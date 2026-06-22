As a rule of thumb, the less we know about something, the more fascinating it becomes. A missing person’s case where someone vanished without a trace. A crime scene that left investigators with more questions than answers. It makes us want to get to the bottom of what really happened and why no one has been able to figure it out.

#1 Tristan Brübach.



​I am from germany and have been following this case for over ten years now.



It is honestly one of the most disturbing mysteries I have ever come across and almost no one outside of Germany seems to know about it.



​In 1998 in Frankfurt a 13 year old boy named Tristan Brübach was m******d in broad daylight in a tunnel near a train station. The k**ler did not just k**l him. He performed some kind of surgical mutilation on the body and took body parts with him as trophies. Experts strongly suggest that this was a case of cannibalism.



​The weirdest part is that it happened in the middle of the day in a busy public area. Witnesses saw a man with a ponytail and police checked over 14000 people but the guy just vanished. It has been over 25 years and the trail is ice cold. It feels like the k**ler just walked into thin air.

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#2 Walter Fischer



He lived in a small village in Slovakia and would go to a nearby town to work in a shoe factory Mon-Fri (returning home to be with his family on weekends). One weekend in January of 1939 he didnt return home.



Several weeks later his wife sends her brother to find him (thinking he was just drinking and choosing not to come home). The brother gets there and speaks to everyone who would know where he was but they all said they hadn't seen him in weeks. His coworkers said that on the Friday where he was due to go home he had said he planned to stay the night and walk to Castle Black (a ruin up in the mountains). This apparently was not a typical thing for him and no info is available on what drove this.



Fearing him d**d up there the brother and some others go up the mountain in search of him. But its January and it is freezing. So they have to abandon the search and accept he likely perished.



Now the extra mystery. 3 months later Walter reappears. He is found in a field more than 1km south of the town or mountain. A local farmer/herder recognises him and sends for his wife and a doctor (recognising he is in a bad condition). When they arrive they realise he is not responding to any questions or verbal prompts (borderline catatonic it seemed) and is covered in burns.



The wife isn't able to take him in so instead he is sent to an asylum. Sadly any further records of Walter or if anyone made any breakthrough in getting him to communicate is lost due to the N**i invasion of Slovakia and the destruction of the asylum and its records.



But its a really fascinating one. Why hike up that mountain in horrible conditions in January? How did he stay alive for 3 months in the Slovakian wilderness and what caused his catatonic state and the burns.

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#3 Polish 24-year-old tourist Bruno Muschalik went on a solo trip to India and has been missing since August 2015. Since he failed to come back home his dad has been flying to India dozens of times to look for him.



Supposedly over 1000 people have gone missing in Parvati valley since 1990s. that includes 20+ foreign nationals from the US, Poland, Israel etc and hundreds of Indians.

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#4 Highway of tears. 100 missing since the 70s.



More info from Wikipedia:

The Highway of Tears is a 719-kilometre (447 mi) corridor of Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert in British Columbia, Canada, which has been the location of crimes against many women, beginning in 1969 when the highway was completed. The phrase was coined during a vigil held in Terrace, British Columbia in 1998, by Florence Naziel, who was thinking of the victims' families crying over the loss of their loved ones.



There is a disproportionately high number of Indigenous women on the list of victims, hence the association with the Missing and M*rdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) movement.



Proposed explanations for the years-long toleration of the crimes and the limited progress in identifying culprits include poverty, dr*g ab*se, widespread domestic violence, disconnection with traditional culture and disruption of the family unit through the foster care system and Canadian Indian residential school system. Poverty in particular leads to low rates of vehicle ownership and mobility; thus, hitchhiking is often the only way for many to travel vast distances to see family or go to work, school, or seek medical treatment.



The lack of public transportation between communities was at one time a major factor. Another factor leading to unsolved disappearances is that the area is largely isolated and remote. Soft soil in many areas makes burial easier and carnivorous scavengers often carry away human remains. Additionally, before December 2024, much of the highway had no cellular telephone service.

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#5 The Black Dahlia.



More info from Wikipedia:

Elizabeth Short (July 29, 1924 – c. January 14–15, 1947), posthumously known as the Black Dahlia, was an American woman found m*rdered in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 15, 1947. Her case became highly publicized owing to the gruesome nature of the crime, which included the mutilation and bisection of her corpse.



