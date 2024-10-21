ADVERTISEMENT

Choose your favorite book cover for the forthcoming book "Tails at 60: Celebrating the Lives of Dogs."

From puppies to senior dogs, loving pets to working support dogs, this series of fun dog photos are all candidates for the forthcoming book. Votes from Bored Panda will be included in the final votes for the public's favorite book cover. The photographer is keen to get Pandas' feedback to help choose the final cover photo.

More info: millersimage.com | millersimage.com | Instagram | x.com

#1

Vote For Cover 15 - Barkley

Vote For Cover 15 - Barkley

Last year, Chris Miller released three series of original photos on Bored Panda - portraits of dogs with a corresponding motivational dog quote that made you smile and hopefully laugh too. Chris turned 60 and decided that he wanted to spend the 12 months through to November 2024 not celebrating his life, but instead celebrating the lives of dogs, and raise funds through his project for the UK national charity Support Dogs. This charity provides life-changing support for those affected by epilepsy, autism and disability through their dogs.
#2

Vote For Cover 3 - Rebus And Lucy

Vote For Cover 3 - Rebus And Lucy

#3

Vote For Cover 31 - Woody

Vote For Cover 31 - Woody

One of my most passionate aims as a dog photographer is to capture the true personality of every dog that I photograph. Using only natural light in the dog's familiar surroundings, I decided to help all of these dogs have their stories told through photography.

Photography is my passion, pets are our life. I love nothing more than capturing that unique emotional connection and deep, unconditional love between an owner and their dog. As a child, I only have one photograph of me with my first dog Jenny, a rescue greyhound. I want to make sure that all dog lovers have at least one professional photograph of their dog that they can treasure forever.
#4

Vote For Cover 30 - Willow

Vote For Cover 30 - Willow

#5

Vote For Cover 43

Vote For Cover 43

Anyone can take a photograph of a dog with their phone camera, and I encourage everyone to keep doing that. I love taking photographs of a dog’s true personality and character, and that special connection that you can get through the eyes of a dog. I pride myself in connecting with their soul through many of my on-location natural light portrait photography. Action photography is great fun, and whilst technically challenging, it is fulfilling when I can produce another great Dogs In Action photograph - of a dog being a dog.

#6

Vote For Cover 2 - Rebus

Vote For Cover 2 - Rebus

#7

Vote For Cover 18 - Poppy

Vote For Cover 18 - Poppy

I enjoy creating magical experiences for dogs and their owners in natural environments like parks and forests. I tend to take most of my photographs in Windsor Great Park in the UK and the surrounding forests around Ascot, where the dogs can enjoy their own magical experience.

For most dog lovers, their dog means the world to them. I want to give a voice to dogs and tell their story through photography. Whether it’s a dog in rescue, or a dog simply having fun with their owners, all dogs deserve their stories to be told.

If you want to see some more of my dog pictures click here.
#8

Vote For Cover 1 - Dougie

Vote For Cover 1 - Dougie

#9

Vote For Cover 6 - Bonnie

Vote For Cover 6 - Bonnie

#10

Vote For Cover 9 - Vinnie

Vote For Cover 9 - Vinnie

#11

Vote For Cover 27 - Dougie

Vote For Cover 27 - Dougie

#12

Vote For Cover 10 - Caoimhe

Vote For Cover 10 - Caoimhe

#13

Vote For Cover 14 - Billie Jean

Vote For Cover 14 - Billie Jean

#14

Vote For Cover 39 - Luna

Vote For Cover 39 - Luna

#15

Vote For Cover 49

Vote For Cover 49

#16

Vote For Cover 20 - Oren

Vote For Cover 20 - Oren

#17

Vote For Cover 23 - Rose

Vote For Cover 23 - Rose

#18

Vote For Cover 4 - Bailey

Vote For Cover 4 - Bailey

#19

Vote For Cover 5 - Reilly

Vote For Cover 5 - Reilly

#20

Vote For Cover 7 - Jet

Vote For Cover 7 - Jet

#21

Vote For Cover 13 - Phil

Vote For Cover 13 - Phil

#22

Vote For Cover 22 - Joey

Vote For Cover 22 - Joey

#23

Vote For Cover 24 - Prim

Vote For Cover 24 - Prim

#24

Vote For Cover 25 - Monte

Vote For Cover 25 - Monte

#25

Vote For Cover 37 - Clemmie

Vote For Cover 37 - Clemmie

#26

Vote For Cover 38 - Merlin Baby Shark

Vote For Cover 38 - Merlin Baby Shark

#27

Vote For Cover 42

Vote For Cover 42

#28

Vote For Cover 47

Vote For Cover 47

#29

Vote For Cover 8 - Daisy

Vote For Cover 8 - Daisy

#30

Vote For Cover 11 - Cara

Vote For Cover 11 - Cara

#31

Vote For Cover 12 - Rudy

Vote For Cover 12 - Rudy

#32

Vote For Cover 16 - Kobe

Vote For Cover 16 - Kobe

#33

Vote For Cover 17 - Coco

Vote For Cover 17 - Coco

#34

Vote For Cover 19 - Ocho

Vote For Cover 19 - Ocho

#35

Vote For Cover 26 - Bailey

Vote For Cover 26 - Bailey

#36

Vote For Cover 28 - Leo

Vote For Cover 28 - Leo

#37

Vote For Cover 29 - Zara

Vote For Cover 29 - Zara

#38

Vote For Cover 32 - Frankie

Vote For Cover 32 - Frankie

#39

Vote For Cover 33 - Maple And Dexter

Vote For Cover 33 - Maple And Dexter

#40

Vote For Cover 35 - Oreo

Vote For Cover 35 - Oreo

#41

Vote For Cover 36 - Dottie

Vote For Cover 36 - Dottie

#42

Vote For Cover 40 - Peanut

Vote For Cover 40 - Peanut

#43

Vote For Cover 45

Vote For Cover 45

#44

Vote For Cover 44

Vote For Cover 44

#45

Vote For Cover 41

Vote For Cover 41

#46

Vote For Cover 46

Vote For Cover 46

#47

Vote For Cover 48

Vote For Cover 48

#48

Vote For Cover 21 - Millie

Vote For Cover 21 - Millie

#49

Vote For Cover 34 - Dexter

Vote For Cover 34 - Dexter

#50

Vote For Cover 50

Vote For Cover 50

