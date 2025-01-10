ADVERTISEMENT

Classical art dates back to ancient Greece and Rome and typically depicts themes like patriotism and self-sacrifice. However, in this day and age of memes, this supposedly sophisticated form of artistic expression is also associated with humor and sarcasm. 

Take the Classical AF Instagram page as an example. You’ll find photos that can pass off as Leonardo da Vinci paintings. But as you will see, adding those few lines of snarky text about overthinking, lack of sleep, and mental health can make for an extra hilarious image. 

We’ve compiled some pictures from the page for you to enjoy today. May these liven you up with a few quick laughs. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

www.instagram.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Ieva Pečiulytė
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST

    On paper, blending classical art elements with memes may not seem like a good fit. However, by touching on relatable topics like Netflix-binging, the right image, when combined with sarcastic text, can produce a hilarious outcome. 

    As educator Dr. Mary Ingram-Waters told USA Today in an interview, “Memes have to be translatable within a particular demographic group — a group that has a shared language, shared meanings, shared culture.”
    #4

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Creating a funny meme is as easy as elementary school work. Nowadays, meme-generator websites can do the job within minutes (if not seconds). 

    Because memes are simple to create and can effectively communicate a message, they have become a preferred communication tool for marketing professionals. 
    #7

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Hubspot marketing fellow Pamela Vaughan uses a strategy that she calls memejacking. It’s a method that involves utilizing a pre-existing meme that has gone viral and changing the text to suit your messaging.  

    One example Vaughan gave is the classic “Not Sure If” Futurama Fry meme. In her case, she used the meme to express the woes of tracking traffic from blog posts. It may cater to a niche crowd, but those who can relate will likely find it thoroughly entertaining. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another often-used template is the​​ “What People Think I Do/What I Really Do” meme is another often-used template. It applies to any profession or hobby, and adding context makes it relatable to anyone who sees it. 

    “Some memes are designed to identify with the reputation struggles of your audience,” Vaughan said of the meme, adding how using it for Hubspot’s sales campaigns garnered them hundreds of interactions instantly.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    classicalaf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST

    What about you, dear readers? What do you think about classical art memes? Does combining the traditional artwork and text create the same feeling and connection as the popular ones that have gone viral? Share your thoughts in the comments!
    #16

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    source Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Funny-Classical-Memes-Classicalaf

    www.instagram.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Ieva Pečiulytė
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!