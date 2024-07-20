ADVERTISEMENT

From dinosaur-themed birthday parties to toys, merchandise, movies, amusement park rides, conventions and even tattoos, T-Rex and his friends have truly stood the test of time. Fascinating kids and adults alike, the prehistoric reptiles would be roaring if they were raking in royalties from their time on earth. 

In 2020, a T-Rex fossil called “Stan” sold for a whopping 31,8 million dollars. Before that, we had Barney The Purple Dinosaur, and Ice Age. And who hasn’t heard of Jurassic Park? First released in 1993, Steven Spielberg's trilogy, and the Jurassic World trilogy that followed, have grossed over 6 billion dollars at the box office worldwide. Yet another Jurassic movie is set to hit our screens on July 2, 2025.

While we wait for that, Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the coolest dinosaur tattoos, as shared by people on the internet. Don’t miss our interview with an expert paleontologist, who literally digs dinosaurs.

#1

T-Rex Game

T-Rex Game

teenoca Report

The other day, I asked a little kid what he knew about dinosaurs… “Dinosaurs are very powerful and they have strong jaws,” he answered confidently. “When they stomp on a person, the person can easily die. They have sharp claws and can weigh one million pounds. They have big legs. A pterodactyl can fly and it’s got a beak so it can easily bite someone.”

Now while that might be cute and slightly true, it’s not 100% accurate and more than a bit out of date. But it does go to show that no matter your age, you probably know a thing or two about the giant prehistoric reptiles that once roamed earth.
#2

Finished Dino

Finished Dino

katielh98 Report

To learn some more (factual) information about the reptiles that inspired the tattoos featured here, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Kimberley Chapelle. She’s a vertebrate paleontologist and assistant professor at Stony Brook University’s Department of Anatomical Sciences. She’s so clued up that she once helped unearth a new species of dinosaur. More on that later... 

First, I wanted to know if Chapelle had any dinosaur tattoos of her own. Despite being a walking dinosaur thesaurus, Chapelle revealed that she doesn’t. "I don't have any tattoos. But if I were to get one, it would be one of a proudly South African dinosaur!” she exclaimed. Born and bred in South Africa, the scientist’s work has taken her around the world.

#3

A Cute Present From The Son

A Cute Present From The Son

doublexxtattoo Report

#4

So Adorable

So Adorable

mahell_tattooer Report

Chapelle told me she always knew she wanted a career in science, and was particularly interested in anatomy and evolution. “I took an introduction to paleontology class in my 3rd year of undergrad, and I was hooked. I went up to the professor at the end of the first lecture and asked about postgraduate opportunities,” she said. It was a decision that shaped her future.
#5

Dino Baby From The Books

Dino Baby From The Books

pemynism Report

#6

Better Luck Next Time, Sweetheart

Better Luck Next Time, Sweetheart

nancydestroyer Report

In 2017, she set off for Zimbabwe on a dangerous and daring mission to dig for dinosaurs. “I was lucky enough to be part of the team that did some field work in Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe back in 2017 and 2018. Lake Kariba is the world's largest (by volume) man-made reservoir. We stayed on a houseboat (called Musankwa), which acted as our mobile laboratory,” she explained. 

“The fossils could only be found when the water levels were really low, allowing us to walk the shores of the islands. But far away from the water's edge, and only during the day because of the many crocodiles and hippos that inhabit the area.”

