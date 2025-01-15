ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has done a lot of things, not least it’s proven that if something exists, it can be made into a meme. After all, if something exists, it can be perceived, and that comes with a whole host of relatable and often pretty funny observations.

The “Science Funnies Page” FB page is dedicated to hilarious memes and posts that are as funny as they are, sometimes, educational. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Snowman with two heads and branches in front of "Radiation Research," showcasing a science meme.

Science Funnies Page Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Text meme about donating body to science; science then donates body to goodwill, highlighting humor in science memes.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Science meme about crows learning to meow for food, with a tweet response.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Science meme featuring toy figures and a crane assembling a dessert, humorously illustrating “food engineering.”

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Index page of a textbook with "infinite loop" circled in red, showcasing a science meme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Science meme about vampires in space, joking that we'd never know because telescopes use mirrors.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Map with colorful scribbles representing a big weather system, labeled states, and humorous commentary, as seen in science memes.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    brianbeduhn avatar
    Brian Beduhn
    Brian Beduhn
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This person is on their way to becoming a legendary meteorologist with legendary accuracy.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Science meme showing mismatched Tupperware lids and containers in a humorous experiment scenario.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Science meme featuring characters pointing at a Chrome icon, mimicking "The Creation of Adam" painting style.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Circuit board with text: "Every machine is a smoke machine if you operate it wrong enough." Science meme humor.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Train on a snowy road as a science meme humorously comments on driving skills.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Science meme about an otter used for extra credit, shared on a FB page.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Science meme about health benefits of dark chocolate and red wine, with a humorous twist involving a Milky Way bar.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Abstract object illustrating a science meme about struggling with a blanket at night.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Science meme showing a sour candy on a plant, captioned "Nature is so beautiful."

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Science meme showing a cartoon rocket design compared to an actual rocket launch.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    People hugging swans, showcasing funny science memes with a sentimental twist.

    todayyearsoldig Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, but have you seen swans in their non-cuddly phase? It isn't very pretty. Don't ask me to explain; I had a bad experience once.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Stacked laptops showing port evolution, highlighting change over time, featuring a science meme theme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Bee covered in pollen sleeping inside a flower, illustrating a humorous science meme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Science memes: Cats using Starlink satellite dish as a warm bed in the snow.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A black cat with open mouth, posing humorously in a science meme about serotonin molecules.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Astronaut in an orange suit smiling with two dogs, highlighting a humorous science meme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Science meme showing labeled sheet sides, "Short Side" and "Long Side," with the caption, "The technology we always needed."

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Text meme about a bidet experience during a power outage in cold weather, shared on a social media platform.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Science meme with a tweet about an eye test appointment letter.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    A science meme comparing a fluffy, round bat to a sugary jam doughnut.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Toy cash register science meme about self-checkout preparation.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Science meme about the invention of the webcam, featuring images of a coffee pot and humorous text on its history.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Science meme explaining statistical chances with humorous commentary.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Text conversation meme about adopting a purebred British Shorthair cat from a shelter.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Science meme featuring a humorous "monster spray" bottle label for a child's fear of monsters.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mum did this, but with one of her perfumes (Sung by Alfred Sung). Now that I’m adult it’s my main perfume too because it makes me feel nice and cozy when I smell it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Science meme featuring a funny visual of Uranus's pages in a book forming a humorous shape.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Science meme shows a versatile bookcase converting into a coffin, demonstrating inventive humor.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Funny science meme about a 3-year-old disliking "You Are My Sunshine" song, humorously dismissing it since before being born.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Science meme about an astrophysicist's humorous theory on Earth's rotation with an image of a man in a formal suit.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I have the perfect experiment to test this but I don't think anyone will fund it because of the lawsuits that would follow.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Science meme featuring an alien-themed candy dispenser with tongue holding a candy piece.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Man pointing at TV screen showing funny driving advice meme on news broadcast.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Reindeer looking over a fence in a snowy field, depicting a humorous science meme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Science meme about a biology teacher asking the opposite of "dominant," with a funny classroom response.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    A science meme about a vengeful 10-year-old brother's Minecraft antics after a breakup.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Science meme featuring a lunar rover with text: "One Of A Kind, Parked since 1972. Not for sale."

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Books on slanted wooden shelves labeled "Tectonic Shelf," creating a humorous science meme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Science memes about birds learning a melody and a Harvard-MIT pigeon prank shared on a Facebook page.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Science meme: A humorous sign on a fence reads "Beware of Attack Rabbit" with a grassy yard in the background.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Dog humorously appears to sit, stand, and lie down at once on a park bench, showcasing a funny science meme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Crocheted science equipment meme with a microscope and flasks, showcasing humor in science-themed Facebook content.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Science meme about buying a car, humorously signing a paper to confirm not being a robot.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Science meme comparing delicate houseplants to tough wild plants on power lines.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Science meme featuring a humorous hot weather alert sign in a London Underground station.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Science meme about a double hotdog design with illustrated steps for assembling a double frankfurter bun.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like it. I kinda hate the high bread-to-hotdog ratio of normal hot dogs. I don’t wanna eat bread soaked in ketchup.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Science meme with a cat and a humorous text about seeing a hole in its fur.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Science meme about MIT students inventing a technique named for a humorous acronym in 1972.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the experiment is over the device reduces in size for convenience

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Science meme showing a tweet about a large boulder blocking a snowy road, humorously described as "the size of a small boulder."

