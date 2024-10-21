One of my most passionate aims as a dog photographer is to capture the true personality of every dog that I photograph. Using only natural light in the dog's familiar surroundings, I decided to help all of these dogs have their stories told through photography.

ADVERTISEMENT

Photography is my passion, pets are our life. I love nothing more than capturing that unique emotional connection and deep, unconditional love between an owner and their dog. As a child, I only have one photograph of me with my first dog Jenny, a rescue greyhound. I want to make sure that all dog lovers have at least one professional photograph of their dog that they can treasure forever.