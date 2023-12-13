ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Nick Fisher, I am a human. I come from Canada, lived in America, and now live in Spain. I make terrible drawings of squishy, sad, naked people with hats.

I see my art as a tool for self-expression and a way to connect with others who share a like mind. My goal is to somewhat normalize the daily struggles with ourselves and our lives.

More info: Instagram

#1

Most of my drawings come from my personal feelings. My thought process usually comes from trying to break down a complex mix of emotions into a simplistic character usually as an avatar of myself or how I’m feeling. I don’t use any software, and most of my drawings are done with a normal pen and a bit of paper and take about 5 minutes to complete. Most of the time, I see my drawings as a journal without words.
#2

#3

I’d like it if people who look at my art and relate to it would realize that they’re not alone and that despite the barrage of “picture-perfect lives” on the internet, most people experience the same things they do.
#4

#5

Art is a hobby for me at the moment, so I am usually bored at work or on the toilet. No life is perfect, and no life is normal, but all lives are beautiful. You are exactly who you should be: a sad, squishy, naked person with a hat.

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

