Videos Of Nolan Wells’ Last Moments Emerge After His Body Is Found And Friends’ Reactions Spur Racial Tensions

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A Fourth of July day trip took a horrifying turn for 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, a student-athlete who studied at and played football for Southwest Mississippi Community College.

On the occasion of the USA’s 250th Independence Day, Nolan and some friends went to Horn Island, a long and thin strip of land off the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, south of Ocean Springs.

Highlights 18-year-old Nolan Wells from Mississippi was found deceased after going missing on a 4th of July trip to Horn Island.

The actions of his trip companions, including their alleged social media activities, have sparked speculations of a racially charged incident.

Nolan’s friends and family shared heartfelt tributes for the teen after his mother confirmed his demise.

His friends came back home in the evening, but Nolan did not.

A day later, several law enforcement agencies conducted an island-wide search and scoured the water.

His lifeless body was discovered the morning after, leaving his family heartbroken and confused about the mysterious circumstances of his demise.

Now, new photos and videos of Nolan’s last-known moments on the island have surfaced, along with his companions’ recent activities, prompting speculation about whether the tragedy was a racially charged incident.

“Never be the ONLY black person on any trip,” a person wrote. “Stuff happens, and no one will know why.”

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Nolan Wells’ body was found in the water more than 24 hours after he went missing

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Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

On Saturday, July 4, Nolan Wells traveled to Horn Island with at least three other friends. When his friends returned to the mainland, he was not with them.

The friends reportedly assumed Nolan had taken a different boat back home. They had last seen him at around 3-4 p.m, “talking to a girl” on the north end of the island.

Nolan’s parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, filed a missing person report with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Sometime before this, his parents retrieved his phone from an undisclosed location but found no signs of Nolan nearby.

Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

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On Sunday, July 5, the Sheriff’s Department established a command post at the Lake Marks Boat Launch. They began a search in collaboration with several agencies, including the US Coast Guard, US Park Service, and Jackson County Fire Service.

United Cajun Navy, a non-profit disaster relief organization, also assisted.

The public was also provided with Nolan’s descriptions — an 18-year-old Black male, approximately 6’1”, weighing 180 pounds, and last seen wearing dark blue swim trunks, sunglasses, and no shirt.

On Monday, July 6, a U.S. Park Ranger found a body in the water at around 8:45 a.m, “just off the west end of Horn Island,” according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter.

Image credits: Anna C. Moore/Facebook

Just after 11 a.m., his family was taken to the coroner’s office in Pascagoula to identify the body.

While the coroner’s office is yet to make an official statement and reveal the cause of demise, Nolan’s mother has confirmed on social media that the body belonged to her son.

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“His father, Elmore Wonsley, our family, friends, and I are absolutely devastated,” Christine wrote on Facebook. “My heart is broken for our sweet son, who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul. God took his time creating our son. I ask that you all please give me and my family privacy as we grieve.”

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Christine also shared a GoFundMe link set up by her friend Allayah Denis, and warned her followers to be aware of “fake” accounts demanding donations in Nolan’s name.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has told WLOX News that he has “no reason to believe it wasn’t him,” but he would wait for DNA results before making a formal announcement. The autopsy is scheduled for July 7.

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Netizens have labeled Nolan Wells’ friends’ activities during and after the trip as “suspicious”

During the search, his mother asked other visitors who might have been on Horn Island at the same time as Nolan to share any photos or videos that could help pinpoint the teen’s whereabouts. Many have surfaced since then.

In one photo, he is standing in the water with his friends. In another, he posed with three others on a boat. One video appeared to capture an alleged argument between Nolan and his friends at around 4:00 p.m.

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Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

Internet sleuths dug deeper into the photos and came up with the claim that some of Nolan’s friends who accompanied him to the island had deactivated all of their social media accounts, and so had their close ones.

“They didn’t remember anything, but they remembered to deactivate every single social media account they had — them, their girlfriends, their parents — all of them deactivated, wiped clean,” one user said. “Jail, jail for everyone.”

Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

It was also rumored that the parent of one of the friends is a judge, and that all of them had “lawyered up” as soon as Nolan’s body was found.

“That’s a sign that they are guilty of doing something to him,” one netizen said.

Some ripped into the friends for leaving Nolan behind. Some questioned why his phone was not with him, to which others responded that he might have left it somewhere dry before going into the water.

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Many straight-up accused them of homicide.

“They k**led him. We’ve seen this movie too many times before,” one said.

On the other hand, some viewers have spoken up against blaming Nolan’s friends without any evidence or due procedure, and argued that the 18-year-old might have been drunk or simply wandered away.

A friend of Nolan told him to be “careful” before the Horn Island trip

Image credits: ABC News

Some of Nolan Wells’ closest friends from his childhood days in Ocean Springs fondly remembered the teen after his tragic demise.

They said that Nolan had a “calming influence” and would often step in and mediate if arguments broke out among friends. He was friendly to everyone and “usually wore a smile,” they said.

“He could spark up a whole room,” one told the Sun Herald, calling Nolan “a great role model.”

Image credits: ABC News

An elderly woman named Doris Hands, who was a “grandmother” to the group of friends and was lovingly called “Mama D,” said Nolan was kind-hearted, always hugged her, loved sports, and was mindful of his manners.

“He was a good person,” Hands said. “It really, really hurts.”

One of Nolan’s African-American friends, 17-year-old Jayvon Williams, was also on Horn Island on July 4, but he rode out on a different boat. He last saw Nolan a little after 4 p.m.

“As soon as we got out there, he told me that he loved me,” Jayvon said, adding that Nolan was supposed to meet a girl.

He also claimed that both left their phones on the boat Nolan rode out on, but he later retrieved his phone, while Nolan’s was found by his parents using location services.

Trace Carter, another African-American friend of Nolan’s, remembered asking him to be cautious before the trip: “Just hit me up when you get back. Just be careful, bro. Watch out for yourself.”

Wells responded, “I got you. I’ll hit you up later.”

“A tale as old as time.” Netizens shared their opinion on the tragic demise of Nolan Wells

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