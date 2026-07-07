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Videos Of Nolan Wells’ Last Moments Emerge After His Body Is Found And Friends’ Reactions Spur Racial Tensions
Two young men, Nolan Wells and a friend, smiling with arms around each other on a boat, wearing sunglasses.
Crime, Society

Videos Of Nolan Wells’ Last Moments Emerge After His Body Is Found And Friends’ Reactions Spur Racial Tensions

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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A Fourth of July day trip took a horrifying turn for 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, a student-athlete who studied at and played football for Southwest Mississippi Community College.

On the occasion of the USA’s 250th Independence Day, Nolan and some friends went to Horn Island, a long and thin strip of land off the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, south of Ocean Springs.

Highlights
  • 18-year-old Nolan Wells from Mississippi was found deceased after going missing on a 4th of July trip to Horn Island.
  • The actions of his trip companions, including their alleged social media activities, have sparked speculations of a racially charged incident.
  • Nolan’s friends and family shared heartfelt tributes for the teen after his mother confirmed his demise.

His friends came back home in the evening, but Nolan did not.

A day later, several law enforcement agencies conducted an island-wide search and scoured the water.

His lifeless body was discovered the morning after, leaving his family heartbroken and confused about the mysterious circumstances of his demise.

Now, new photos and videos of Nolan’s last-known moments on the island have surfaced, along with his companions’ recent activities, prompting speculation about whether the tragedy was a racially charged incident.

“Never be the ONLY black person on any trip,” a person wrote. “Stuff happens, and no one will know why.”

RELATED:

    Nolan Wells’ body was found in the water more than 24 hours after he went missing

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    Nolan Wells, a young man, in a football uniform on a field, captured in videos before his body was found.

    Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

    On Saturday, July 4, Nolan Wells traveled to Horn Island with at least three other friends. When his friends returned to the mainland, he was not with them.

    The friends reportedly assumed Nolan had taken a different boat back home. They had last seen him at around 3-4 p.m, “talking to a girl” on the north end of the island.

    Nolan’s parents, Christine and Elmore Wonsley, filed a missing person report with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Sometime before this, his parents retrieved his phone from an undisclosed location but found no signs of Nolan nearby.

    Nolan Wells and his friends on a boat, a scene from videos emerging after his body was found.

    Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

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    On Sunday, July 5, the Sheriff’s Department established a command post at the Lake Marks Boat Launch. They began a search in collaboration with several agencies, including the US Coast Guard, US Park Service, and Jackson County Fire Service.

    United Cajun Navy, a non-profit disaster relief organization, also assisted.

    The public was also provided with Nolan’s descriptions — an 18-year-old Black male, approximately 6’1”, weighing 180 pounds, and last seen wearing dark blue swim trunks, sunglasses, and no shirt.

    On Monday, July 6, a U.S. Park Ranger found a body in the water at around 8:45 a.m, “just off the west end of Horn Island,” according to Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter.

    A group of people on a beach and in the water, from videos related to Nolan Wells' last moments.

    Image credits: Anna C. Moore/Facebook

    Just after 11 a.m., his family was taken to the coroner’s office in Pascagoula to identify the body.

    While the coroner’s office is yet to make an official statement and reveal the cause of demise, Nolan’s mother has confirmed on social media that the body belonged to her son.

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    “His father, Elmore Wonsley, our family, friends, and I are absolutely devastated,” Christine wrote on Facebook. “My heart is broken for our sweet son, who was always willing to cheer and uplift others. Nolan was a special soul. God took his time creating our son. I ask that you all please give me and my family privacy as we grieve.”

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    A social media post about Nolan Wells' friends and racial tensions surrounding his d***h.

    Image credits: shay_sweatt

    A social media post discussing racial tensions and friends' reactions after Nolan Wells' body was found.

    Image credits: 7czs5

    Christine also shared a GoFundMe link set up by her friend Allayah Denis, and warned her followers to be aware of “fake” accounts demanding donations in Nolan’s name.

    Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd has told WLOX News that he has “no reason to believe it wasn’t him,” but he would wait for DNA results before making a formal announcement. The autopsy is scheduled for July 7.

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    Netizens have labeled Nolan Wells’ friends’ activities during and after the trip as “suspicious”

    During the search, his mother asked other visitors who might have been on Horn Island at the same time as Nolan to share any photos or videos that could help pinpoint the teen’s whereabouts. Many have surfaced since then.

    In one photo, he is standing in the water with his friends. In another, he posed with three others on a boat. One video appeared to capture an alleged argument between Nolan and his friends at around 4:00 p.m.

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    Image of Nolan Wells with a friend on a boat, contributing to racial tensions as last moments videos emerge.

    Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

    Internet sleuths dug deeper into the photos and came up with the claim that some of Nolan’s friends who accompanied him to the island had deactivated all of their social media accounts, and so had their close ones.

    “They didn’t remember anything, but they remembered to deactivate every single social media account they had — them, their girlfriends, their parents — all of them deactivated, wiped clean,” one user said. “Jail, jail for everyone.”

    Group photo including Nolan Wells and friends on a boat, related to racial tensions from last moments videos.

    Image credits: Christine Wonsley/Facebook

    It was also rumored that the parent of one of the friends is a judge, and that all of them had “lawyered up” as soon as Nolan’s body was found.

