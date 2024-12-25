Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Bye Bye Privacy”: British Student Shares Biggest Culture Shocks From Living In US
A British student shared details of her “culture shock” after moving from the UK to Ohio, USA. Spending a year abroad at Bowling Green State University, Jemima Bennett, from Bristol, highlighted differences such as larger food portions, fewer private bathroom stalls, and the prominence of university merchandise.

Taking to her TikTok page on October 24, Jemima went viral after updating a slideshow combining photographs that depicted “things in the USA that shocked me when I moved over here for university.”

In the video, which has since amassed over 1 million views, the TikToker first shared a snap of what appeared to be a huge tiramisu dessert that was bigger than Jemima’s hand.

“The portion sizes of food are insane compared to England,” Jemima wrote.

    Image credits: jembennett__

    The slideshow further exposed bathroom cubicles, which seemingly featured uncomfortable widths of gaps between each stall and the space under the toilets’ doors.

    The next photograph detailed how Jemima was left stunned over her room, which featured two single beds lifted off the floor.

    “Cus at my university in England, I had one of the cheaper options yet still had a double bed and an end suit,” she wrote.

    Image credits: jembennett__

    The content creator went on to mention “the sorority and fraternity life” as one of the most shocking parts of the university culture she experienced.

    “Let’s just say I have never seen anything like this in my life and would send most Brits into a coma,” Jemima admitted.

    The 22-year-old, who is a student at UWE Bristol (University of the West England Bristol), further denounced how “literally everything is wrapped in plastic” along with a picture of a salad bowl, yogurt, and packages of dressing.

    Spending a year abroad at Bowling Green State University, Jemima Bennett, from Bristol, highlighted differences 

    Image credits: jembennett__

    The student then shared her thoughts about jaywalking laws, which equally baffled her.

    “Jaywalking is defined as = when a pedestrian crosses a street in a way that is illegal, unsafe, or careless, such as by not using a crosswalk or by crossing when the signal is red,” she explained.

    Jemima then appeared in a snap alongside another student. She and her friend were both holding a sign that read “Year 3!”

    @jembennett__ Cant believe the fall semester is over🥹 #internationalstudent #foreignstudent #usa #ohio #bgsu #bowlinggreen #uk #bristol #uwe #studyabroad #travel #traveltiktok ♬ sparks – welcome

    She overlaid the picture with a text that read: “How they make a photo opportunity out of anything.”

    The Bristol native included a photograph of a house located in a seemingly empty plot of green land.

    She commented: “How most houses don’t have a fence or wall for their garden/to separate them from other houses.

    She showed larger food portions, fewer private bathroom stalls, and the prominence of university merchandise

    Image credits: jembennett__

    “I really be here wondering how people’s dogs don’t just run off.”

    University merchandise shops also came up as an experience that had left the TikToker astounded, explaining that in the UK, these boutiques weren’t as popular.

    Image credits: jembennett__

    “How you have to sign receipts after buying any drink at a bar/club?” Jemima continued, as she shared a picture of a bar.

    “I be drunk af tryna sign these things,” the marketing student added.

    Finally, Jemima pointed to the academic workload that differed from the one she had been used to back in the UK: “How university in the USA is a more similar structure to the UK senior school rather than UK university. 

    Jemima also revealed that she had been very pleased with her decision to move to the US

    Image credits: jembennett__

    “Homework at university? Due for literally every class?”

    In the UK, senior school refers to the stage of education for students aged 11 to 16 (or 18 if attending sixth form), which is similar to high school in the US.

    Despite certain experiences leaving Jemima gobsmacked, she also revealed that she had been very pleased with her decision to move to the US.

    @jembennett__ Why did my mum pause like that tho🤣 #internationalstudent #foreignstudent #usa #ohio #bgsu #bowlinggreen #uk #bristol #uwe #studyabroad #reunion #reuniting ♬ original sound – Jocelynne🌸

    In a TikTok video on December 9, she shared: “I feel nothing but happiness here. 

    “I always felt like I was meant to live in this country but was nervous when moving here as to how I’d actually feel. 

    “I feel like this is truly where I am meant to be, I feel at home here. 

    Jemima has explained that her initial viral clip “focuses on things that shocked me the most upon moving to America”

    Image credits: jembennett__

    “I have met the most amazing people, people I just instantly clicked with, it feels like I have known them forever. 

    “The people, the weather, the passion culture for sport, I love my lifestyle here. 

    “I feel like moving here has been the best decision I’ve ever made and knew in my heart it was something I had to do, even though I’m miles away from home and family. 

    Image credits: jembennett__

    “The quality of life is so much nicer, I love who I have become whilst living in America. 

    “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to move here.”

    Jemima has explained that her initial viral clip “focuses on things that shocked me the most upon moving to America.” 

    Jemima said that “these were things I was not aware of” and found to be “the biggest culture shock”

    @jembennett__ Replying to @. Hope thid helps explain how i did it! 🫶🏼🇺🇸 #ohio #usa #bgsu #bowlinggreen #studyyearabroad #transferstudent #exchangestudent #uk #bristol #uwe #travel #america #newyork #chicago #internationalstudent ♬ Kanye West – C10

    She told Newsweek on Wednesday (December 25) that “these were things I was not aware of” and found to be “the biggest culture shock.”

    The student moved to Bowling Green State University in Ohio as she “had always dreamed of the opportunity to move to America and study there.”

    She also told the outlet:  “It was too expensive for me to do as a full undergraduate so when I saw my English university offered the chance to move there on a study year abroad, I applied instantly.”

    Jemima’s social media content sparked divided reactions

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This Brit says every time she visits the US, she gains 14 pounds. That's only $17.79 in dollars. Hardly worth the air fare.

    Vote comment up
    28
    28points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You gotta peso yourself.

    Vote comment up
    13
    13points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    seansean avatar
    Sean Sean
    Sean Sean
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, she'll love the USA right up until she gets hurt/sick and needs to use our healthcare system. Then she'll hop on a plane back to the UK to use the NHS.

    Vote comment up
    19
    19points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sbarber999 avatar
    John Harrison
    John Harrison
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    17
    17points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
