ADVERTISEMENT

I'm Chris Miller, and I'm a leading UK dog photographer with a passion for capturing the true personality of every dog I photograph.

From puppies to dogs having fun to senior dogs, the "Motivational Dog Quotes" photo series captures the true character of each canine paired with a famous motivational dog quote.

Photographed with the intent to have fun and capture the true personality and character of a dog, each image is natural and often cute at the same time.

This is an original photo series launched on Bored Panda. These portraits of dogs with a corresponding motivational dog quote might make you smile and hopefully even laugh.

More info: millersimage.com | Instagram | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"No Matter How Many Years We Get With Our Dogs, It's Never Long Enough"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
59points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
chris_181 avatar
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography (Submission author)
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one of the last photos of Paqo, rescued by Tess Eagle Swan from Romania. He was a great dog and crossed the rainbow bridge just over a month ago.

Vote comment up
26
26points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

One of my most passionate aims as a dog photographer is to capture the true personality of every dog that I photograph. Using only natural light in the dog's familiar surroundings, I decided to pair up each specific photo with a meaningful and heartfelt motivational dog quote. I feel privileged to photograph dogs, and believe that all dogs deserve their story to be told through photography.

Photography is my passion, pets are our life. I love nothing more than capturing that unique emotional connection and deep, unconditional love between an owner and their dog. With so many fantastic motivational dog quotes available, it has been a delight to connect them together.
#2

Helen Thomson - "A Well-Trained Dog Will Make No Attempt To Share Your Lunch. He Will Just Make You Feel So Guilty That You Cannot Enjoy It"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
53points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

"Some People Don't Understand Why My Dog Means So Much To Me. That's Ok. My Dog Does"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
52points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
hiro_lee_apbt avatar
Hiro Lee
Hiro Lee
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unconditional love. Something we all wish for, but very rarely find.

Vote comment up
20
20points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

As I love collating my photographs and pairing them with often famous quotes attributed to the original author where possible, you can expect more "Motivational Dog Quotes" series in the future, helping all dog lovers laugh and smile together.
#4

Josh Billings - "A Dog Is The Only Thing On Earth That Loves You More Than He Loves Himself"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
50points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Kristan Higgins - "When An 85-Pound Mammal Licks Your Tears Away, Then Tries To Sit On Your Lap, It's Hard To Feel Sad"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

As a child, I only have one photograph of me with my first dog Jenny, a rescue greyhound. I want to make sure that all dog lovers have at least one professional photograph of their dog that they can treasure forever.
#6

Ambrose Bierce - "The Most Affectionate Creature In The World Is A Wet Dog"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

C. J. Frick - "Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can take a photograph of a dog with their phone camera, and I encourage everyone to keep doing that. I love taking photographs of a dog’s true personality and character, and that special connection that you can get through the eyes of a dog. I pride myself in connecting with their soul through many of my on-location natural light portrait photography. Action photography is great fun, and whilst technically challenging, it is fulfilling when I can produce another great Dogs In Action photograph - of a dog being a dog.

I tend to take most of my photographs in Windsor Great Park in the UK and the surrounding forests around Ascot, where the dogs can enjoy their own magical experience.
#8

W.r. Purche - "Everyone Thinks They Have The Best Dog. And None Of Them Are Wrong"

A picture of three dogs with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#9

"Do You Ever Look At Your Dog And Think... How Did I Get So Lucky?"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
41points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

For most dog lovers, their dog means the world to them. I want to give a voice to dogs and tell their story through photography. Whether it’s a dog in rescue, or a dog simply having fun with their owners, all dogs deserve their stories to be told. I enjoy creating magical experiences for dogs and their owners in natural environments like parks and forests.
#10

Cesar Millan - "Dogs Don't Rationalize. They Don't Hold Anything Against A Person. They Don't See The Outside Of A Human But The Inside Of A Human"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Jonathan Safran Foer - "Why Does Watching A Dog Be A Dog Fill One With Happiness?"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
hiro_lee_apbt avatar
Hiro Lee
Hiro Lee
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The pure joy of a happy dog is an emotion that touches the soul.

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Judy Desmond - "A Dog Is The Only Thing That Can Mend A Crack In Your Broken Heart"

A picture of a dog with a motivational quote Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
All dogs deserve their story to be told through photography
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!