We’ve collected some of the best photos shared by parents for your comic relief today. Prepare to let out some chuckles and giggles while being reminded of the carefree days of being a kid.

These written responses on homework are excellent examples. Some are sassy yet adorable . Others show wit and impeccable comedic timing with minimal effort, while a few display wisdom you don’t usually see from a young mind.

Children can say the darndest things sometimes. Their innocent view of life can lead to unexpected moments that turn out to be comedy gold .

#1 Kiddo's Favorite Thing About School Share icon

#2 My Son Drew This In 5th Grade. Perhaps I'm Biased, But I Thought It Was Clever And Funny Share icon

#3 Grading One Of My 3rd Grade Student's Homework Tonight And Came Across This Beauty. Trying To Decide If I Should Give Bonus Points Share icon

A few items on this list show writings of intuitive children, which, according to entrepreneur and speaker Dr. Kuhmar Mehta, is a promising sign. It’s one of the indicators of a gifted child, which also includes keen observation and the tendency to ask questions. In his article for CNBC, Dr. Mehta also mentioned the early use of advanced vocabulary, which you’ll likely also see in some of these photos.

#4 Who Doesn’t Want To Be Carried Away By Owls? Share icon

#5 So Young, So Honest Share icon

#6 It's Always Possible To Love Someone And Hate Them At The Same Time Share icon

Parents can take action to nurture their children’s natural talents. Dr. Mehta suggests firsthand curiosity-inducing activities like visiting museums, for one. Providing them with materials to play with, such as cardboard boxes and Play-Doh, can also help spark creativity.

#7 Use The Word "Bank" Share icon

#8 My 6-Year-Old Cousin's Homework Answer After Seeing A Play Share icon

#9 Found This In Some Old School Papers. Apparently, Even 7-Year-Old Me Was A Know-It-All Share icon

Many parents are alarmed by their child’s underachievement in school. However, it could also be due to a lack of motivation. As educator Megan Canella pointed out in her CNBC article, kids could lose interest if schoolwork isn’t challenging or interesting enough. “In school, they can be easily bored because they learn things faster than their peers,” Canella wrote, comparing it to an employee going through an eight-hour shift.

#10 My Kid's End-Of-Year Open House. My Wife And I Are The Oldest Parents In Her Class, At 39. Thanks For Making Us Feel Good, Kid Share icon

#11 This Kid Is A Realist Share icon

#12 The Homework Was "Draw Your Mommy" Share icon

Parents, however, can help make their children more engaged by surrounding them with like-minded and talented people. If your kid is into art, enroll them in a class where they can make friends and see others do their best. “When kids see people around them shine in an activity, they are motivated to raise the bar and be even better,” Dr. Mehta wrote.

#13 My Son, The Patriot Share icon

#14 2nd Grader's Homework. My Friend's 6-Year -Old Son Is Autistic And Takes Instructions Literally Share icon

#15 My 6-Year-Old Made This About Her 23-Year-Old Teacher Share icon

How about you, readers? Which of these photos caught your attention? Or perhaps you wrote something similar at that age? Share in the comments!

#16 I Will Sit Still Share icon

#17 I've Never Been More Proud Of My 10-Year-Old Daughter Share icon

#18 My 7-Year-Old Daughter Answering A Philosophical Question For Schoolwork Share icon

#19 Going Through My Son's Paperwork From Before The School Shut Down Share icon

#20 Shared By A Teacher Friend Share icon

#21 My Nephew Is Shooting For The Stars Share icon

#22 My Friend Teaches 5th Grade, And She Was Given This By A Student Today. This Kid Is Going Places Share icon

#23 Homework: "Draw Your Favorite Part Of The Mass." This Is What My Son Draws Share icon

#24 My Sister's History Homework On Food That Medieval Nobles Ate Share icon

#25 My Sister's 7-Year-Old Student's Attempt At Her Parents' Signature Share icon

#26 My Fiancé's 8-Year-Old Student Share icon

#27 My Then 7-Year-Old Son Asking The Important Questions Share icon

#28 My Friend's A Math Teacher. He Just Found His Favorite Student Share icon

#29 An 8-Year-Old Student Of Mine Showing Her Thinking Share icon

#30 Well, It Didn't Say It Had To Be Analog Share icon

#31 Kids Share icon

#32 My Partner Teaches At Primary School, And She Sent Me This Gem Today Share icon

#33 When An 8-Year-Old's Homework Gets Too Real Share icon

#34 My Nephew’s Homework When He Was 8 Share icon

#35 From My Old High School Math Teacher Share icon

#36 My Mom Is A Teacher For A 2nd Grade Class And Sent Me This Today. I Admire The Confidence Share icon

#37 Brogle Share icon

#38 F+ Homework Share icon

#39 My Son Went To A Dinosaur Event And They Had A Thing Where You Could Color A Dinosaur And It Would Go On A Screen. This Is My Son's Share icon

#40 Was Marking A Kid's Homework And Saw The Progression Of His Studies Share icon

#41 Found This Old Drawing I Did In Elementary School. Can You Guess What The Squirrel Is Doing? You're Right. It's Holding Two Nuts Share icon

#42 This Is How My Son Does Word Searches In School Share icon The teacher, my wife, and I were honestly just really impressed.



