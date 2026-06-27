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Memes move fast. Faster than news cycles, faster than trends, faster than your ability to explain them to someone who wasn’t online that specific Tuesday. What was cool last week can already be cringe today.

So that you’re not left out of the loop, we’ve rounded up some of the best ones from @siri.delete.this, an Instagram page that tracks the strangest and funniest corners of internet culture.

Here, the visuals do most of the talking — the expressions and the perfect freeze-frame somehow land harder than most punchlines can.

Scroll fast, because your meme knowledge depends on it.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A massive crack in an Antarctic ice shelf, a hilarious meme for staying sane in this crazy world, with the caption 'That d**n squirrel'.

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    #2

    Hilarious memes: a water cooler next to a covered water fountain, symbolizing a crazy world, helping you stay sane.

    siri.delete.this Report

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    #3

    A hilarious meme of a Tinder profile for Lauren, 21, humorously listing her attributes including arms 1/2.

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    7points
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    Memes started as niche internet humor and have become one of the top modes of communication today. They are in your group chats, on your office Slack, and even in advertisements.

    But most memes also disappear as quickly as they evolve.

    In 2008, a meme could stick around for almost two years. Today, that same meme would be considered ancient history in about four months, researchers tracking meme lifespans using Google Trends data found.
    #4

    A handwritten to-do list with crossed-out items and checkmarks, including a goal to 'Live a happy mind,' a hilarious meme for staying sane.

    siri.delete.this Report

    7points
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    readcat avatar
    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Less hilarious, more realistic.

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    #5

    A funny meme comparing an AI girlfriend with and without makeup, showing a GPU and RAM.

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    #6

    A meme of a small dog with a confused expression, depicting a relatable feeling of existential uncertainty. Hilarious memes.

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    This fast-and-furious exit of memes is not that surprising when we consider the recent numbers. Research shows that the volume of memes is constantly expanding, while their average lifespans grow shorter.

    According to Instagram data, around 1 million memes are shared daily.
    #7

    A hand holding a packet of Powdered Water, a hilarious meme for staying sane in this crazy world.

    siri.delete.this Report

    5points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what's in the 200 ml. of powder?

    1
    1point
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    #8

    A hilarious meme of a lost pet fly poster with detailed, funny descriptions and a reward.

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    5points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does he come to ham and cheese if he's vegan?

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    #9

    A humorous meme depicting a shark with a cow's head and body, relating to funny memes.

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    A 2021 study that tracked popular memes on Reddit over a decade found that as the internet produced more content, meme diversity actually shrank.

    This is because only the loudest and most shareable formats survive long enough to be seen.

    The study noted that this is “evidence of an increase in competition and a decreasing collective attention span.”
    #10

    Hilarious memes: an interviewer promising identity safety while the interviewee's face is blurred, in a crazy world.

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    5points
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    #11

    A meme comparing TV shows in the world versus TV shows in Japan, with an overly dramatic Japanese TV overlay.

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    4points
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    #12

    A funny meme collage showing a man making a small heart gesture with his fingers while others around him don't react.

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    4points
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    The memes that stick are the ones that feel universal.

    Research shows that emotionally charged content gets shared two to three times more than neutral content. Humor-based memes also spread faster and last longer because of the positive reinforcement they create.

    Studies also found that memes featuring people or characters with clear emotions — positive or negative — are far more likely to spread.

    Relatability drives instant audience connection. A meme about the universal struggle of Monday mornings goes viral because many people share the experience.
    #13

    A funny meme showing a can of tuna stuck in a kitchen sink drain with humorous comments.

    siri.delete.this Report

    4points
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    #14

    A funny meme illustrating an atheist building a raft and a believer praying on a tiny island, a hilarious meme.

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    #15

    A hilarious meme of Oggy. Left: Oggy is smiling, When someone hurt me. Right: Oggy is sad, When I hurt someone.

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    3points
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    One reason people love memes is that our brains crave simplicity.

