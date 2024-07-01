100 Memes New Parents Might Relate To
As kids, many of us enjoyed fun, chaotic moments that sometimes came at the expense of our parents' sanity. When you used crayons or paints to create "masterpieces" on the walls, your mom or dad spent extensive time cleaning them up. Hiding important things like car keys or phones often led to frantic searches and running late for work. But, hey, parenting comes with its own share of joys and challenges.
And today, the Bored Panda team has compiled a list that hilariously captures the reality of newborn parenting. From sleepless nights to zero me-time, many parents might find these posts painfully relatable. So, Pandas, sit back and enjoy a good giggle, and don't forget to upvote your favorite memes!
Growing up, when you innocently asked your parents why they got emotional about a particular moment, chances are they said, “You will only understand when you have your own kids.” There are times when new moms and dads might find it difficult to express their excitement or concerns about parenting.
However, thanks to the internet, you no longer have to feel like you're alone on this journey. Many people online share their day-to-day struggles about raising a kid. And they do so in the most hilarious way possible.
Becoming a mother or father is a big life transition that may be both happy and stressful. Early on, individuals have to face many challenges as they adjust to the duties of raising a newborn. For starters, your sleep schedule goes for a toss as you take care of the little one through the night.
Even though parenting is a rewarding journey, sometimes things can be quite overwhelming. For instance, it can be quite difficult to understand and soothe your crying baby. As new parents, you might constantly wonder: do they need to be fed, are they cold, or is there something troubling them? You also need to be on diaper duty 24x7. And you barely get any personal time or space. But with some help and guidance, things can get much easier and better.
Well my kid wouldn’t sleep through any of that and that was a hard lesson learned not to create total silence when she was sleeping.
No matter how eagerly you anticipate embracing parenthood, it can be accompanied by some degree of stress. And despite your best preparations, sometimes you have to adjust your plans as you go along. At times when you are overwhelmed by the new responsibilities, take a deep breath. If you are in this position, try to meditate and relax. Tiny breaks can prove to be very helpful when you are a full-time parent.
Don’t forget it's okay to make mistakes. Even though you might feel you have something figured out, there is a possibility you still get it wrong because a baby's needs change every day. And nobody has all the answers.
Just enjoy the time you get with your newborn and bond with them. Discuss what strategies work best for you with your partner and support each other as you figure things out together.
Me looking at my chart after my first ob appointment thinking I scored really well on something but it was just my blood type
Whether you are a single parent, an adoptive parent, a same-gender couple or a traditional couple, there are some basic moments that every parent encounters. So, it’s beneficial to join a new parent group.
Not only will you make friends, but you will also find non-judgmental support. You could share your experiences and exchange advice on how to deal with certain situations.
Congrats to all the parents that just got their babies sleeping through the night. In your forties it won’t matter anyway, you’ll be up for no reason at all scrolling bp at 4am.
You should also try to include things that you enjoy in your schedule. Try to keep an hour for yourself. You could go to the gym, enjoy a stroll in the park, bake cookies, or pick up a new hobby. Having some quality me-time is important to maintain your sanity. After having a child, you need to have your own time, much like a work-life balance.
Always believe in yourself. With time you will be able to manage things more easily. Keep trying new ideas that work for you and don’t forget to laugh along with the chaos. Remember that only you are familiar with your kid's unique needs. All your child needs is you; they don't need a perfect parent.
So, don't try to do everything by yourself in an attempt to be super-mom or super-dad. Remember, asking for help is okay. In fact, family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues are often delighted to spend time with the little ones.
Just having an extra hour to sleep or being able to shower peacefully will give you a much-needed lift.
Another way for parents to relax is to laugh at the amusing endeavors of fellow moms and dads. Knowing you are not the only one going through these struggles makes you feel lighter. What are your thoughts on parenting? Share this with a new parent or someone who just needs a good laugh!
This would have made the 3am feedings so much better for me
I feel like these memes are saying that the mum does all the work. Correct me if i'm wrong, but arent there very few things that the dad cannot do, since you can do bottle feeding?
