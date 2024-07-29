ADVERTISEMENT

2024 is an important year for Siena International Photo Awards (SIPAContest) as they will celebrate their tenth anniversary. But before the big day, or shall we say a month of remarkable exhibitions that will run from September 28 to November 24, SIPA announced their Creative Photo Awards 2024 Nominees. So, while we await the winner announcement ceremony on September 28th, we can all take a look at the beautiful photos submitted this year.

Photographers could apply for seven categories, which included people, animals/pets, architecture, fine art, nature and landscape, open theme, and series. Here, in the list below, we showcased them all, except the series category, so if you’re curious about that one as well, make sure to visit the SIPA website for more.

More info: sienawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

#1

“Dreaming Above The Universe ” By Lurdes Santander

#2

“Darling” By Natalya Nova

#3

“Space Link” By Kirill Uyutnov

#4

“Blue Plate Special” By Tonya Wilhelm

#5

“A Tranquil Moment” By Hikkaduwa Liyanage Prasantha Vinod

#6

“Stolen Spring” By Alenа Grom

#7

“Rhinoceros Unicornis” By Himadri Bhuyan

#8

“Over The Top” By Hardijanto Budiman

#9

“Fitting In” By Agnieszka Ostrowska

#10

“Real And Sham” By Chulin Zhang

#11

“Sculpted” By Marcel Mellema

#12

“Braving The Strings To Destiny” By Cheraine Collette

#13

“Whale Dreams ” By Remuna Beca

#14

“Pigment” By Andrea Zvadova

#15

“King Of Mordor ” By Denisa Zbranková Albaniová

#16

“Crank” By Marcel Van Balken

#17

“Worlds Apart” By Dileep Ss

#18

“Urban Serendipity” By Sohel Ahmed

#19

“Poppyseed Dancer II _08” By Irina Jomir

#20

“Come, Play With Me….” By Eberhard Ehmke

#21

“Neimeyer” By Rafael Garcia Luna

#22

“The Juggler” By Elena Paraskeva

#23

“Stellar Symphony” By Taranjot Singh

#24

“To Just Let Go In Peace” By Mo Sharaf

#25

“Sahara Di Cemento” By Antonio Simone Verde

#26

“Storm On The Elbe” By Anna Wacker

#27

“Waves” By Ursula Reinke

#28

“Legacy For Children Of The Future” By Hardijanto Budiman

#29

“Life In Pink” By Anna König

#30

“Magical Realm” By Pepe Manzanilla

#31

“The City” By Antonio Bernardino Coelho

