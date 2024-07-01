ADVERTISEMENT

As kids, many of us enjoyed fun, chaotic moments that sometimes came at the expense of our parents' sanity. When you used crayons or paints to create "masterpieces" on the walls, your mom or dad spent extensive time cleaning them up. Hiding important things like car keys or phones often led to frantic searches and running late for work. But, hey, parenting comes with its own share of joys and challenges.

And today, the Bored Panda team has compiled a list that hilariously captures the reality of newborn parenting. From sleepless nights to zero me-time, many parents might find these posts painfully relatable. So, Pandas, sit back and enjoy a good giggle, and don't forget to upvote your favorite memes!

#1

And Naps? Forget About It!

annaisaak Report

sonja-szabrotska avatar
Sonja
Sonja
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What I hate most - if, after hysterical cry the baby finally gets sleep, I am too awake to get to sleep again, which means staring into ceiling for another 1.5h at least.

    #2

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    ramblinma Report

    #3

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    postpartummomy Report

    Growing up, when you innocently asked your parents why they got emotional about a particular moment, chances are they said, “You will only understand when you have your own kids.” There are times when new moms and dads might find it difficult to express their excitement or concerns about parenting.

    However, thanks to the internet, you no longer have to feel like you're alone on this journey. Many people online share their day-to-day struggles about raising a kid. And they do so in the most hilarious way possible.
    #4

    They Do Be Like That

    Mizanur1214 Report

    sonja-szabrotska avatar
    Sonja
    Sonja
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My baby has obviously a theory "It looks good, it must taste good as well"

    #5

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    deathbydiapers Report

    #6

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    postpartummomy Report

    Becoming a mother or father is a big life transition that may be both happy and stressful. Early on, individuals have to face many challenges as they adjust to the duties of raising a newborn. For starters, your sleep schedule goes for a toss as you take care of the little one through the night.

    Even though parenting is a rewarding journey, sometimes things can be quite overwhelming. For instance, it can be quite difficult to understand and soothe your crying baby. As new parents, you might constantly wonder: do they need to be fed, are they cold, or is there something troubling them? You also need to be on diaper duty 24x7. And you barely get any personal time or space. But with some help and guidance, things can get much easier and better.

    #7

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    momatastic Report

    #8

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    bebe_choo_ Report

    amandjlgruber avatar
    Rebelliousslug
    Rebelliousslug
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well my kid wouldn’t sleep through any of that and that was a hard lesson learned not to create total silence when she was sleeping.

    #9

    Fatter

    Pieceofsh_t Report

    No matter how eagerly you anticipate embracing parenthood, it can be accompanied by some degree of stress. And despite your best preparations, sometimes you have to adjust your plans as you go along. At times when you are overwhelmed by the new responsibilities, take a deep breath. If you are in this position, try to meditate and relax. Tiny breaks can prove to be very helpful when you are a full-time parent.

    #10

    The Eternal Struggle

    macncheezpleez Report

    #11

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    thedad Report

    #12

    Newborn

    reddit.com Report

    Don’t forget it's okay to make mistakes. Even though you might feel you have something figured out, there is a possibility you still get it wrong because a baby's needs change every day. And nobody has all the answers.

    Just enjoy the time you get with your newborn and bond with them. Discuss what strategies work best for you with your partner and support each other as you figure things out together.
    #13

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    bigkidproblems Report

    amandjlgruber avatar
    Rebelliousslug
    Rebelliousslug
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me looking at my chart after my first ob appointment thinking I scored really well on something but it was just my blood type

    #14

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    life_of_a_parent Report

    #15

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    momatastic Report

    Whether you are a single parent, an adoptive parent, a same-gender couple or a traditional couple, there are some basic moments that every parent encounters. So, it’s beneficial to join a new parent group.

    Not only will you make friends, but you will also find non-judgmental support. You could share your experiences and exchange advice on how to deal with certain situations.
    #16

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    Baby Sleep Consultant Report

    amandjlgruber avatar
    Rebelliousslug
    Rebelliousslug
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Congrats to all the parents that just got their babies sleeping through the night. In your forties it won’t matter anyway, you’ll be up for no reason at all scrolling bp at 4am.

    #17

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    bebe_choo_ Report

    #18

    Wow!!

