28 Drawings Of Squishy, Sad, Naked People With Hats That I Make To Normalize The Daily Struggles
Hi, I’m Nick Fisher, I am a human. I come from Canada, lived in America, and now live in Spain. I make terrible drawings of squishy, sad, naked people with hats.
I see my art as a tool for self-expression and a way to connect with others who share a like mind. My goal is to somewhat normalize the daily struggles with ourselves and our lives.
More info: Instagram
Most of my drawings come from my personal feelings. My thought process usually comes from trying to break down a complex mix of emotions into a simplistic character usually as an avatar of myself or how I’m feeling. I don’t use any software, and most of my drawings are done with a normal pen and a bit of paper and take about 5 minutes to complete. Most of the time, I see my drawings as a journal without words.
I’d like it if people who look at my art and relate to it would realize that they’re not alone and that despite the barrage of “picture-perfect lives” on the internet, most people experience the same things they do.
Art is a hobby for me at the moment, so I am usually bored at work or on the toilet. No life is perfect, and no life is normal, but all lives are beautiful. You are exactly who you should be: a sad, squishy, naked person with a hat.