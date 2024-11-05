ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever gazed into your dog’s eyes and felt a bit like you’re falling in love? There’s actually an explanation for why we feel all mushy when locking eyes with our pooches. It turns out the oxytocin levels, of both humans and dogs, go up when we stare lovingly at each other. In case you’re wondering, oxytocin is also called “the love hormone”. It’s responsible for bonding and attachment. So no, you’re not imagining your heart skipping a beat because of those big, puppy eyes.

We at Bored Panda are suckers for puppy dog eyes, so we spend a fair amount of time scouring the net for dog-related content. We happened to hunt down an Insta account called Woofie.TV. As their bio states, it’s "a happy place for dog lovers”. A wall of wholesome, adorable and hilarious pooch pics.

Keep scrolling for our favorite picks from the page, and remember to upvote the ones that make you want to rush off to cuddle your dog. Don't miss the chat Bored Panda had with expert dog trainer and behaviorist, Susan Bellis.