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8 Buddhist Monks Lose Their Lives And Dozens More Are Injured After 11YO Boy Rams Them With Dad’s Pickup Truck
A Buddhist monk in orange robes carries a yellow flag and bags, walking on a road after an accident with a pickup truck.
World

8 Buddhist Monks Lose Their Lives And Dozens More Are Injured After 11YO Boy Rams Them With Dad’s Pickup Truck

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A pilgrimage took a tragic turn when eight Buddhist monks were run over by an 11-year-old boy driving his father’s pick-up truck.

The incident occurred in Mukdahan, northeast Thailand, at around 11:55 a.m. local time on Thursday (July 2).

The monks were reportedly walking in single file in a group of 34 along the roadside when the bronze Isuzu plowed through them.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • An 11-year-old boy plowed into a group of Buddhist monks after reportedly stealing his father's pickup truck from his family home.
    • The child was taken into custody for questioning as police continue to interview witnesses and gather evidence.
    • Eight monks reportedly lost their lives after the crash, which occurred during a pilgrimage to Thailand's Ubon Ratchathani province.

    An 11-year-old boy drove a pickup truck into a group of Buddhist monks in ThailandBuddhist monks walking in procession before a fatal incident involving a pickup truck driven by an 11YO boy.

    Image credits: Roshan Kumara/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    At least eight were pronounced deceased at the scene, while another 14 were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. The others suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

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    Footage from the aftermath shows the wrecked vehicle and the monks in their orange robes scattered along the roadside.

    Traffic police Lieutenant Theera Kaewnet said he initially mistook the horrifying scene for a contingency drill.

    Damaged pickup truck after the crash, where Buddhist monks lost their lives and others were injured.

    Image credits: AeEw Nucharee

    Social media comment expressing sorrow after the fatal accident involving Buddhist monks and a pickup truck.

    The lieutenant stated, “Upon arriving at the scene, I found a large number of monks lying on the road and by the roadside.

    “At first, I thought it was a contingency drill, but when I went down to inspect, I realized it was an actual accident, so I quickly coordinated with local police officers, rescuers and the hospital to urgently assist the injured.”

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    The child allegedly took his father’s vehicle without permission

    Tweet by Stuart Gallop calling the incident where Buddhist monks lost lives 'bloody awful'.

    Image credits: creativeskg

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    The religious figures had started the 260-kilometer (161-mile) pilgrimage to Ubon Ratchathani province about 30 minutes before the crash, according to the Associated Press. They were carrying alms of goodwill collected along the route.

    An investigation has been opened to determine why the child was driving the truck.

    The 11-year-old was reportedly taken into custody while authorities searched for his relatives.

    After securing the scene, police began gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the crash.

    Scene of the incident with injured Buddhist monks and debris on the road after being hit by a pickup truck.

    Image credits: AeEw Nucharee

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    According to local media, initial inquiries found that the vehicle had been taken from the child’s family home without permission.

    The boy’s grandmother reportedly told authorities that her grandson had special needs. She said that, after discovering he had taken the truck that morning, she contacted authorities to help intercept the vehicle.

    The grandmother told police that she did not know where the boy was going.

    Officials are investigating the tragedy as four injured monks remain in critical condition
    Buddhist monks walking on a road where some items are scattered, after a tragic incident involving a pickup truck.

    Image credits: AeEw Nucharee

    A chat bubble with the text: When you choose peace but peace doesn't choose you, reflecting the tragedy of the Buddhist monks.

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    People on social media were horrified by the incident, expressing mixed opinions about who was primarily responsible for the crash.

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    One person wrote, “The 11-year-old boy has special needs but is allowed to take the truck, even if he wasn’t allowed to take the truck, the keys should not have been accessible. This is the fault of the adults who had control over that truck 100%.”

    Others laid the blame on the 11-year-old, arguing that the child “seemed to master driving a truck which is no easy thing presumably without lessons” so he was likely aware of the consequences of his actions.

    “Tragic. Such gentle and peaceful people. May they rest in peace,” a separate person commented. 

    One Buddhist monk said the vehicle approached the group of 34 “at full speed”

    Police Major General Pairoj Thaiphutsa said the truck has been seized for forensic examination as part of the investigation.

    “We’ve asked the child’s parents to come in so we can determine who is responsible for the child’s care, so we can go on with the legal process,” he stated.

    Mukdahan Hospital has appealed for urgent blood donations to help the injured monks, four of whom reportedly remain in critical condition.

    A line of Buddhist monks walking, an 11YO boy driving a pickup truck led to many injured and lives lost.

    Image credits: Roshan Kumara/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    A chat bubble showing a user's reaction: Heart breaking news, about the incident involving Buddhist monks and a pickup truck.

    Phra Sompong, a monk in the group, said he was chanting the meditation mantra “Buddho, Buddho” before the tragedy.

    “I saw a boy driving a pickup truck approaching … then suddenly the truck hit at full speed and crashed [into] us,” he said in a video posted online.

    Luckily another monk and I managed to jump out of the way in time.

    “The first nine monks in line survived, but others who were hit were thrown into the air.”

    Thai officials said the devastating crash should serve as a warning about road safetyBuddhist monks with hands in prayer position, acknowledging the loss of lives and injuries after the pickup truck incident.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    In Thailand, Buddhist monks are highly venerated as they are entrusted with preserving and passing on the Buddha’s teachings.

    During public processions, people often give monks alms such as food and basic necessities as a sign of respect.

    A line of ambulances, symbolizing the tragic event where Buddhist monks lost their lives and were injured.

    Image credits: Antonio Batinić/Pexels (not an actual photo)

    Mukdahan provincial governor Worayan Bunnarat said the case should serve as a warning about road safety in Thailand, which has one of the world’s highest rates of traffic fatalities.

    “We’ve been very strict on road safety in recent years. This case should be a lesson not just for our province, but for the public in general when it comes to preventing road accidents,” he stated, per the BBC.

    “I think everyone involved, especially parents, needs to help, because no one wants something like this to happen.”

    “Parents should be held responsible,” one reader commentedA comment bubble reading 'Omg this is awful x,' reflecting public reaction to the monks tragedy.

    A comment bubble reading 'So heartbreaking xx,' expressing sadness over the Buddhist monks incident.

    A social media comment about the sad news of monks, a terrible tragedy, and a call for road safety.

    A heartfelt message from a Cambodian Buddhist, sending condolences and prayers for the monks and Thailand.

    A social media comment discusses driving tests in Thailand, relating to the tragic loss of Buddhist monks.

    A social media comment expresses sorrow, calling the incident with Buddhist monks a disaster and an avoidable accident.

    A social media comment with emojis reflects on the unpredictable nature of life after Buddhist monks lost their lives.

    A social media comment says parents are responsible for the loss of Buddhist monks in the tragic incident.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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