Sooner or later, the honorable Starks of Winterfell are always right: Winter is coming… and in our world, with the approaching cold, that means Black Friday, too! It’s inevitable. The only thing we can hope for is less chaos and more common sense and politeness. But that’s a tough order! The best we can do is look for a humorous silver lining.

Whether you’re actively looking for good deals, stocking up on Xmas gifts, or just here to poke fun at all the shopping madness, scroll down for some of the funniest and most relatable Black Friday memes, as collected by the team here at Bored Panda. Psst, don’t forget to show these pics to everyone else standing in line at the shop! We’re sure they could use a good laugh, too.

#1

Crowd shopping chaos with dog, funny Black Friday meme.

memes_on_instaaaaa Report

#2

Shopper in hospital gown looking at Smart TV on Black Friday sale, humorously highlighting urgency of deal.

bigpoppajoe80 Report

#3

Funny Black Friday meme showing prices unchanged until Black Friday, when excitement peaks.

EstablishmentFun3205 Report

Black Friday tends to cause a bit of chaos every year. Especially because it’s not so much a single day of good deals as a constantly expanding period of non-stop sales (and annoying ads). It’s a busy time for shoppers, sure. But it’s ‘all hands on deck’ for many companies, too. When your profit margins hang in the balance, you have to sprint, and there’s hardly any time for rest.

It feels like anyone who has anything to sell is vying for your attention and your hard-earned cash, and they’re dominating more of the holiday period. There’s a reason for that: it’s good for business. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas, and New Year's can be very lucrative.

#4

Funny meme about Black Friday in Finland mentioning frequent dark Fridays.

ep_eye Report

#5

Person pushing a shopping cart on a treadmill, humorously training for Black Friday sales.

Report

#6

Empty khaki pants pockets resembling a sad face, mocking overspending on Black Friday.

mnext Report

According to Investopedia, the financial situation improved (slightly) for many American households in October, ahead of the holiday shopping season.

In short, US households had a bit more money in their wallets than expected, as per a recent report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal income rose 0.6% over October, double what researchers had predicted.
#7

A dog in a pink shower cap relaxing in a bubble bath, captioned with a humorous Black Friday shopping dilemma.

Sparkling Paws Report

#8

Cartoon creatures with glowing eyes resembling retail workers' view during Black Friday chaos, capturing funny meme essence.

KingOfCranes Report

#9

Funny Black Friday meme featuring the Grinch with a humorous caption about shopping for yourself.

bonsaikittenclothing Report

While that 0.6% increase might not sound like a lot of money, any additional cash you can choose how you spend is valuable. Meanwhile, after-tax income, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.4% in October.

“The rebound in real income growth in October means consumers still have enough gas in the tank to pull off a decent holiday shopping season this year,” says Scott Anderson, chief US economist at BMO Capital Markets.
#10

A funny Black Friday meme showing someone kissing labeled "me" and "Black Friday," with another person labeled "my bank account" watching.

lovetoslayuk Report

#11

Funny Black Friday meme with a goose holding a knife and text: "peace was never an option."

suburbanbeard Report

#12

Man animatedly planning with a chaotic diagram on Black Friday, embodying funny meme humor.

samuel_existing Report

None of us know how much consumers will have spent on Black Friday and Cyber Monday until we have the data, but we can guesstimate and extrapolate based on the trends from recent years.

Investopedia explains that US consumer spending on gifts and other holiday-related expenses has increased year over year since 2009. Naturally, it’s expected that Americans will spend more in 2024 than in the past.

#13

Cat with glasses and bow tie eagerly watching a laptop, humorously depicting Funny-Black-Friday-Memes.

PYT Beauty Report

#14

Toddler running excitedly with a pink bag, capturing the essence of funny Black Friday memes.

Nancy Montgomery Report

#15

Person looking surprised at a dining table, captioned about Black Friday shopping and owing money.

Report

Forecasters at the National Retail Federation predict that holiday retail sales in November and December of this year will grow between 2.5% and 3.5%, setting a record between $979.5 billion and $989 billion.

In 2023, sales stood at $955.6 billion. Meanwhile, back in 2022, they amounted to $929.5 billion. These were both record years.
#16

Drake meme about saving money, humorously showing preference for Black Friday discounts over full price.

Report

#17

Man in sunglasses joyfully throwing cash, symbolizing enthusiasm for Black Friday bookstore sales.

A_Khouri Report

#18

Cartoon ninja running with an axe, humorously capturing Black Friday shopping frenzy.

alice_right_foot-esq Report

That’s nearly a trillion dollars in holiday sales predicted for 2024 in the United States. However, when numbers get that big, it’s hard to visualize them. So, you need to anchor them to something else.

For comparison’s sake, Statista reports that the global GDP was around $100 trillion as of 2022.

