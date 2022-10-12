Crocodiles might be dangerous predators, but they are also very interesting and unique animals. It seems like we know all there is to know about them, but is that really so? For example, you surely have heard that if you ever cross paths with a crocodile or an alligator you should run away in zig-zags. Well, wrong. Outrunning an adult crocodile is a difficult task, so don’t lose your breath on changing direction, rather put as many miles between you and the animal as possible. Better still, avoid crocodile habitats altogether, especially if not supervised by a ranger or other professionals. And where do crocodiles live? Naturally, near water bodies.

Of course, the main question when it comes to crocodiles is what is the difference between an alligator and a crocodile? Okay, that one’s easy. One will see you later and the other one after a while. And though these two are not different types of the same animal, there are 18 types of crocodiles that scientists currently recognize, with the saltwater crocodile being the largest and most aggressive of all.

Crocodiles don’t make good pets. Ever. No exceptions. Crocodiles don’t have emotions and affections; they have instincts. And if the instinct is to fill the belly, it will fill the belly — with you, its owner, if you happen to be the closest food option. I mean, have you seen a crocodile eating?

However, if you are interested in crocodiles and keep asking yourself questions like “Do crocodiles age?” and “Which crocodile set a size record?”, we have collected facts about crocodiles for you to read and learn new things about these fascinating, albeit dangerous creatures.