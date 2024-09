What is life without a little identity crisis? That feeling when all you knew about yourself suddenly crumbles and the pesky “Who am I?” question starts to appear in our minds. However, it seems that we aren’t the only species experiencing this. The same can be said about animals too. Well, at least about these adorable doggos who are totally convinced they’re cats . From climbing the tallest surfaces, invading cat trees, and sleeping curled up in a box, scroll down to see the most adorable pooches that are better at living the feline life than the canine one.

#1 Does Anyone Else’s Australian Shepherd Think They’re Part Cat? Share icon

#2 Enough People Called So They Had To Put Up A Sign Share icon

#3 "Cat" Tree Share icon

Dogs can start acting like cats because they are highly impressionable. If the pooch has spent more time around felines than their own species, there’s a high chance that they’ll start imitating the behavior of the cats. Since they’re easily influenced (this makes them easily trained, too!), they start copying their actions because they think that’s what they should be doing. Some may start using the litter box, try to squeeze into boxes, or repeat any other mannerism of tabbies.

#4 Raised Around Cats, He’s Just Trying To Fit In With Them Share icon

#5 How Can I Tell Amaterasu She Isn’t A Kitty Cat? She Only Wants To Be On My Desk When I’m Trying To Work Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 My Cats Are So Cute Share icon

In fact, certain dog breeds have natural cat-like characteristics due to their genetics. Let’s take Basenji, for instance. They are often called the cats of the dog world and are independent, intelligent and even groom themselves like the felines. Italian Greyhounds are sensitive and like to sunbathe like cats, while Whippet enjoys lying around and chasing prey.

#7 Well, Definitely Not A Cat In A Tree. Caldwell Fire And Caldwell Police Responded To A Dog Stuck In A Tree, This Afternoon. After Much Coaxing, The Canine Was Brought Safely To The Ground Share icon

#8 Is Your Dog A Cat In Disguise? Know The Signs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Waiting For His Owner To Be Done With The Laundry Like A Good Boy Share icon

Some dogs are just naturally independent. Greyhounds, Basset Hounds, Maltese, and poodles can exhibit such traits. The individualistic behavior is often ascribed to cats, but it isn't uncommon to see in dogs too. Some pooches, just like us, prefer more company, while others less of it. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Dog Invades Cat Tree Share icon

#11 Spying On Cats In The Laundry Room Share icon

#12 Cute Cat-Puppy Share icon

Health and nutrition might also have a play in this. If the dog receives a high-protein diet, similar to cats’, they might start pouncing on toys or scaling the sofa as well. The proteins that are in the food might heighten their energy levels, leading them to cat-like behavior.

#13 She’s Been Spending Way Too Much Time With The Cats Share icon

#14 Anyone Else’s Shiba Think They Are A Cat And Constantly Try To Get On Tables? Share icon

#15 This Dog In My Neighborhood Sits On This Fence, Like All The Time Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

However, sometimes it’s not just the individual dog’s traits that have them acting like a feline. Health issues might also be involved. For instance, some dogs may try escaping pain and discomfort by seeking high places due to arthritis or other conditions. Hiding away while sick is a very cat-like characteristic.

#16 Pupper Near My Grandma's House Sleeps On This Very Car Everyday Share icon

#17 My Dog Greets Me Through The Cat Door Every Time I Get Home Share icon

#18 Raised Comfortable Bed vs. Cheap Box For Dog Toys Share icon

Meanwhile, active self-grooming can be an indication of skin diseases or mites. Cats do so to keep themselves clean, whereas dogs typically have a precise reason for it. Certain skin conditions may cause discomfort, which can be relieved by licking. They may also resort to grooming themselves when they’re anxious or bored. This is their way of finding something to do or cope with the nervous feelings.

#19 Is Anyone In The Mood For A Corgi In A Cat Tree? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 My Dog Likes To Climb The Tree In Our Backyard And Get On The Neighbor's Roof Share icon

#21 Pretty Sure This Dog Was A Cat In A Past Life. She Chases Laser Pointers Too Share icon

Therefore, if the owner notices a sudden change in their behavior or they’re playing cat too convincingly, it might be beneficial to have a visit or a chat with a vet. If they’re habits that the pooch exhibits frequently, there’s probably nothing to worry about—they're just imitating their feline friends or like some time to themselves.

#22 Channeling Her Inner Cat Share icon

#23 Brother’s Cat Knighting The Dog Share icon

#24 If I Fit, I Sit Share icon

Even though we see that cats and dogs can very much enjoy each other’s company and aren’t really the natural arch nemeses, it’s still important to supervise their play. To keep each pet safe, it’s important not to force them to interact and to ensure that they’re socialized as early as possible. The secret to building a long-term friendship is not to rush anything and let them get familiar at their own pace! ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Part Cat Share icon

#26 Australian Cat-Tle Dog Share icon

#27 I Maintain That Caira Is In Fact A Cat Share icon

#28 Took A Dab Look Out My Patio 1st Thing I Saw Share icon

#29 The Heck Are You Doin Up There Guy? Share icon

#30 Neighbor's Dog Chillin On His "Roof" Share icon

#31 Being A Mailman In An Area Where Dogs Are Evolved To Ninja Dogs Share icon

#32 What Happens When Your Pit Bull Is Raised With Cats Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Saw A Dog With Cat Software Today Share icon

