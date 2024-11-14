ADVERTISEMENT

A bad hair day isn’t exclusive to humans. Animals, unfortunately, get them too.

And these poor pets didn’t just end up with a few tangled fur strands. They went through some unforgettable (and hilarious) grooming transformations that turned out so outrageous, they just had to be shared online.

Scroll down to see these creative “makeovers” and send a little sympathy their way. They could really use it!

#1

My Friends Cat Got Shaved At The Vet And Now She Looks Like A Game Of Exquisite Corpse

pbrinkworth Report

#2

We Thought He Was Just Fluffy, But Really My Friends Cat Is All Dad Bod

alloyit Report

#3

Ready For Vampires

helterskelter07 Report

#4

This Dogs Haircut

QuaintMushrooms Report

#5

This Dog Showed Up To Petsmart And Asked To Speak To The Manager

ProfessorRetro Report

#6

Surprise From The Groomers

Reporter_Tasty Report

#7

Please Tell My Parents They’re Terrible At Haircuts

colcacanyon Report

#8

Took Him For A Trim Because His Back Half Was Starting To Get Dreads. Dropped Off A Pup, Picked Up A Lion

thserntmyglsses Report

#9

My Cat Stands Up, When He Hears Bell Noises

Flbudskis Report

#10

Does This Count..? I Think It Does

_sabbracadabra Report

Jesse
Jesse
Jesse
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

please don't trim the forelocks this badly! horses need them as a natural protection against flies and other bugs, and it takes years to grow back to a natural length!

#11

Puppy With Mohawk Haircut

Hợp tác xã nuôi lợn Report

#12

This Hair

mosely1 Report

#13

Being Sexy For Ya

kvetagris Report

#14

I Got My Girl Groomed. This… Is Not What I Was Expecting. I Can’t Stop Laughing

GoMooGo Report

#15

I Had A Little Too Much Fun With Titus’ Pre-Shave

fixie_chick Report

#16

So, My Friend's Dog Just Got A Haircut

clb2489 Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At Frankensteins haircuts? 😅 edit, since it looks like two dogs now.

#17

The Haircut The Groomer Gave My Dog

Inevitable_Ice1040 Report

#18

Labradoodle With A Lion Haircut. Multiple 911 Calls Ensued Concerning The "Mini Lion"

summerdaze17 Report

#19

Las Vegas Shelter Dog Up For Adption Has A Unique Hairline

reddit.com Report

#20

When You Get Skunked & Have To Go To The Groomers 3 Times In One Month, But On The Third Time You Parent Asks The Groomer If They Have Time For A Haircut

reddit.com Report

#21

Is This A Horrible Haircut?

AP__ Report

#22

Charlie After He Was Groomed Short And Found Out He Has Rubber Legs

adamtuliper Report

#23

"Sister: I'll Save So Much Money If I Cut The Dogs Hair Myself ... " She Is No Longer Allowed Near The Dog

tototl Report

#24

Dog Needed A Haircut, This Was The Only Option

Ev1LLe Report

#25

How Do You Like This Haircut? Who Can Guess What Breed?

vio_light Report

#26

I Think He’s Upset

OkWonder908 Report

#27

Nice Haircut, Bro

PajamaPirate333 Report

#28

My Dog Would Like To Speak With Your Manager

Madisontylerr Report

#29

Cheddar’s Haircut

Petsmart finally opened up for grooming so I took cheddar to get a much needed cut from his groomer. A couple minutes later I get a call from her saying she couldn't do his cut because he bit her twice. Now I have to walk around with this dude looking crazy. I swear when i say i had tears in my eyes and stomach pains from laughing so hard. I couldn't even leave the parking lot for a good 10 minutes because I had to get myself together. I'm about to give this dude up for adoption. Lol

yeahokaywhateverrrr Report

#30

My Sister Shaves Her Cat In The Summer And Now He Looks As Dumb As He Is

alien_gelato Report

WindySwede
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why? Feels like the cat much easier can get a sunburn now? 🫤