#7

Absolutely Loved Doing This Awesome Dino The Other Day

Absolutely Loved Doing This Awesome Dino The Other Day

ginger_cnut_tattoo Report

#8

My Silly Sticker Tattoo

My Silly Sticker Tattoo

Premium-Plus Report

#9

Tea Rex

Tea Rex

novyypartak Report

Crocodiles and hippos weren’t going to deter these dinosaur diggers from doing their work and finally, they hit the jackpot. “One of our team members, Paul, discovered the fossil leg of a plant eating dinosaur. We were all very excited! It turned out to be a new Late Triassic dinosaur species, which we named Musankwa sanyatiensis. This is only the fourth dinosaur to be named from Zimbabwe.”
#10

Glow In The Dark Dinosaur Tattoo

Glow In The Dark Dinosaur Tattoo

neon__dream Report

#11

We Are Waiting For It

We Are Waiting For It

nancydestroyer Report

#12

This Fun Piece

This Fun Piece

SoulJerEmpire Report

The team estimates the dinosaur lived in the Late Triassic period around 210 million years ago. Musankwa sanyatiensis was one of the biggest dinosaurs to have lived in that era. 

He or she was believed to have been almost five feet tall at hip height and tipped the scales at 859 pounds. The long-necked dinosaur was also found to be a vegan who likely had family in Argentina and South Africa. In modern times, they’d probably make a really unique and interesting tattoo.
#13

Awesome Dinosaur Tattoo

Awesome Dinosaur Tattoo

optt104 Report

#14

Money Origami Dinosaur

Money Origami Dinosaur

Notsis Report

#15

Admiring The Butterflies

Admiring The Butterflies

freddy.coste Report

I asked Chapelle why she thinks people are still so intrigued by dinosaurs millions of years after their demise, and why some would even have the prehistoric reptiles forever etched in ink on their bodies. 

“Most dinosaurs are not like anything we see in the world today,” she answered. “They were so diverse, and came in all sorts of wonderfully weird shapes, and of course really impressive sizes!”
#16

Arm-Wrapping Brachiosaurus

Arm-Wrapping Brachiosaurus

melissadowart Report

#17

Dino With A Balloon

Dino With A Balloon

ikarus.abendwind Report

#18

Yes

Yes

vismstudio Report

If you’re planning a dinosaur tattoo, 2024 might be a good year to get one. It marks the 200 year anniversary of the scientific naming of the first dinosaur ever discovered, as well as the introduction of the word dinosaur. 

It was coined by a British chap, who happened to be Oxford University’s first geology professor. “On February 20th 1824, William Buckland described the first dinosaur species Megalosaurus and presented it to the Geological Society of London,” explained Chapelle. 

The Megalosaurus was a giant, meat eating dinosaur that looked like a lizard and walked (or ran) on its hind legs. You might have seen him on some of the tattoos. 
#19

Space Dinosaur

Space Dinosaur

derykwebb Report

#20

Tattoo Made By Michael Stade

Tattoo Made By Michael Stade

Iiri92 Report

#21

Nothing Is Better Than Dinosaurs And Popcorn Together

Nothing Is Better Than Dinosaurs And Popcorn Together

pink.madzilla Report

People had been digging up dinosaur fossils since the 1600s. But without much knowledge of evolution, they had no idea where the huge bones came from. From dragons, to cyclopes, elephants and even human giants, the discoveries caused much confusion.

It was through Buckland’s research that the mystery was finally solved. Since then, around a thousand species of dinosaurs have been named. We can also sleep a bit easier knowing that fire-breathing dragons and one-eyed giants were mere mythical monsters. 

#22

Unstoppable

Unstoppable

kibas_barcelona Report

#23

Diplodocus

Diplodocus

mahell_tattooer Report

#24

The Campfire Cuddle

The Campfire Cuddle

mike_stout_tattoo Report

I went back to the little kid source to ask why dinosaurs disappeared. Again, he answered confidently: “Because there was an asteroid.” I needed a bit more than that so I turned to Chapelle. “We often hear that dinosaurs went extinct at the end of the Cretaceous when a giant meteorite hit the Earth,” she began, backing up the kid's short explanation.

“During their time on Earth, dinosaurs experienced several mass extinctions. The most famous one is the end-Cretaceous extinction around 65 million years ago, which wiped out all non-avian dinosaurs. But way before that, around 201 million years ago, is the end-Triassic extinction. This led to the disappearance of ~76% of species on Earth," elaborated Chapelle.

