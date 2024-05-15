Man Behind The Dress That Broke The Internet In 2015 Jailed For Strangling His Wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigger warning: domestic abuse

Is it white and gold or blue and black? The dress that divided the world in 2015 is back in the headlines but for a much darker reason. Recent reports revealed that the man who originally posted the viral photo of his wife’s infamous dress was convicted of domestic abuse.

38-year-old Keir Johnston has been sent to jail after admitting that he tried to strangle his wife, Grace Johnston.

Court documents obtained by People confirm Keir was indicted after pinning Grace to the ground and sitting astride her during an assault on March 6, 2022.

The documents reportedly stated Keir repeatedly placed his hands around Grace’s neck, restricting her breathing. He also threatened to kill her and brandished a knife.

The 2015 viral dress saga resurfaced as the man who posted the photo faced jail time for domestic abuse

Image credits: Pexels/Pixabay

During a hearing that took place on Thursday, May 9, at the high court in Glasgow, UK, Grace disclosed that she feared for her life, as Keir had turned on her at their house on the remote Scottish island of Isle of Colonsay on the day of the attack and threatened her, saying: “Someone is going to die,” The Guardian reported on May 10.

Chris Macintosh, the prosecutor for the crown, told the judge, Lady Drummond, and the court how Grace lived in fear of her abusive husband.

He reportedly said: “There is no permanent police presence on the island, and she was in a situation where she felt trapped.”

Grace had defied her husband’s demands not to attend a job interview on the mainland and found herself in a life-threatening situation days later, The Guardian reported.

Keir Johnston attempted strangulation and threatened his wife, Grace Johnston

Image credits: TheEllenShow

On the day of the attack, Keir was drinking at a pub quiz and sent several messages to his wife, with one reading: “You should support me but you do not.”

When Grace returned home, Keir woke up and announced he would be leaving her. The couple reportedly went outside their cottage where Keir grabbed his spouse and threw her to the ground.

Chris said: “Johnston woke up and said that he was going to leave her.

“She went outside the property to stop him leaving.

“He followed her and pinned her to the ground.

“He placed both knees on her arms, so she was unable to move.

“He then began strangling her with both his hands.

“She was initially able to scream and feared for her life and believed Johnston intended to kill her as he was very forceful.”

Back in 2015, the dress broke the internet, with people seeing it as white and gold or blue and black

Image credits: Wikipedia

Grace dialed for help and said, “My husband is trying to kill me,” according to the reports obtained by People.

After a witness tried to pull Keir away from his wife, he allegedly briefly went inside but came back out and threatened to “finish” his wife off before choking her, The Times reported on May 9.

Moreover, The Times further reported that Keir was holding a knife, and he was later found hiding under a desk in their home, still clutching it.

He reportedly put the blade to his throat at one point before the knife was taken away from him.

Despite sustaining severe bruising from the attack, Grace did not require medical treatment, The Guardian reported.

Keir will be sentenced on June 6

Image credits: Grace MacPhee

The defending lawyer, Marco Guarino, said Keir had accepted responsibility for the assault.

Lady Drummond reportedly denied Keir bail and placed him in custody, saying: “I have no need to tell you that this is a serious and violent offense.

“You repeatedly strangled her, injured her, and put her life in danger in what must have been absolutely terrifying circumstances for her.

“I am afraid, Mr Johnston, that your status has now changed, you have been convicted of a very serious crime and you will be remanded [in the] meantime.”

Keir will be sentenced on June 6.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic abuse, help is available. The Safe and Together Institute provides international domestic violence resources.