#43 My Son Is Not A Fan Of Showing His Work Share icon

#44 One Of My Students Added Another Choice To Choose From On A Test Share icon

#45 My 3rd Grader’s Homework. He Didn’t Need To Tell Them Everything Share icon

#46 My Niece’s Schoolwork Share icon

#47 One Of My Students Turned In This Gem Today Share icon

#48 Stumbled Across This One From My Daughter’s 3rd Year, I Think. Tell Me You’re Raising A Gamer Without Telling Me Share icon

#49 My Child’s Homework Share icon

#50 My Friend's 5-Year-Old Son Had This For Homework Tonight, And He Changed The Answer To Be Something More Humane Share icon

#51 One Of My School Journal Entries When I Was 7 Share icon

#52 This Teacher Had Chemotherapy Recently Share icon

#53 In 4th Grade, My Teacher Wanted Us To Have A "Catch Up" Folder For Work That We Were Behind On. This Was My Folder Share icon

#54 From My 3rd Grade School Scrapbook I Found Today. Wonder What My Teacher Thought Of This One Share icon

#55 Beautiful Message For Veteran’s Day Share icon

#56 Found This On The Back Of My Son's Homework Share icon

#57 The Irony Of My Kid's Homework. She Has Severe ADHD And Got Distracted Halfway Through The Sentence And Never Finshed It, As Usual Share icon

#58 This 9-Year-Old Is Already A Pro At Cutting Corners On Homework Share icon

#59 My Sister's Self-Portrait From Nursery School. I Can Confirm That She Does Not Look Like This In Real Life Share icon

#60 This Drawing Was Posted Up At A School I Volunteered For Share icon

#61 I Want To Be Clear, I Love My Son. But I Found This In His Homework Journal Share icon

#62 My Son Got In Trouble At School And Had To Draw About It Share icon

#63 This Gem My Brother Brought Home From Kindergarten Yesterday Share icon

#64 My 8-Year-Old Brother's Answer To A Question On His Homework Share icon "No, except for the meaning of life."



#65 I Forged This Letter To My Mom Pretending To Be My 4th Grade Teacher, An Absolute Classic Share icon

#66 My Nephew Drew This Because He's "Tired Of Hearing About The Environment At School" Share icon

#67 Kid's Explanation For His Homework Share icon

#68 So, I’m Proofreading My 8-Year-Old’s Homework When I Stumble Upon This Gem Share icon

#69 My 6-Year-Old Finished His Homework With Maniacal Laughter And Muttering To Himself, "Ha, I Win" Share icon

#70 One Of The Kids I Work With Wrote This As An Answer To Her Homework Share icon

#71 My Daughter Inadvertently Admitting To Growing Something Illegal Share icon

#72 Apparently, My Mom Is 16 According To My Little Brother Share icon

#73 My Son's Homework. Notice The Car Speeding Behind The Bus Share icon

#74 Homeschooling Is Going Well Share icon

#75 Asked My Students For Their Seating Preferences Share icon

#76 My Son Forged My Signature On His Homework Share icon

#77 My 7-Year-Old Cousin's Homework On Homophones Share icon

#78 My Son's Homework, No Corrections Needed Share icon

#79 This Is The Homework My 1st Grader Did Tonight Share icon

#80 I Was Either Born Evil Or Have Always Had A Great Sense Of Humor. Me And My Mom Were Going Through All My Old School Stuff That She Kept, And We Found This Share icon I don't think we've ever laughed so much before.



#81 Friend Is A Teacher, Promised To Send Me More Of These Share icon

#82 My Son's Schoolwork Share icon Translation: "When I was a baby my mom was holding me, my papa took a picture of me. When I was a child in first grade, I accidentally sat in the lunchbox table (I think). In 2nd grade Mrs. [REDACTED] class went to a park and a person said the F word. In 3rd grade I'm good."



#83 My Girlfriend Is An Elementary School Teacher. I Think It Should Be Worth At Least Half Credit Share icon

#84 Younger Brother Was Doing His Homework. I Think We Can All Agree With His Last Answer Share icon

#85 The Kid Probably Should Have Thought A Little Bit Longer Share icon

#86 Did I Go Too Far? Share icon

#87 Well, My Youngest Sister Had Her First Day Of 3rd Grade Yesterday And Decided This Is What Her Teacher Would Want To Know Share icon

#88 My 3rd Grader's First Assignment Of The Year Share icon

#89 Younger Me Hated Kimberly's In Particular Share icon

#90 Found This Gem In My 5-Year-Old Daughter's Homework Packet Share icon

#91 3rd Grade Math Homework. Crushed It Share icon