    “That’s a sign that they are guilty of doing something to him,” one netizen said.

    Some ripped into the friends for leaving Nolan behind. Some questioned why his phone was not with him, to which others responded that he might have left it somewhere dry before going into the water.

    Screenshot of a social media post by Ruth discussing Nolan Wells friends and racial tensions surrounding his last moments.

    Image credits: Ruthhaslanded

    Screenshot of a social media post by Alexis regarding Nolan Wells' friends actions and racial tensions.

    Image credits: Alexoo4

    Many straight-up accused them of homicide.

    “They k**led him. We’ve seen this movie too many times before,” one said.

    On the other hand, some viewers have spoken up against blaming Nolan’s friends without any evidence or due procedure, and argued that the 18-year-old might have been drunk or simply wandered away.

    A friend of Nolan told him to be “careful” before the Horn Island trip

    Sheriff vehicle with Jackson County, MS emblem, connected to the finding of Nolan Wells' body and racial tensions.

    Image credits: ABC News

    Some of Nolan Wells’ closest friends from his childhood days in Ocean Springs fondly remembered the teen after his tragic demise.

    They said that Nolan had a “calming influence” and would often step in and mediate if arguments broke out among friends. He was friendly to everyone and “usually wore a smile,” they said.

    “He could spark up a whole room,” one told the Sun Herald, calling Nolan “a great role model.”

    Videos of Nolan Wells last moments show a boat on the water and friends' reactions.

    Image credits: ABC News

    An elderly woman named Doris Hands, who was a “grandmother” to the group of friends and was lovingly called “Mama D,” said Nolan was kind-hearted, always hugged her, loved sports, and was mindful of his manners.

    “He was a good person,” Hands said. “It really, really hurts.”

    One of Nolan’s African-American friends, 17-year-old Jayvon Williams, was also on Horn Island on July 4, but he rode out on a different boat. He last saw Nolan a little after 4 p.m.

    “As soon as we got out there, he told me that he loved me,” Jayvon said, adding that Nolan was supposed to meet a girl.

    He also claimed that both left their phones on the boat Nolan rode out on, but he later retrieved his phone, while Nolan’s was found by his parents using location services.

    Trace Carter, another African-American friend of Nolan’s, remembered asking him to be cautious before the trip: “Just hit me up when you get back. Just be careful, bro. Watch out for yourself.”

    Wells responded, “I got you. I’ll hit you up later.”

    “A tale as old as time.” Netizens shared their opinion on the tragic demise of Nolan Wells

    Videos of Nolan Wells last moments show a tweet about friends' reactions and racial tensions.

    Image credits: Shilldestroyer0

    Videos of Nolan Wells last moments show a tweet about friends' reactions and racial tensions.

    Image credits: H_Aden1

    Videos of Nolan Wells last moments show a tweet about friends' reactions and racial tensions.

    Image credits: Retro_5oldier

    Videos of Nolan Wells last moments show a tweet about friends' reactions and racial tensions.

    Image credits: mutoroel

    Tweet regarding Nolan Wells' last moments, suggesting involved individuals hired lawyers and deleted social media.

    Image credits: onkovictor_

    Tweet about Nolan Wells' last moments and body found, expressing sadness and concern about foul play denial.

    Image credits: MylonsWorld

    Tweet on Nolan Wells' last moments, body found, and racial tensions, describing the situation as alarming and grim.

    Image credits: BishopVaderTwo

    Tweet discussing Nolan Wells' last moments and friends' reactions, claiming initial photos are enough evidence.

    Image credits: bannerOfTroot

    Tweet on Nolan Wells' last moments, body found, and racial tensions, inferring guilt from immediate legal action.

    Image credits: lxrdVie

    Tweet expressing prayers for Nolan Wells family and the sad situation, following his body found.

    Image credits: Chavez628K

    Tweet speculating on Nolan Wells' last moments after his body was found, suggesting hidden truths.

    Image credits: tayswiftlore

    Tweet describing Nolan Wells' d***h as a tale as old as time, referring to racial tensions and friends' reactions.

    Image credits: UnholyDani666

    Tweet about Nolan Wells' body found, criticizing people for going after friends and racial tensions.

    Image credits: mydogisphat

    Tweet questioning the narrative around Nolan Wells' body found, referencing his mother's comments on friends.

    Image credits: damiandrawing

    A social media post discussing Nolan Wells last moments, his body found, and racial tensions.

    Image credits: Blader838

    A social media post about Nolan Wells last moments, friends reactions, and racial tensions.

    Image credits: robi71269

    A social media post referencing Nolan Wells last moments and racial tensions from friends reactions.

    Image credits: Tammygotu

    A social media post mentioning Nolan Wells last moments and racial tensions from friends reactions.

    Image credits: Shady_Justin

    A social media post commenting on Nolan Wells last moments and racial tensions spurred by friends.

    Image credits: McPantsOnTheWeb

    Screenshot of a tweet from Louis B, @Louisb_crypto, about Nolan Wells' last moments and racial tensions.

    Image credits: Louisb_crypto

    Screenshot of a tweet from ONCHAIN KAY, @OnchainKay, about Nolan Wells' last moments and racial tensions.

    Image credits: OnchainKay

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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