ADVERTISEMENT

Classical art and elements of digital technology like memes are two worlds apart. But who says you can’t mix these two to create something funny to draw some quick laughs? 

The Classical Art Central Facebook page made it happen. It combined the trademark look of the 1700s with the wit and the often-dry meme humor that usually goes viral. 

You’ll find the same themes about the absurdity of life, only this time, it comes with a clasically-themed piece of art. They’re uniquely hilarious, as you’ll see while scrolling through.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

𝕗𝕖𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕘'𝕤 #𝟙𝟘𝟙 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What makes us human? Not voting for Trump. This is some bullshít. I guess I didn’t realize that various prejudices run so deep.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jowanna Enad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

One pattern you’ll notice in these photos is that they feature people. There aren’t many still images of landscapes, objects, or architecture. 

Classical art was more about the human form presented as idealistic figures. Smiling in photos wasn’t common during the era, and you’ll see it in these facial expressions.

#4

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Kitty Kitty Cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Janneke Perk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Art has come a long way since the classical period, but there remains an appreciation for this type of motif. It’s why memes like this exist: combining elements of the old and new creates something unique. 

Memes are easily relatable, and using images with a classical theme also gives younger generations exposure to this type of art.

#7

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Janneke Perk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

That one MLP page Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Another thing you may notice is that these images are generally more neutral in color. There aren’t many bright hues that would draw your attention. Classical art focused more on composition and lines, with color being secondary.

#10

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Azhaya Lax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Kitty Kitty Cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

One of the classical art memes that went viral recently was the “Corona Lisa.” It’s a wordplay on the Mona Lisa and coronavirus, poking fun at the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. 

A few variations of this meme went around, drawing chuckles and some much-needed levity during a stressful time. One version featured the Mona Lisa wearing a surgical mask, and another had her wearing a gas mask.

#13

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Kitty Kitty Cat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jowanna Enad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

General Stephen R. Lyons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Let’s hear from you, dear readers. Why do you think classical art and memes go well together? Which ones among these images did you find the funniest? Let’s discuss them in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Louise Karreman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

That one MLP page Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jowanna Enad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jowanna Enad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Linda Hagler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

That one MLP page Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

That one MLP page Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Lovely & Funniest Cats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#32

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jowanna Enad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jowanna Enad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jowanna Enad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Nathan Boulton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jennifer Kelly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#40

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Is How Funny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Is How Funny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Louise Karreman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Azhaya Lax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Inge Boulonois Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Dave Bentley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Derek Arora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Derek Arora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Derek Arora Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Felicity Sim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

𝕗𝕖𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕘'𝕤 #𝟙𝟘𝟙 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Tessa Farel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jason Sharukh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Lovely & Funniest Cats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Misss una Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Carroll Dale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jowanna Enad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Jowanna Enad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Nita Mitchell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Is How Funny Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Dave Bentley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Inge Boulonois Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Classical Art Central Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Moti Whiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Funny-Classical-Art-Central-Memes

Dave Bentley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!