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Acceptable comment is either "Americans will do anything to avoid the metric system" or "Need banana for scale."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Science meme about holidays and Face ID recognition failure.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Science meme about a child and grandparent both staring into space, humorously thinking about trucks.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    A toy dinosaur making foot imprints on cookie dough, creating a humorous science meme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Rite Aid sign showing -196°F during snowstorm, creating a humorous science meme effect.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Science meme of a tornado destroying a gingerbread house, offering a humorous solution to building challenges.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Science meme featuring a tweet about feeling old when asked why we say "hang up" the phone.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    A wine bottle with a humorous science meme label featuring a child's photo and a playful message to a teacher.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Science meme comparing sleet and freezing rain using donuts with sprinkles and glaze.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Science meme about a mother repeating a DNA test due to a forgotten password, leading to an unexpected twin discovery.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Clothing label showing size M, made of 98% wool and 8% cashmere, with a science meme twist.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Science meme text about using a boyfriend's laptop for targeted ads as a digital age love story.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Text meme about little voices in your head forming a chat group; part of funny science memes collection.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Funny science meme about a dog's prescription and patient privacy, shared on a social media post.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Inflight safety meme depicting an adult and child in humorous safety positions.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    A humorous science meme about kids and waffles scented vents due to syrup prank, shared on a popular FB page.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    A hand holding a corn cob with an unusual pattern, featuring science-themed humor.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Science meme about book sniffing with humorous text describing it as a secret habit of book lovers.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Funny science meme about a student asking if a paper from 1994 is too old for a final assignment.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Science meme featuring pizzas stacked in an oven with the caption about societal rejection of geniuses.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Science meme about time travel, jokingly predicting going missing for 30 years, posted by Mother of Sarcasm.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Science meme about hard work suggesting your boss might go to space.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Funny science meme about a job application asking for "previous life experience," with a response about being a Pharaoh in 2300 B.C.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Science-Funniest-Pics-Jokes

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Science meme featuring a drawing of a mitochondrion with text about moms and dads.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bobward_123 avatar
    Pandemonium
    Pandemonium
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a mitochondrial DNA joke? That's really, REALLY nerdy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #78

    Science meme with text about a child's question on "poo," humorously misunderstanding it as related to "Tigger."

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Toy parking garage with play figures showcasing a humorous science meme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Funny science meme about school lessons and talking in class.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Funny science meme about a school project using moldy bread, with emojis for humor.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Portrait of a man with a humorous science meme text about adulthood experiences, tension headaches, and misplaced objects.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Funny science meme about a dog wanting to go to bed, shared by Saeed Jones.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #84

    Science meme featuring a dental X-ray printed as a Christmas card, with "Merry Christmas" text.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #85

    Funny science meme showing Christmas lights plugged in creatively and a makeshift circuit breaker fix.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    moiradrake avatar
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    LonelyLittleLeafSheep
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'll be seeing lights pretty soon, pretty flashing red ones on the fire trucks responding to your burning house.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #86

    Funny science meme tweet about a prosthetic leg as a stocking filler for Christmas.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Humorous science meme featuring a joke about an aging Indiana Jones, shared on a popular FB science page.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Service dog in a lab wearing goggles and protective gear, featured in science memes.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Pumpkin pie with math symbols in icing, showcasing a science meme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    Science meme about atom bonding and electron stealing with the punchline "How ionic" from a FB page.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Baskets of small white pumpkins with humorous text about spice removal in a science meme format.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #92

    Science meme featuring a humorous attempt to draw a clock showing 11:10.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Text-based science meme detailing a humorous exercise routine for seniors using potato bags.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #94

    Science meme with text about a former gifted child's Halloween costume.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Tall building resembling a minimalist design, humorously compared to Microsoft Word document, science meme style.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Hairless cat's paw with visible toe pads, paired with a humorous science meme caption.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Science meme about explaining French humorously, featuring user comments from a Facebook page.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    Hand holding a tiny 5 ml Pyrex beaker, featuring a humorous science meme text above.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #99

    Science meme showing a Windows Network Diagnostics screen with text above: "Admit it, this thing never found or solved any problems."

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Science meme with text about managing time effectively, featuring two characters in superhero suits reacting humorously.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fenoto6808 avatar
    Tiger
    Tiger
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I don’t want to go to work it does make me feel a bit better to think 8 hours is only 33% of my day

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #101

    Science meme with a single Brussels sprout and a humorous note about online shopping errors.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    A wall clock with handwritten numbers humorously altered, showcasing a science meme.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Vintage computer exhibit humorously captioned about school memories, perfect for science memes enthusiasts.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #104

    Science meme about a boss calling someone “the computer” because they fall asleep if left unattended for 15 minutes.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Science meme with a cat maze and caption about simplicity, humorously solved directly.

    Science Funnies Page Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!