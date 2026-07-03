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Looking for something guaranteed to brighten your day? We’ve got you covered! The viral Instagram page 'Soft Cat Memes' has built a community of more than 3.2 million followers by sharing exactly that: a steady stream of funny, wholesome, and ridiculously relatable cat content.

We know our community loved the content shared by this account, as we featured some of their earlier posts in the past. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite recent finds, so scroll down for your daily dose of feline fun – and tell us which one made you laugh the most!

More info: Instagram

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#1

Two tiny dandelion kittens, a soft cat meme, held in a person's palm, with fluffy white bodies and dark eyes.

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    #2

    A group of four adorable soft cat memes, one in sharp focus, demanding breakfast.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're not angry per se, but we are disappointed, Carl. Very disappointed. And hungry.

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    #3

    A blurry image of a tabby cat next to a blurry full-body image of a cat as soft cat memes.

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    #4

    A soft cat meme featuring a tiny kitten with big eyes holding up a Hong Kong ID card for pets. Cute and hilarious.

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    9points
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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks very concerned with her newfound responsibilities as a kittyzen

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    #5

    A soft cat meme showing a fluffy white cat with a brown knitted compress over its eyes, sticking out its tongue.

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    #6

    A soft cat meme with a white cat wearing a tiny straw hat, looking directly at the camera. Hilarious feline fun.

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The outreached paw makes it look like this cat is taking a selfie. Adorable!

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    #7

    A cute cat meme featuring a white cat with a tabby patch on its arm, looking beautiful and unique.

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    #8

    A small white soft cat meme sitting inside a shower cabin, a cute moment of feline fun.

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    #9

    A mother cat and her kitten lying together, with markings that resemble each other, creating cute soft cat memes.

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am extremely doubtful that this is a real image.

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    #10

    A tiger looking sad with its head against a tree, depicting a soft cat meme of disappointment.

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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If your cat of any size does this often, it might mean they have a health issue causing pressure in the head, which is alleviated by pressing the forehead against any surface.

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    #11

    A soft cat meme showing an orange cat cuddling a tiny kitten on a textured couch, embracing its feline fun.

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    #12

    A soft cat meme showing a white cat comfortably asleep in a grey cat bed on a shelf in a store.

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    #13

    A soft cat meme featuring an orange and white cat peeking out from under a table, looking with wide eyes.

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    #14

    Two soft cat memes: an orange and a grey cat observing from a modified attic ceiling, part of funny feline fun.

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    #15

    An orange tabby cat sitting on concrete steps in a parking lot, a soft cat meme.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Two tabby soft cat memes peeking curiously from an apartment window, showcasing feline fun.

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    #17

    Five adorable newborn kittens, a soft cat meme, sleeping on a large, patterned bedspread.

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very smol, but you have to accept that that whole bed is now legally theirs. And if they feel like it, they might offer you some space in the scale of the area they occupy in this photo.

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    #18

    Two cute Siamese kittens named Badda Bing and Badda Boom as soft cat memes.

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    #19

    A cute cat meme: a picture of a wide-eyed kitten with the text PLEASE, OPEN YOUR EYES LIKE THIS at an optometrist.

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    #20

    A cute cat meme: a fluffy white kitten looking at a laptop screen displaying a math problem, 2+3=?

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, he definitely knows. He's just sick of doing your homework, Brad!

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    #21

    Two humorous soft cat memes showing ginger cats with messy faces from eating pasta sauce.

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    #22

    A collage of various cute and funny soft cat memes, including cats with funny expressions and sushi cats.

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    Jesse
    Jesse
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love Ayaka! She's the fluffy ragdoll cat doing the blep

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    #23

    A black and white image of a tiny kitten with big eyes, labeled Humphrey, for adoption, a soft cat meme.

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    #24

    A soft cat meme featuring a split image of a kitten and a grown cat, illustrating Skippy's growth.

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    #25

    Multiple cute cats relaxing on outdoor furniture near a car, perfect for soft cat memes and feline fun.

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    #26

    A fluffy cat wearing a blue sweater, standing in the snow, a soft cat meme, in a winter scene.

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    #27

    A cute kitten held by a person, playing with a smartphone, illustrating soft cat memes.

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    #28

    A funny soft cat meme of a cat covered in flour next to its paw prints on flour.

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    #29

    A cute cat meme showing a tiny kitten appearing surprised by a small snail on a wooden floor.

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    4points
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    #30

    A calico soft cat meme sleeping soundly inside a rice cooker, displaying funny feline fun.

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    4points
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    #31

    A black soft cat meme in a cage with a sign, humorously depicting zero days since swatting, for feline fun.

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    #32

    Soft cat meme of a kitten on a dating profile, described as a domestic medium hair, good with kids and other cats.

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    #33

    Soft cat meme featuring a cat holding a Hong Kong permanent pet identity card, looking cute and funny.

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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With all the info displayed, I hope Jumbo Yuen's identity will not get stolen

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    #34

    An adorable kitten with large eyes posing on three kiwis, creating a soft cat meme.

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    #35

    An orange cat sitting on a bed of autumn leaves, with a person's feet visible, for soft cat memes.

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    #36

    A cute cat curled up in a cat bed, resting on a shattered car windshield, making for funny soft cat memes.

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    #37

    Four diagrams illustrating different sleeping positions of a person and a cat on a bed, showcasing soft cat memes.

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    #38

    A tiny, fluffy kitten with big eyes looking surprised, embodying soft cat memes and feline fun.

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    #39

    A cute cat meme of a small, striped kitten resembling a caterpillar, holding a green leaf.

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    claida avatar
    CloPotato
    CloPotato
    Community Member
    Premium     57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you like this, have a look at Welcome to Kitty City by Cyriak

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    #40

    An adorable small soft cat meme with closed eyes and a tilted head, capturing cute feline fun.

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    #41

    A soft cat meme of a tiny kitten sleeping in an unusual, relaxed pose on a patterned blanket. Cute and hilarious feline fun.

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    #42

    A soft cat meme showing a fluffy white cat looking sad next to a flattened, smoked version of itself. Cute and hilarious.

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