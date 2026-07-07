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Woman Reveals She Removed Her Painful Breast Implants, And What Was Discovered Inside Left Her Speechless
A woman holding up two plastic bags with her breast implants, showing what was discovered inside them.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

Woman Reveals She Removed Her Painful Breast Implants, And What Was Discovered Inside Left Her Speechless

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Lauren Young, a stay-at-home mom from Texas, made a shocking discovery inside her breast implants after having them removed in 2021 to relieve the physical and mental health issues she believed were linked to them.

Shortly after realizing the horrifying nature of what happened to her implants, Young warned her followers about the potential risks associated with the cosmetic procedure. 

Highlights
  • Lauren Young removed her breast implants after experiencing chronic neck pain, nausea, depression, and other symptoms she believed were linked to them.
  • The Texas mom claimed she made a shocking discovery inside her implants after undergoing explant surgery in 2021.
  • Despite reported complications, breast augmentation continues to be a popular procedure, with the market expected to grow to $3.1 billion this year.

“This may be TMI for some of you, but it could also save some of your lives,” she said.

“Don’t do it. It’s not worth it.”

Netizens who caught a glimpse of her discovery largely agreed in the comments section, with one writing, “Altering your body should only be an option for medical reasons.”

RELATED:

    Lauren Young found her breast implants to be full of mold after having them removed

    Doctors during a breast implants removal surgery, with one holding a saline implant.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    In her video, Young held up her former implants, which she had stored in a ziplock bag, showing large black chunks floating inside both of them.

    She called the floating matter mold, claiming it was already inside the saline pouches when they were removed from her body.

    Young went on to place them back on her chest to highlight how close they had been to her heart.

    Woman in a close-up shot discussing her breast implants removal journey and experiences.

    Image credits: Lauren Young

    She claimed she had developed a host of troubling symptoms, which prompted her to remove them.

    “My skin was aging weirdly. I was nauseous and vomiting almost every single day. I had joint pain, headaches, my anxiety was through the roof, and even some depression, which I never had an issue with,” she said.

    Young claimed her health issues virtually disappeared after the implants were removed, leading her to share a PSA with her followers that “saline doesn’t mean safe.”

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    According to research, Mold can develop inside implants if the seal is compromised during surgery

    Woman holding up a plastic bag containing her explanted breast implants, revealing the condition.

    Image credits: Lauren Young

    Although Young did not reveal whether she was able to identify the specific type of fungus found in her implants, experts have noted that certain fungal species are more commonly associated with breast implant infections. 

    In a 2022 paper on breast implant infections, Dr. Christopher Homsy and Dr. Natalie Kuhn of the Tufts University School of Medicine identified Candida and Aspergillus species as among the most frequently reported fungal causes in such cases. 

    @laurenhomeschoolmamaSkip the implants ladies! That’s MOLD.♬ original sound – Lauren || Homeschool Mama
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    Young’s symptoms, along with a range of other reported complications such as insomnia, hair loss, and slow wound healing, are grouped under the medically unrecognized umbrella term Breast Implant Illness (BII).

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    Notably, though BII lacks universal acceptance, several doctors, including Detroit-based plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, acknowledge “it’s real.”

    Woman holding a Ziploc bag with her removed breast implants, showing their appearance.

    Image credits: Lauren Young

    In a June 2021 Instagram reel, Youn shared that he began questioning his training, during which he was “told BII was hogwash,” after an increasing number of lawsuits by women over the side effects they faced following their procedures.

    He claimed he now believed that “most women do just fine with implants, but definitely not all.”

    Influencer Bunnie DeFord shared a video revealing that her breast implants had developed orange mold

    @laurenhomeschoolmama Replying to @Killa 💕 update on why I had mine removed. 🥰 #breastimplantillnes#implants♬ original sound – Lauren || Homeschool Mama

    DeFord, who has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, where she posts interviews with celebrities, personal vlogs, and more, had her implants removed in 2019 after 13 years of augmentation.

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    Surgeon's gloved hands holding a removed breast implant, stained with blood, during a removal procedure.

    Image credits: Jonathan Borba/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    In footage shared on TikTok in 2022, she cited BII as the reason for getting her explant surgery.

    “I started suffering so many symptoms that not one doctor could pinpoint,” she said.

    “All symptoms went away except anxiety sometimes,” she added after getting her implants removed.

    A woman smiling, showcasing her style, symbolizing confidence before painful breast implants were removed.

