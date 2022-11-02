We feel that humor and wit are seriously underrated at schools. Creativity and comedy should be rewarded with top grades, trophies, parades, and endless pizza at the cafeteria. At least, that’s how we feel.

Pretty much everyone’s been in a situation where we’re sitting in the classroom, scratching our heads, trying to figure out a question that just darn doesn’t make any sense. Some students don’t want to guess blindly or leave the question unanswered, though. Instead, they summon their courage and write out a witty response that is technically correct but might take the teacher completely by surprise.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest test answers that kids have ever written to boost your mood and remind you just how powerful thinking outside the box really is.

Pssst, Pandas, over here! Careful, make sure the teacher can’t see you. We’ve got a whole bunch of other genius and hilarious test answers to share with you. When you’ve finished upvoting your fave pics in this list, take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier post right over here (hey, no copying!).