It’s no secret that the internet is full of memes. In fact, we’re pretty sure that memes take a good chunk of internet traffic. For that reason, anyone can find a genre of memes they like.

One of these genres is dog memes. Out of all the animals, dogs are probably one of the most memefied ones. No surprise why – they are the most common type of pet, meaning there are a lot of households where pictures with meme potential can be taken. Today’s list is a lovely collection of these jokes, so let's not waste another second and let's dive in!

