Latin America.”

    Given that the patient and his household members lacked any travel history to Taenia-endemic regions, the doctors concluded that he may have contracted the parasite while working as a construction laborer a decade ago.

    Slices of pork on a tray, reminiscent of a creepy medical discovery for brain cancer.

    Image credits: Kwon Junho/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    “In that occupation, he frequently shared meals and communal sanitary facilities with migrant coworkers from regions endemic for Taenia solium tapeworms, presenting a potential setting for cryptic fecal–oral transmission,” the study said.

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    People who have contracted NCC remain asymptomatic for a long time before showing signs such as severe headache, blindness, convulsions, and epileptic seizures. It can be fatal if not treated.

    NCC is a leading cause of epilepsy in underdeveloped regions

    A veterinarian inspects pigs in a barn, highlighting the source of the creepy brain cancer story.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    While NCC is found worldwide, it has rarely occurred in Europe or the United States in recent years.

    The EmergingInfectiousDiseases study said that in the US, “domestically acquired cases account for <2% of all NCC diagnoses, usually linked to close contact with a household employee or family member from an endemic area.”

    In Western Europe, there had been only 18 confirmed cases of NCC between 1990 and 2011.

    However, the picture looks very different in the regions where the disease is prevalent.

    Illustration of a brain with red, star-shaped elements representing a medical horror story inside, not brain cancer.

    Image credits: Mohamed Nohassi/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    According to the WHO, NCC is the most frequent preventable cause of epilepsy worldwide and is estimated to cause 30% of all epilepsy cases in countries where the parasite is endemic.

    In some underprivileged and underdeveloped communities, the association between NCC and epilepsy goes up to 70%.

    In 2015, the WHO Foodborne Disease Burden Epidemiology Reference Group identified Taenia solium as a leading cause of foodborne disease fatalities, resulting in 2.8 million disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs).

    A medical professional with gloves and goggles looking into a microscope, investigating a suspected medical horror story.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

    In 2026, the total number of people suffering from NCC, symptomatic and asymptomatic, was estimated to be around 4.36 million.

    Studies have found that although 70% of patients with NCC-triggered epilepsy can lead a normal life if treated correctly and in time, the lack of awareness, sanitation, and infrastructure often presents an obstacle.

    “Scans beat symptoms.” The internet reacted to a 60-year-old man’s pork tapeworm infection getting misdiagnosed

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    Screenshot of a social media post from Cleanse Parasites.com, discussing a medical horror story and parasites.

    Image credits: parasitedetox

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    Screenshot of a social media post from Desert Denizen, sharing experience with worm pills for a medical horror story.

    Image credits: denizen_desert

    Screenshot of a social media post from Kendo, questioning deworming pets versus humans, related to a medical horror story.

    Image credits: KennyGlascott

    Tweet by David Lister about using ivermectin for travel meds, related to the brain cancer horror story.

    Image credits: DavidBlue55

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    Tweet by naturalborntx saying to cook pork chops well done, hinting at the brain cancer horror story.

    Image credits: naturalborntx

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    Tweet by FreedomIsn'tFree claiming cancers are caused by parasites and mentioning ivermectin, concerning the brain cancer horror story.

    Image credits: 4EverAPatriot

    Tweet by German Gutierrez warning that eating pork could lead to the brain cancer horror story.

    Image credits: GermanG1972

    Tweet by Sivakami about worms instead of a tumor being a plot twist, in the context of the brain cancer horror story.

    Image credits: Shrishansiva

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    A screenshot of a tweet by Kaine Victory Johnson explaining neurocysticercosis mimicking brain cancer, a horror story.

    Image credits: kainejohnson18

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    A screenshot of a tweet by Dino Vibes Daily, discussing the market, and how it relates to the brain cancer horror story.

    Image credits: DinoLeadingNews

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New nightmare unlocked.

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    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New nightmare unlocked.

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