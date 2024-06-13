ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, another exciting day in the corporate world! I'm sure you live for waking up at 7 a.m., drinking mediocre office coffee and engaging in small talk with colleagues whose names you don’t know. And lucky for you, you get to do it all again tomorrow!

If you’re a cog in the corporate machine, you know all too well what it’s like to spend your days sitting at a desk and reading cringey posts on LinkedIn. And if you’re interested in checking out some hilarious memes about this experience, you’ve come to the right place! Below, you’ll find some of our favorite posts from the Surfing Corporate Instagram account. So enjoy scrolling through them while pretending to work, and keep reading to find a conversation with Ellen Venkrbcova, Marketing Manager at Femme Palette!

