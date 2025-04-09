ADVERTISEMENT

Born to jest, but stuck jousting with the daily grind of a soul-sucking 9-to-5 and the occasional existential crisis?

Same. Luckily, history professor Medievalist Matt is here to ease your pain—with memes. These medieval-themed posts are packed with humor, historical accuracy, and just the right amount of absurdity to distract you from whatever modern nonsense you’re dealing with.

Scroll on, your royal meme break awaits.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Medieval meme of a dad dealing with unwanted python wrapped around people in traditional attire.

medievalistmatt Report

    #2

    Medieval memes featuring illustrations of baby dragons from historical manuscripts.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #3

    Medieval meme featuring two monkeys balancing eggs, with decorative floral elements in the background.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #4

    Medieval memes featuring humans riding lobsters with humorous text about lobsters' roles in society.

    medievalistmatt Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Puts me in mind of the great writer/poet Gérard de Nerval who used to walk his lobster, Thibault, in Paris.

    #5

    Medieval meme depicting humorous Renaissance toddler assassins with serious expressions and toy weapons.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #6

    Medieval meme depicting a person eyeing potatoes at a market stand, created by a history professor.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #7

    Medieval meme of a monk admiring a demon's scarf with a smile, depicting a humorous historical scene.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #8

    Two women in medieval attire, one piggybacking the other, with a humorous caption about caffeine and judgment.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #9

    Medieval meme showing self-care ideas: take a nap, eat a pickle, and crush your enemies, featuring cartoon animals and knights.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #10

    Medieval meme featuring two foxes in pajamas, discussing an existential crisis.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #11

    Medieval art meme showing a lobster carrying a bird, humorously capturing the essence of medieval memes.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #12

    Medieval meme of a quirky creature with human face, wings and multiple feet, humorously criticizing body standards.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #13

    Medieval meme of a cat wearing a nightcap with a monkey in a historical illustration on a tapestry background.

    medievalistmatt Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dog, as befits his place, is serving his master in bed.

    #14

    Medieval memes featuring humorous commentary on creative hat fashion choices in historical illustrations.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #15

    Medieval meme featuring a whimsical green dragon with wings, illustrating humorous text about saying 'muahaha.'

    medievalistmatt Report

    #16

    Medieval meme featuring a historical illustration of a woman balancing a goat on a beam.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #17

    Medieval meme featuring a woman on a horse, balancing royal duties and modern activities humorously.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #18

    Medieval meme about remembering the Knights of the Round Table using a mnemonic, with text and illustrations.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #19

    Medieval meme featuring a dialogue about buying a letter D with a horn-playing man and a trout.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #20

    Medieval meme featuring a bear in a field of colorful flowers, with humorous text above.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #21

    Medieval meme showing a rabbit at a pipe organ and another holding an axe, with humorous text about career choices.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #22

    Medieval meme with anxious fish art, highlighting humorous historical illustrations by a history professor.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #23

    Medieval meme showing a bear holding a donut, with humorous text above.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #24

    Medieval meme depicting three figures with surprised expressions and a humorous caption.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #25

    Medieval meme with scribe and customer dialogue, featuring three men bathing in a tub with a small dragon above.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #26

    Medieval meme rabbits showing nine different moods from calm to fierce.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #27

    Collage of medieval illustrations featuring therapy snails with animals and scrolls.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #28

    Medieval meme of a figure in red carrying a teapot, referencing comfort and friendship.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #29

    Medieval meme showing an owl in a red hoodie amid ornate floral art.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #30

    Medieval meme with a knight discussing emblems on a humorous manuscript illustration.

    medievalistmatt Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would swear allegiance to anyone carrying a rotisserie chicken.

    #31

    Medieval meme with two women discussing a blind date outfit featuring a severed leg, accompanied by medieval artwork.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #32

    Medieval meme showing a humorous illustration of a creature struggling with pants, resembling historical art style.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #33

    Medieval memes with images of cathedrals and flying buttresses, highlighting humorous text on teenagers' phone use.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #34

    Medieval memes featuring snails depicted in humorous battle scenes from a history professor's collection.

    medievalistmatt Report

    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Middle Ages were a very exciting time, weren't they?

