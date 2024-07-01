ADVERTISEMENT

As kids, many of us enjoyed fun, chaotic moments that sometimes came at the expense of our parents' sanity. When you used crayons or paints to create "masterpieces" on the walls, your mom or dad spent extensive time cleaning them up. Hiding important things like car keys or phones often led to frantic searches and running late for work. But, hey, parenting comes with its own share of joys and challenges.

And today, the Bored Panda team has compiled a list that hilariously captures the reality of newborn parenting. From sleepless nights to zero me-time, many parents might find these posts painfully relatable. So, Pandas, sit back and enjoy a good giggle, and don't forget to upvote your favorite memes!