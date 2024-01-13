Dinosaurs are fascinating creatures. They occupied Earth so long before we did that it can be hard to imagine that they were ever living, breathing and roaming the planet. About 700 different species of dinos have been discovered and named, but there were even more that scientists haven’t even discovered yet. These guys have been long gone from our planet for millions of years, yet we still have so much to learn about them!

As far as why we love dinosaurs so much, Brian Switek at The Guardian notes that they “embody the drastic changes that life on Earth has undergone, and give us access to some of the most powerful truths our species has come to understand – that our planet has an incredibly deep history, that life has changed constantly through time, and that extinction is the fate of all.” They’re incredible reminders that we have shared this planet with an amazing variety of species.