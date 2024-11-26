ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that the internet is full of memes. In fact, we’re pretty sure that memes take a good chunk of internet traffic. For that reason, anyone can find a genre of memes they like. 

One of these genres is dog memes. Out of all the animals, dogs are probably one of the most memefied ones. No surprise why – they are the most common type of pet, meaning there are a lot of households where pictures with meme potential can be taken. Today’s list is a lovely collection of these jokes, so let's not waste another second and let's dive in!

More info: Instagram

#1

alpha.paw

#2

alpha.paw

#3

alpha.paw

Quite commonly cats are thought to be the rock stars of the internet. At least in 2015, cats drove almost 15% of all internet traffic and were Googled about 30 million times a month. They were even dubbed “unofficial mascots of the internet”.

Still, dogs are no less cute than cats. In fact, some people might argue they are even cuter. You know, the never-ending debate of cat vs dog people. Or it might be more than just a debate. Here, in this article, it’s said that an Instagram spokesperson revealed that dogs are a little bit more popular on the platform than cats. As always, cats and dogs are the greatest rivals, aren’t they?
#4

alpha.paw

#5

alpha.paw

alpha.paw

Speaking of dog content on Instagram, there is this page on this platform called “Alpha Paw”. It currently has nearly 850K followers and it gained them by posting various memes and jokes about dogs. 

If you wonder what kind of memes they post, look no further than our list. Cute, isn’t it? 

But do you know why we, humans, find dogs cute at all? Well, it has to do with the fact that canines have features like large, round heads; big eyes, floppy ears, and soft fur, to name a few. 
#7

alpha.paw

#8

alpha.paw

#9

alpha.paw

These features look appealing to people because they are similar to those of a baby, which is proven to make people feel mushy inside. 

Seeing both a cute animal like a dog and a cute baby causes a certain response in the central part of the brain’s orbital frontal cortex, which is located behind the bridge of the nose. Basically, anytime a person sees any type of youngling, whether it’s human or not, their brain triggers a caregiving instinct, which evolved over thousands of years so people would take care of their own babies.
#10

alpha.paw

#11

alpha.paw

#12

alpha.paw

Even if you think that certain dog breeds are ugly, like the Chinese crested dog or English bull terrier, which can be found in this top 10 list of “ugliest” dogs, you still find at least some of them cute. It’s because of those features they have that your brain just can’t resist. 

At the same time, there are people who don’t find dogs cute in any capacity, and even those cute features can’t change their minds. As this person on Quora said, they essentially hate dogs. To them, they are unattractive, needy, annoying and expensive creatures. 
#13

alpha.paw

#14

alpha.paw

#15

alpha.paw

Well, charm can’t affect everybody, right? But it does on quite a majority of people, otherwise dogs wouldn’t compete with cats for the internet’s most beloved animal title.

Do you find dogs cute? Then, don’t forget to upvote the best memes here! And if you don’t… Maybe this list will change your mind.
#16

alpha.paw

#17

alpha.paw

#18

alpha.paw

#19

alpha.paw

#20

alpha.paw

#21

alpha.paw

#22

alpha.paw

#23

alpha.paw

#24

alpha.paw

#25

alpha.paw

#26

alpha.paw

#27

alpha.paw

#28

alpha.paw

#29

alpha.paw

#30

alpha.paw

#31

alpha.paw

#32

alpha.paw

#33

alpha.paw

#34

alpha.paw

#35

alpha.paw

#36

alpha.paw

#37

alpha.paw

#38

alpha.paw

#39

alpha.paw

#40

alpha.paw

