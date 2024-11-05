ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever gazed into your dog’s eyes and felt a bit like you’re falling in love? There’s actually an explanation for why we feel all mushy when locking eyes with our pooches. It turns out the oxytocin levels, of both humans and dogs, go up when we stare lovingly at each other. In case you’re wondering, oxytocin is also called “the love hormone”. It’s responsible for bonding and attachment. So no, you’re not imagining your heart skipping a beat because of those big, puppy eyes.

We at Bored Panda are suckers for puppy dog eyes, so we spend a fair amount of time scouring the net for dog-related content. We happened to hunt down an Insta account called Woofie.TV. As their bio states, it’s "a happy place for dog lovers”. A wall of wholesome, adorable and hilarious pooch pics.

Keep scrolling for our favorite picks from the page, and remember to upvote the ones that make you want to rush off to cuddle your dog. Don't miss the chat Bored Panda had with expert dog trainer and behaviorist, Susan Bellis.

#1

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#2

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#3

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

Around 65.1 million U.S. households own at least one dog. And we aren’t really surprised. They’re cute, they’re loyal, they’re funny and they’re affectionate. But you might be surprised to know that they’re also good for you. According to the University of California, dogs “have been proven to reduce stress, anxiety and depression, ease loneliness, encourage exercise, and improve your overall health.”

Harvard University adds that dog owners have lower blood pressure, healthier cholesterol levels, and a lower risk of heart disease, than those who don’t have furkids. If you’ve never owned a dog before, we highly recommend you try it. And we’re hoping that some of the pictures featured here might just convince you.

Susan Bellis is an expert when it comes to dogs. She's been a trainer and behaviorist for decades. Bored Panda found it fitting that her first dog's name was "Panda", so we just had to reach out to Bellis for some top tips when it comes to adopting, buying or owning a dog.

The expert began by sharing the number one thing she wants all people to know before getting a four-legged friend: "Make sure you have time and patience to train a dog and choose a dog that suits your lifestyle and family. Don't be influenced by emotions or the latest film!"
#4

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

sbj
sbj
Doggie is looking worried that he may be losing his Best Friend

#5

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#6

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Rollo my youngest dachshund runs like this. So full of enthusiasm and excited to chase his much older friend.

"I got my first rottweiler in 1980 and trained with her at the Meridian Rottweiler in Midrand, South Africa," Bellis told Bored Panda during our chat. "There was not the over-abundance of Rotties, and dogs in general, as there is nowadays. I'm almost ashamed to say now that I did have a litter with my Panda, and it's probably why I ended up with 5 Rotties at one time - all trained!"

Bellis says she's had 12 rottweilers over the years. Either through breeding, rehoming or adoption. "I started my own training school in 1996. To gain more confidence in giving out advice, I took the course through the Ethology College in Pretoria under the guidance of Professor Odendaal, and qualified as a Dog Animal Behaviorist."

When she's not training other people's dogs, or looking after her own, Bellis volunteers at a local animal welfare shelter near her home outside of Cape Town, South Africa. "Maybe because I volunteer at the kennels and people know I work with rescues, I get a lot of perceived 'problem' dogs. I think it is so rewarding to help bring harmony and understanding between family and their dog," she said.
#7

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#8

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#9

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

This was the flight attendants' favorite row of passengers on the plane!

Rex, Balam and Orly are rescue dogs from the Mexican Red Cross, enjoying their flight back to Mexico

woofie.tv Report

martingibbs734 avatar
martin734
martin734
Community Member
I bet they were the politest and least troublesome passengers too.

Bellis says she loves every aspect of running her training school. But volunteering at the animal shelter can be heartbreaking. "Maybe one of the hardest things is when dogs are surrendered and the family do not even give a backward glance," she revealed. "The stress and hurt for the dog is very hard for me."

Around 3,1 million dogs end up in shelters in America every year. The latest data from the Animal Shelters Count shows that almost 212,000 dogs have been euthanized this year alone. Rescuing or adopting a dog from a shelter can be one of the most rewarding experiences, as these people found out. And it's no surprise that Bellis a big advocate for dog adoptions.
#10

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#11

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

sugarplum_m Report

#12

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
That deal never, ever, under any circumstances works out. Likewise "Come into the house", "Sleep in the bed" etc.

