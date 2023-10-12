ADVERTISEMENT

I'm Chris Miller, and I'm a leading UK dog photographer with a passion for capturing the true personality of every dog I photograph.

From puppies to dogs having fun to senior dogs, the "Motivational Dog Quotes" photo series captures the true character of each canine paired with a famous motivational dog quote.

Photographed with the intent to have fun and capture the true personality and character of a dog, each image is natural and often cute at the same time.

This is an original photo series launched on Bored Panda. These portraits of dogs with a corresponding motivational dog quote might make you smile and hopefully even laugh.

