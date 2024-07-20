80 Times People Had A Cool Dinosaur Tattoo Idea And It Got Executed Perfectly (New Pics)Interview With Expert
From dinosaur-themed birthday parties to toys, merchandise, movies, amusement park rides, conventions and even tattoos, T-Rex and his friends have truly stood the test of time. Fascinating kids and adults alike, the prehistoric reptiles would be roaring if they were raking in royalties from their time on earth.
In 2020, a T-Rex fossil called “Stan” sold for a whopping 31,8 million dollars. Before that, we had Barney The Purple Dinosaur, and Ice Age. And who hasn’t heard of Jurassic Park? First released in 1993, Steven Spielberg's trilogy, and the Jurassic World trilogy that followed, have grossed over 6 billion dollars at the box office worldwide. Yet another Jurassic movie is set to hit our screens on July 2, 2025.
While we wait for that, Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the coolest dinosaur tattoos, as shared by people on the internet. Don’t miss our interview with an expert paleontologist, who literally digs dinosaurs.
T-Rex Game
The other day, I asked a little kid what he knew about dinosaurs… “Dinosaurs are very powerful and they have strong jaws,” he answered confidently. “When they stomp on a person, the person can easily die. They have sharp claws and can weigh one million pounds. They have big legs. A pterodactyl can fly and it’s got a beak so it can easily bite someone.”
Now while that might be cute and slightly true, it’s not 100% accurate and more than a bit out of date. But it does go to show that no matter your age, you probably know a thing or two about the giant prehistoric reptiles that once roamed earth.
Finished Dino
To learn some more (factual) information about the reptiles that inspired the tattoos featured here, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Kimberley Chapelle. She’s a vertebrate paleontologist and assistant professor at Stony Brook University’s Department of Anatomical Sciences. She’s so clued up that she once helped unearth a new species of dinosaur. More on that later...
First, I wanted to know if Chapelle had any dinosaur tattoos of her own. Despite being a walking dinosaur thesaurus, Chapelle revealed that she doesn’t. "I don't have any tattoos. But if I were to get one, it would be one of a proudly South African dinosaur!” she exclaimed. Born and bred in South Africa, the scientist’s work has taken her around the world.
A Cute Present From The Son
Chapelle told me she always knew she wanted a career in science, and was particularly interested in anatomy and evolution. “I took an introduction to paleontology class in my 3rd year of undergrad, and I was hooked. I went up to the professor at the end of the first lecture and asked about postgraduate opportunities,” she said. It was a decision that shaped her future.
Dino Baby From The Books
Better Luck Next Time, Sweetheart
In 2017, she set off for Zimbabwe on a dangerous and daring mission to dig for dinosaurs. “I was lucky enough to be part of the team that did some field work in Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe back in 2017 and 2018. Lake Kariba is the world's largest (by volume) man-made reservoir. We stayed on a houseboat (called Musankwa), which acted as our mobile laboratory,” she explained.
“The fossils could only be found when the water levels were really low, allowing us to walk the shores of the islands. But far away from the water's edge, and only during the day because of the many crocodiles and hippos that inhabit the area.”
Absolutely Loved Doing This Awesome Dino The Other Day
Crocodiles and hippos weren’t going to deter these dinosaur diggers from doing their work and finally, they hit the jackpot. “One of our team members, Paul, discovered the fossil leg of a plant eating dinosaur. We were all very excited! It turned out to be a new Late Triassic dinosaur species, which we named Musankwa sanyatiensis. This is only the fourth dinosaur to be named from Zimbabwe.”
Glow In The Dark Dinosaur Tattoo
We Are Waiting For It
This Fun Piece
The team estimates the dinosaur lived in the Late Triassic period around 210 million years ago. Musankwa sanyatiensis was one of the biggest dinosaurs to have lived in that era.
He or she was believed to have been almost five feet tall at hip height and tipped the scales at 859 pounds. The long-necked dinosaur was also found to be a vegan who likely had family in Argentina and South Africa. In modern times, they’d probably make a really unique and interesting tattoo.
Awesome Dinosaur Tattoo
Money Origami Dinosaur
Admiring The Butterflies
I asked Chapelle why she thinks people are still so intrigued by dinosaurs millions of years after their demise, and why some would even have the prehistoric reptiles forever etched in ink on their bodies.
“Most dinosaurs are not like anything we see in the world today,” she answered. “They were so diverse, and came in all sorts of wonderfully weird shapes, and of course really impressive sizes!”
Arm-Wrapping Brachiosaurus
Dino With A Balloon
Yes
If you’re planning a dinosaur tattoo, 2024 might be a good year to get one. It marks the 200 year anniversary of the scientific naming of the first dinosaur ever discovered, as well as the introduction of the word dinosaur.
It was coined by a British chap, who happened to be Oxford University’s first geology professor. “On February 20th 1824, William Buckland described the first dinosaur species Megalosaurus and presented it to the Geological Society of London,” explained Chapelle.
The Megalosaurus was a giant, meat eating dinosaur that looked like a lizard and walked (or ran) on its hind legs. You might have seen him on some of the tattoos.
Space Dinosaur
Tattoo Made By Michael Stade
Nothing Is Better Than Dinosaurs And Popcorn Together
People had been digging up dinosaur fossils since the 1600s. But without much knowledge of evolution, they had no idea where the huge bones came from. From dragons, to cyclopes, elephants and even human giants, the discoveries caused much confusion.
It was through Buckland’s research that the mystery was finally solved. Since then, around a thousand species of dinosaurs have been named. We can also sleep a bit easier knowing that fire-breathing dragons and one-eyed giants were mere mythical monsters.
Unstoppable
Diplodocus
The Campfire Cuddle
I went back to the little kid source to ask why dinosaurs disappeared. Again, he answered confidently: “Because there was an asteroid.” I needed a bit more than that so I turned to Chapelle. “We often hear that dinosaurs went extinct at the end of the Cretaceous when a giant meteorite hit the Earth,” she began, backing up the kid's short explanation.
“During their time on Earth, dinosaurs experienced several mass extinctions. The most famous one is the end-Cretaceous extinction around 65 million years ago, which wiped out all non-avian dinosaurs. But way before that, around 201 million years ago, is the end-Triassic extinction. This led to the disappearance of ~76% of species on Earth," elaborated Chapelle.
"Although still debated, the current consensus is that large and widespread volcanic eruptions... were the cause. After the end-Triassic extinction, dinosaurs became the dominant animals on Earth.”
This Genius Tattoo
Do You Know That The Hen Is The Closest Living Relative Of The Dinosaur? Particularly The Deinonychus. I Didn’t Know, Now I Do
Brachiosaurus Cover-Up For Natasha! I Wish I Could Tattoo A Dinosaur Every Day
For those who just can’t bear the thought of never meeting a real, living dinosaur - fear not. Chapelle has this gem for you:
“Dinosaurs are still around today. In fact, they are the most diverse group of land vertebrates. Birds! Birds are direct descendants of the group of meat eating dinosaurs known as theropods, which include animals like T. rex.”
It turns out we need look no further than the sky, to be teleported back to the time of the tremendous Tyrannosaurus rex.