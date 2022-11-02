We feel that humor and wit are seriously underrated at schools. Creativity and comedy should be rewarded with top grades, trophies, parades, and endless pizza at the cafeteria. At least, that’s how we feel.

Pretty much everyone’s been in a situation where we’re sitting in the classroom, scratching our heads, trying to figure out a question that just darn doesn’t make any sense. Some students don’t want to guess blindly or leave the question unanswered, though. Instead, they summon their courage and write out a witty response that is technically correct but might take the teacher completely by surprise.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest test answers that kids have ever written to boost your mood and remind you just how powerful thinking outside the box really is.

Pssst, Pandas, over here! Careful, make sure the teacher can’t see you. We’ve got a whole bunch of other genius and hilarious test answers to share with you. When you’ve finished upvoting your fave pics in this list, take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier post right over here (hey, no copying!).

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Debatable. But Still A Good Answer

Debatable. But Still A Good Answer

novapunkX Report

27points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
37 minutes ago

🤣 OMG

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

How To Make Original Answer

How To Make Original Answer

ANTONIN118 Report

26points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
38 minutes ago

"I just want to tell you good luck. We're all counting on you answer"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

My Wife Is A Teacher And Found This While Marking An Assessment

My Wife Is A Teacher And Found This While Marking An Assessment

jimmypompom Report

26points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Tick. Very good.

1
1point
reply

A lot depends on the specific teacher who set your child’s test. If they’re more easy-going, they might actually appreciate the out-of-the-box thinking and witty answers. However, someone stricter, who feels that there’s only one ‘right’ way to answer any question might end up scolding your kid and giving them a bad grade.

There’s also a lot to be said about the type of school you send your children to. Whether or not the institution values creativity or rote memorization will depend not only on the teachers hired to work there, but also on the principal and local superintendent, how the PTA deals with things, and what the overall philosophy of the school board might be.
#4

The Answer From A Guy In My Class On A Geology Exam

The Answer From A Guy In My Class On A Geology Exam

bahalolitsokay Report

26points
POST
Jill Bussey
Jill Bussey
Community Member
46 minutes ago

He's right, though!

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Sounds About Right

Sounds About Right

PizzaSaucez Report

25points
POST
RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
33 minutes ago

The answer is as clear as the question. I blame the teacher.

1
1point
reply
#6

One Of My Friends Just Sent Me Her Kid's Homework. After The Answer At The Bottom, I Realize This Kid Is Going Places

One Of My Friends Just Sent Me Her Kid's Homework. After The Answer At The Bottom, I Realize This Kid Is Going Places

Haggysack Report

25points
POST
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
23 minutes ago

They are all pretty good

1
1point
reply
View more comments

There definitely has to be at least some structure throughout the school day. You can’t just let your kids run completely free, doing whatever they want, without care, for years on end. Though there are schools like that and it’s up to every family to decide what’s best for their loved ones, generally speaking, there has to be a healthy balance between freedom and discipline.

Guidance from teachers and an expectation to follow the rules aren’t necessarily bad things, so long as they don’t try to limit their students’ expression and creativity for no good reason.
#7

The Answer To This Question

The Answer To This Question

RavelOnePiece Report

24points
POST
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
45 minutes ago

full points

2
2points
reply
#8

My Son's Best Answer This Week

My Son's Best Answer This Week

din7 Report

24points
POST
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Community Member
40 minutes ago

:))) yes

1
1point
reply
#9

Answer On An English Exam Paper

Answer On An English Exam Paper

JrsSdx Report

24points
POST
Lee Macro
Lee Macro
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I cannot emphasize enough how much I wanna upvote this more than once 🤣

2
2points
reply

Plenty of you Pandas have probably felt firsthand what it means to successfully one-up your teacher… and how bitter some of them get. If you correct your teacher in front of the class or tell a joke, you’re basically flipping a coin. The more empathetic educators will probably laugh along with you, thank you for your observations, or even start a discussion with the class about how, hey, not everyone knows all the answers.
#10

This Kid

This Kid

Bobbyrp Report

22points
POST
Mr. Cinder
Mr. Cinder
Community Member
43 minutes ago

This is the best answer ever! I would give this kid an A+ for sure!

2
2points
reply
#11

Answer: Hot Dog

Answer: Hot Dog

Joz2323 Report

22points
POST
RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Someone was hungry

1
1point
reply
#12

My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago

My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago

Vascular_D Report

22points
POST
Slim Bluesbender
Slim Bluesbender
Community Member
39 minutes ago

C students ROCK!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

However, someone who feels that their authority is being undermined (usually, they have low self-esteem) might punish the students who ‘dare’ to stand out. They might give them worse grades, for example. Or try to trip them up in various ways, like assigning extra homework, more tests, or extremely draining coursework. If this is an ongoing issue, the parents definitely need to get involved and have a chat about the situation. No bullying—by an adult no less!—should be tolerated.
#13

Name The Flag

Name The Flag

NapalaGruzu Report

22points
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Love this.