A native of Boston, Short spent her early life in New England and Florida before relocating to California, where her father lived. It is commonly held that she was an aspiring actress, though she had no known acting credits or jobs during her time in Los Angeles. Short acquired the nickname of the Black Dahlia posthumously, as newspapers of the period often nicknamed particularly lurid crimes; the term may have originated from the film noir thriller The Blue Dahlia (1946). After the discovery of her body, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) began an extensive investigation that produced over 150 suspects but yielded no arrests.



Short's unsolved m*rder and the details surrounding it have had a lasting cultural impact, generating various theories and public speculation. Her life and death have been the basis of numerous books and films, and her m*rder is frequently cited as one of the most famous unsolved m*rders in U.S. history, as well as one of the oldest unsolved cases in Los Angeles County. It has likewise been credited by historians as one of the first major crimes in postwar America to capture national attention.

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#6 The Springfield Missouri 3 missing women. 3 women gone with no trace from a home. Nothing in 34 years.



More info from Wikipedia:

The Springfield Three refers to an unsolved missing persons case that began on June 7, 1992, when friends Suzanne Elizabeth "Suzie" Streeter and Stacy Kathleen McCall, and Streeter's mother, Sherrill Elizabeth Levitt, went missing from Levitt's home in Springfield, Missouri, United States. All of their personal belongings, including cars and purses, were left behind. There were no signs of a struggle except a broken porch light globe; there was also a message on the answering machine that police believe might have provided a clue about the disappearances, but it was inadvertently erased.



In 1997, Robert Craig Cox, a convicted kidnapper and robber, claimed that he knew the women had been m*rdered and that their bodies would never be recovered. Neither their whereabouts nor their remains have ever been discovered. No investigators in the case believe Cox has any credibility.

#7 In the coming years, the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.



More info from Wikipedia:

"On February 1, 2026, Nancy Guthrie (née Long), the American 84‑year‑old mother of NBC News journalist and Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was kidnapped from her home in Catalina Foothills, a suburb of Tucson, Arizona. Evidence recovered at the residence indicated that Guthrie had been taken against her will, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that he believed she had been abducted.



A multi‑agency investigation led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and search-and-rescue teams, has included extensive forensic analysis, neighborhood canvassing, and review of surveillance footage. Bloodstains found at the scene were confirmed to be Nancy's. Multiple ransom notes of undetermined origin demanded payment in cryptocurrency, with two deadlines that had passed by February 9. On February 10, the FBI released still images along with a short video from a video‑doorbell camera, showing an "armed individual" wearing a mask and carrying a backpack tampering with said doorbell camera on Nancy's property prior to her disappearance.



Family appeals on social media have not yet yielded any "proof of life" sought from the person or persons who abducted Nancy Guthrie. On February 24, the family offered $1 million for information that assists in her recovery. Her condition and whereabouts remain unknown. The case has drawn international attention, with Savannah Guthrie suspending her broadcasting duties, including coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, to participate in the ongoing search."

#8 Whatever the f**k is happening with the Epstein files and how many people are getting away with it all. Seems like a mystery until you start really looking into it.

#9 Shelly Miscavige, David Miscavige's wife (Head of the church of Scientology), who was last seen in public in August 2007...



More info from Wikipedia:

Michele Diane "Shelly" Miscavige (née Barnett; born January 18, 1961) is an American Scientologist who was last seen in public in August 2007. She is a member of the Church of Scientology's Sea Org who married Scientology leader David Miscavige in 1982. Miscavige worked as her husband's assistant and was involved in managing the Church of Scientology's relationship with high-profile member Tom Cruise.



Since her disappearance in 2007, she has been the subject of speculation and inquiries regarding her whereabouts and well-being. In 2012, attorneys who said they represented her responded by saying she was leading a private life devoted to the Church of Scientology. In August 2013, actress Leah Remini, a former Scientologist and critic of the organization, filed a missing person report regarding Miscavige with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The LAPD closed the investigation within hours and described the report as "unfounded".

