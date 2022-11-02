114 Funny Test Answers That Deserve An A+ For Humor (New Pics)
We feel that humor and wit are seriously underrated at schools. Creativity and comedy should be rewarded with top grades, trophies, parades, and endless pizza at the cafeteria. At least, that’s how we feel.
Pretty much everyone’s been in a situation where we’re sitting in the classroom, scratching our heads, trying to figure out a question that just darn doesn’t make any sense. Some students don’t want to guess blindly or leave the question unanswered, though. Instead, they summon their courage and write out a witty response that is technically correct but might take the teacher completely by surprise.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest test answers that kids have ever written to boost your mood and remind you just how powerful thinking outside the box really is.
Debatable. But Still A Good Answer
How To Make Original Answer
"I just want to tell you good luck. We're all counting on you answer"
My Wife Is A Teacher And Found This While Marking An Assessment
A lot depends on the specific teacher who set your child’s test. If they’re more easy-going, they might actually appreciate the out-of-the-box thinking and witty answers. However, someone stricter, who feels that there’s only one ‘right’ way to answer any question might end up scolding your kid and giving them a bad grade.
There’s also a lot to be said about the type of school you send your children to. Whether or not the institution values creativity or rote memorization will depend not only on the teachers hired to work there, but also on the principal and local superintendent, how the PTA deals with things, and what the overall philosophy of the school board might be.
The Answer From A Guy In My Class On A Geology Exam
Sounds About Right
One Of My Friends Just Sent Me Her Kid's Homework. After The Answer At The Bottom, I Realize This Kid Is Going Places
There definitely has to be at least some structure throughout the school day. You can’t just let your kids run completely free, doing whatever they want, without care, for years on end. Though there are schools like that and it’s up to every family to decide what’s best for their loved ones, generally speaking, there has to be a healthy balance between freedom and discipline.
Guidance from teachers and an expectation to follow the rules aren’t necessarily bad things, so long as they don’t try to limit their students’ expression and creativity for no good reason.
The Answer To This Question
My Son's Best Answer This Week
Answer On An English Exam Paper
Plenty of you Pandas have probably felt firsthand what it means to successfully one-up your teacher… and how bitter some of them get. If you correct your teacher in front of the class or tell a joke, you’re basically flipping a coin. The more empathetic educators will probably laugh along with you, thank you for your observations, or even start a discussion with the class about how, hey, not everyone knows all the answers.
This Kid
This is the best answer ever! I would give this kid an A+ for sure!
My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago
However, someone who feels that their authority is being undermined (usually, they have low self-esteem) might punish the students who ‘dare’ to stand out. They might give them worse grades, for example. Or try to trip them up in various ways, like assigning extra homework, more tests, or extremely draining coursework. If this is an ongoing issue, the parents definitely need to get involved and have a chat about the situation. No bullying—by an adult no less!—should be tolerated.
Name The Flag
My Sister Teaches 5th Grade. Nice Try, Jackie
Who Are You Who Is So Wise In The Ways Of Science
Now that’s not to say that students should be free to disrupt the class all day, every day with their sass. Humor is great in small doses. However, it loses its charm when the class clown has to have the spotlight on them in every single class. There’s got to be a bit of mutual respect between the students and their teachers here. Having fun in class is perfectly fine, so long as you actually manage to learn something and don’t take away the opportunity to study from your fellow classmates.
Provide An Example Of A Risk
I’d Say This Was The Correct Answer
My 8-Year-Old Son Takes His Homework Directions Literally
Interpersonal skills, feeling comfortable and confident in front of a crowd, quick-wittedness and the ability to improvise under pressure, thinking in ways that others don’t, your general amiability—these are fantastic skills to have for any kid or grownup.
A large part of your success in life comes down to how you communicate with people. Being charming and spreading smiles are useful tools in your arsenal no matter what career you choose. However… that might not be enough.
Ideally, you should support your strong social skills with a good amount of knowledge in a few areas, whether that’s science, humanities, the arts, or something else. Sometimes you actually do have to find out what the angle of a specific triangle is, not just be able to talk your way out of the entire situation. Especially when it comes to more technically-minded careers.
This Is The Best Answer I’ve Ever Seen
Potentially The Best Answer My Daughter Has Ever Given On A Worksheet
Some time ago, Professor Lisa McLendon, from the University of Kansas, shared a few thoughts with Bored Panda about how educators can motivate their students. She pointed out that there are two parts to inspiring your students to aim for the stars.
"One, give them a solid foundation to build their skills and knowledge on, so they’ll be able to succeed at whatever they choose to pursue," the professor told us.
