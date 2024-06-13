“Surfing Corporate”: 76 Memes About Office Life That Hit Way Too Close To HomeInterview With Expert
Ah, another exciting day in the corporate world! I'm sure you live for waking up at 7 a.m., drinking mediocre office coffee and engaging in small talk with colleagues whose names you don’t know. And lucky for you, you get to do it all again tomorrow!
If you’re a cog in the corporate machine, you know all too well what it’s like to spend your days sitting at a desk and reading cringey posts on LinkedIn. And if you’re interested in checking out some hilarious memes about this experience, you’ve come to the right place! Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from the Surfing Corporate Instagram account. So enjoy scrolling through them while pretending to work, and keep reading to find a conversation with Ellen Venkrbcova, Marketing Manager at Femme Palette!
Do you remember what your response was when you were a child and asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” My dream jobs alternated between actor, photographer, owner of a dog rescue, chef and professional tennis player. But I never considered the fact that I could spend 40 hours a week sitting at a desk and typing away until I developed carpal tunnel and sciatica.
Working in the corporate world certainly isn’t for everyone, but it is where a lot of us end up. And if you’re looking for a way to find some humor in the day to day grind, the Surfing Corporate Instagram page might be the perfect place for you to visit. This account, which has amassed over 100K followers since its creation in 2019, shares hilarious reels and memes about working an office job that you might want to immediately share with your colleagues.
Surfing Corporate is more than just an Instagram page. Referring to itself as “an insider’s guide to navigating the corporate world,” Surfing Corporate also has a blog and a podcast dedicated to helping workers “navigate the cutthroat dynamics of the corporate waters.” On their site, you can find articles about why job hunting is so challenging nowadays, why humor is beneficial in the workplace, what not to do when climbing the corporate ladder and more.
Now, if you spend all day sitting at a desk, you’re probably an expert at finding ways to entertain yourself. Perhaps you’ve created some Olympic games in your office à la Jim Halpert. Or you’ve created a bunch of fun emojis for your company’s Slack. But there are always new ways to keep yourself amused and motivated in the office, so Surfing Corporate might be a great place to get some fresh ideas.
To find out more about what it’s like to be in the corporate world, we reached out to Ellen Venkrbcova, Marketing Manager at Femme Palette. Femme Palette is a mentoring platform and community helping individuals and companies thrive through a personalized approach to career development, and lucky for us, Ellen was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda about some of the pros and cons of having a corporate job. “In today's world of work, I'd say that a major advantage of choosing a corporate career is the fact that it offers relative security,” she shared.
“As long as you're doing a good job, you likely will be needed, and a large corporation won't disappear from the market anytime soon,” Ellen explained. “Corporate companies also typically take good care of their employees in the form of various benefits and perks, meaning you'll save on expenses like meals, gym memberships, or even therapy.”
But working in the corporate world isn’t for everyone. “On the flip side, if you're someone who thrives in fast-paced environments with constant change, you may find corporate processes a bit stiff and slow for your liking,” Ellen told Bored Panda. “Hierarchy is firmly set, so as a junior or mid-level employee, you probably won't be having 1:1 chats with the CEO. On top of that, competition in corporate settings can be fierce.”
We also asked the career expert for some advice for women interested in entering the corporate world. “Be prepared to put conscious effort into being visible. Three things I'd recommend focusing on would be building a strong personal brand, building confidence to speak up in meetings, and working on your negotiation skills,” Ellen says.
“As women, we can feel apprehensive in these areas for fear of being labeled as ‘pushy’ or ‘aggressive,’ but if you want to grow in a corporation, you can't afford to blend with the crowd. Find your strengths and put them forward confidently,” she noted.
Maintaining a healthy work-life balance can also be tricky for corporate employees, but Ellen says it's all about setting boundaries and letting others know you have them. “Setting your Slack/Teams status to ‘Personal Time’ or ‘Vacationing’ or blocking personal time in your work calendar so your coworkers can see you're not available are a couple ways of doing that,” she noted.
Ellen also shared that it’s absolutely fine to say 'no' when you simply cannot fit a task or favor into your schedule. “In fact, the key to standing out in a company isn't working harder, but smarter,” she pointed out. “Take on fewer projects, but choose them wisely, always thinking about how they will impact your learning and growth.”
But just because you have a corporate job doesn’t mean you have to be 100% serious all the time. “I love workplace memes - they show us that we're not alone and that so many people are going through similar challenges,” Ellen says. “Humor makes us relatable and can be hugely beneficial in building workplace relationships.”
“One thing I'd advise though is always tapping into your emotional intelligence and being empathetic,” the expert added. “An inappropriate joke can be hurtful, embarrassing, and ultimately even damaging to team dynamics.”
Finally, the career expert added that in order to grow professionally, and not only in the corporate world, you should be continuously learning. “Read, sign up for workshops (even outside your area of expertise), look into finding a mentor or a career coach, and attend educational events or conferences,” Ellen told Bored Panda. “Stay curious and hungry for new experiences!”
We hope you're enjoying scrolling through these work memes, pandas! Whether you hate your desk job with a passion or you're actually happy to be in the corporate world, keep upvoting the pics you find most relatable.