Dinosaurs have quite an amazing legacy. They walked on Earth between 245 and 66 million years ago, yet we still talk about them today! They’re the subjects of countless films, TV shows, books, video games and amusement parks. And despite how lucky we are that we never lived in a time where we had to encounter dinos in real life, many of us love to commemorate these creatures with adorable tattoos!

Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the most impressive, creative and cute dinosaur tattoos and gathered them down below. Keep reading to find conversations with tattoo artist and owner of Tricera-Tats, Briony, and tattoo artist Kara Dee Harrison, founder and lead illustrator of The Dinoverse. And be sure to upvote the pics that inspire you to get a permanent T. rex buddy!

#1

A Blind Cat Walking His Guiding Velociraptor

A Blind Cat Walking His Guiding Velociraptor

svenrayen Report

#2

Very Colorful Dinosaur

Very Colorful Dinosaur

witaminat Report

#3

Walking The T-Rex

Walking The T-Rex

svenrayen Report

Dinosaurs are fascinating creatures. They occupied Earth so long before we did that it can be hard to imagine that they were ever living, breathing and roaming the planet. About 700 different species of dinos have been discovered and named, but there were even more that scientists haven’t even discovered yet. These guys have been long gone from our planet for millions of years, yet we still have so much to learn about them!

As far as why we love dinosaurs so much, Brian Switek at The Guardian notes that they “embody the drastic changes that life on Earth has undergone, and give us access to some of the most powerful truths our species has come to understand – that our planet has an incredibly deep history, that life has changed constantly through time, and that extinction is the fate of all.” They’re incredible reminders that we have shared this planet with an amazing variety of species.   
#4

Dinosaur Bubble Bath

Dinosaur Bubble Bath

suflanda Report

#5

Raptor. Really Amazing Work

Raptor. Really Amazing Work

ogitattooer , bk_tattooer Report

#6

White Stegosaurus Fossil

White Stegosaurus Fossil

notemytattoo Report

To gain more insight on dinosaur tattoos and why they’ve become so popular, we reached out to tattoo artist and owner of Tricera-Tats, Briony (or queer.dinosaur.tattoo on Instagram).

Briony was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, and explained that she came up with the name for her shop by chance, before she had even started tattooing. “Dinosaurs, puns and tattooing are all passions of mine, and it just fit so well,” she shared.
#7

Dinosaur Sleeve

Dinosaur Sleeve

thomasbatestattoo Report

#8

Dinos All Day Every Day

Dinos All Day Every Day

svenrayen Report

#9

Does Everyone Like Geometric Art? T-Rex Skull

Does Everyone Like Geometric Art? T-Rex Skull

bk_tattooer Report

We were also curious how often Briony actually ends up tattooing dinos on others. “I do dinosaur themed tattoos about once a week, mainly skulls as they are a particular favorite of mine.”

And, of course, she has some dinos of her own. “I myself actually have an entire leg of dinosaur tattoos,” she added. “My favorite being a plesiosaur done by @trash_haus.”

#10

My Favorite

My Favorite

drag_ink Report

#11

Ok Google

Ok Google

acapulcotattoo Report

#12

I Bet This Tea Comes With A Very Special Flavor

I Bet This Tea Comes With A Very Special Flavor

kleinhutt Report

Of the tattoos she’s done for others, Briony says it’s very hard to choose a favorite. “I think it would have to be a tie between a T. rex skull on a friend's stomach and a stegosaurus in roller skates.”

And if you’re considering getting a dino tat of your own, Briony recommends ensuring that you find a tattoo artist that loves dinosaurs as much as you do, “and your piece will be wonderful.” As for her favorite dino, she added that she’s partial to the spinosaurus.

If you’re interested in seeing more dino tat inspo or would like to book an appointment with Briony, be sure to check out her Instagram!
#13

T-Rex Skeleton

T-Rex Skeleton

ferrantorretatts Report

#14

Velociraptor

Velociraptor

tattooeunb Report

#15

Yehaaaw

Yehaaaw

mimosas.malerei Report

We were also lucky enough to get in touch with dino enthusiast Kara Dee Harrison, who is the founder and lead illustrator of The Dinoverse, as well as a full-time tattoo artist who specializes in dinosaur tats.

“I've been a dinosaur fan since I was a little kid, but let me tell you, trying to find dinosaur stuff for little girls was no small task (shoutout to mum for buying me that boys’ Jurassic Park sweatshirt set when I was 8),” Kara told Bored Panda. “As an adult, I still found it hard to find fun dinosaur things that were not catered to children, and particularly boys.”

“My goal in starting the Dinoverse was to fill the world with more dinosaur art, clothing, and housewares that are for every age and gender,” she continued. “Dinosaurs are for everyone!”
#16

Basquiat Dino

Basquiat Dino

newtattoo_zu Report

#17

Siblings' Tattoos

Siblings' Tattoos

vi_inked Report

#18

Uncle Brachiosaurus With His Nephew

Uncle Brachiosaurus With His Nephew

svenrayen Report

Kara also shared that she has 3 dinosaur tattoos of her own: “a colorful stygimoloch with a party hat that I tattooed on myself, as well as a stegosaurus skeleton, and a wildly colorful carnotaurus with carnivorous plants and candy.” 