#10 Also Mateusz Kawecki, 30yr old, Poland. Polish construction worker living in Hanover, Germany for 5 years with his father (sister is also in Hanover). Uncertain about the details but it goes something like this. Receives a phone call from his long term fiancée that she was due delivery of their baby. He leaves Hanover at 11:30pm for his fiancées village in Southern Poland on the 28th of March, 2018 in his BMW, a 679km or so drive (9hrs or so). At about 10:30am his father calls him as he hadn't arrived and he said that he had been stuck at the Polish-German border for 2hrs, citing traffic. He also texts his fiancée to tell her the same thing. By about mid-afternoon, the worried fiancée calls his sister in Hanover, they call Mateus phone, it rings but no one picks up. By evening time they go to Polish police to report him missing but they think it's too soon. Eventually, they open the case. The German police have refused to open a concurrent case as long as the Polish police are investigating. The family ask the Polish police for his SIM to be located as his phone was ringing but they say they couldn't cause it was a German SIM. The German police couldn't either cause the SIM was last located in Poland. But Polish police claim he never entered the border because his car plate registration wasn't captured by cameras at the border. The frustrated family search the whole route for months and fail to find him and no clues come up.



In Sept, a neighbour approaches the family reporting a smell from their barn, the village have noticed throughout summer, thinking there must be a d**d animal. At the end of the barn (as I imagine it) is a tier (a story) cordoned off by a wall forming a kinda attic space. Since they couldn't find the d**d animal, the neighbour asked to check the attic . He finds a pile of clothes and a back pack on the floor. He moves the clothes about to find a severed or decapitated head and a badly decomposed corpse (so damaged it couldn't be identified). However the backpack contains Mateus items, his ID, a Polish water bottle, cigarette packs and stubs but interestingly as well a carton of orange juice (which he never drank cause he detested orange juice since he was a kid) & the clothes were his. Two nooses are tied to the roof.



Following a police search & investigation of the barn. His case was ruled a s*****e. However 4 days later (after his body was found) the family finds (on the lower floor I believe) his shoe...with his amputated decomposing foot still inside! They complain the search was not conducted properly.



The mystery thickens as it is later reported that there were German & Polish public transport tickets found with him. He also checked into a hotel on the German-Polish border with a stranger, who was it? The interesting thing is that Mateus' body was found in the barn of the small village of his family home, he wasn't aiming for there, he was aiming for his house with his fiancée in Southern Poland, a small village 635km away (that's a cross country distance apparently across Germany). Further, his clothes were bloody and some or all of his teeth had been knocked off, sticking to his clothes. His phone was found with his backpack. He made a short 1s call to his uncle on the 29th of March, likely a b**t dial- his uncle never received the call.



His car was never found, neither car nor keys to this day. His family report to have used the barn, throughout the summer and it would have been obvious to them as somehow the attic was reportedly in plain-sight & the barn doors were open if he was there- not to mention the smell. Also, since it is a small village, it's strange that no one in the village caught sight of Mateus, his car or anything about him. It was like he set off from Hanover in the middle of the night to d*e in his family home's barn when he was aiming for his fiancées over 600km away for his child birth. Finally, where was Mateusz really when he received his dad phone call, was he really at the border and obstructed or delayed by traffic? That border section is unmanned except for ANPR cameras...but if he was headed the wrong direction, did he lie to his family & fiancée, why? Who was the stranger? And how about the public transport tickets in Germany & Poland when he had a car & set off in one? Why commit s*****e when he appeared to be anticipating the birth of his child otherwise he would never have set off? Nevermind the amputated foot, the knocked out teeth... which doesn't fit a deteriorating hanging body (though the severed head might) So many mysteries in this case.



What a mystery and such trauma for both him and his family (unless they were somehow involved).

#11 Dorothy Jane Scott- this always creeped me out because of the time put in and how one minute you’re helping your friend and next your worst nightmare happens.



From Wikipedia: Dorothy Jane Scott (April 23, 1948 — May 28, 1980) was an American woman who disappeared on May 28, 1980, in Anaheim, California. After driving two co-workers to the hospital, Scott went to fetch her car to take them back to their workplace. However, as her car approached them, it sped away; neither could see who was driving as its headlights had blinded them. The co-workers reported Scott missing a couple of hours later, after not hearing from her. In the preceding months, Scott had been receiving anonymous phone calls from a man who had reportedly been stalking her and had left threatening messages.

