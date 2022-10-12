Crocodiles might be dangerous predators, but they are also very interesting and unique animals. It seems like we know all there is to know about them, but is that really so? For example, you surely have heard that if you ever cross paths with a crocodile or an alligator you should run away in zig-zags. Well, wrong. Outrunning an adult crocodile is a difficult task, so don’t lose your breath on changing direction, rather put as many miles between you and the animal as possible. Better still, avoid crocodile habitats altogether, especially if not supervised by a ranger or other professionals. And where do crocodiles live? Naturally, near water bodies.

Of course, the main question when it comes to crocodiles is what is the difference between an alligator and a crocodile? Okay, that one’s easy. One will see you later and the other one after a while. And though these two are not different types of the same animal, there are 18 types of crocodiles that scientists currently recognize, with the saltwater crocodile being the largest and most aggressive of all. 

Crocodiles don’t make good pets. Ever. No exceptions. Crocodiles don’t have emotions and affections; they have instincts. And if the instinct is to fill the belly, it will fill the belly — with you, its owner, if you happen to be the closest food option. I mean, have you seen a crocodile eating?

However, if you are interested in crocodiles and keep asking yourself questions like “Do crocodiles age?” and “Which crocodile set a size record?”, we have collected facts about crocodiles for you to read and learn new things about these fascinating, albeit dangerous creatures. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

When a female crocodile lays eggs, the temperature of the nest where the eggs are laid actually determines the sex of the baby. If the temperature is less than 32 degrees Celsius, the baby crocodiles will be female and if it’s above that temperature, they will be male.

louisianaswamp.com Report

10points
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
1 hour ago

I remember when rock was young - me and Suzie had so much fun - holding hands and skimming stones - had an old gold Chevy and a place of my own - but the biggest kick I ever got was doing a thing called the Crocodile Rock.....

1
1point
reply
#2

The expression to cry ‘crocodile tears’ (to display insincere or a false display of emotion), derives from crocodiles shedding tears, while they eat their prey.

sciencedaily.com Report

9points
POST
The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
23 minutes ago

I also cry over my food. Those are tears of joy.

0
0points
reply
#3

Worldwide, crocodiles are estimated to kill about 1,000 humans per year.

discoverwildlife.com Report

9points
POST
#4

Crocodiles like having fun - playing with random objects (floating debris, noisy ceramics), surfing ocean waves or sliding down slopes.

sciencedaily.com Report

9points
POST
#5

Crocodiles have a second tooth sitting in reserve underneath the external tooth, which can replace the lost tooth.

nt.gov.au Report

9points
POST
#6

The diet amongst crocodiles differs greatly depending on whether they are confined or not.

ng.opera.news Report

8points
POST
#7

Crocodiles are the biggest reptiles on Earth.

oceana.org Report

8points
POST
#8

Crocodiles have the most sophisticated heart in the animal kingdom, and actively change the destination of blood that flows through it depending on requirements.

bbc.co.uk Report

8points
POST
#9

Crocodiles have very keen hearing. It is so good, in fact, that they can hear their babies calling from inside their eggs.

uu.se Report

8points
POST
#10

Crocodiles can go through 4,000 teeth over a lifetime.

zslpublications.onlinelibrary.wiley.com Report

7points
POST
#11

The longest crocodile captured alive measured 6.17 m (20.2 ft) and weighed at 1,075 kg (2,370 lb) in Agusan del Sur Province, Philippines.

nationalgeographic.com Report

7points
POST
#12

Crocs can hold their breath underwater for more than an hour.

newscientist.com Report

7points
POST
#13

Crocodiles swallow small stones to improve digestion. These stones help grind up the food in their stomachs.

nt.gov.au Report

7points
POST
#14

Crocodiles have been known to occasionally cannibalize smaller crocodiles.

bbc.com Report

7points
POST
#15

Crocodiles can sleep with one eye wide open.

journals.biologists.com Report

7points
POST
#16

Crocodiles are quite a versatile reptile which means they can live in a variety of environments. Some of these may include lakes, rivers, freshwater bodies, salt water and brackish water (a combination of salt and freshwater).

animals.mom.com Report

7points
POST
#17

Crocodile lifespans among species range from 25 to 70 years. Crocodiles in captivity have been known to reach 100 years old.

a-z-animals.com Report

7points
POST
#18

Crocodiles can be found in all inhabited continents with the exception of Europe and Antarctica.

education.nationalgeographic.org Report

7points
POST
#19

Crocodiles can keep their jaw open underwater.

crocodile-attack.info Report

7points
POST
#20

Crocodiles ancestors (prehistoric crocodiles) were much bigger.

tandfonline.com Report

7points
POST
#21

Crocodiles have a good night vision.

thereptileguide.com Report

7points
POST
#22

Crocodiles can find their home from long distances.

newscientist.com Report

7points
POST
#23

Crocs aren’t as agile as monkeys, yet they can climb trees regularly.

pbs.org Report

7points
POST
#24

Crocodile eyes are protected with a third eyelid, while the eyeballs themselves can be drawn into the eye sockets during an attack.

phaidon.com Report

7points
POST
#25

Saltwater crocodiles can shrug excessive salt off.

journals.biologists.com Report

7points
POST
#26

Alligators kill around one person in the United States every year, while crocodiles kill around 1,000 people in Africa alone every year.

crocdoc.ifas.ufl.edu Report

7points
POST
#27

Black sports around alligator's mouth are sense organs that the it uses to detect changes in water pressure caused by the movement of potential prey.

discoverwildlife.com Report

7points
POST
#28

Crocodiles kill and eat their prey by drowning them.

