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Memes move fast. Faster than news cycles, faster than trends, faster than your ability to explain them to someone who wasn’t online that specific Tuesday. What was cool last week can already be cringe today.

So that you’re not left out of the loop, we’ve rounded up some of the best ones from @siri.delete.this, an Instagram page that tracks the strangest and funniest corners of internet culture.

Here, the visuals do most of the talking — the expressions and the perfect freeze-frame somehow land harder than most punchlines can.

Scroll fast, because your meme knowledge depends on it.