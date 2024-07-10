ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I'm Nick Fisher, a sad, squishy person, and part-time comic artist. I started Failureshop as a visual journal of my thoughts and feelings, as I've always struggled to keep a traditional journal.

Sometimes I feel like a pile of garbage and it's easier to put it into drawings instead of words. Since putting my work out into the world, I've realized that I'm not alone in the way I feel and others can relate. I hope that others can find the same odd comfort in the fact that they aren't alone in the way they feel and that we are all just squishy people trying our best.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | failureshop.creator-spring.com