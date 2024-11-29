ADVERTISEMENT

We all need and deserve tiny doses of laughter in our lives. Whether you're exhausted after a long workday or feeling the pressure of college assignments, nothing lifts your mood quite like a good chuckle. That’s why memes are the perfect pick-me-up—they’re bite-sized, relatable, and always ready to deliver a smile when you need it most.

Today, we’ve gathered some random gems from the “unbruhthered” Instagram page. This account is packed with wholesome and funny memes that are guaranteed to brighten your day. It’s like they know exactly what you’re going through, and they’re here to say, “Hey, you’re not alone.”

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , PunchingCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
You May Also Like:
#2

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , verysmallriver Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

They say laughter is the best medicine, and that might just be true. Here’s the thing—when you laugh, your body takes in more oxygen-rich air, which gives your heart, lungs, and muscles a much-needed boost. 

Plus, it triggers the release of endorphins, the brain’s natural feel-good chemicals. So, whether you're binge-watching your favorite sitcom or scrolling through memes like these, that laughter is doing more than just brightening your mood—it's actually making you healthier.

#4

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , tinned__fish Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , tortadefrango67 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
gingersnapiniowa avatar
Gingersnap In Iowa
Gingersnap In Iowa
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've got those same sheets with my Snoopy sleeping bag I got for my birthday 51 years ago.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

What happens when you laugh is that it stimulates circulation and relaxes your muscles. This helps ease the tension that builds up during the day. Picture this—you’ve just finished a stressful meeting, and you stumble upon a meme that perfectly sums up your situation. You laugh, and suddenly, that tension in your shoulders? Gone. 

Now, let’s talk about the flip side of our thoughts. Negative ones can spark chemical reactions in our body that might lower our immunity. On the other hand, positive thoughts—like the ones sparked by laughter—release neuropeptides that help our body fight stress and even more serious conditions.

#7

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , PleaseBeGneiss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's embarrassing when you say it like that. Why not just say you have a reservation at 6:30 like a normal person?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , lexspicelatte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing diffuses tension faster than a shared laugh. Think about it—how many times have you been in a heated moment, only for someone to crack a joke that instantly breaks the ice? Laughter helps us see the lighter side of life, making tough situations a bit easier to handle
#10

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , controdicting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , skin_carvr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , roofsweeper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

And while laughter isn’t a replacement for hitting the gym, one study found that if you laugh for just 10 to 15 minutes a day, you can burn around 40 calories. It’s not enough to replace your workout, but it’s a fun little bonus—over the course of a year, that adds up to losing three or four pounds.
#13

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , SPIDERCRAWLING Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , adoptedhighway Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

And while laughter isn’t a replacement for hitting the gym, one study found that if you laugh for just 10 to 15 minutes a day, you can burn around 40 calories. It’s not enough to replace your workout, but it’s a fun little bonus—over the course of a year, that adds up to losing three or four pounds.
#17

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , cybermrcury Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I envy every zoo keeper who has had the chance to do this (safely).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#20

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , hanfjob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , femaleredhead Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Natalie Dattilo, an instructor of psychology at Harvard Medical School’s Psychiatry Department, explains, “When you’re not regularly activating the pleasure/reward centers of the brain, they go offline. So, in order to feel good, we have to practice feeling good.

And laughing is one of the most cost-effective ways to do that.” In other words, laughter is like a workout for your brain’s happiness muscles. The more you laugh, the easier it becomes to feel good regularly. And who doesn’t want that?
#23

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , _pem_pem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Beyond just making you laugh, memes can also strengthen our social bonds. Humans are social creatures, and sharing funny moments is one of the easiest ways to connect with others. Humor can help us break the ice and build relationships.

#26

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Premium 15 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least there's a "Never". I really hate it when the only options are "Yes" and "Later". I want to shout in their face "How about Never? Does Never work for you?"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

So, who are you planning to share these memes with? After all, the best laughs are the ones you share with others! Whether it’s a friend, a family member, or even a coworker, laughter has a way of bringing people closer. So go ahead—spread the joy!
#29

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait till he figures out pausing HP and the Chamber of Secrets at the flue powder scene is electric, lol.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , _chase_____ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jen_mccartney avatar
Jenka666
Jenka666
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It really should generate them for you based on songs you’ve listened to and then you can just edit it

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , binahbortion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , Nexuist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , ArielDumas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
1964mcdawnmarie avatar
Dawn Marie
Dawn Marie
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, If we are going to put honey in a bear bottle, why can't the bottle look like Pooh Bear. Winnie The Pooh, Winnie The Pooh, W***y Nilly Silly Ole' Bear!!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#38

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , coolgirl0nline Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m sad. I’m in Australia and there is no soup anywhere. My little European heart is slowly devolving

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#46

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , Ciara_Knight Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
Premium 3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add some of the same padding on the armrests and I can see this working. Though I'm not so sure how sturdy it would be.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered , INFINITELOGIN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#62

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
mikefitzpatrick avatar
Mike F
Mike F
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That little dog is just waiting for the party to start.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#73

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#86

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#94

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Funny-Memes-Unbruhthered

unbruhthered Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!