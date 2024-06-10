ADVERTISEMENT

Going to a concert is about so much more than just the music. Fans stand for hours in line to be closer to the stage (some even camp outside the venue for days) and plan their outfits months in advance. So, it's only natural they try to get their money's worth by going all out.

Another staple for fans when attending a concert is signs. Some bring them to catch the attention of the artists, and others want to entertain other concert-goers. And people sure know how to get creative with them. For that reason, we've compiled a list for you of the funniest, most creative, and thirstiest fan signs people have ever seen.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Harry Styles Reading Fan's Sign: "Harry, Please Reject Me So I Can Move On"

Harry Styles Reading Fan's Sign: "Harry, Please Reject Me So I Can Move On"

Subodh Bhatade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Strong Statement

Strong Statement

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

What Does Your Mom Think You're Doing This Weekend?

What Does Your Mom Think You're Doing This Weekend?

shreya_b.xo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

One Direction Fan Sign

One Direction Fan Sign

1d_worldinfo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think we all love free WiFi a little bit more than any other not living thing

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

"Let It Grooow, Let It Grooow"

"Let It Grooow, Let It Grooow"

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Sign

This Sign

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Yeah, This Happened

Yeah, This Happened

zackteperman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Best Night Ever Besides The Fact I Could Barely Sing Along... Beyonce - Your Beauty Is Unreal

Best Night Ever Besides The Fact I Could Barely Sing Along... Beyonce - Your Beauty Is Unreal

chelseyb27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Seems About Right

Seems About Right

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Waiting For That Call From My Man

Waiting For That Call From My Man

binseology Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

This Sign At The Concert Definitely Made Me Laugh

This Sign At The Concert Definitely Made Me Laugh

zombiefrosting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Hey, Riley Green, You’re The Best. Thank You

Hey, Riley Green, You’re The Best. Thank You

HZolkowski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Awesome Sign

Awesome Sign

MrTommyLand Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Saw This Guy At The Avenged Sevenfold Concert Last Night

Saw This Guy At The Avenged Sevenfold Concert Last Night

Avoidingsnail Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

This Sign

This Sign

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
aksauce14948 avatar
Boredest Panda
Boredest Panda
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like it would be kinda dangerous to have that sign up at a concert.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

My Dad Went To A Bruce Springsteen Concert The Other Day. This Is The Only Picture He Took

My Dad Went To A Bruce Springsteen Concert The Other Day. This Is The Only Picture He Took

BurritoAmbassador Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

This Fan Sign For Louis Tomlinson At The Away From Home Festival

This Fan Sign For Louis Tomlinson At The Away From Home Festival

Mary Jane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

A Family Secret Revealed

A Family Secret Revealed

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Someone Tell Joe Jonas That I’m Still Waiting For That Date

Someone Tell Joe Jonas That I’m Still Waiting For That Date

nancyvillaro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

This Sign

This Sign

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

My Winner Has To Be EF Jesus And His Keta-Mean Girl Totem At The Electric Forest Music Festival

My Winner Has To Be EF Jesus And His Keta-Mean Girl Totem At The Electric Forest Music Festival

Distinct-Ad7606 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

This One Had Me Cackling Every Time I Saw It

This One Had Me Cackling Every Time I Saw It

beastly334 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

NCT The Link Concert Poster

NCT The Link Concert Poster

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

“I Think Of You When I Shag My Boyfriend” Sign

“I Think Of You When I Shag My Boyfriend” Sign

harrystylesrings_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

This Flag At Glastonbury Festival Refers To Boris Johnson's Defense Of The Downing Street Lockdown Parties

This Flag At Glastonbury Festival Refers To Boris Johnson's Defense Of The Downing Street Lockdown Parties

scottygb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Best. Totem. Ever

Best. Totem. Ever

xbabyninja1 , nanabuuui Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

This Sign Was My Favorite At The Electric Forest Music Festival

This Sign Was My Favorite At The Electric Forest Music Festival

UnoMaas , arizona_boi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

The Only Cat We Want To See

The Only Cat We Want To See

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

The Sign Actually Has Two Other Displays. One Is This One In The Picture, And The Other Is Bath & Body Work's Logo, But It Says Back & Booty Hurts. Absolute Legends

The Sign Actually Has Two Other Displays. One Is This One In The Picture, And The Other Is Bath & Body Work's Logo, But It Says Back & Booty Hurts. Absolute Legends

dat_zan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

That Is Hilarious

That Is Hilarious

Heatherrm1977 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

I Mean, They're Not Wrong

I Mean, They're Not Wrong

kookiezandmilk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

That Is Awesome

That Is Awesome

Nickelback Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

California Dreamin’

California Dreamin’

big.paullyd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

This Guy Is A King

This Guy Is A King

JamesC_777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Sign For Tomorrow’s Taylor Swift Concert