    Memes reduce cognitive effort by combining visuals and short text. And that’s exactly why visual memes, like the ones in this list, work so well.

    Research shows that the brain can process and identify meaningful details in an entire image in as little as 13 milliseconds.

    “The fact that you can do that at these high speeds indicates to us that what vision does is find concepts. That’s what the brain is doing all day long — trying to understand what we’re looking at,” says Mary Potter, an MIT professor of brain and cognitive sciences and senior author of the study.

    With a visual meme, the punchline lands instantly. Research shows that the ones most likely to be reshared have clear subjects, strong emotions, and minimal text.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A funny meme with four panels, showing a genie and a person arguing about wishes, depicting hilarious memes.

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    3points
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    haileystrong avatar
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does your wish include being correct about the spelling of the word genie as well?

    4
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    #17

    A funny meme showing a robot sitting at a desk, taking a man's job, illustrating hilarious memes.

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    #18

    A hilarious meme imagining a father as a child, depicted by a man's head photoshopped onto a toddler's body.

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    2points
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    For most of us, reposting or sharing a meme with our friends has become a daily ritual. But this simple habit actually carries a lot of meaning, even if we don’t consciously put in the effort.

    Since some memes perfectly capture our exact mood, anxiety, or random intrusive thoughts, sharing them with friends signals that we are not alone in feeling that way.

    Research shows that sharing memes is a really good way to feel more connected to our social circle. At the same time, it allows us to express our deepest and most specific feelings through a simple image.

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    #19

    A hilarious meme showing ChatGPT generating a family, with a before and after image, perfect for staying sane in this crazy world.

    siri.delete.this Report

    2points
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    #20

    A hilarious meme showing a shocked man, representing a KFC staff member reacting to a customer's preference for personality over breast or thighs, helping to stay sane.

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    2points
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    #21

    A funny meme illustrating what the world would be like without gravity, including people floating.

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    2points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is dumb to begin with, but additionally dumb because he's shown discovering the spectrum of light, not gravity.

    0
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    On average, internet users in the US spend roughly 2 hours and 20–24 minutes a day on social media, which includes browsing through memes, funny pics, videos, and feeds.

    The survey found that 75% of individuals aged 13 to 36 post memes, with 55% sharing them weekly and 30% daily.

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    Another survey found that 74% of people share memes for humor, 53% use them as responses, 35% as cryptic messages, and 28% when words are insufficient.
    #22

    A hilarious meme featuring a Mini Marathon poster with a typo, and the Joker's confused face.

    siri.delete.this Report

    2points
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    #23

    A funny meme showing Jake rejecting Harvard and two sweating men representing the hilarious situation.

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    2points
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    Memes are often dismissed as the junk food of the internet, but they may actually be evidence of something more interesting. They are a shared visual language emerging in real time, built collectively by millions of strangers.

    Which means every time you like, share, or post, you’re part of the conversation.
    #24

    Hilarious memes: a boy in 2009 with $0, beside a man in 2025 with $0.000, illustrating crazy world finances.

    siri.delete.this Report

    2points
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    #25

    A resume meme with a cut-out face and the text Hire me to unlock my full potential. Hilarious memes about jobs.

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    #26

    A meme featuring a hand holding a real hamster next to a computer keyboard, captioned Always use original product. Hilarious memes.

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    2points
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    #27

    A meme of a ship-shipping ship carrying many smaller ships across the water. Hilarious memes for humor.

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    2points
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    #28

    Hilarious memes comparing a man's arm and hand to a cat's paw, to help you stay sane in this crazy world.

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    1point
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    #29

    Hilarious memes featuring a cat reporting a crazy day with people falling from a helicopter, for staying sane.

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    #30

    A meme contrasting the luxurious K-drama female lead's humble room, phone, school, and part-time job. Hilarious memes.

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    1point
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    #31

    A hilarious meme from TikTok where a user comments on a girl's dress, unaware she has one arm.

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    0points
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