    #35

    Medieval meme featuring humorous text abbreviations about the Norman Conquest of England in 1066 with a knight illustration.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #36

    Two medieval fish discussing a visit to a sea-igloo, depicted in a humorous meme.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #37

    Medieval meme showing a humorous drawing of a colorful dragon with monk dialogue.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #38

    Medieval memes featuring unique bookmark alternatives like bubble tea and Nintendo Wii remote.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #39

    Medieval meme of a man with a goat figure on his shoulders, illustrating a humorous family scenario.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #40

    Medieval meme showing illustrated raccoon-owls on a colorful heraldic shield, with a humorous therapist quote above.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #41

    Medieval meme collage featuring various bat illustrations with humorous monk dialogue.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #42

    Medieval meme of a man on a barrel with a rooster, holding a drink, illustrating humor and historical whimsy.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #43

    Medieval meme featuring art of a manta ray attacking a man, illustrating humor in historical context.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #44

    Medieval meme showing a goat figure in colorful attire, featuring a whimsical face on its pants, surrounded by ornate patterns.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #45

    Medieval meme featuring a surreal image of a person's face on a body with an owl, humorously critiquing body standards.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #46

    A medieval meme with a person riding a giant snail, holding a flag, symbolizing slow travel.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #47

    Medieval meme showing exaggerated settings for brightness, font size, volume, and background apps as seen on a mom's phone.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #48

    Medieval meme featuring a quirky animal illustration labeled as a turtle by a history professor.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #49

    Medieval meme with quirky figures in armor and costumes, captioned "My crew small but we crazy."

    medievalistmatt Report

    #50

    Medieval meme with a drawing of a bat and text saying, "this is how I feel when I say hiii."

    medievalistmatt Report

    #51

    Medieval memes featuring squirrels using vintage telephones in humorous scenes.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #52

    Medieval meme depicting a dream conversation with a therapist and a demon on a hula hoop offering help with a test.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #53

    Medieval meme featuring art with expressive, judgmental shields from the Middle Ages.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #54

    Medieval meme of a knight and contented cow in armor, highlighting humorous job satisfaction.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #55

    Medieval meme with a creature holding a spoon and bowl, humorously commenting on yogurt serving expectations.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #56

    Medieval meme featuring monks debating the importance of chickens with gold leaf in an illuminated manuscript.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #57

    Medieval meme with a person humorously wearing a peacock costume and another holding peacock wings.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #58

    Medieval meme of a cat playing a lute with flowers in the background.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #59

    Medieval memes by a history professor featuring animals doing math, including a rabbit, dragon, and bat illustrations.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #60

    Medieval meme with foxes in hoodies playing pat-a-cake, capturing quirky humor from a history professor.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #61

    Medieval meme featuring a bird-headed man with a serpent, holding a dessert above sheet music.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #62

    Medieval meme featuring a whimsical goat-chicken hybrid illustration with humorous text above.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #63

    Grumpy medieval crab artwork in a medieval-style illustration with trees in the background.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #64

    Medieval memes of energetic owls illustrated in a humorous historical style.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #65

    Medieval meme with a goblin playing a flute, surrounded by ornate floral designs.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #66

    Medieval memes featuring animals dressed as knights, including a rabbit, goat, and owl in whimsical scenes.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #67

    Medieval memes collage featuring humorous fantasy creatures and oversized strawberries.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #68

    Two medieval women in armor discuss a date, with one humorously mentioning a sports bra on her head.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #69

    Medieval memes collage featuring humorous illustrations of monks discussing sheep size.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #70

    Medieval memes featuring judgmental horses depicted in historical artwork collage.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #71

    Medieval meme featuring a couples costume with a knight and snail, themed "Medieval Death-Match."

    medievalistmatt Report

    #72

    Medieval meme featuring a knight with humorous modern items, like a chicken and plush bat, for comedic effect.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #73

    Medieval memes featuring dragons with hats in manuscript illustrations.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #74

    Medieval memes featuring quirky medieval animal art with humorous captions about spirit animals for the uncaffeinated.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #75

    Medieval meme with a humorous dialogue on adding symbolic elements, featuring nativity scene artwork with poppies and a lizard.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #76

    Medieval meme featuring a white dog in a forest scene with a humorous caption above.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #77

    Medieval meme depicting a snowy battlefield scene with lines of armored soldiers and horses.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #78

    Low-effort medieval memes featuring quirky historical illustrations by a history professor.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #79

    Medieval meme of an elephant before and after gaining a combat tower, showcasing humorous historical illustration.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #80

    Medieval meme with a pot drawing humorously wanting to speak to the manager.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #81

    Medieval meme of monks discussing a happy-looking wild boar illustration.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #82

    Modern and medieval men riding horses in a meme comparison, showcasing humor through historical and contemporary imagery.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #83

    Medieval meme showing a dragon eating a person, with humorous text about stress management during the week.

    medievalistmatt Report

    #84

    Medieval meme depicting a nude person holding a moon while riding a fire-breathing lizard, illustrating a humorous dream scenario.

    medievalistmatt Report

