Scroll down to see these creative “makeovers” and send a little sympathy their way. They could really use it!

And these poor pets didn’t just end up with a few tangled fur strands. They went through some unforgettable (and hilarious) grooming transformations that turned out so outrageous, they just had to be shared online.

A bad hair day isn’t exclusive to humans. Animals , unfortunately, get them too.

#1 My Friends Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse Share icon

#2 We Thought He Was Just Fluffy, But Really My Friends Cat Is All Dad Bod Share icon

#3 Ready For Vampires Share icon

#4 This Dogs Haircut Share icon

#5 This Dog Showed Up To Petsmart And Asked To Speak To The Manager Share icon

#6 Surprise From The Groomers Share icon

#7 Please Tell My Parents They’re Terrible At Haircuts Share icon

#8 Took Him For A Trim Because His Back Half Was Starting To Get Dreads. Dropped Off A Pup, Picked Up A Lion Share icon

#9 My Cat Stands Up, When He Hears Bell Noises Share icon

#10 Does This Count..? I Think It Does Share icon

#11 Puppy With Mohawk Haircut Share icon

#12 This Hair Share icon

#13 Being Sexy For Ya Share icon

#14 I Got My Girl Groomed. This… Is Not What I Was Expecting. I Can’t Stop Laughing Share icon

#15 I Had A Little Too Much Fun With Titus’ Pre-Shave Share icon

#16 So, My Friend's Dog Just Got A Haircut Share icon

#17 The Haircut The Groomer Gave My Dog Share icon

#18 Labradoodle With A Lion Haircut. Multiple 911 Calls Ensued Concerning The "Mini Lion" Share icon

#19 Las Vegas Shelter Dog Up For Adption Has A Unique Hairline Share icon

#20 When You Get Skunked & Have To Go To The Groomers 3 Times In One Month, But On The Third Time You Parent Asks The Groomer If They Have Time For A Haircut Share icon

#21 Is This A Horrible Haircut? Share icon

#22 Charlie After He Was Groomed Short And Found Out He Has Rubber Legs Share icon

#23 "Sister: I'll Save So Much Money If I Cut The Dogs Hair Myself ... " She Is No Longer Allowed Near The Dog Share icon

#24 Dog Needed A Haircut, This Was The Only Option Share icon

#25 How Do You Like This Haircut? Who Can Guess What Breed? Share icon

#26 I Think He’s Upset Share icon

#27 Nice Haircut, Bro Share icon

#28 My Dog Would Like To Speak With Your Manager Share icon

#29 Cheddar’s Haircut Share icon Petsmart finally opened up for grooming so I took cheddar to get a much needed cut from his groomer. A couple minutes later I get a call from her saying she couldn't do his cut because he bit her twice. Now I have to walk around with this dude looking crazy. I swear when i say i had tears in my eyes and stomach pains from laughing so hard. I couldn't even leave the parking lot for a good 10 minutes because I had to get myself together. I'm about to give this dude up for adoption. Lol



#30 My Sister Shaves Her Cat In The Summer And Now He Looks As Dumb As He Is Share icon

#31 Before & After Share icon

#32 Our Cat Is An Old Longhair Who Won’t Let Us Brush Her And Doesn’t Groom Share icon

#33 This Is Coco. Banned From Three Groomers For Aggression. He Is Now Under House Arrest (I Have To Shave Him Myself.) Share icon

#34 I Don’t Think A Haircut Would Help Her Derpiness Share icon

#35 So /R/Aww Didnt Like How I Cut My Cats Hair Share icon

#36 Whisky Got A Haircut, And We Discovered He Is 90% Head Share icon

#37 My Parents Cat, Butters. They Have To Shave Her Butt Cuz Poop Gets In Her Hair Share icon

#38 What Is Your Funniest/Worst Groom, I'll Go First Share icon

#39 Groomer Gave Us Back The Wrong Dog Share icon

#40 Belly Share icon

#41 Can't Tell If I Need To Get The Manager Or Put On Some My Chemical Romance Share icon

#42 We Were Practicing Haircuts Today Share icon

#43 My Long Haired Cat Had Matted Fur, So I Took The Shears To Him. There’s A Reason I Don’t Get Paid To Do This. He Wasn’t Very Happy Share icon

#44 Cool New Haircut Share icon

#45 Your Mom Cuts Your Hair Funny Share icon

#46 My Rabbit Just Got A Head Shave By The Vet Because Its Hairs Are Getting Into His Eyes. He Looks Like Old Kung-Fu Master Share icon

#47 “I Just Want A Trim And A Teddy Bear Face” Share icon

#48 You’re Too Fuzzy For The Vet To Treat Your Abscess So She Gives You A Reverse Mohawk With Eyebrows Share icon

#49 My First Skirt. I Know It’s Not What You First Think Of When You Think Skirt, But That’s How The Mom Likes Her Share icon

#50 Fresh Cut Share icon

#51 Give Me That Live Action Lion King Share icon

#52 A Cat My Girlfriend Groomed Today Share icon

#53 Grooming Fail? Share icon

#54 Friend’s Cat Got A Haircut. She Seems Very Pleased Share icon

#55 I Don't Think He Likes His Haircut Share icon

#56 I Will Never Take My Cat For A Haircut Again! The Hairdresser Actually Said His Face Looks Like Pizza Share icon

#57 My Cat Got A Haircut, Not Happy Share icon

#58 I Work At A Pet Groomers. One Of Our Customers Said I Could Give His Dog Any Haircut I Wanted. Results Share icon

#59 Just A Recent Groom Share icon

#60 The Groomer Closed But He Needed A Haircut..... Jeff I’m So Sorry Share icon

#61 My Friend Is A Groomer And Today She Had A Special Request Share icon

#62 My Cat Zig Is Not Happy With His New Haircut Share icon

#63 I Was Told This Would Fit Here Share icon

#64 He Wasn't Amused Of The New Haircut Share icon

#65 Get A Haircut They Said, It’ll Look Good They Said Share icon

#66 Vet Said She Needed To Take A Little Off To Get Rid Of A Belly Mat.... Dropped Off A Mainecoon And Picked Up A Shaved Weasel Share icon

#67 Proud Of This Horrible Haircut Share icon

#68 Ahh, This Isn't What We Asked For... Looks Like I'll Be Wearing Hoodies Non-Stop For The Next Few Weeks Share icon

#69 Messy Hair Don't Care Share icon