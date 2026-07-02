8 Buddhist Monks Lose Their Lives And Dozens More Are Injured After 11YO Boy Rams Them With Dad’s Pickup Truck

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A pilgrimage took a tragic turn when eight Buddhist monks were run over by an 11-year-old boy driving his father’s pick-up truck.

The incident occurred in Mukdahan, northeast Thailand, at around 11:55 a.m. local time on Thursday (July 2).

The monks were reportedly walking in single file in a group of 34 along the roadside when the bronze Isuzu plowed through them.

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Highlights An 11-year-old boy plowed into a group of Buddhist monks after reportedly stealing his father's pickup truck from his family home.

The child was taken into custody for questioning as police continue to interview witnesses and gather evidence.

Eight monks reportedly lost their lives after the crash, which occurred during a pilgrimage to Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province.

An 11-year-old boy drove a pickup truck into a group of Buddhist monks in Thailand

Image credits: Roshan Kumara/Pexels (not an actual photo)

At least eight were pronounced deceased at the scene, while another 14 were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. The others suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

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Footage from the aftermath shows the wrecked vehicle and the monks in their orange robes scattered along the roadside.

Traffic police Lieutenant Theera Kaewnet said he initially mistook the horrifying scene for a contingency drill.

Image credits: AeEw Nucharee

The lieutenant stated, “Upon arriving at the scene, I found a large number of monks lying on the road and by the roadside.

“At first, I thought it was a contingency drill, but when I went down to inspect, I realized it was an actual accident, so I quickly coordinated with local police officers, rescuers and the hospital to urgently assist the injured.”

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The child allegedly took his father’s vehicle without permission

#BREAKING An 11-year-old boy crushed Buddhist monks with a pickup truck in Thailand’s Mukdahan province. At least 8 people were killed. 8 Thai monks killed, 10 injured after a child drove a mini truck into a procession. Police said the boy had taken his parents’ pickup truck… pic.twitter.com/tsgGi9EzbB — NEWS WALA (@NEWSWALApy) July 2, 2026

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The religious figures had started the 260-kilometer (161-mile) pilgrimage to Ubon Ratchathani province about 30 minutes before the crash, according to the Associated Press. They were carrying alms of goodwill collected along the route.

An investigation has been opened to determine why the child was driving the truck.

The 11-year-old was reportedly taken into custody while authorities searched for his relatives.

After securing the scene, police began gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the crash.

Image credits: AeEw Nucharee

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According to local media, initial inquiries found that the vehicle had been taken from the child’s family home without permission.

The boy’s grandmother reportedly told authorities that her grandson had special needs. She said that, after discovering he had taken the truck that morning, she contacted authorities to help intercept the vehicle.

The grandmother told police that she did not know where the boy was going.

Officials are investigating the tragedy as four injured monks remain in critical condition



Image credits: AeEw Nucharee

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People on social media were horrified by the incident, expressing mixed opinions about who was primarily responsible for the crash.

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One person wrote, “The 11-year-old boy has special needs but is allowed to take the truck, even if he wasn’t allowed to take the truck, the keys should not have been accessible. This is the fault of the adults who had control over that truck 100%.”

Others laid the blame on the 11-year-old, arguing that the child “seemed to master driving a truck which is no easy thing presumably without lessons” so he was likely aware of the consequences of his actions.

“Tragic. Such gentle and peaceful people. May they rest in peace,” a separate person commented.

One Buddhist monk said the vehicle approached the group of 34 “at full speed”

Police Major General Pairoj Thaiphutsa said the truck has been seized for forensic examination as part of the investigation.

“We’ve asked the child’s parents to come in so we can determine who is responsible for the child’s care, so we can go on with the legal process,” he stated.

Mukdahan Hospital has appealed for urgent blood donations to help the injured monks, four of whom reportedly remain in critical condition.

Image credits: Roshan Kumara/Pexels (not an actual photo)

Phra Sompong, a monk in the group, said he was chanting the meditation mantra “Buddho, Buddho” before the tragedy.

“I saw a boy driving a pickup truck approaching … then suddenly the truck hit at full speed and crashed [into] us,” he said in a video posted online.

“Luckily another monk and I managed to jump out of the way in time.

“The first nine monks in line survived, but others who were hit were thrown into the air.”

Thai officials said the devastating crash should serve as a warning about road safety

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not an actual photo)

In Thailand, Buddhist monks are highly venerated as they are entrusted with preserving and passing on the Buddha’s teachings.

During public processions, people often give monks alms such as food and basic necessities as a sign of respect.



Image credits: Antonio Batinić/Pexels (not an actual photo)

Mukdahan provincial governor Worayan Bunnarat said the case should serve as a warning about road safety in Thailand, which has one of the world’s highest rates of traffic fatalities.

“We’ve been very strict on road safety in recent years. This case should be a lesson not just for our province, but for the public in general when it comes to preventing road accidents,” he stated, per the BBC.

“I think everyone involved, especially parents, needs to help, because no one wants something like this to happen.”