Meanwhile, Forbes’ real-time billionaire list reports that the richest people in the world (at the time of writing) are worth $322.2 billion (Elon Musk), $224.1 billion (Larry Ellison), $221.4 billion (Jeff Bezos), and $198.9 billion (Mark Zuckerberg).
#19

Funny Black Friday meme with cartoon character smiling on left; shadowy face with worried expression on right.

IcyBreloom Report

#20

Characters expressing disbelief at Black Friday deals in a funny meme.

floatingfacts Report

#21

Squidward looking at store shelves, illustrating funny Black Friday memes about not affording anything.

BirbActivist Report

As per Investopedia, candy and decorations sales pick up as early as September. It makes sense because with Spooky Season and Halloween coming up, people want to get ready.

A year ago, in September 2023, the four main gift categories people planned to spend money on included gift cards (55%), clothing or accessories (49%), books, video games, or other media (28%), and personal care or beauty items (25%). 182 million American shoppers bought these gifts over the Thanksgiving weekend in 2023, a whopping 15.7 million people more than the year prior.

#22

Black car parked with Black Friday discount showing reduced mileage, humorously highlighting Funny Black Friday Memes.

smittku23 Report

#23

Funny Black Friday meme showing a crowd pressing against a fence, humorously comparing shoppers to a horde.

Constant_Good_3716 Report

#24

Funny Black Friday meme contrasting calm shopping with chaotic crowd.

danny_divillo Report

Though Cyber Monday is impactful, it still doesn’t quite match the raw power of Black Friday. Referring to the National Retail Foundation’s data, Investopedia notes that 72% (130.7 million) of Americans planned on shopping on Black Friday in 2023.

On the other hand, 39% (71.1 million people) said they planned to spend some money on Cyber Monday. However, digital is potentially winning slightly over physical. As many as 58% of consumers are estimated to go online to do their shopping.
#25

Three dogs squeeze through a door in a funny Black Friday meme.

loganater186 Report

#26

Slide labeled "My paycheck" ends in a hole labeled "Black Friday deals," humorously depicting spending.

AquamanK55 Report

#27

Woman carrying shopping bags in a humorous Black Friday meme about spending despite having no money.

cupshe Report

What’s your take on Black Friday, dear Pandas? Which of these memes did you enjoy the most?

Are you shopping for anything specific this holiday season? Are you buying your Xmas gifts early? Or are you going offline, trying to stay away from the chaos, and focusing on family and friends instead?

Let us know! Tell us all about it in the comments.
#28

Sitting on a swing, looking dejected about Black Friday sales, humorously reflecting on empty wallets.

suburbanbeard Report

#29

ATM screen displaying a funny sketch, humorously illustrating bank account reaction to Black Friday sales.

african_mommy Report

#30

Two-panel meme comparing intense US Black Friday to polite Canadian shopping experience.

villagernumber487 Report

#31

Pirate running from crowd, captioned about getting the last TV on Black Friday.

Report

#32

Man in fur coat with text: "Brace yourselves, Black Friday is coming." Funny Black Friday meme.

Report

#33

Person humorously running with a PS5 box on Black Friday, chased by a riot officer labeled "Me."

ExpertAccident Report

#34

Kermit the Frog humorously waiting in various poses representing Black Friday anticipation.

sequoia_in_the_box Report

#35

Funny Black Friday meme featuring an oversized shopping cart with text about being ready to shop.

Yoyoesnadia Report

#36

Anime characters excitedly heading out with "Shopping!" caption; humorous Black Friday meme.

KingOfCranes Report

#37

Car swerving off-road toward "trampling others to buy more" sign, highlighting funny Black Friday memes.

StealingMemes25 Report

#38

Excited reaction followed by disappointment in a Black Friday meme referencing misleading sale offers.

Popfartshart Report

#39

Man labeled "Retail Workers" reacting fearfully to approaching tornado labeled "Black Friday Shoppers," captioned "Here it Comes!"

PJ-The-Awesome Report

#40

Squidward meme depicting cashiers versus Black Friday shoppers with humorous context.

FinlayHamm Report

#41

Man with glasses writing a letter about Black Friday, humorously suggesting grocery discounts.

pink23s Report

#42

Man eating pastry with Black Friday sale references, humorous scene with tank crushes car.

worldsavingmeme Report

#43

Funny Black Friday meme with animated characters fighting over limited TV stock.

the_real_johntvyt Report

#44

Wine glasses clinking for Thanksgiving; boxing gloves clashing for Black Friday: Funny memes.

Wepik Report

#45

Kermit sipping tea with a funny Black Friday meme about managing expenses.

incivanator Report

#46

Willy Wonka meme humorously questioning the irony of Black Friday shopping after Thanksgiving.

Report

#47

Anime character with caption about returning from Black Friday shopping with a PS5 instead of a son.

DracoDM123 Report

#48

Funny Black Friday meme with a person rejecting "Buy two for the price of one" and approving "Buy one get one free."