0
0points
reply
#14

My Sister Teaches 5th Grade. Nice Try, Jackie

My Sister Teaches 5th Grade. Nice Try, Jackie

robbiefreeze Report

21points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Well, you can try.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Who Are You Who Is So Wise In The Ways Of Science

Who Are You Who Is So Wise In The Ways Of Science

game_end_melol Report

19points
POST
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Şendoğan Yamakoğlu
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Correct

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Now that’s not to say that students should be free to disrupt the class all day, every day with their sass. Humor is great in small doses. However, it loses its charm when the class clown has to have the spotlight on them in every single class. There’s got to be a bit of mutual respect between the students and their teachers here. Having fun in class is perfectly fine, so long as you actually manage to learn something and don’t take away the opportunity to study from your fellow classmates.
#16

Provide An Example Of A Risk

Provide An Example Of A Risk

jackrunbackwards Report

19points
POST
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
44 minutes ago

extra points for great risk

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#17

I’d Say This Was The Correct Answer

I’d Say This Was The Correct Answer

CeleryHater Report

19points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
31 minutes ago

that is correct

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#18

My 8-Year-Old Son Takes His Homework Directions Literally

My 8-Year-Old Son Takes His Homework Directions Literally

EddieLomax Report

19points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
42 minutes ago

how silly IS this kid?!? he forgot the OBVIOUS, six has a mohawk!

0
0points
reply

Interpersonal skills, feeling comfortable and confident in front of a crowd, quick-wittedness and the ability to improvise under pressure, thinking in ways that others don’t, your general amiability—these are fantastic skills to have for any kid or grownup.

A large part of your success in life comes down to how you communicate with people. Being charming and spreading smiles are useful tools in your arsenal no matter what career you choose. However… that might not be enough.

Ideally, you should support your strong social skills with a good amount of knowledge in a few areas, whether that’s science, humanities, the arts, or something else. Sometimes you actually do have to find out what the angle of a specific triangle is, not just be able to talk your way out of the entire situation. Especially when it comes to more technically-minded careers.
#19

This Is The Best Answer I’ve Ever Seen

This Is The Best Answer I’ve Ever Seen

AlexBrior Report

19points
POST
#20

Potentially The Best Answer My Daughter Has Ever Given On A Worksheet

Potentially The Best Answer My Daughter Has Ever Given On A Worksheet

Ms_Sugarbaker Report

19points
POST
#21

My Little Cousin Nails A Test Question

My Little Cousin Nails A Test Question

davidehg Report

19points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
40 minutes ago

he is though

0
0points
reply

Some time ago, Professor Lisa McLendon, from the University of Kansas, shared a few thoughts with Bored Panda about how educators can motivate their students. She pointed out that there are two parts to inspiring your students to aim for the stars.

 "One, give them a solid foundation to build their skills and knowledge on, so they’ll be able to succeed at whatever they choose to pursue," the professor told us.

"Two, give them support and encouragement—and the benefit of your own network, if possible—to help them get where they want to be," she shared that educators have the power to help their students build a solid foundation for a future career.
#22

My Fourth Grader's Math Homework. She Said, "This Way I Didn't Even Need To Think About It"

My Fourth Grader's Math Homework. She Said, "This Way I Didn't Even Need To Think About It"

niceish1 Report

19points
POST
#23

Give This Guy A Medal

Give This Guy A Medal

Simons778 Report

18points
POST
#24

Comrade Stalin Liked That

Comrade Stalin Liked That

_Kjaxs_ Report

18points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
36 minutes ago

In Soviet Russia, story reads you

1
1point
reply
View more comments

"Lots of people don’t get there [where they want to be in life] right away, or end up somewhere else completely, and if students see how others have navigated their career paths, it helps instill some patience and also an openness to other possible pathways," the professor said that educators have the ability to support their students through their highs and lows. Encouragement goes a long way, whether or not someone’s still studying or has already graduated.
#25

Well It Didn't Say It Had To Be Analog

Well It Didn't Say It Had To Be Analog

gunnybikes Report

18points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
39 minutes ago

THIS IS COMPLETELY UNFAIR THEY ASKED THEY RECEIVED

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#26

They're Not Wrong

They're Not Wrong

MATR1XT3R Report

18points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
44 minutes ago

think of the children! won’t anybody please think of the children!?!