#31

Before & After

caroruiz51 Report

#32

Our Cat Is An Old Longhair Who Won’t Let Us Brush Her And Doesn’t Groom

Crhallan Report

#33

This Is Coco. Banned From Three Groomers For Aggression. He Is Now Under House Arrest (I Have To Shave Him Myself.)

prettyfacebasketcase Report

#34

I Don’t Think A Haircut Would Help Her Derpiness

namanama101 Report

#35

So /R/Aww Didnt Like How I Cut My Cats Hair

LymeMN Report

#36

Whisky Got A Haircut, And We Discovered He Is 90% Head

rebeccavt Report

#37

My Parents Cat, Butters. They Have To Shave Her Butt Cuz Poop Gets In Her Hair

zvalvr Report

#38

What Is Your Funniest/Worst Groom, I'll Go First

karategojo Report

#39

Groomer Gave Us Back The Wrong Dog

giantandthedood Report

#40

Belly

tashtuason Report

#41

Can't Tell If I Need To Get The Manager Or Put On Some My Chemical Romance

kedakeda Report

#42

We Were Practicing Haircuts Today

murhgurh Report

#43

My Long Haired Cat Had Matted Fur, So I Took The Shears To Him. There’s A Reason I Don’t Get Paid To Do This. He Wasn’t Very Happy

mystadobalina Report

#44

Cool New Haircut

messyjessy82 Report

#45

Your Mom Cuts Your Hair Funny

MultiMom17 Report

#46

My Rabbit Just Got A Head Shave By The Vet Because Its Hairs Are Getting Into His Eyes. He Looks Like Old Kung-Fu Master

cratts21 Report

#47

“I Just Want A Trim And A Teddy Bear Face”

317chsadface Report

#48

You’re Too Fuzzy For The Vet To Treat Your Abscess So She Gives You A Reverse Mohawk With Eyebrows

Mumbawobz Report

#49

My First Skirt. I Know It’s Not What You First Think Of When You Think Skirt, But That’s How The Mom Likes Her

MrsFutius Report

#50

Fresh Cut

prince_denisthecat Report

#51

Give Me That Live Action Lion King

piso_mojado Report

#52

A Cat My Girlfriend Groomed Today

DefaultDeuce Report

#53

Grooming Fail?

Minute-Meringue-7812 Report

#54

Friend’s Cat Got A Haircut. She Seems Very Pleased

lucky_Lola Report

#55

I Don't Think He Likes His Haircut

Status-Ad-83 Report

#56

I Will Never Take My Cat For A Haircut Again! The Hairdresser Actually Said His Face Looks Like Pizza

Alternative_Crazy310 Report

#57

My Cat Got A Haircut, Not Happy

reddit.com Report

#58

I Work At A Pet Groomers. One Of Our Customers Said I Could Give His Dog Any Haircut I Wanted. Results

laureeen Report

#59

Just A Recent Groom

Negative-Ocelot-2263 Report

#60

The Groomer Closed But He Needed A Haircut..... Jeff I’m So Sorry

tequilacowgirl Report

#61

My Friend Is A Groomer And Today She Had A Special Request

sint0xicateme Report

#62

My Cat Zig Is Not Happy With His New Haircut

theycallmedumpling Report

#63

I Was Told This Would Fit Here

hereforyebeer Report

#64

He Wasn't Amused Of The New Haircut

tuananhvip99hn Report

#65

Get A Haircut They Said, It’ll Look Good They Said

pohpi Report

#66

Vet Said She Needed To Take A Little Off To Get Rid Of A Belly Mat.... Dropped Off A Mainecoon And Picked Up A Shaved Weasel

stoptouchingmeelmo_ Report

#67

Proud Of This Horrible Haircut

baizybub Report

#68

Ahh, This Isn't What We Asked For... Looks Like I'll Be Wearing Hoodies Non-Stop For The Next Few Weeks

oodles.of.archie Report

#69

Messy Hair Don't Care

willow55355 Report

