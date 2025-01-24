ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who has tried learning a second language has no doubt come to the independent realization that the way humans communicate can be pretty chaotic and absurd at times. Why do some languages insist that chairs have genders, while others have no qualms about stringing together multiple nouns into one long monstrosity?

“The Lingwist” is a Facebook page dedicated to interesting and downright hilarious linguistics memes. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own language-based memes and ideas in the comments section below.

More info: Facebook