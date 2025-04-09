People Love These 84 Medieval Memes Made By A History Professor (New Pics)
Born to jest, but stuck jousting with the daily grind of a soul-sucking 9-to-5 and the occasional existential crisis?
Same. Luckily, history professor Medievalist Matt is here to ease your pain—with memes. These medieval-themed posts are packed with humor, historical accuracy, and just the right amount of absurdity to distract you from whatever modern nonsense you’re dealing with.
Scroll on, your royal meme break awaits.
Puts me in mind of the great writer/poet Gérard de Nerval who used to walk his lobster, Thibault, in Paris.
The dog, as befits his place, is serving his master in bed.
I would swear allegiance to anyone carrying a rotisserie chicken.