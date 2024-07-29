ADVERTISEMENT

2024 is an important year for Siena International Photo Awards (SIPAContest) as they will celebrate their tenth anniversary. But before the big day, or shall we say a month of remarkable exhibitions that will run from September 28 to November 24, SIPA announced their Creative Photo Awards 2024 Nominees. So, while we await the winner announcement ceremony on September 28th, we can all take a look at the beautiful photos submitted this year.

Photographers could apply for seven categories, which included people, animals/pets, architecture, fine art, nature and landscape, open theme, and series. Here, in the list below, we showcased them all, except the series category, so if you’re curious about that one as well, make sure to visit the SIPA website for more.

More info: sienawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com