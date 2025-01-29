ADVERTISEMENT

I won’t lie; as a writer, when I first heard about something like ChatGPT, I truly wondered whether my job was threatened. Since I saw it as a job-stealer, I didn’t even register how far technology has reached and what a revolutionary tool it was, or so I thought. 

While ChatGPT—and many others like Perplexity or Gemini, to say a few—enjoyed their glory days for a while, Deepseek has now jumped into the picture and taken the world by storm. Netizens absolutely love it, but how do they show their love? By trolling the other AI companies, of course! We have compiled some of the best memes for your amusement, all you have to do is scroll down and check them out!

More info: Reddit

Image credits: Solen Feyissa / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

DeepSeek is the new player in the AI world that has put all the others to shame, and folks are loving it

The reason that folks are over the moon about DeepSeek is because it is a free, AI-chatbot that a Chinese company developed in just $6 million. This is literally pennies compared to other companies' development costs who are on track to invest a total of roughly $1 trillion in AI over the coming years.

Although many people have complained about its censorship, the fact remains that it has shaken other AI models and even caused a stir in Silicon Valley.

People couldn't help but marvel at the stunt pulled by DeepSeek, and memes about its success started flooding the internet

#1

A tweet humorously reacts to DeepSeek's impact on AI chatbots, stating disbelief about ChatGPT losing its job to AI.

mulligan_sullivan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
    #2

    Godzilla and Kong labeled as "Open AI chatgpt" and "Google Gemini," interrupted by "Chinese Deep Seek" meme.

    nishantpatil108 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    A man looks frustrated, with captions referencing DeepSeek and Silicon Valley in a sci-fi setting.

    MahmoudAO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    With numerous companies introducing their own chatbots, the popularity of generative AI has surged astonishingly. To make you understand how much it's actually worth, let us drop a staggering statistic over here. As per Statista, the market size in the Generative AI market is projected to reach $62.72 billion in 2025!

    Yup, you read that right. Now that the value of it has finally sunken in, let's look at how it has impacted the world and why folks are going gaga over the DeepSeek domination.
    #4

    "DeepSeek and OpenAI face off in a humorous shooting competition, symbolizing AI chatbot rivalry."

    EstablishmentFun3205 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Man in sunglasses enjoying coffee at an outdoor cafe, humorously reacting to DeepSeek's move on AI chatbots.

    MichaelAArouet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Tweet praising DeepSeek for organizing finances and passwords easily.

    growing_daniel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kokopelli-wine avatar
    Russ Kincade
    Russ Kincade
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    LOL. This is the funniest thing I've seen today. Everyone flocking to Deepseek will soon find they are in Deep$hit.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply

    At this point, everyone is familiar with generative AI, and it has been observed that 45% of the US population surveyed is using generative AI. Considering its popularity, there's no wonder that tech companies are hard at work trying to compete with each other and develop the best one for people.

    Well, if there are so many competitors out there, what makes DeepSeek different and why is everyone talking about it? First and foremost, DeepSeek's biggest advantage is that its chatbot is free to use without any limitations. To top it off, it's comparable with competitors considering facts like writing assistance, coding, brainstorming ideas, learning, and research.
    #7

    Man in a lab with DeepSeek logo overlaid, referencing AI chatbot chaos humorously.

    BillRevolutionary990 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    "DeepSeek AI subs meme with logos in a pool and underwater skeleton scene showing chaos in AI chatbots."

    EstablishmentFun3205 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Homer Simpson in a bar surrounded by people with "DeepSeek" logos on their faces, highlighting AI chatbot chaos.

    victors1681 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    DeepSeek AI, an application and its supporting models, was created by a Chinese AI, established by Liang Wenfeng in December 2023. To train their AI, DeepSeek used a large number of Nvidia's H800 GPUs. These chips are a bit slower than the top-of-the-line H100 GPUs, but they were specifically designed for the Chinese market before the US government restricted the sale of the most advanced chips to China.

    This makes sense because the H800 chips were probably much cheaper than the newer, more powerful models like the H100 and H200. DeepSeek's success shows that you don't always need the biggest budget or the most expensive computer chips to make significant progress in AI. This has made some people question whether those super-powerful chips are really as important as we thought they were.
    #10

    DeepSeek meme with puppet character looking sideways, highlighting AI chatbot competition on budget.

    EstablishmentFun3205 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Three-headed dragon meme with DeepSeek logo on center head, surrounded by AI chatbot logos.