In June 1980, a man called The Orange County Register, a local newspaper that had reported Scott's disappearance, and claimed that he had killed Scott. Police believe the caller was Scott's killer. From 1980 to 1984, Scott's mother also received phone calls from a man who claimed to have Scott or to have killed her. None of the calls could be traced, however, because the caller would not stay on the line long enough. In August 1984, partial human remains were found and later identified as Scott's. No arrests have been made in Scott's case.

#12 Brian Shaffer, a 27-year-old medical student who vanished from a bar in Columbus, Ohio, in 2006. CCTV shows him enter but he never leaves.



More info from Wikipedia:

In the early hours of April 1, 2006, Brian Randall Shaffer, a 27‑year‑old medical student at the Ohio State University College of Medicine, disappeared in Columbus, Ohio. He had spent the previous night, March 31, having drinks with friends at a campus‑area bar to mark the start of spring break. He later became separated from them, and they assumed he had gone home.



Security footage from outside the second‑floor entrance recorded Shaffer briefly speaking with two women just before 2 a.m. before walking out of frame. No video shows him exiting the building, and he has not been seen or heard from since. The case received national media attention.



Shaffer's disappearance has been especially puzzling to investigators because the bar had no other publicly accessible exits at the time, aside from a nearby service door. Columbus police have explored several theories about what happened. Some scrutiny has focused on a friend who was with Shaffer that night, though he was advised not to take polygraph tests. Other speculation has included a possible connection to the purported Smiley Face serial k**ler, but police rejected any link to the alleged k**ler, consistent with the FBI and other agencies. It has also been suggested that Shaffer might be alive and living elsewhere under a new identity.

#13 Susan Swedell



On the evening of January 19, 1988, 19-year-old Susan Swedell vanished during a blizzard in Lake Elmo, MN.



After finishing her shift at K-Mart in Oak Park Heights, Susan stopped at a gas station while experiencing car trouble. She left her car at the gas station and was seen getting into an older-model sedan, possibly a late-1970s Ford LTD with a white man who had shoulder-length sandy-brown hair and was wearing a waist length coat.



Susan Swedell has not been seen or heard from since that night. Her car, along with her purse was found the next morning at the gas station (now the site of a Holiday Station) on the outskirts of Lake Elmo.

#14 Morgan Nick. June 9, 1995, six-year old Morgan and her mother, Colleen Nick, attended a little league baseball game in Alma, Arkansas. At 10:30 PM, Morgan and her friends asked if they could leave the stands to catch fireflies. Initially, Colleen was hesitant to let her but was convinced by the other parents to let her. Morgan was last seen by her friends at 10:45 PM alone near her mom's car emptying the sand from her shoes. Her friends also reported seeing a "creepy" man talking to Morgan as she put her shoes back on.



Morgan's friends returned to the stands without her, told Colleen that she was at the car. But when Morgan's mother returned to the car, she was not there, and Morgan was not seen or heard from again.



Police only ever named one person of interest, Billy Lincks. This guy died in prison for an unrelated charge in 2000. They identified fibers in his red truck that were similar to Morgan's shirt. In 2024, police revealed there was DNA evidence that strongly indicated Morgan was in the truck.



But we might never know what really happened to her or where she is.



Her parents started the Morgan Nick Foundation to both help parents cope with the disappearances of their children, and help prevent children disappearances. June 1995 was before the Amber Alert was created. Furthermore, in Arkansas, it's known as the Morgan Nick Amber Alert.



I'm from Arkansas, I was born in 1997. My mom would tell me about this horrible cold case throughout my childhood and it's stuck with me to adulthood, I guess.

#15 John P. Wheeler III:



Wheeler, a highly connected Pentagon official and presidential aide, suddenly began behaving erratically in December 2010. Surveillance footage captured him wandering the streets confused, disheveled, and carrying only one shoe while asking strangers for help. He had recently been involved in a bitter feud with neighbors and was reportedly linked to a bizarre smoke-b**b incident. Days later, his battered body was found in a Delaware landfill. His d***h was ruled a homicide, but no suspect has ever been identified.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 The missing Malaysian airplane.



More info from Wikipedia:

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 (MH370 / MAS370) was an international passenger flight operated by Malaysia Airlines that disappeared from radar on 8 March 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia to its planned destination, Beijing Capital International Airport in China. The cause of its disappearance has not been determined. It is widely regarded as the greatest mystery in aviation history and remains the single deadliest case of aircraft disappearance.