#34 Cat Or Cattle Dog? Share icon

#35 Anyone Else Think Their Shiba Is A Cat? Share icon

#36 Felt Like I Was Being Watched While I Was Parking Today Share icon

#37 The Queen Of The Couch Learned Everything From The Cats Share icon

#38 Stray Dog Sleeps On My Neighbor's Car Share icon

#39 My Dog Is A Cat Share icon

#40 My German Shepherd Dog Visits My Work (Vet Hospital). Misunderstands The Cat Bed But Is Still Grateful Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 On Today's Episode Of My Dog Being A Cat. In Her Cat Sweater On The Cat Bed, While Being Glared At By The Small Dog Share icon

#42 I Am Cat-Dog Share icon

#43 Poppy Is A Cat-Dog And Likes To Be Near The Cat Who Barely Tolerates The Intrusion Into Her Mojo Dojo Casa House Share icon

#44 If I Fit I Sit Share icon

#45 So Our Dog Has Grown Up With Cats. This Cat Acts Like A Dog Sometimes And The Dog Acts Like A Cat Sometimes. Here They Both Are Being Little Loafs Share icon

#46 He’s The Dog Embodiment Of A Cat Share icon

#47 Dog Thinks He’s A Cat Share icon

#48 Not Sure If The Cat Thinks He Is A Dog Or The Dog Thinks She Is A Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 He Thinks He Is A Cat Share icon

#50 Channeling My Inner Cat On The Back Of The Couch, In The Sun Share icon

#51 He Thinks He's A Cat Share icon

#52 She Loves Cat Toys More Than Dog Toys Share icon

#53 Shiba Or Cat? Share icon

#54 Roof Dog On Burlington Street Share icon

#55 When Your Dog Is Convinced She's Actually A Cat Share icon

#56 When Your Dog Is Having An Identity Crisis Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I Was Asked To Dog Sit But I'm Not 100% Convinced This Isn't A Cat Share icon

#58 Bought A Window Bed For My Cat Java. Iris Made The Executive Decision To Commandeer It Share icon

#59 Could Have Sworn We Got A Dog But Seems To Just Be Another One Of The Cats Share icon

#60 When You Wake Up At 4 AM To Strange Noises But It's Just Your Dog Climbing Into The Washing Basket Share icon

#61 My Dog Eddie Lives With Two Best Friend Cats. Sometimes He Forgets He Is A Dog. That's Him Taking It Too Far Share icon

#62 My Dog Learned From The Cats Share icon

#63 She Tries To Climb In The Dishwasher Every Time We Open It Share icon

#64 He Identifies As A Cat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 When You Were Raised In A House Full Of Cats Share icon She sometimes jumps on the couch and just sleeps like this, curling completely into a ball. I blame our cats. Does anyone else’s shepherd do this or sleep weirdly?



#66 I Like To Sleep On The Back Of The Couch Like A Cat. Preferably In A Sunbeam. I Am Definitely A Cat-Dog Share icon

#67 Just Because You Happen To Be Born A Dog Doesn’t Mean That You Can’t Cat Share icon

#68 My Dog Thinks He’s A Cat Share icon

#69 He Thinks He’s A Cat Share icon

#70 Finley Truly Is A Cat Share icon

#71 I Think One Of My Cats Has Autism Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 I See Your Split-Keyboard-Cat, And Raise You A Split-Keyboard-Dog Share icon

#73 Anyone Else Have A Dog Raised By Cats? Share icon

#74 The Shop Dog Thinks He's A Shop Cat! I Swear, He's Part Cat. But He Can See The Entire Store From That Counter Share icon

#75 This Is What Happens When You Raise A Golden With Cats. I Was Sitting On The Couch And Glanced Over To See Him Crawling Up Onto The Cat Tree. No Idea Why He Felt The Need To Do This Share icon

#76 Well, I Got A Sister. She's Not Even A Dog Share icon

#77 Raised In A Cat Household Share icon

#78 Why Can't I Fit? Share icon

#79 Dog Sitters Sent Us This Pic Of Gus, Who Had Managed To Climb Out A Window, And Was Waiting On The Window Ledge For Them To Come Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 She Sits On The Cat Tree To Watch Her Dad When He's Outside... Very Glad I Put A Weight On There Share icon

#81 I Thought That This Kind Of Climbing Problem Happened Only With Cats, So I Took A Dog Share icon

#82 It's My Birthday, So Here's A Picture Of My Dog Climbing Somewhere He Couldn't Get Down From Share icon

#83 My Tree Climber Share icon

#84 Dogs Raised By Cats Are Some Of The Best Share icon

#85 My Dog Thinks And Acts Like A Cat. She Wants Attention But Then Will Run Away When She Has Her Fill. When We Call Her, She Chooses When To Listen. She Does Not Obey, She Complies Share icon

#86 Proof That Syrus Is A Cat: He’s Leveling Up On That Cat Tree Share icon

#87 She Thinks She Is A Cat Like Her Siblings. What's Wrong With My Dog? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 Someone Wants To Be Like The Cat Share icon

#89 I'm A Cat Share icon

#90 On Lazy Sunday We Become Cats Share icon

#91 Meow Share icon

#92 Special Delivery Share icon

#93 If I Fit, I Sit Share icon

#94 His Perch. He Learned This By Copying The Cat Share icon

#95 Do I Have A Dog Or A Cat? Eh, I Will Call Him CatDog Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#96 Our Dog Like To Climb Things Share icon

#97 For His Quarantine Trick, My Dog Learned How To Climb This Tree. I Can’t Help But Be A Little Proud Of Him Share icon

#98 My Mom’s Dog Climbed The Inside Rafters To Get Onto The Roof Of A Really Old Big Barn... What? We Had To Use A Ladder To Get Him Down Share icon

#99 My Dog Climbs Our Tree. Beat That Share icon