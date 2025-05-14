Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Who Went Missing In Thailand Shows Up Allegedly Pregnant After Being Accused Of Smuggling
Teen who went missing in Thailand escorted by police officer in uniform inside a building hallway.
News

Teen Who Went Missing In Thailand Shows Up Allegedly Pregnant After Being Accused Of Smuggling

A teenager who vanished while vacationing in Thailand has reappeared thousands of miles away from her original destination, claiming she is pregnant in the former Soviet Union while being held on charges of dr–g smuggling. 

18 year-old Bella May Culley, a nursing student from the United Kingdom, shares snippets of her luxurious lifestyle on social media and doing activities most in her field of study would have no time for — such as scuba diving or partying on tropical islands in the Philippines.

Highlights
  • Bella May Culley, an 18-year-old UK nursing student, vanished in Thailand and has reappeared, detained in Georgia on dr*g smuggling charges.
  • She was caught at Tbilisi airport with 30 pounds of cannabis, including marijuana and hashish, and claimed to be pregnant during her court hearing.
  • Bella’s disappearance led to an international search, with her family saying she was last heard on May 3.

Now, she is appearing in court in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, after allegedly being caught carrying 30 pounds of cannabis at the international airport, as reported by Daily Mail, with 34 packs of marijuana and 20 packs of hashish.

RELATED:

    A nursing student who disappeared in Thailand was allegedly caught smuggling cannabis and claims she is pregnant

    Teen on beach with flower in hair, allegedly pregnant after being accused of smuggling in Thailand, selfie with sand background.

    Image credits: Bella May Culley

    As stated by her lawyer, the teenager told the court she was pregnant on Tuesday, May 13, in a hearing and is currently being preliminarily detained for two months while investigations continue. 

    Her disappearance last week triggered a mass international search operation, sparking concern from both authorities and her loved ones.

    Culley’s family said they had last heard from her on May 3.

    Teen in green top and pants poses smiling against plain background, linked to missing teen case in Thailand and smuggling allegations.

    Image credits: Bella May Culley

    “She flew out to the Philippines after Easter with a friend and she was there for three weeks. She was posting loads of pictures and then she went to Thailand on about May 3,” her mother, Lyanne Culley, said to Teesside Live.

    She continued, “The last message she sent was to me and that was on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. saying she was going to Facetime me later. That was the last message anyone has received from what we can figure out up to now.”

    The last time Culley’s family heard from her was on May 3

    Teen who went missing in Thailand escorted by officer, allegedly pregnant and accused of smuggling, walking outside a building.

    Image credits: iTV

    Teen allegedly pregnant and accused of smuggling, escorted by officer in corridor, face blurred for privacy.

    Image credits: iTV

    Her father and sister subsequently hopped on a plane to fly to Thailand, in hopes of finding her.

    The mother also explained to The Sun that she “really didn’t” want her daughter going to Thailand alone. 

    “I begged her to come home. I don’t trust some of the boys over there,” she said. “But she wanted to meet up with some friends she made over there on a previous trip. I don’t know who any of them are.

    Group of people gathered outside a secured facility with a watchtower under a partly cloudy sky in Thailand.

    Image credits: Human Rights Watch

    “When she stopped answering messages, I assumed it was because she was flying back to surprise me. But then nothing.”

    Culley has now been found, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s safe.

    The teenager, who is originally from County Durham, northeast England, is now being held in an ex-Soviet jail.

    Culley’s mother had been against the idea of her 18-year-old going to Thailand

    Prison interior with red secured doors and staircases, related to teen accused of smuggling in Thailand case.

    Image credits: Marayca Lopez i Ferrer

    Tbilisi Prison No. 5 is Georgia’s only female prison and has been described by a Human Rights Watch report in 2006 as “severely overcrowded,” with inmates suffering conditions that were “degrading,” “inhuman,” and “an affront to a civilized society.”

    On top of that, their bathrooms were “decaying and filthy” while the cells within reeked “strongly of human sweat, human excrement, and cigarette smoke,” according to the same report.

    Culley’s lawyer says the nursing student is currently “terrified and confused.”

    If she is found guilty, she could face up to 15 to 20 years in prison, as legal expert Jemal Janashia told Daily Mail.

    Teen on a motorcycle wearing a helmet, posing outdoors on a rural road, related to missing Thailand smuggling case.

    Image credits: Bella May Culley

    “The fact that she was detained by CrimPol’s Special Tasks Department suggests this wasn’t a random search, but a planned operation. And the quantity of drugs found on her makes it hard to remain optimistic,” he explained.

    “It’s a grim situation — people have been sentenced to eight years or more for possessing 20 times less in the past decade. Dr–g offenses are one of the key priorities for the Georgian police.”

    Her father, Neil Culley, traveled out of his family’s home to be with his daughter, her lawyer told the outlet.

    Teen who went missing in Thailand taking a selfie, allegedly pregnant, wearing a bikini and a necklace indoors.

    Image credits: Bella May Culley

    She has not answered the judge’s questions about the allegations surrounding her nor has she entered a plea.

    According to the local press, her lawyer stated, “My client is currently exercising the right to remain silent, so we will provide detailed information later, once they decide how to proceed.”

    Comments were divided between sympathizing for the student and blaming her for smuggling substances

    Facebook comment from Laura Richardson discussing a teen allegedly pregnant after being accused of smuggling in Thailand.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a teen who went missing in Thailand and shows up allegedly pregnant after smuggling accusations.

    Comment from social media user Honor Bryson discussing consequences related to a teen who went missing in Thailand.

    Facebook comment by Sandra Cooper expressing mixed feelings about a teen allegedly pregnant after going missing in Thailand.

    Comment from Portia Ragona, a top fan, discussing a teen accused of smuggling after going missing in Thailand.

    Comment on social media criticizing a teen who went missing in Thailand and allegedly got pregnant after smuggling accusations.

    Comment by Hazel Wilson expressing concern for teen who went missing in Thailand and her family’s fear.

    Comment on social media post from Gillian Oates expressing opinion about a teen who went missing in Thailand allegedly pregnant after smuggling accusations.

    Comment from Frank Medved discussing money choices and paying penalty, related to teen missing in Thailand and alleged smuggling.

    Comment expressing sympathy for the teen who went missing in Thailand and is allegedly pregnant after smuggling accusations.

    Comment from Mala Baker about people who never learn and deserve punishment, related to teen missing in Thailand case.

    Comment on social media with a user photo and text about a teen who went missing in Thailand, allegedly pregnant after smuggling accusations.

    Comment by Gerald Rose saying now the parents know where she is, related to teen missing in Thailand allegedly pregnant after smuggling accusation.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

