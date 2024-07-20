ADVERTISEMENT

From dinosaur-themed birthday parties to toys, merchandise, movies, amusement park rides, conventions and even tattoos, T-Rex and his friends have truly stood the test of time. Fascinating kids and adults alike, the prehistoric reptiles would be roaring if they were raking in royalties from their time on earth.

In 2020, a T-Rex fossil called “Stan” sold for a whopping 31,8 million dollars. Before that, we had Barney The Purple Dinosaur, and Ice Age. And who hasn’t heard of Jurassic Park? First released in 1993, Steven Spielberg's trilogy, and the Jurassic World trilogy that followed, have grossed over 6 billion dollars at the box office worldwide. Yet another Jurassic movie is set to hit our screens on July 2, 2025.

While we wait for that, Bored Panda has compiled a list of some of the coolest dinosaur tattoos, as shared by people on the internet. Don’t miss our interview with an expert paleontologist, who literally digs dinosaurs.