"Although still debated, the current consensus is that large and widespread volcanic eruptions... were the cause. After the end-Triassic extinction, dinosaurs became the dominant animals on Earth.”
#25

This Genius Tattoo

This Genius Tattoo

jaimeroglestattoo Report

#26

Do You Know That The Hen Is The Closest Living Relative Of The Dinosaur? Particularly The Deinonychus. I Didn’t Know, Now I Do

Do You Know That The Hen Is The Closest Living Relative Of The Dinosaur? Particularly The Deinonychus. I Didn’t Know, Now I Do

_mfox Report

#27

Brachiosaurus Cover-Up For Natasha! I Wish I Could Tattoo A Dinosaur Every Day

Brachiosaurus Cover-Up For Natasha! I Wish I Could Tattoo A Dinosaur Every Day

ashleytysontattoo Report

For those who just can’t bear the thought of never meeting a real, living dinosaur - fear not. Chapelle has this gem for you: 

“Dinosaurs are still around today. In fact, they are the most diverse group of land vertebrates. Birds! Birds are direct descendants of the group of meat eating dinosaurs known as theropods, which include animals like T. rex.” 

It turns out we need look no further than the sky, to be teleported back to the time of the tremendous Tyrannosaurus rex.
#28

Fine-Line T-Rex Skeleton

Fine-Line T-Rex Skeleton

threekingstattoo Report

#29

A Cute T-Rex Tattoo

A Cute T-Rex Tattoo

tattoosillustrate Report

#30

Dino In A Red Mini Car To Match The One On The Other Ankle We Did Last Year

Dino In A Red Mini Car To Match The One On The Other Ankle We Did Last Year

slonenkotattoo Report

#31

Dinosaur Father And His Kid

Dinosaur Father And His Kid

prampramtattoo Report

#32

Velociraptor

Velociraptor

erikobi_tattoo Report

#33

Always Got Time For Dinos And Dino Skeletons

Always Got Time For Dinos And Dino Skeletons

antclaytattoo Report

#34

Little Dinos

Little Dinos

youngchickentattoo Report

#35

Fully-Healed Triceratops

Fully-Healed Triceratops

svenrayen Report

#36

Cute Little T-Rex

Cute Little T-Rex

vinnyvangoghsleftear Report

#37

What A Cutie

What A Cutie

melissadowart Report

#38

Velociraptor In Nike

Velociraptor In Nike

pink.madzilla Report

#39

Little Dinosaur Friends. Where Are They Going? Nobody Knows

Little Dinosaur Friends. Where Are They Going? Nobody Knows

amberwilliamstattoos Report

#40

Dinosaur Watering A Little Olive Tree

Dinosaur Watering A Little Olive Tree

mike_stout_tattoo Report

#41

Velociraptor Tattoo. Thank You For The Trust And Letting Me Do This Cool Dinosaur

Velociraptor Tattoo. Thank You For The Trust And Letting Me Do This Cool Dinosaur

jj.neotraditional Report

#42

T-Rex

T-Rex

lenalovesart_ Report

#43

Pterodactyl

Pterodactyl

miguel.truman Report

#44

The Coolest Dino

The Coolest Dino

no.on.tattoo Report

#45

9 Hours Later, The Dinosaur Tattoo Of My Dreams Was A Reality

9 Hours Later, The Dinosaur Tattoo Of My Dreams Was A Reality

ashleytysontattoo Report

#46

Velociraptor Enjoying A Party

Velociraptor Enjoying A Party

ladyiristattoo Report

#47

Raptor Coffee

Raptor Coffee

la_petite_tattoo Report

#48

Look At This Cutie. I Loved Doing This Tattoo

Look At This Cutie. I Loved Doing This Tattoo

twiggz_tattoos Report

#49

Triceratops Tattoo

Triceratops Tattoo

mahell_tattooer Report

#50

Spinosaurus Skeleton Tattoo. I Had A Dinosaur-Themed Wedding And Got This To Commemorate My Wife. The Reference Is Sobek At The Field Museum In Chicago