We asked Bellis what people should look out for should they decide to adopt a dog. "Never adopt two from the same litter- do not be pressurized into doing so," she warned. "Take into consideration your own life - time, patience, energy. Do not get a dog if the dog is going to be on its own longer than 4 hours (if under 6 months) or 5-6 hours even if an adult. It would be selfish of you and not good for any dog."

If you have your heart set on buying a puppy instead of adopting, you should deal with a reputable breeder. Bellis adds that you should always "ask to see both parents" of the pup and "be very careful of scams".
#13

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
Haha, this is actually the way they say "lets get ready".

#14

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
This little doggie looks like the perfect student

#15

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

Whether you're adopting or shopping, there's no shortage of dogs to choose from. The World Canine Organization is an international federation of kennel clubs from 84 countries worldwide. The organization has a list of 360 "officially recognized" dog breeds, while America has 200 recognized breeds. It might sound overwhelming but there are certain breeds that come out tops.

The American Kennel Club releases a list of the most popular dog breeds every year. In 2023, the number one spot went to the fancy French bulldog, while Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers, German Shepherds and Poodles also made it into the top five.

#16

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

gillandbella avatar
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
Pic 1: I lub ooo human! Pic2: suprized kisses! Pic 3: I licks you to see if you gonna smile... Pic4: I is good Boi, see?

#17

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

Ataliagarcia5 Report

#18

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

French bulldogs are perfect for those who don’t want to spend hours exercising their four-legged friends because these dogs only need around an hour of exercise a day. They’re also small, so they’re perfect for apartment dwellers. “Frenchies are good for family atmospheres. They’re loving, playful and make cute noises,” said Dr. Antonio DeMarco from GoodVets.
#19

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#20

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#21

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

The flat-faced dogs don’t bark much, and aren’t big shedders. But if you’re looking to buy or adopt one, you should be aware that they can have trouble breathing. It’s important not to keep an eye on them during walks or exercise time. And don’t over-exert them, especially in hot or humid weather.
#22

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

gezgin avatar
Janissary35680
Janissary35680
Community Member
I once asked a neighbor about an elderly dog of hers that I hadn't seen for a while. She looked wistful and said "Marlin's become an angel." "He was always an angel" I replied. "All that's changed is that he's finally earned his wings."

#23

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#24

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

When it comes to training and dog ownership, Bellis has seen people make many mistakes. "The most common are people assuming their dog knows something. For example, they haven't taught their pet that a particular sound (word) means an action like 'sit', 'down' or 'come'. They scream 'COME' when their dog is chasing a squirrel, and the dog thinks the person is encouraging them!"

The expert says people also tend to get their animals confused with humans. And expect them to think and act like a person. Then, she says, there are those who "use harsh methods instead of positive reinforcement".

#25

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
Looks like you're in big trouble now unless you right your wrong immediately

#26

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#27

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#28

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

Dalbodog Report

#29

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#30

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#31

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#32

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#33

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#34

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#35

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#36

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#37

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#38

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#39

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#40

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#41

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#42

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

The 70-year-old Francis Romero was in a coma in the hospital. Her dog was allowed to stay with her, did not break away day and night. After a month Francis woke up from the coma with the words: "Where is the white angel who constantly whispered that everything would be all right?"

woofie.tv Report

#43

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#44

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#45

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#46

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#47

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#48

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#49

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#50

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

UncleDuke1969 Report

#51

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#52

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#53

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#54

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#55

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#56

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#57

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#58

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#59

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#60

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#61

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#62

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#63

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

It's a bit windy but I think I can fly

woofie.tv Report

#64

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#65

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

Bless the person who gave that warm blanket and bed for this homeless being

woofie.tv Report

#66

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#67

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#68

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

Leo with a regular sized tennis ball

woofie.tv Report

#69

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#70

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#71

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#72

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#73

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#74

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#75

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#76

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#77

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#78

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#79

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#80

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#81

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#82

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#83

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#84

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#85

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#86

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#87

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

Henlo fren

woofie.tv Report

#88

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#89

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#90

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#91

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#92

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#93

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

Walk of fame

woofie.tv Report

#94

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#95

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#96

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#97

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#98

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#99

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

#100

Funny-Wholesome-Dog-Memes

woofie.tv Report

