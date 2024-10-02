"My family has always been big on pets, and having a furry friend or two at home is pretty much my baseline. So when I moved to New York in the summer of 2012, I got the keys to my apartment on July 1 and on July 2 I promptly went to the ASPCA to get a cat.



Layla, who was two years old at the time, was one of the first cats I saw. I went up to her crate and she gently pawed at the door like she was asking to come home with me. As I walked around to see some of the other cats, I grew increasingly nervous that someone else would pick her before me, and realized I couldn’t let that happen. So, one Layla, please!



The ASPCA gave all of their cats a personality type, and they dubbed Layla a 'Personal Assistant'. It couldn’t be more accurate. Unless she’s relaxing in her heated bed or splashing around in her water bowl (which I keep in the bathtub to contain the mess), she’s curled up next to or on top of me. She follows me around the apartment all of the time, sitting on the bathroom sink while I brush my teeth, she likes to hang out in the bathroom while I shower, and she claims half of my pillow in bed every night. My partner Tim and I call her our chaperone because she’ll always come over and squeeze herself right between us any time we’re on the couch together. She also has what we’ve nicknamed 'resting concerned face'. Between her tabby facial markings and big green eyes, she has a funny, worried look on her face a lot of the time. It fits in with her chaperone vibe, but don’t worry, it’s an expression of curiosity more than anything else.



One thing that always gets Layla purring is being brushed. It’s her favorite thing in the entire world and I can’t emphasize enough how much she loves it. If you put the brush down before she’s had her fill, she’ll start brushing herself by rubbing her face against it, or knock it off the table as a cry for more. Whenever she has a lengthy vet visit, I put a brush in her carrier and tell them how much she loves it. I think the vets often underestimate it because when I pick her up, someone invariably says something like 'Wow, you weren’t kidding about that brush!'"