    Image credits: Bunnie Xo

    She claimed her explant was the “best decision” she ever made.

    @xomgitsbunnie 🫣🫣🫣 #SearchForWonderMom#bunniexo#explant♬ original sound – Bunnie Xo 🪄
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    Like Young, she too preserved her implants in a ziplock bag, which she showcased in her video.

    “They’ve just been sitting there. Look at that. That goes inside a human body. Look at the mold. No wonder women are having so many complications with these things,” she said about the contamination.

    Close-up of a removed breast implant, revealing a murky substance, highlighting the hidden discoveries.

    Image credits: Bunnie Xo

    “Please make sure to talk to someone if you think your implants are causing Breast Implant Illness. We don’t have to suffer in our quest for perfection,” she wrote in a text over the video.

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    Breast implants were linked to skin cancer in an alarming Food and Drug Administration report

    A comment with wide-eyed emojis from a user about not wanting breast implants anymore after seeing the discovery.

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    A user comment expressing relief and acceptance of natural appearance after learning about removed painful breast implants.

    In a March 2023 report, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stated that it was aware of 19 cases of fatal squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, occurring in “the capsule around the breast implant and in scar tissue.”

    A doctor holding two breast implants, one opaque and one clear, demonstrating the difference in removed implants.

    Image credits: Webphotographeer/Getty Images (not an actual photo)

    While believed to be “rare,” the development of SCC is something those who desire implants should be informed about, the FDA noted.

    The warning followed a wave of young people on social media romanticizing the procedure.

    A woman measures her breast, revealing the size of her painful breast implants.

    Image credits: Sasun Bughdaryan/Unsplash (not an actual photo)

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    Alix Earle, an American social media personality who popularized “Get Ready With Me” videos, celebrated a one-year “boob-iversary” in 2023, while TikToker Kennedy Eurich celebrated her implant journey by taking her followers along for the ride.

    A woman with painful breast implants poses for a photo, highlighting the issue of breast implant complications.

    Image credits: Maria Gmitro

    The procedure continues to be popular, with the global breast implant market projected to expand from $2.8 billion in 2025 to $3.1 billion in 2026, according to Grand View Research.

    “You save me 10k, thank you” a netizen said

    A comment on social media about breast implants: Not having money saved me again.

    A comment on social media about breast implants: Annndddd... I'm deinflunced.

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    A comment on social media about breast implants: You know what I'm just going to keep my two little deflated balloons as is.

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    A comment from lesliecruz1208 saying, You saved me 10k thank you about painful breast implants.

    A comment from Sarah stating her feelings about painful breast implants are fine.

    A comment from AutumnSchatte about not affording breast implants.

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    A comment from belly stressing the importance of research before getting breast implants to avoid mold.

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    A comment from Bratty164 praising the removal of painful breast implants and rejecting societal standards.

    A comment from Luna about a woman who still has her painful breast implants and is in immense pain.

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    A comment from Pati Taylor about a friend who removed painful breast implants due to many symptoms.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really hope that they don't find any mold in mine. I had silicone implants placed in 2013 and I've been seeing a breast specialist for almost a year now. I've been dealing with Breast implant illness(Bii) for several years now, it just took me a long time to figure out that all my random symptoms/issues are likely due to the implants. The specialist that I've been seeing is on board with removing them and she thinks I'll see a significant improvement, if not put an end to many of my symptoms. I'm hoping to get them taken out sometime this year, just trying to plan for the recovery time after.

    3
    3points
    reply
    soccer2337 avatar
    Grady
    Grady
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t fùck with your body.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or maybe we let grown adults do whatever the f​u​ck they want with their bodies as long as there's informed consent. Everything anyone does has risks.

    0
    0points
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    User avatar
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I really hope that they don't find any mold in mine. I had silicone implants placed in 2013 and I've been seeing a breast specialist for almost a year now. I've been dealing with Breast implant illness(Bii) for several years now, it just took me a long time to figure out that all my random symptoms/issues are likely due to the implants. The specialist that I've been seeing is on board with removing them and she thinks I'll see a significant improvement, if not put an end to many of my symptoms. I'm hoping to get them taken out sometime this year, just trying to plan for the recovery time after.

    3
    3points
    reply
    soccer2337 avatar
    Grady
    Grady
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t fùck with your body.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Lukas (f​u​ck/tra​ns​pho​b​es)
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or maybe we let grown adults do whatever the f​u​ck they want with their bodies as long as there's informed consent. Everything anyone does has risks.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
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