“As a tattoo artist, dinosaurs are my specialty,” she noted. “My style is illustrative and colorful, and often includes glitter and rainbows. I'm based on the West Coast of Canada. I've done so many dinosaur tattoos, and they're always so much fun.”

The artist also shouted out some of her other favorite dinosaur tattoo specialists: Dean Kalcoff, Matt Driscoll, and Magdalena Olszewska.
#19

My Cartoon Dinosaurs' Tattoo

My Cartoon Dinosaurs' Tattoo

DanDannyDanDan Report

#20

Tattoo Museum

Tattoo Museum

bombayfoor Report

#21

Watercolor Dinosaur Tattoo

Watercolor Dinosaur Tattoo

juan_blat_tatuajes Report

And if any readers out there are considering getting a dino tat of their own, Kara says to go for it. “I have lots of tips on finding the right artist in any situation,” she shared. “Tattooing is a team sport, and you need a great partner to help create a great piece of art, as well as an enjoyable experience. Carefully review their portfolio or their IG page, and choose someone whose art you genuinely like and whose personality and values align with yours.” 

Kara also has tips for prepping for a tattoo on her site right here. And if you’d like to check out Kara’s art or book an appointment with her, be sure to visit her website Crashing Cadence

#22

Gorgeous Work

Gorgeous Work

newtattoo_akiwong Report

#23

This T-Rex Done By Me

This T-Rex Done By Me

ashtray_arts_tattoos Report

#24

Aliens vs. Dinosaurs

Aliens vs. Dinosaurs

bramasta_adinata Report

Are these photos inspiring you to get a permanent dino buddy plastered on your skin, pandas? Whether you’re interested in an adorable smiley dino, an accurate representation or an artistic rendering, you can’t go wrong with dinosaur tats! Keep upvoting the pics you find particularly awesome, and if you’re interested in seeing even more creative tattoos that have been shared on Bored Panda, we recommend checking out this list next!
#25

Super Fun, Sketchy Style Dino For Leah From This Past Weekend

Super Fun, Sketchy Style Dino For Leah From This Past Weekend

melissadowart Report

#26

Walking A T-Rex

Walking A T-Rex

ilwolhongdam Report

#27

I’m Doing A Sleeve On My Client, Each Piece Represents An Animal Chosen By His Wife And Kids. His Son Picked The Raptor Blue

I'm Doing A Sleeve On My Client, Each Piece Represents An Animal Chosen By His Wife And Kids. His Son Picked The Raptor Blue

paulmarinotattoo Report

#28

Love The Dinosaurs So Much

Love The Dinosaurs So Much

svenrayen Report

#29

First Tattoo

First Tattoo

ninjabunneh Report

#30

Dinosaur And A Warrior

Dinosaur And A Warrior

waldorflehrer Report

#31

Dino With Underwater Scene

Dino With Underwater Scene

weijia_art Report

#32

Maybe The T-Rex Has Short Hands, But They Are Long Enough To Play The Maracas

Maybe The T-Rex Has Short Hands, But They Are Long Enough To Play The Maracas

tygrystattoo Report

#33

More Dinosaurs Please

More Dinosaurs Please

joshhurrelltattoos Report

#34

Extinction

Extinction

felipecesar.me Report

#35

Finally A Dinosaur That Can Grab Something

Finally A Dinosaur That Can Grab Something

serranosjuan Report

#36

Roller Derby Triceratops For Christie

Roller Derby Triceratops For Christie

sarahlouisealexanders Report

#37

Sketchy Style Sinosauropteryx Dinosaur From My Pre-Dreams Today For Meghan

Sketchy Style Sinosauropteryx Dinosaur From My Pre-Dreams Today For Meghan

melissadowart Report

#38

Just A Man And His Dino

Just A Man And His Dino

HeliosBlack Report

#39

Dino Skulls By Shawn Hebrank At Bloodroot Tattoo

Dino Skulls By Shawn Hebrank At Bloodroot Tattoo

Unlucky13 Report

#40

Jungle Dinosaur

Jungle Dinosaur

annatatts_ Report

#41

Punk Raptor

Punk Raptor

konstantin.tattoos Report

#42

Dinosaur Sleeve

Dinosaur Sleeve

jodiemaetattoos Report

#43

T-Rex

T-Rex

handshakesnaketattoos Report

#44

Origami T-Rex

Origami T-Rex

alchemistsvalley Report

#45

Dinosaur Skeleton Tattoo

Dinosaur Skeleton Tattoo

eddie_dit Report

#46

Geometric Dinosaur

Geometric Dinosaur

svenrayen Report

#47

A Trio Of Dinos

A Trio Of Dinos

redtillytattoo Report

#48

Happy Dinosaur By Me. Yeah I Know It's Misspelled, But Dinos Don't Have To Speak English Good