3
3points
reply
#27

My Nephew Has Some Things Figured Out

My Nephew Has Some Things Figured Out

dpotter05 Report

17points
POST

"Relating concepts and skills to real-world activities can help many students understand not just what they’re doing but why. Explaining the purpose of big-picture things like a whole course as well as small things like individual assignments can help students understand why what they’re doing is relevant. Also, putting concepts and skills into the larger field can help students contextualize what they’re doing and see how it relates to things they’ve done before and things they’ll be doing at the next level," Profesor McLendon said.
#28

My Son Is One Of "Those" Kids

My Son Is One Of "Those" Kids

makenzie71 Report

17points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Hey, tbh with the layout the way it is his answer makes the most sense.

0
0points
reply
#29

Honesty In My Son's Homework

Honesty In My Son's Homework

LucentPhoenix Report

17points
POST
#30

Wrote This In 1st Grade, Didn’t Realize How Smart I Was

Wrote This In 1st Grade, Didn’t Realize How Smart I Was

ox232 Report

17points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Smart? It’s heartbreaking. What am I missing?

0
0points
reply

How an educator should give feedback will depend a lot on their students. For instance, some might want simple and direct feedback. Others might prefer a more diplomatic, subtle approach.

One way to let a student know that they might want to put more effort into their schoolwork is using the ‘sandwich method.’ “Tell the student something good about their work (bread), tell them how something could be better (filling), then tell them something else good, either about their work or about your confidence in their ability to do it (bread)," the professor told Bored Panda.
#31

My Son, The Patriot

My Son, The Patriot

imgur.com Report

17points
POST
#32

My Daughter Asked Me To Check Over Her Homework. She's 7. I've Never Been Prouder

My Daughter Asked Me To Check Over Her Homework. She's 7. I've Never Been Prouder

frinkhutz , frinkhutz Report

17points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
26 minutes ago

wow ms. fancy got it MADE

0
0points
reply
#33

My Wife Teaches Grade 3, This Was Not The Answer She Was Expecting

My Wife Teaches Grade 3, This Was Not The Answer She Was Expecting

cryonova Report

17points
POST
Lee Macro
Lee Macro
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Erm.....I have questions.....

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#34

Friend’s 9-Year-Old Nephew Was Asked To Show His Work Or To Describe How He Got His Answer. His Reply: “Just Use My Brain” And Drew This To Show His Work

Friend’s 9-Year-Old Nephew Was Asked To Show His Work Or To Describe How He Got His Answer. His Reply: “Just Use My Brain” And Drew This To Show His Work

Indigo2015 Report

17points
POST
#35

My 6-Year-Old Got The Answer Wrong, But I Think She's Right

My 6-Year-Old Got The Answer Wrong, But I Think She's Right

whitlgr Report

17points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
41 minutes ago

she’s too smart for that dang teacher

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#36

My Chem Lab Professor Accepted My Answer

My Chem Lab Professor Accepted My Answer

carrottmuncher Report

17points
POST
#37

The Teacher Gave Me 200% For This

The Teacher Gave Me 200% For This

_Xuno_ Report

17points
POST
#38

How To Pass An Exam

How To Pass An Exam

musicstruggles1 Report

17points
POST
That nerd Zoe ️‍🇺🇦️‍
That nerd Zoe ️‍🇺🇦️‍
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Lmao

0
0points
reply
#39

My Brother's Math Test

My Brother's Math Test

atkid007 Report

17points
POST
#40

My Sister Is A Teacher, Year 1 Kid's Answers

My Sister Is A Teacher, Year 1 Kid's Answers

omathews8 Report

17points
POST
#41

This Is Why Teachers Love To Teach Apparently

This Is Why Teachers Love To Teach Apparently

SamanthaElley Report

16points
POST
#42

This Person Deserves A Scholarship

This Person Deserves A Scholarship

PM_ME_YOUR_WISEAU Report

16points
POST
#43

The Kid Is Pretty Smart Though

The Kid Is Pretty Smart Though

Mhlalela_J Report

16points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
37 minutes ago

APPARENTLY three is bigger than 60

1
1point
reply
#44

The Kid Is Smart

The Kid Is Smart

Hacka4771 Report

16points
POST
RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
1 minute ago

That's a solution, actually.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Astronomy

Astronomy

code_ex_nihilo Report

16points
POST
#46

Kid's Take On Tornado Safety

Kid's Take On Tornado Safety

patsfan94 Report

16points
POST
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Classic.