The crew of the Boeing 777-200ER, registered as 9M-MRO, last communicated with air traffic control (ATC) around 38 minutes after takeoff when the flight was over the South China Sea. The aircraft was lost from ATC's secondary surveillance radar screens minutes later but was tracked by the Malaysian military's primary radar system for another hour, deviating westward from its planned flight path. It left radar range 200 nautical miles (370 km; 230 mi) west-northwest of Penang Island in northwestern Peninsular Malaysia.



With all 227 passengers and 12 crew aboard confirmed dead, the disappearance of Flight 370 was the deadliest incident involving a Boeing 777, the deadliest of 2014, and the deadliest in Malaysia Airlines' history until it was surpassed in all three regards by Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 on 17 July 2014. Relying mostly on the analysis of data from the Inmarsat satellite with which the aircraft last communicated, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) initially proposed that a hypoxia event was the most likely cause given the available evidence, although no consensus has been reached among investigators concerning this theory. At various stages of the investigation, possible hijacking scenarios were considered, including crew involvement, and suspicion of the aircraft's cargo manifest; many disappearance theories regarding the flight have also been reported by the media.



The search for the missing aircraft became the most expensive search in the history of aviation. It focused initially on the South China Sea and Andaman Sea, before a novel analysis of the aircraft's automated communications with an Inmarsat satellite indicated that the aircraft had travelled far southward over the southern Indian Ocean. Several pieces of debris washed ashore in the western Indian Ocean during 2015 and 2016; many of these were confirmed to have originated from Flight 370. After a three-year search across 120,000 km2 (46,000 sq mi) of ocean failed to locate the aircraft, the Joint Agency Coordination Centre heading the operation suspended its activities in January 2017. A second search launched in January 2018 by private contractor Ocean Infinity also ended without success after six months. The Malaysian Ministry of Transport's final report from July 2018 was inconclusive. It highlighted Malaysian ATC's fruitless attempts to communicate with the aircraft shortly after its disappearance.



In the absence of a definitive cause of disappearance, air transport industry safety recommendations and regulations citing Flight 370 have been implemented to prevent a repetition of the circumstances associated with the loss. These include increased battery life on underwater locator beacons, lengthening of recording times on flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders, and new standards for aircraft position reporting over open ocean.

#17 The Wow! Signal. One strange radio signal from space and then... nothing.



More info from Wikipedia:

The Wow! signal was a strong narrowband radio signal detected on August 15, 1977, by Ohio State University's Big Ear radio telescope in the United States, then used to support the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. The signal appeared to come from the direction of the constellation Sagittarius and bore expected hallmarks of extraterrestrial origin.



Astronomer Jerry R. Ehman discovered the anomaly a few days later while reviewing the recorded data. On the computer printout, he circled the reading of the signal's intensity, "6EQUJ5", and wrote the comment "Wow!" beside it, leading to the event's widely used name.



The entire signal sequence lasted for the full 72-second window during which Big Ear was able to observe it. Despite numerous follow-up searches and hypotheses (including brief consideration of reflections from space debris, interstellar scintillation, and comet hydrogen clouds), the signal has never recurred, and no explanation, terrestrial or otherwise, has been confirmed. While some researchers have suggested it could represent an extraterrestrial transmission, its single occurrence and lack of replication limit the strength of this interpretation. The Wow! signal has inspired targeted searches, scientific discussion about rare astrophysical phenomena, and references in popular culture.

#18 The Yuba County Five. Such a terribly sad case and little to no answers.



More info from Wikipedia:

The Yuba County Five were young men from Yuba County, California, United States, each with mild intellectual disabilities or psychiatric conditions, who were reported missing after attending a college basketball game at California State University, Chico (also known as Chico State), on the night of February 24, 1978. Four of them—Bill Sterling, 29; Jack Huett, 24; Ted Weiher, 32; and Jack Madruga, 30—were later found dead; the fifth, Gary Mathias, 25, has never been found.



Several days after their disappearance, Madruga's car, a 1969 Mercury Montego the group drove to Chico, was found abandoned in a remote area of Plumas National Forest, on a high mountain dirt road far out of their way back to Yuba County. Investigators could not determine why the car was abandoned, as it was in good working order and could easily have been pushed out of the snowpack it was in. At that time, no trace of the men was found.