    No_Lychee3524 Report

    You should also try to include things that you enjoy in your schedule. Try to keep an hour for yourself. You could go to the gym, enjoy a stroll in the park, bake cookies, or pick up a new hobby. Having some quality me-time is important to maintain your sanity. After having a child, you need to have your own time, much like a work-life balance.
    #19

    Yup

    k2yip Report

    #20

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    PregnancyGuide Report

    #21

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    songsofmotherhood Report

    Always believe in yourself. With time you will be able to manage things more easily. Keep trying new ideas that work for you and don’t forget to laugh along with the chaos. Remember that only you are familiar with your kid's unique needs. All your child needs is you; they don't need a perfect parent.
    #22

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    songsofmotherhood Report

    #23

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    parentnormal Report

    #24

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    thedad Report

    So, don't try to do everything by yourself in an attempt to be super-mom or super-dad. Remember, asking for help is okay. In fact, family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues are often delighted to spend time with the little ones.

    Just having an extra hour to sleep or being able to shower peacefully will give you a much-needed lift.
    #25

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    SpillTheMemes Report

    #26

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    ramblinma Report

    #27

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    bebe_choo_ Report

    #28

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    life_of_a_parent Report

    Another way for parents to relax is to laugh at the amusing endeavors of fellow moms and dads. Knowing you are not the only one going through these struggles makes you feel lighter. What are your thoughts on parenting? Share this with a new parent or someone who just needs a good laugh!

    #29

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    life_of_a_parent Report

    #30

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    nofilterblonde Report

    #31

    Every. Single. Time. We. Want. To. Go. Outside

    Dead_Pickle04 Report

    #32

    Where Are My Fellow Dads At

    all_these_moneys Report

    #33

    When You Try To Introduce Solid Foods And Your Baby's Like

    WhereAreAllTheBees Report

    #34

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    deathbydiapers Report

    #35

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    deathbydiapers Report

    #36

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    d.photography_za Report

    #37

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    deathbydiapers Report

    #38

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    parentnormal Report

    #39

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    breastfeedersbelike Report

    #40

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    thedad Report

    #41

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    Memes that tickle my pickle Report

    #42

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    alyceoneword Report

    #43

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    postpartummomy Report

    annabelle-doecke avatar
    I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
    I AM A LOLLY SNEK (she/her)
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like these memes are saying that the mum does all the work. Correct me if i'm wrong, but arent there very few things that the dad cannot do, since you can do bottle feeding?

    #44

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    newmommemes Report

    #45

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    yorealmama Report

    #46

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    Baby Sleep Consultant Report

    #47

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    Kelsay Hooker Report

    #48

    Your Baby Is Ugly

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Anywhere But There!

    diatriose Report

    #50

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    deathbydiapers Report

    #51

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    songsofmotherhood Report

    #52

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    songsofmotherhood Report

    #53

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    songsofmotherhood Report

    #54

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    songsofmotherhood Report

    #55

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    songsofmotherhood Report

    #56

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    parentnormal Report

    #57

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    parentnormal Report

    #58

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    thedad Report

    #59

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    thedad Report

    #60

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    breastfeedersbelike Report

    #61

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    mommy_needs_a_vodka Report

    #62

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    BabyCenter Report

    #63

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    toyster.pk Report

    #64

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    gleancynthgord Report

    #65

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    _mumshacks Report

    #66

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    life_of_a_parent Report

    #67

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    life_of_a_parent Report

    #68

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    life_of_a_parent Report

    #69

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    honestmomma23 Report

    #70

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    yorealmama Report

    #71

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    momatastic Report

    #72

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    momatastic Report

    #73

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    momatastic Report

    #74

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    momatastic Report

    #75

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    theparentsarealright Report

    #76

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    theparentsarealright Report

    #77

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    Baby Sleep Consultant Report

    #78

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    Baby Sleep Consultant Report

    #79

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    bebe_choo_ Report

    #80

    Biohazard? Like The Geometry Dash Extreme Demon?!?!?!?

    BingolottoGD Report

    #81

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    Christina Negron Report

    #82

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    parentnormal Report

    #83

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    songsofmotherhood Report

    #84

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    songsofmotherhood Report

    #85

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    thew0rdisspamm Report

    #86

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    lifeofdad Report

    #87

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    breastfeedersbelike Report

    #88

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    thatswhatmommysaid Report

    #89

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    Baby Sleep Consultant Report

    #90

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    bebe_choo_ Report

    #91

    Have This Conversation With My Baby Every Night

    turtleshot19147 Report

    #92

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    deathbydiapers Report

    #93

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    postmommybelly Report

    #94

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    newmommemes Report

    #95

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    yorealmama Report

    #96

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    thatswhatmommysaid Report

    #97

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    momatastic Report

    #98

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    momatastic Report

    #99

    Funny-Newborn-Parents-Memes

    theparentsarealright Report

    #100

    I Think These Are Actually Pictures Of Me As A Newborn

    britsumm Report