0
0points
reply
#47

My 8-Year-Old Cousin's Homework

My 8-Year-Old Cousin's Homework

imgur.com Report

16points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
30 minutes ago

yes

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#48

I Was Marking My Students' Tests And One Did This

I Was Marking My Students' Tests And One Did This

HouseHoldSheep Report

16points
POST
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
42 minutes ago

so close...that's not a question

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Friend Of Mine's Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test

Friend Of Mine's Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test

dubblechrisp Report

16points
POST
#50

I Have A Tradition With My Teacher To Draw Each Other Memes On The Exams, So Here Is Another One

I Have A Tradition With My Teacher To Draw Each Other Memes On The Exams, So Here Is Another One

Smoothie-criminal Report

16points
POST
#51

What Is Mass? My Nephew's Response To An Online Exam Question. My Family Is Catholic

What Is Mass? My Nephew's Response To An Online Exam Question. My Family Is Catholic

Suckmesideways777 Report

16points
POST
#52

My 7th Grade Chemistry Exam Answers

My 7th Grade Chemistry Exam Answers

drakeflaem Report

16points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
34 minutes ago

c: flabbergasted

0
0points
reply
#53

My Kindergarten Teaching Experience In A Nutshell

My Kindergarten Teaching Experience In A Nutshell

LaPagina Report

15points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
38 minutes ago

rainbows, they fix everything

0
0points
reply
#54

These Tests Are Getting Easier And Easier

These Tests Are Getting Easier And Easier

blokkiesam , DavidBartram_ Report

15points
POST
#55

Math Problem Solved

Math Problem Solved

onlyshrey Report

15points
POST
TheDemonicCat
TheDemonicCat
Community Member
24 minutes ago

They did say to make it as simple or as complex as you want

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#56

My Cousin Is A Teacher, And Posted This Today

My Cousin Is A Teacher, And Posted This Today

MrsJordanHarris Report

15points
POST
#57

My Sister's English Homework

My Sister's English Homework

Haramb3_eSports Report

15points
POST
#58

My Son Came Home With This. Looks Correct To Me

My Son Came Home With This. Looks Correct To Me

IwantTobeAbear Report

15points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

My Six-Year-Old Son Got A Note Sent Home From His Teacher Yesterday

My Six-Year-Old Son Got A Note Sent Home From His Teacher Yesterday

nerge Report

15points
POST
#60

This Kid Gets It

This Kid Gets It

Carlamon_ster , imgur.com Report

15points
POST
#61

Little Sister's Homework

Little Sister's Homework

Alexis_Eames Report

15points
POST
#62

I Have A Feeling Someone Got A Hold Of The Answer Key

I Have A Feeling Someone Got A Hold Of The Answer Key

wetbandit48 Report

15points
POST
RedPepper
RedPepper
Community Member
12 minutes ago

This child has perfectly understood the concept of controversial issue and how to deal with it...

0
0points
reply
#63

Not Knowing The Answer On A Science Test

Not Knowing The Answer On A Science Test

imnotafgtranny Report

15points
POST
#64

Reason Why My Little Brother Failed In School

Reason Why My Little Brother Failed In School

neerajanchan Report

15points
POST
Lee Macro
Lee Macro
Community Member
22 minutes ago

AVENGERS..........assemble!!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#65

3rd Grade - New Math

3rd Grade - New Math

chesnutnomiddlet Report

15points
POST
#66

I'm Marking The Exam Papers. These Answers Keep Me Going

I'm Marking The Exam Papers. These Answers Keep Me Going

An answer: Fishing using physic powers. Physic + Fishing = Phishing

Trevsweb Report

15points
POST
#67

They Were Almost Right

They Were Almost Right

bobocalender Report

15points
POST
#68

Passed My PhD Exam Today

Passed My PhD Exam Today

oozabooza Report

15points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
28 minutes ago

seems accurate

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Godzilla Let Washington Down

Godzilla Let Washington Down

Brielle-_- , lunapics Report

14points
POST
#70

My Sister Is A Kindergarten Teacher And Got This Back From A Student

My Sister Is A Kindergarten Teacher And Got This Back From A Student

garbazobean Report

14points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
27 minutes ago

i see graphic design in this kid’s future

0
0points
reply
#71

Friend's Kid's Homework. I Think He Gave A Good Answer. Pennies Suck

Friend's Kid's Homework. I Think He Gave A Good Answer. Pennies Suck

rerational Report

14points
POST
#72

My Younger Brother's Answers For His Health Assignment

My Younger Brother's Answers For His Health Assignment

Batmansappendix Report

14points
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Poor kid has violent parents.

0
0points
reply
#73

We Asked Our Biology Teacher For The Funniest Answer Someone Has Put On A Test, We Were Not Disappointed

We Asked Our Biology Teacher For The Funniest Answer Someone Has Put On A Test, We Were Not Disappointed

"I have to be honest with you. I didn't go over this problem last night and didn't pay attention to it in class yesterday. I do not care about this, I don't even like science. But I do like you and I don't want this to ruin our friendship. Since I do not know this, I have a question for you. I just started texting this girl and I know she thinks I'm cute but I don't really know how to start a conversation with so I was wondering if you have any ideas. Well that's all for now Mr. J but we will keep in touch."
 
"Impress her by talking about how atmospheric nitrogen can be used to age artifacts. Works for me every time. Mr. J"

DRoss09 Report

14points
POST
#74

9-Year-Old Student With Some Standardized Test Sass

9-Year-Old Student With Some Standardized Test Sass