In June 1978, four of the men's bodies were discovered after the snow had melted. Ted Weiher was found inside a United States Forest Service (USFS) trailer some 20 miles north of the abandoned car. Only bones were left of Jack Madruga, Bill Sterling, and Jackie Huett as a result of scavenging animals; Weiher had apparently lived for as long as three months after the men were last seen, starving to death despite an ample supply of food and heating materials in and near the trailer. Weiher was missing his shoes; investigators found Mathias' own shoes in the USFS trailer, suggesting Mathias also survived for some time beyond the group's last sighting.



A local man later came forward, claiming that he had spent the same night in his own car a short distance from where the Mercury was found. The witness told police that he saw and heard people around his car that night, and twice called for help, only for them to grow silent and turn off their flashlights. This, and the considerable distance from the car to where the bodies were found, has led to suspicions of foul play.

#19 Deborah Deann Poe (often referred to as Debrah Poe or Deborah Poe) was a 25-year-old convenience store clerk who vanished without a trace from an Orlando, Florida Circle K on February 4, 1990



The Last Sighting: Deborah was working the overnight shift at a Circle K near the intersection of Aloma Avenue and Hall Road. A regular customer found the store completely abandoned at 4:00 a.m.



The Store's Condition: There were no signs of a struggle, and the cash register was completely untouched, with no money missing.



Personal Belongings: Deborah’s car (a red Toyota Celica) was parked in the lot, with her keys, purse, and latest paycheck securely locked inside. Her uniform was discovered neatly folded behind the counter.



The Megadeth T-Shirt Man: A customer reported seeing an unknown man wearing a "Megadeth" rock band t-shirt behind the counter at 3:15 a.m. He was never identified or located.



Police Investigation: Scent dogs tracked her path from behind the store to the nearby road, suggesting she was forcibly abducted and driven away in an unknown vehicle.

#20 The strange deaths of Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon in Panama.



More info from Wikipedia:

Kris Kremers and Lisanne Froon were two Dutch students who disappeared on 1 April 2014, while hiking a trail called El Pianista in Panama. After an extensive search, portions of their bodies were found a few months later. Their cause of death could not be determined definitively; Dutch authorities working with forensic and search-rescue investigators initially thought it likely the students had accidentally fallen from a cliff after becoming lost. The circumstances and aftermath of their disappearance have resulted in much speculation about their final days.



Although many theories have been presented as to what happened to Kremers and Froon, no official cause of death has been ruled. Panamanian authorities came under fire for allegedly mishandling the disappearance and aftermath.

#21 Yuba County 5



Five men when missing in Yuba County, California, in February 1978. Four were found d**d in Plumas national forest, while one remains missing to this date. No one knows why they went that direction as they were headed the wrong way to get home.

#22 All those d**d or disappeared scientists.

#23 The d***h of Noah Donohoe, age 14. Mixed race kid in Ireland. Left home at 3 am wearing flip flops, shorts, shirt and headsets he returned at 4 am barefoot without his headset. Went to school, came back. Told his mum at about 4/5pm he is going to cycle to his friends place across on the other side of Belfast (seems quite the distance). He packed a bag of clothing & laptop & left wearing a helmet, jacket, shorts and trainers. He is spotted on CCTV (& by passerby) an hour later at 5pm in central Belfast by Queens University then again on CCTV naked and without his bike or backpack...and entering some public space but which was only open to residence. At 9pm, his mother reports him missing. He was missing for 5 days before being found d**d & naked in a sewer drain, even further away than from his last sighting. Past-portum, revealed cause of d***h to be drowning. Coroner's verdict: accidental drowning. Still a mystery, how or why he died. Where he went to earlier that morning, why he was barefoot and where was his headset, why he was naked on the streets of central Belfast at 6pm, where was his bike? His backpack was found close to Ulster university, where someone tried to pawn off his laptop (he was jailed for 3 months). Another mystery to me is why his mum would let him cycle such a long way on an Autumn/ November evening alone (would have certainly been dark or getting dark by the time he left and soon after). Bet there are deep regrets and she is devastated. No one has ever been charged...after all the verdict is that it was accidental.

