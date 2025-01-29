ADVERTISEMENT

I won’t lie; as a writer, when I first heard about something like ChatGPT, I truly wondered whether my job was threatened. Since I saw it as a job-stealer, I didn’t even register how far technology has reached and what a revolutionary tool it was, or so I thought.

While ChatGPT—and many others like Perplexity or Gemini, to say a few—enjoyed their glory days for a while, Deepseek has now jumped into the picture and taken the world by storm. Netizens absolutely love it, but how do they show their love? By trolling the other AI companies, of course! We have compiled some of the best memes for your amusement, all you have to do is scroll down and check them out!

More info: Reddit

Image credits: Solen Feyissa / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

DeepSeek is the new player in the AI world that has put all the others to shame, and folks are loving it

The reason that folks are over the moon about DeepSeek is because it is a free, AI-chatbot that a Chinese company developed in just $6 million. This is literally pennies compared to other companies' development costs who are on track to invest a total of roughly $1 trillion in AI over the coming years.

Although many people have complained about its censorship, the fact remains that it has shaken other AI models and even caused a stir in Silicon Valley.

People couldn't help but marvel at the stunt pulled by DeepSeek, and memes about its success started flooding the internet