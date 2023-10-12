1k+views
I Created A “Motivational Dog Quotes” Series To Help All Dog Lovers Laugh And Smile Together (12 Pics)
I'm Chris Miller, and I'm a leading UK dog photographer with a passion for capturing the true personality of every dog I photograph.
From puppies to dogs having fun to senior dogs, the "Motivational Dog Quotes" photo series captures the true character of each canine paired with a famous motivational dog quote.
Photographed with the intent to have fun and capture the true personality and character of a dog, each image is natural and often cute at the same time.
This is an original photo series launched on Bored Panda. These portraits of dogs with a corresponding motivational dog quote might make you smile and hopefully even laugh.
More info: millersimage.com | Instagram | twitter.com
"No Matter How Many Years We Get With Our Dogs, It's Never Long Enough"
This is one of the last photos of Paqo, rescued by Tess Eagle Swan from Romania. He was a great dog and crossed the rainbow bridge just over a month ago.
One of my most passionate aims as a dog photographer is to capture the true personality of every dog that I photograph. Using only natural light in the dog's familiar surroundings, I decided to pair up each specific photo with a meaningful and heartfelt motivational dog quote. I feel privileged to photograph dogs, and believe that all dogs deserve their story to be told through photography.
Photography is my passion, pets are our life. I love nothing more than capturing that unique emotional connection and deep, unconditional love between an owner and their dog. With so many fantastic motivational dog quotes available, it has been a delight to connect them together.
Helen Thomson - "A Well-Trained Dog Will Make No Attempt To Share Your Lunch. He Will Just Make You Feel So Guilty That You Cannot Enjoy It"
This is Dexter, a young Labrador, with such puppy dog eyes, in the forest in Ascot, Berkshire, UK
"Some People Don't Understand Why My Dog Means So Much To Me. That's Ok. My Dog Does"
As I love collating my photographs and pairing them with often famous quotes attributed to the original author where possible, you can expect more "Motivational Dog Quotes" series in the future, helping all dog lovers laugh and smile together.
Josh Billings - "A Dog Is The Only Thing On Earth That Loves You More Than He Loves Himself"
This is Alfie, a white Jackapoo - taken in his garden in Weston Super Mare, UK
Kristan Higgins - "When An 85-Pound Mammal Licks Your Tears Away, Then Tries To Sit On Your Lap, It's Hard To Feel Sad"
This is Finlay the Labrador, in the forest in Ascot, Berkshire, UK
As a child, I only have one photograph of me with my first dog Jenny, a rescue greyhound. I want to make sure that all dog lovers have at least one professional photograph of their dog that they can treasure forever.
Ambrose Bierce - "The Most Affectionate Creature In The World Is A Wet Dog"
This is Maple, a Labrador, just after being in the water in the forest in Ascot, Berkshire, UK
C. J. Frick - "Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are"
This is Pippa, a working cocker spaniel, in the forest in Ascot, Berkshire, UK
Anyone can take a photograph of a dog with their phone camera, and I encourage everyone to keep doing that. I love taking photographs of a dog’s true personality and character, and that special connection that you can get through the eyes of a dog. I pride myself in connecting with their soul through many of my on-location natural light portrait photography. Action photography is great fun, and whilst technically challenging, it is fulfilling when I can produce another great Dogs In Action photograph - of a dog being a dog.
I tend to take most of my photographs in Windsor Great Park in the UK and the surrounding forests around Ascot, where the dogs can enjoy their own magical experience.
W.r. Purche - "Everyone Thinks They Have The Best Dog. And None Of Them Are Wrong"
These three labradors are Dexter, Maple and Finlay - in the forest in Ascot, Berkshire, UK
"Do You Ever Look At Your Dog And Think... How Did I Get So Lucky?"
For most dog lovers, their dog means the world to them. I want to give a voice to dogs and tell their story through photography. Whether it’s a dog in rescue, or a dog simply having fun with their owners, all dogs deserve their stories to be told. I enjoy creating magical experiences for dogs and their owners in natural environments like parks and forests.
Cesar Millan - "Dogs Don't Rationalize. They Don't Hold Anything Against A Person. They Don't See The Outside Of A Human But The Inside Of A Human"
This is Zola, a four month old Rhodesian Ridgeback Puppy. She is showing off her puppy eyes in her garden in the UK
Jonathan Safran Foer - "Why Does Watching A Dog Be A Dog Fill One With Happiness?"
Judy Desmond - "A Dog Is The Only Thing That Can Mend A Crack In Your Broken Heart"
This is a four week old Sprizsla puppy, a Vizsla and Springer cross breed. This photo was taken right by her Mum at her home.
Finally BP has a article I could upvote all.
I’m honoured James, thank you 🙏 so much. You might find my previous post Series of “Tongue Out” dogs fun - check out via my profile, and hope you like that too
Can we please have another batch - at least 100 please....
Absolutely - if Pandas want more, I’ll prepare more
YES YES YES YES PLEASE :)
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS
This is the sort of content we need more of! Who could ever be sad with a dog? Mine is a Mioritic shepherd, adopted as a stray from Romania. He makes me happy every single day, even though he is usually a grumpy old man barking at hedgehogs in the yard!
Thank you so much and your rescue sounds amazing.. 🐾🐾
Thank you for helping a wonderful soul from my s****y of a system country. If it weren't for people like you, the animal police and volunteers in my country, the situation would be downright tragic. Many Romanians don't care as they should for their animal companions.
This is great!
Thank you so much