#24 Oakey Al Kite, Randy Wayne Leach, Amy Mihaljevic, St. Louis Jane Doe, and, the most disgusting case ever, the Dardeen family. Do not look that one up if you are squeamish.



On the plus side in recent years we have seen the solving of Alexis Flores, Morgan Jade Violi, Princess Doe, Yogurt Shop M*rders...

#25 Joe Anderson, Jamestown ND. Found in the trunk of his car in just his underwear and wrapped up in a tarp.

#26 The Donna Kay Cloud case from 2016 in Splendora, Texas. She was friends with many of the people I went to high school with, but I personally never met her.



She was 19 with a 4 year old son, and had been dealt quite a rough hand in life and made a few mistakes of her own, but was very much trying to turn her life around. She was going on a blind date with a guy she had been talking to, and left her dad’s house I think with the guy and a couple friends in his truck to eat at Texas Roadhouse. She never made it there.



All 3 guys she was with were interviewed and “cleared” and her own dad keeps changing his story and refuses to fully cooperate. Her cell phone even pinged at a location 2 months after her disappearance. This story haunts me because it’s very close to home and feels like a true embodiment of the good ole boy system in SETX where I’m from. And she’d NEVER leave her son. Somebody is protecting somebody.

#27 The 2017 Las Vegas sh**ting. Deadliest mass sh**ting in modern U.S. history and we still don’t really know why.

#28 Not really anything mystery but the amout of d**d people that are still left up on Mount Everest really disturbs me.

#29 The granite caves of Barabar India.



Of all the ancient wonders that make you scratch your head, this one is an absolute doozy.

#30 Terrence Woods, someone I knew as a student.



He was filming something in rural Idaho and allegedly just ran away into the woods, never to be seen again. In nearly any article I see, he's described as gentle, friendly and kind, and that completely checks out with my experience with him. It all seems so wrong, but there doesn't seem to be any lead otherwise.



Hope you're still out there man, you were great singing Linger by the Cranberries on your guitar.

#31 Sneha Philip. The woman who was last seen the evening of 9/10. Lived near WTC, but there is no evidence that she returned home the night before.

#32 Jodi Huisentruit - Iowa Newscaster abducted early in the morning on her way to work and never seen again. There are a number of potential suspects but nobody really knows what happened to her. There is a subreddit for this person.



Elizabeth Barraza - another one with a subreddit - possibly more commonly known but a woman is setting up for a garage sale in the morning and someone shows up in a pickup truck, confronts her and sh**ts her d**d. It's captured on multiple doorbell cameras yet to this day over 6 years later we do not know who the culprit is. Numerous potential suspects like the Huisentruit case but no "for sures".

#33 One that doesn't get nearly as much attention as some famous mysteries is the Lead Masks Case in Brazil.



In 1966, two electronics technicians were found d**d on a hill near Niterói, Brazil. They were wearing formal suits, waterproof coats, and strange homemade lead masks that covered their eyes. Nearby was a notebook containing cryptic instructions, including a reference to taking capsules and waiting for a signal. There were no obvious signs of violence, and investigators never conclusively determined what happened.

#34 The disappearance of Anne-Elisabeth Hagen in Norway.



Halloween morning October 31, 2018, 68-year-old Anne-Elisabeth Hagen vanished from her home near Oslo. When her husband, businessman Tom Hagen, returned home from work, he claimed to find signs of a struggle and a ransom note demanding €9 million in the cryptocurrency Monero. The note threatened that she would be k****d if police were contacted.



What makes the case especially strange is that police secretly investigated it as a kidnapping for months, but later concluded the kidnapping itself may have been staged. They eventually shifted to the theory that Anne-Elisabeth had been m******d and that the ransom note was part of an elaborate deception. Tom Hagen was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of m****r or complicity, but was released within days and the case against him was ultimately dropped because investigators could not prove his involvement.



There are a lot of odd details: the ransom demand was in cryptocurrency years before crypto ransom cases became common, the note was written in awkward Norwegian, police found cable ties and traces suggesting a struggle, the family dog had been locked away, and despite years of investigation involving thousands of tips, surveillance footage, international forensic assistance, and extensive searches, nobody knows for certain whether Anne-Elisabeth was kidnapped, m******d, or by whom. Her body has never been found.



Nearly eight years later, the case remains unsolved.