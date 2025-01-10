69 Hilarious Memes That Blend Classical Art With Cynical Reality
Classical art dates back to ancient Greece and Rome and typically depicts themes like patriotism and self-sacrifice. However, in this day and age of memes, this supposedly sophisticated form of artistic expression is also associated with humor and sarcasm.
Take the Classical AF Instagram page as an example. You’ll find photos that can pass off as Leonardo da Vinci paintings. But as you will see, adding those few lines of snarky text about overthinking, lack of sleep, and mental health can make for an extra hilarious image.
We’ve compiled some pictures from the page for you to enjoy today. May these liven you up with a few quick laughs.
On paper, blending classical art elements with memes may not seem like a good fit. However, by touching on relatable topics like Netflix-binging, the right image, when combined with sarcastic text, can produce a hilarious outcome.
As educator Dr. Mary Ingram-Waters told USA Today in an interview, “Memes have to be translatable within a particular demographic group — a group that has a shared language, shared meanings, shared culture.”
Creating a funny meme is as easy as elementary school work. Nowadays, meme-generator websites can do the job within minutes (if not seconds).
Because memes are simple to create and can effectively communicate a message, they have become a preferred communication tool for marketing professionals.
Hubspot marketing fellow Pamela Vaughan uses a strategy that she calls memejacking. It’s a method that involves utilizing a pre-existing meme that has gone viral and changing the text to suit your messaging.
One example Vaughan gave is the classic “Not Sure If” Futurama Fry meme. In her case, she used the meme to express the woes of tracking traffic from blog posts. It may cater to a niche crowd, but those who can relate will likely find it thoroughly entertaining.
Another often-used template is the “What People Think I Do/What I Really Do” meme is another often-used template. It applies to any profession or hobby, and adding context makes it relatable to anyone who sees it.
“Some memes are designed to identify with the reputation struggles of your audience,” Vaughan said of the meme, adding how using it for Hubspot’s sales campaigns garnered them hundreds of interactions instantly.
What about you, dear readers? What do you think about classical art memes? Does combining the traditional artwork and text create the same feeling and connection as the popular ones that have gone viral? Share your thoughts in the comments!