answers-all.com Report

7points
POST
#29

Crocodile eyes are located very closely together and they are oriented forward. This enables them to judge distance very accurately so they can determine the exact location of their prey prior to attack.

nt.gov.au Report

7points
POST
#30

The crocodilian’s tongue is attached to the bottom of its mouth, so it never moves.

animalhype.com Report

7points
POST
#31

Crocodiles are carnivores, which generally means they eat only meat. However, a recent study proved they also enjoy an occasional taste of fruit.

sciencedaily.com Report

6points
POST
#32

Crocodiles don’t sweat. To keep cool, they open their mouths which is known as “mouth gaping,” very similar to panting.

nationalzoo.si.edu Report

6points
POST
#33

Crocodiles have acute senses, an evolutionary advantage that makes them highly successful predators.

pbs.org Report

5points
POST
#34

Crocodiles are ambush and opportunistic predators, capable of preying upon large mammals, such as smaller elephants, hippos, sharks or big cats.

padenga.com Report

5points
POST
#35

Crocodiles perform a ‘death roll’ to overcome prey, clamping on using their jaws, and spinning around powerfully.

beprepared.com Report

5points
POST
#36

Crocodiles vocalize to communicate. The young of some species squeak and grunt, while adult crocs can growl, hiss or roar at each other.

britannica.com Report

5points
POST
#37

Larger crocodiles can go for over a year without eating a meal.

pbs.org Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

Crocodiles are closely related to dinosaurs and birds.

news.ucsc.edu Report

5points
POST
#39

Crocodiles carry their hatchlings in their mouth.

dkfindout.com Report

5points
POST
#40

Most of the young crocodiles are eaten in their first year of life – by other predators like lizards, other crocodiles, hyenas, and even fish.

animals.mom.com Report

5points
POST
#41

Crocodiles coexisted with dinosaurs.

bbcearth.com Report

5points
POST
#42

These giant geniuses can use tools to fool prey, such as holding twigs with their snout to attract nest-building birds.

sciencedaily.com Report

5points
POST
#43

The oldest crocodile was a freshwater crocodile named Mr. Freshie, who lived to be 140 years old.

oldest.org Report

5points
POST
#44

Crocodile's heart has four chambers.

elifesciences.org Report

5points
POST
#45

The average crocodile's egg is about the size of a goose egg.

nt.gov.au Report

5points
POST
#46

The ancient Egyptians and some tribes in New Guinea are just two of the cultures that honored the crocodile.

nhmu.utah.edu Report

5points
POST
Lee Macro
Lee Macro
Community Member
1 minute ago

Sobek is the Ancient Egyptian Crocodile God of the Nile. It was believed that the Nile River was created from his sweat.

0
0points
reply
#47

Crocodiles mate during monsoon season.

abc.net.au Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

An easy way to tell the difference between a crocodile and an alligator, is when a crocodile closes it’s mouth, all teeth are visible – as the upper and lower jaw are the same width.

livescience.com Report

4points
POST
#49

The key difference to an alligator is snout shape. Alligators have wider, U-shaped snouts, while crocodiles are more pointed and V-shaped.

livescience.com Report

4points
POST
#50

Crocodiles are extremely fast in the water, swimming up to speeds of 35 kilometers per hour (22 mph).

journals.biologists.com Report

4points
POST
#51

Crocodiles have the most acidic stomach of any vertebrate.

animals.mom.com Report

4points
POST
#52

There are 24 recognised species of extant crocodilians, divided into three Families.

iucncsg.org Report

4points
POST
#53

Ancient crocodile species likely preyed on human ancestors.

laboratoryequipment.com Report

4points
POST
#54

Crocodiles eat without chewing. Their jaw operates in such a way that it cannot move sideways, therefore they can’t grind down on food in a traditional chewing motion.

pbs.org Report

4points
POST
#55

There is a crocodile species called “Dwarf Crocodile” - world’s smallest crocodiles.

crocodilesoftheworld.co.uk Report

4points
POST
#56

Saltwater crocodiles have the strongest bite - slammed their jaws shut with 3,700 pounds per square inch.

nationalgeographic.com Report

4points
POST
#57

Crocodiles wake up from hibernation when the weather starts to warm up and live their lives until it gets cold again.

wildlifeboss.com Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

It’s illegal to hunt crocodiles for their skin.

fws.gov Report

4points
POST
#59

Crocodiles are aggressive by nature and are even more aggressive during mating season.

oryxthejournal.org Report

4points
POST
#60

A crocodile can float with only eyes and nostrils exposed.

nt.gov.au Report

4points
POST
#61

Crocodiles have relatively weak jaw opening muscles, which can be held shut with just a rubber band, or your bare hands.

heraldnet.com Report

3points
POST
#62

It’s a common myth that crocodiles can run fast on land. They can ‘belly run’ up to 17 kilometers per hour (11 mph) for short distances.

storyteller.travel Report

3points
POST
#63

Like most reptiles, crocodiles are cold-blooded animals and prefer to take up residence in tropical areas close to wetlands. They cannot generate heat on their own, therefore they go into a period of long sleep until the weather heats up again.

animalqueries.com Report

3points
POST
#64

Crocodile feet are webbed.

britannica.com Report

3points
POST
#65

Every species has a unique combination of snout proportion, bony dorsal structures, and scale arrangement.

britannica.com Report

3points
POST
#66

Crocodiles are mostly nocturnal animals.

britannica.com Report

3points
POST
#67

Male crocodiles may use their tails to gain attention and during attacks, they can flick their tail to knock out their targets.

sciencing.com Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Crocodile's brain is capable of learning more than any other reptile in the animal kingdom.

madisonherps.org Report

3points
POST
#69

Despite their thick skins, crocodiles are surprisingly touchy.

news.vanderbilt.edu Report

3points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!