    Brilliant-Day2748 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Two men laughing with text about uploading data to DeepSeek for Excel help; humor on AI chatbot chaos.

    Dramatic_Tip3147 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    The same day DeepSeek's AI assistant became the most-downloaded free app on Apple's App Store in the US, it was hit with "large-scale malicious attacks" causing the company to temporarily limit registrations. The waves that this platform created had far-reaching effects.

    It was reported that after news of DeepSeek’s achievements spread, U.S. markets sank yesterday, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq. By the end of the day, the Nasdaq had lost $1 trillion! The majority of that loss came from a sell-off of Nvidia shares.

    As per CNBC, Nvidia’s stock plummeted nearly 17% yesterday, which wiped almost $600 billion from its market cap. Other AI-adjacent stocks like chipmaker Broadcom Inc. fell over 17%, and OpenAI’s largest investor, Microsoft Corporation, fell over 2%. These and falls in other AI-related tech stocks helped account for that $1 trillion loss.
    #13

    "DeepSeek humor meme with text comparing ChatGPT price and reactions, featuring three restaurant scenes."

    gennyrick01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    A meme showing DeepSeek's power move against AI chatbots, disrupting plans for OpenAI's generational wealth.

    namixdeus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    DeepSeek depicted overpowering AI chatbots in a chaotic meme scenario, featuring logos of tech giants.

    bi4key Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    Turns out that it wasn’t just Nvidia that was hit by the so-called “DeepSeek selloff,” with shares of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta, and Tesla all sliding as a result. However, despite the shock waves that it sent through Silicon Valley and its instant surge in popularity, folks were left questioning its censorship and privacy issues.

    As per DeepSeek's privacy policy, the company stores data from users—including their date of birth, keystrokes, text or audio inputs, uploaded files, chat history, and other data—on servers located in China. This sparked some concerns about the supposed risks its ties to China posed to national security in the US.
    #16

    Person in blue shirt adjusting dominos labeled with AI chatbot chaos memes.

    alpha_pls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    A puppet in pajamas looking distressed about DeepSeek memes, with text overlay: "Make it stop!"

    Acceptable_Donut7284 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Tweet mentioning DeepSeek impacting Adobe's creative suite with humor, referencing a song title and future date.

    NobleQAli Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    This mindblowing platform has not only stirred the public but also sent previously established giants into a frenzy. Sounds quite enigmatic, doesn't it? Folks couldn't help but roast the other platforms, and looking at the humungous DeepSeek stats, we can understand their sentiment.

    While writing this article, I was literally itching to try it out and see what the hubbub was all about. Have you given it a whirl yet? Also, which one of these memes about it destroying the other platforms did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below!
    #19

    A tweet humorously discusses DeepSeek's impact on AI chatbots.

    aubreystrobel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Meme illustrating DeepSeek's impact on AI chatbots, with iconic distracted boyfriend scenario, DeepSeek logo featured.

    clwntw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    A person in front of a flag with text about AI costs, embodying DeepSeek's power move on AI chatbots through humor.

    MaidenlessRube Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    DeepSeek meme with a smirking child in front of a burning house, highlighting chaos in AI chatbots.

    TheDaemonair Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet meme about DeepSeek's impact on AI chatbots with humor, featuring message limit warning.

    Junior_Command_9377 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Meme comparing OpenAI with high-end chips and DeepSeek on a potato, highlighting AI chatbot power dynamics.

    Madness_69 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Cartoon cat and mouse with text about OpenAI and chatGPT competitor, reflecting chaos in AI chatbots.

    me_localhost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Two people shaking hands, DeepSeek logo replaces OpenAI as a friend in a "friendship ended" meme.

    YoursMemely Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Tweet mocking Silicon Valley's AI chatbot exposure by DeepSeek, highlighting chaos and impact.

    MX010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Tweet about the AI race, DeepSeek highlights dynamics between China in America and China in China.

    bletchley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Two men in a serious discussion, with text about DeepSeek's impact on AI chatbots in Silicon Valley.

    haquire0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Funny meme with a cartoon plane labeled "DeepSeek" flying through "Global Financial Markets" labeled explosion.

    meme_shogun Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Stick figure comic illustrating the chaotic response to DeepSeek's impact on AI chatbots.

    arknightstranslate Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Tweet questioning how DeepSeek achieved success without podcast appearances, highlighting AI chatbot chaos.

    luke_metro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    A group of people in an office celebrate a deal, referencing DeepSeek's AI chatbot advancements.

    ParikPatelCFA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