RecordEnvironmental4 Report

#49

Man crying humorously, representing the struggle to save money during Black Friday. Funny Black Friday meme.

tandembank Report

#50

A medieval figure holding a dragon, illustrating a relatable, funny Black Friday meme about resisting impulse buys.

iselinn83 Report

#51

Cartoon skeleton relaxing on a couch with a wine glass, illustrating funny Black Friday memes humor.

the_alloriginal Report

#52

Long line of people waiting to check out, illustrating a humorous take on Black Friday shopping chaos.

priority_one Report

#53

Animated dog with a mischievous expression, captioned about deals expiring immediately after Black Friday. Funny Black Friday memes.

XLandonSkywolfX Report

#54

SpongeBob at a counter with a $99.99 sign, attracting a massive crowd for a Black Friday sale.

Petaaa Report

#55

Cartoon character captioned about shopping with "Funny Black Friday Memes" humor.

chamika_m Report

#56

Star Wars style battle humor illustrating Thanksgiving calm vs. funny Black Friday chaos.

rob_dunk23 Report

#57

Two cowboys on horseback with text about reckless spending, humorous Black Friday meme.

yellowstonememes Report

#58

Joker sitting on a subway next to a man, with text about funny Black Friday fashion discounts.

slowfashionmeme Report

#59

Woman yelling at cat meme with Thanksgiving and Black Friday captions, capturing funny Black Friday meme humor.

imariehleboy Report

#60

Two Kermit the Frog characters, one in a hood, debating impulsive Black Friday shopping decisions.

Report

#61

Cartoon police fish in sunglasses reacting humorously to Black Friday.

raynyce845 Report

#62

Man raising a glass with a playful smile, captioned about Black Friday shopping online.

Report

#63

Characters in a dystopian scene with "Black Friday" and "May the odds be ever in your favor" text, creating a funny meme.

Report

#64

Comic meme with a superhero slapping a sidekick over Black Friday shopping, promoting a humorous take on buy nothing day.

reddit.com Report

#65

SpongeBob looking shocked with text about a 4 AM Black Friday shift above. Funny Black Friday memes.

livelaughyeon Report

#66

Funny Black Friday meme with a cartoon character standing outside a Best Buy store.

RayBeDoinIt Report

#67

Pie chart humorously illustrating Funny Black Friday Memes about discounts offered year-round but highlighted in new color.

_nikkalkundhal_ Report

#68

Person exhausted after Black Friday shopping, head on table with phone in hand. Funny Black Friday meme in background.

mymosaic.ch Report

#69

Woman humorously reacting to Black Friday shopping plans, expressing need for a drink.

olebridgepub Report

#70

Gandalf with a funny Black Friday meme caption, showing anticipation before shopping.

dwynne35 Report

#71

Blurred person and frantic SpongeBob illustrate Funny Black Friday Memes.

9Ch87h2laF66 Report

#72

People wrestling on the ground labeled "Americans on Black Friday," with a bystander labeled "Europeans" observing humorously.

supermatG Report

#73

Characters discussing price changes, with a comical twist on Black Friday sales strategy.

jaybier2000 Report

#74

Black Friday meme with two men in a store, text says "Best I can do is free shipping," featuring Nintendo logo.

MortuusSlayn Report

#75

SpongeBob meme comparing spending $20 on a game normally vs. on Black Friday; funny Black Friday meme.

The_King_Chicken Report

#76

Child dressed as a clown sits in a chair, looking bored. Caption refers to Black Friday shopping choices.

carolinesearrings Report

#77

Person expressing frustration in a meme about paying full price on Black Friday.

samuel_existing Report

#78

Funny Black Friday meme with tents outside a store, highlighting spending irony.

Report

#79

Car parked in a cart return area with funny Black Friday meme text about no rules in a parking lot.

Report

#80

Chaotic Black Friday meme with people crowded in a store.

Report

#81

Man holding a beer bottle humorously reacting to working retail on Black Friday.

onlyzuul83 Report

#82

Man distracted by Black Friday sale, ignoring savings, in a humorous meme setting.

zingoy_cashback Report

#83

Funny Black Friday memes showing a crowd rushing into a store.

EpicTilley Report

#84

Funny Black Friday meme featuring Nintendo Switch and characters in a classroom setting.

Mike_Huber Report

#85

Funny Black Friday meme with a cartoon character eagerly looking through a window.

OmegaBoi420 Report

#86

Character holding cash with caption emphasizing Black Friday humor.

The_Ineffable_Sage Report

#87

Cartoon character makes a humorous comment about Black Friday deals, highlighting Nintendo games' pricing.

PapaJaundice Report

#88

Black Friday shoppers meme showing a soldier leaping over a scared grocery shopper.

speedoc Report

#89

Smiling man in a leather jacket pointing at his head with text about Black Friday savings, showcasing a funny Black Friday meme.

Report

#90

SpongeBob looking anxious about Black Friday sales on Monster High dolls, capturing the humor of shopping frenzy.

traitorsrequiem Report