My Sign For Tomorrow’s Taylor Swift Concert

Does-Not-Age-Well Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Fan Chose To Go To A One Direction Concert Instead Of Getting Engaged

This Fan Chose To Go To A One Direction Concert Instead Of Getting Engaged

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This Fan Had Taco Bell In Mind

This Fan Had Taco Bell In Mind

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Don’t Underestimate Grannies

Don’t Underestimate Grannies

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

This Sign

This Sign

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Sorry Harry, I Lied To You I Had Contact Lenses, I Just Wanted You To Come Closer

Sorry Harry, I Lied To You I Had Contact Lenses, I Just Wanted You To Come Closer

anniedressesup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Someone I Know At EDC Right Now Caught An Awesome Photo Of This Sign

Someone I Know At EDC Right Now Caught An Awesome Photo Of This Sign

dontleakmybootypics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Well, It’s My First-Ever Totem. B2B Signs I Found At 5 Below

Well, It’s My First-Ever Totem. B2B Signs I Found At 5 Below

PandaX92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

I Took A Picture Of These Signs At Outside Lands Festival

I Took A Picture Of These Signs At Outside Lands Festival

TheAbeFroman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny Sign At The Concert I Was

Funny Sign At The Concert I Was

HttP00p Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

My Life Is Complete

My Life Is Complete

kyliedraab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

He Was Too Stunned To Speak

He Was Too Stunned To Speak

My sister only got married in a civil ceremony anyway, and I was there. Just not at the party afterward.

daniela.bdr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Friends Surprised Me With A Totem Of My Second-Grade Self For The Firefly Music Festival This Past Weekend

My Friends Surprised Me With A Totem Of My Second-Grade Self For The Firefly Music Festival This Past Weekend

pauldarknhandsm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Harry Styles Replied To My Mom's Sign By Saying "Never"

Harry Styles Replied To My Mom's Sign By Saying "Never"

benalouise_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Fangirl Moment

Fangirl Moment

nxtalija Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Harry Styles And I Had A Staring Contest And He Laughed At Me When I Blinked But Honestly, I Think He Cheated And I Want A Rematch

Harry Styles And I Had A Staring Contest And He Laughed At Me When I Blinked But Honestly, I Think He Cheated And I Want A Rematch

kirstencalabrese Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#51

A Forever Big Time Rush Phase

A Forever Big Time Rush Phase

monika_themoney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

This Sign At Harry Styles' "Love On Tour" Concert In Pittsburgh

This Sign At Harry Styles' "Love On Tour" Concert In Pittsburgh

ashlie.schasel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

A Very Direct Sign To Harry Styles

A Very Direct Sign To Harry Styles

1D_LatestNews Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Stray Kids Concert Sign

Stray Kids Concert Sign

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

The Way He Tried Not To Laugh

The Way He Tried Not To Laugh

hharrysshousee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

The "What Time Is It" Totem That Had The Actual Time Displayed In Giant LED Numbers

The "What Time Is It" Totem That Had The Actual Time Displayed In Giant LED Numbers

mcc0119 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My Friend Brought These Clever Signs To Coachella

My Friend Brought These Clever Signs To Coachella

smoresahoy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Just Here To Share My Favorite Totems Spotted At The 2ManyDJs W2 Set

Just Here To Share My Favorite Totems Spotted At The 2ManyDJs W2 Set

_sandyball Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

"Devil Wears No Prada" Sign

"Devil Wears No Prada" Sign

devilstonefest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Snapped These Pics At The Lollapalooza Chicago Music Festival

Snapped These Pics At The Lollapalooza Chicago Music Festival

ColonelSharp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Shoutout To The Legends Who Made This Sign (T In The Park 2011 Music Festival)

Shoutout To The Legends Who Made This Sign (T In The Park 2011 Music Festival)

BernardCasablancas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

"This Is A Good Sign" Sign At The Electric Daisy Carnival

"This Is A Good Sign" Sign At The Electric Daisy Carnival

Wasted_Hamster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

“Daddy Tae” Sign Was Shown On The Big Screen

“Daddy Tae” Sign Was Shown On The Big Screen

bangtinyboyys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

This Sign Brings Me Joy

This Sign Brings Me Joy

SmashleyX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

"Come Through, It's Lit" Kaskade Redux Set On Day 3

"Come Through, It's Lit" Kaskade Redux Set On Day 3

Cool-Performance1760 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

"You Are My Favorite Skin On Fortnite"

"You Are My Favorite Skin On Fortnite"

RodeoTheAlbum Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Hypnotized Joe To Give Me His Tambourine

Hypnotized Joe To Give Me His Tambourine

kayla.kay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Didn’t Get A Single Decent Picture Of Myself… But I Finally Got To Take My Mom To See The Love Of Her Life (Also Known As Harry Styles). So It’s Okay