"Two, give them support and encouragement—and the benefit of your own network, if possible—to help them get where they want to be," she shared that educators have the power to help their students build a solid foundation for a future career.
My Fourth Grader's Math Homework. She Said, "This Way I Didn't Even Need To Think About It"
Give This Guy A Medal
Comrade Stalin Liked That
"Lots of people don’t get there [where they want to be in life] right away, or end up somewhere else completely, and if students see how others have navigated their career paths, it helps instill some patience and also an openness to other possible pathways," the professor said that educators have the ability to support their students through their highs and lows. Encouragement goes a long way, whether or not someone’s still studying or has already graduated.
Well It Didn't Say It Had To Be Analog
They're Not Wrong
My Nephew Has Some Things Figured Out
"Relating concepts and skills to real-world activities can help many students understand not just what they’re doing but why. Explaining the purpose of big-picture things like a whole course as well as small things like individual assignments can help students understand why what they’re doing is relevant. Also, putting concepts and skills into the larger field can help students contextualize what they’re doing and see how it relates to things they’ve done before and things they’ll be doing at the next level," Profesor McLendon said.
My Son Is One Of "Those" Kids
Hey, tbh with the layout the way it is his answer makes the most sense.
Honesty In My Son's Homework
Wrote This In 1st Grade, Didn’t Realize How Smart I Was
How an educator should give feedback will depend a lot on their students. For instance, some might want simple and direct feedback. Others might prefer a more diplomatic, subtle approach.
One way to let a student know that they might want to put more effort into their schoolwork is using the ‘sandwich method.’ “Tell the student something good about their work (bread), tell them how something could be better (filling), then tell them something else good, either about their work or about your confidence in their ability to do it (bread)," the professor told Bored Panda.
My Son, The Patriot
My Daughter Asked Me To Check Over Her Homework. She's 7. I've Never Been Prouder
My Wife Teaches Grade 3, This Was Not The Answer She Was Expecting
Friend’s 9-Year-Old Nephew Was Asked To Show His Work Or To Describe How He Got His Answer. His Reply: “Just Use My Brain” And Drew This To Show His Work
My 6-Year-Old Got The Answer Wrong, But I Think She's Right
My Chem Lab Professor Accepted My Answer
The Teacher Gave Me 200% For This
How To Pass An Exam
My Brother's Math Test
My Sister Is A Teacher, Year 1 Kid's Answers
This Is Why Teachers Love To Teach Apparently
This Person Deserves A Scholarship
The Kid Is Pretty Smart Though
The Kid Is Smart
Astronomy
Kid's Take On Tornado Safety
My 8-Year-Old Cousin's Homework
I Was Marking My Students' Tests And One Did This
Friend Of Mine's Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test
I Have A Tradition With My Teacher To Draw Each Other Memes On The Exams, So Here Is Another One
What Is Mass? My Nephew's Response To An Online Exam Question. My Family Is Catholic
My 7th Grade Chemistry Exam Answers
My Kindergarten Teaching Experience In A Nutshell
These Tests Are Getting Easier And Easier
Math Problem Solved
They did say to make it as simple or as complex as you want
My Cousin Is A Teacher, And Posted This Today
My Sister's English Homework
My Son Came Home With This. Looks Correct To Me
My Six-Year-Old Son Got A Note Sent Home From His Teacher Yesterday
This Kid Gets It
Little Sister's Homework
I Have A Feeling Someone Got A Hold Of The Answer Key
Not Knowing The Answer On A Science Test
Reason Why My Little Brother Failed In School
3rd Grade - New Math
I'm Marking The Exam Papers. These Answers Keep Me Going
An answer: Fishing using physic powers. Physic + Fishing = Phishing
They Were Almost Right
Godzilla Let Washington Down
My Sister Is A Kindergarten Teacher And Got This Back From A Student
Friend's Kid's Homework. I Think He Gave A Good Answer. Pennies Suck
My Younger Brother's Answers For His Health Assignment
We Asked Our Biology Teacher For The Funniest Answer Someone Has Put On A Test, We Were Not Disappointed
"I have to be honest with you. I didn't go over this problem last night and didn't pay attention to it in class yesterday. I do not care about this, I don't even like science. But I do like you and I don't want this to ruin our friendship. Since I do not know this, I have a question for you. I just started texting this girl and I know she thinks I'm cute but I don't really know how to start a conversation with so I was wondering if you have any ideas. Well that's all for now Mr. J but we will keep in touch."
"Impress her by talking about how atmospheric nitrogen can be used to age artifacts. Works for me every time. Mr. J"