Happy Dinosaur By Me. Yeah I Know It's Misspelled, But Dinos Don't Have To Speak English Good

waldorflehrer Report

#49

My 30th Birthday Present To Myself

My 30th Birthday Present To Myself

hippopotanonamous Report

#50

I Saw Some Other Tattoos Being Shared So I Figured I Would Do The Same

I Saw Some Other Tattoos Being Shared So I Figured I Would Do The Same

jvo55 Report

#51

Dilophosaurus Skull I Designed And Tattooed

Dilophosaurus Skull I Designed And Tattooed

TomChiliPepper Report

#52

Dinosaur Tattoo For Gamers

Dinosaur Tattoo For Gamers

pink.madzilla Report

#53

Popcorn Is The Best Thing Ever. Even The Dinosaurs Know It

Popcorn Is The Best Thing Ever. Even The Dinosaurs Know It

pink.madzilla Report

#54

Dinosoul

Dinosoul

serenacaponera Report

#55

We Named Him Chomper From The Land Before Time. Thanks For The Time And Trust On This T-Rex Skull Around The Knee

We Named Him Chomper From The Land Before Time. Thanks For The Time And Trust On This T-Rex Skull Around The Knee

yobeazytattoos Report

#56

A Brachiosaurus For Dino. There Is A Cute Story Behind His Name. When He Was Born, His Mother Asked His 6-Year-Old Sister What Should They Name Her Brother. She Said We Should Call Him Dino

A Brachiosaurus For Dino. There Is A Cute Story Behind His Name. When He Was Born, His Mother Asked His 6-Year-Old Sister What Should They Name Her Brother. She Said We Should Call Him Dino

tingting_tattoo Report

#57

Ancient Skulls

Ancient Skulls

peenutkewlee Report

#58

My First Dinosaur

My First Dinosaur

yarik.tattoo Report

#59

We All Live In A Submarine

We All Live In A Submarine

mahell_tattooer Report

#60

Furry Little Dinosaur

Furry Little Dinosaur

newtattoo_studio Report

#61

Party All The Time

Party All The Time

nancydestroyer Report

#62

Custom Parasaurolophus Skull For Louise. I Did A Triceratops Skull On Their Other Thigh Back In March, And I Had A Great Time Creating Another Dino Skull To Mirror That One

Custom Parasaurolophus Skull For Louise. I Did A Triceratops Skull On Their Other Thigh Back In March, And I Had A Great Time Creating Another Dino Skull To Mirror That One

lizzydaltontattoo Report

#63

Pair Of Sketchy Style Dinos For Tyler (First Tattoo) And Lauryn Yesterday (Surrounding Tattoos Not By Me)

Pair Of Sketchy Style Dinos For Tyler (First Tattoo) And Lauryn Yesterday (Surrounding Tattoos Not By Me)

melissadowart Report

#64

Dinos Love Donuts

Dinos Love Donuts

derykwebb Report

#65

Velociraptor And Flowers

Velociraptor And Flowers

lindsrod Report

#66

Hand-Poked Dinosaur

Hand-Poked Dinosaur

zzizziboy Report

#67

What's Your Favorite Dinosaur?

What's Your Favorite Dinosaur?

tiny.tatts Report

#68

This Guy Is My Neighbor

This Guy Is My Neighbor

dinonemec Report

#69

Vinosaurus Rex

Vinosaurus Rex

kibas_barcelona Report

#70

Velociraptor

Velociraptor

demiurgtattoo Report

#71

Ceratops Family

Ceratops Family

svenrayen Report

#72

Healed Velociraptor Duo

Healed Velociraptor Duo

svenrayen Report

#73

T-Rex Skull

T-Rex Skull

bk_tattooer Report

#74

Super Cute Dino

Super Cute Dino

kulture-shock-tattoo Report

#75

Color Realism Velociraptor. Work In Progress

Color Realism Velociraptor. Work In Progress

UnstoppableAlex Report

#76

Got A Cute Derpy Dino Done

Got A Cute Derpy Dino Done

Jessicares718 Report

#77

I Have Been Obsessed With Dinosaurs Since I Was Small. Today, I Finally Got My First And Certainly Not The Last Dinosaur Tattoo

I Have Been Obsessed With Dinosaurs Since I Was Small. Today, I Finally Got My First And Certainly Not The Last Dinosaur Tattoo

skorletun Report

#78

Super Mario Dinosaur

Super Mario Dinosaur

waldorflehrer Report

#79

I Had A Lot Of Fun Working On This One. Green Flowers All The Way

I Had A Lot Of Fun Working On This One. Green Flowers All The Way

deankalcoff Report

#80

Tyrannosaurus Rex Tattoo

Tyrannosaurus Rex Tattoo

deankalcoff Report