Spinosaurus Skeleton Tattoo. I Had A Dinosaur-Themed Wedding And Got This To Commemorate My Wife. The Reference Is Sobek At The Field Museum In Chicago

srilankanfish Report

#51

Beautiful Work

Beautiful Work

orcafall Report

#52

Dinosaur

Dinosaur

dinonemec Report

#53

Healed Plant And Dino

Healed Plant And Dino

svenrayen Report

#54

T-Rex Wearing An Eggshell

T-Rex Wearing An Eggshell

buoythefishlover Report

#55

Choccy Milk Dino

Choccy Milk Dino

thomrein Report

#56

First Tattoo. Love This Little Dinosaur

First Tattoo. Love This Little Dinosaur

ohmyavelociraptor Report

#57

Just Got This Stegosaurus With Emerald Body Plates Done. Happy With How It Turned Out, Especially As My First

Just Got This Stegosaurus With Emerald Body Plates Done. Happy With How It Turned Out, Especially As My First

LandShark707 Report

#58

Little Sweet Dino Or A Cat?

Little Sweet Dino Or A Cat?

pink.madzilla Report

#59

Dino Capsule

Dino Capsule

melissadowart Report

#60

Dinosaur Tattoo

Dinosaur Tattoo

livingartgallery Report

#61

A T-Rex For The Most Stubborn Alexandra As Her First Tattoo

A T-Rex For The Most Stubborn Alexandra As Her First Tattoo

monikabooo Report

#62

T-Rex Skull

T-Rex Skull

hanstattooer Report

#63

Made This Cute Little Buddy

Made This Cute Little Buddy

annappley Report

#64

Woodcut-Inspired Tattoo

Woodcut-Inspired Tattoo

alinelima.arte Report

#65

Kyle The Ankylosaur

Kyle The Ankylosaur

az.jpg Report

#66

Look At The Cutest Little Thing

Look At The Cutest Little Thing

lolaxaviertt Report

#67

Flower-Walking Dinosaur. He Loves Being Complimented So Please Tell Him Something Nice

Flower-Walking Dinosaur. He Loves Being Complimented So Please Tell Him Something Nice

witaminat Report

#68

Stegosaurus For Kayla. Thanks So Much For Getting This Fun Flash Design (Existing Tattoo Not By Me)

Stegosaurus For Kayla. Thanks So Much For Getting This Fun Flash Design (Existing Tattoo Not By Me)

lizzydaltontattoo Report

#69

Super Fun Dino Tattoo

Super Fun Dino Tattoo

deankalcoff Report

#70

T-Rex By Pierre Gwod At Hungry X Hound Tattoos

T-Rex By Pierre Gwod At Hungry X Hound Tattoos

Hellcat-13 Report

#71

My First Tattoo: T-Rex

My First Tattoo: T-Rex

Thenightelf Report

#72

Stegosaurus

Stegosaurus

dinonemec Report

#73

Can You Imagine The Confusion This Will Cause If The Body Is Found A Couple Hundred Years From Now?

Can You Imagine The Confusion This Will Cause If The Body Is Found A Couple Hundred Years From Now?

kcryder.tattoo Report

#74

Tiny Tanystropheus

Tiny Tanystropheus

a.ying.tattoo Report

#75

Cover-Up Dinosaur Tattoo

Cover-Up Dinosaur Tattoo

lobanov_tattoo Report

#76

This Dino Goes To School

This Dino Goes To School

maguimood Report

#77

Looks Like A Really Fun Dino Party

Looks Like A Really Fun Dino Party

freddy.coste Report

#78

Tyrannosaurus Rex Skull

Tyrannosaurus Rex Skull

marat.blackart Report

#79

T-Rex With A Police Cap

T-Rex With A Police Cap

svenrayen Report

#80

I Got My T-Rex Tattoo

I Got My T-Rex Tattoo

Precursorsaurus Report