Didn’t Get A Single Decent Picture Of Myself… But I Finally Got To Take My Mom To See The Love Of Her Life (Also Known As Harry Styles). So It’s Okay

tiffanyyoconnor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

The Signs For One Direction's "In The Road" Tour

The Signs For One Direction's "In The Road" Tour

fiftyshadesofpayno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

The Signs For Harry Styles' "In The Road" Tour

The Signs For Harry Styles' "In The Road" Tour

hslutrry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

This Sign At The Metal Music Festival

This Sign At The Metal Music Festival

dark.and.noisy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

One Direction Fan Banner

One Direction Fan Banner

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

This Really Happened To Me Last Night

This Really Happened To Me Last Night

My son was adamant that I ask Harry this question, and was constantly asking me if I had asked him yet whenever I FaceTimed him in Perth and Melbourne. He didn’t care to talk to me about anything else while I was away. He seems to think Harry is my friend and keeps asking when we’re going to visit his house.

He has since said, “No, he has at least 16 chimneys”. So I guess Harry must be wrong, because my son said so. Maybe my next sign will be, “My 4-year-old was disappointed with your single chimney. He thought you had 16”.

I will be living in this moment forever.

megxndesignsstore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Sister Michael Watching Over Us At Glastonbury

Sister Michael Watching Over Us At Glastonbury

H__OConnell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Best "Do Lab" Sign I've Seen All Weekend

Best "Do Lab" Sign I've Seen All Weekend

deadbeatrr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Love Whoever Had This Sign

Love Whoever Had This Sign

Kelsus301 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

"Hello. Is It Me You're Looking For?"

"Hello. Is It Me You're Looking For?"

leilah_loo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

This Fandom Is On Another Level

This Fandom Is On Another Level

bts_4_lifeyo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Jungkook Lifting His Shirt After Seeing This Sign

Jungkook Lifting His Shirt After Seeing This Sign

taebokkiii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

I Made This Sign For Billie's Concert

I Made This Sign For Billie's Concert

paulisobsessions Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

So Sorry To Everyone Who Had To Witness This Mess

So Sorry To Everyone Who Had To Witness This Mess

garrett.313 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Why Did Someone Bring This Sign To Harry’s "Love On Tour" Concert In Chicago?

Why Did Someone Bring This Sign To Harry’s "Love On Tour" Concert In Chicago?

bbyanggg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Someone Sent Me This Photo Of My Best Friend's Sign At The 5 Seconds Of Summer Concert. They Really Slayed, To Be Honest

Someone Sent Me This Photo Of My Best Friend's Sign At The 5 Seconds Of Summer Concert. They Really Slayed, To Be Honest

5sosrightarm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

This Last Month Has Been Some Of The Best Times Of My Life, Surrounded By Great People

This Last Month Has Been Some Of The Best Times Of My Life, Surrounded By Great People

brookmacdonald6 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

"I Want You To Rock Me"

"I Want You To Rock Me"

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

This Sign With A Cartoon Drawing Of Niall

This Sign With A Cartoon Drawing Of Niall

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Squad’s Baby At The Electric Forest Music Festival

Squad’s Baby At The Electric Forest Music Festival

mcc0119 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Run To The Pit, Mosh For Your Life

Run To The Pit, Mosh For Your Life

Fani Nadki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Best Totem

Best Totem

Sonicmax123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

"I've Been A Festival Sign For About 37 Years" - Steven Seagal

"I've Been A Festival Sign For About 37 Years" - Steven Seagal

DTownFunkyStuff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

This Made My Night

This Made My Night

lilreya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Harry Stared At My Sign For So Long

Harry Stared At My Sign For So Long

yourislandgyalmb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

John Mayer’s Solo Tour Show At UBS Arena Finest Fan

John Mayer’s Solo Tour Show At UBS Arena Finest Fan

WP753 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

But Like... Would You Bail Me Out Of Jail, Joe Jonas?

But Like... Would You Bail Me Out Of Jail, Joe Jonas?

tiffhill22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

A Request For The Musician

A Request For The Musician

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

This One Had Me Cackling

This One Had Me Cackling

xbabyninja1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

She Is Reminding Me Of That Night Of Crying In NoHo

She Is Reminding Me Of That Night Of Crying In NoHo

yanniiizhang Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Greatest Sign Ever At The Ed Sheeran Concert

Greatest Sign Ever At The Ed Sheeran Concert

sheeraninja Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

The Concert Signs By The One Direction Fandom

The Concert Signs By The One Direction Fandom

harrymoonchild Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Best Sign Of The Weekend In The Sahara Tent During Showtek

Best Sign Of The Weekend In The Sahara Tent During Showtek

mccleark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#101

Anyone Else See This "Huge Party" Sign At Lollapalooza? Spotted It In Perry's

Anyone Else See This "Huge Party" Sign At Lollapalooza? Spotted It In Perry's

Ole_Audio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

My Favorite ARMY Signs At The Los Angeles D2 Concert

My Favorite ARMY Signs At The Los Angeles D2 Concert

jooniee0994 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!