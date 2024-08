Through photos, we can see these transformations more clearly. So we’ve gathered some of the most fascinating comparison images from around the web to show you just how remarkable they can be. Take a look below—you might find yourself appreciating the world in a whole new way.

Change is happening all around us, whether we notice it or not. Sometimes it’s subtle, like the way a favorite tree in your backyard grows taller each year, and other times it’s as obvious as a skyline that suddenly looks nothing like it did before.

#1 Police Come In All Shapes And Sizes. 6'9" Compared To 5'1" Share icon

#2 People Always Told Me I Looked Like My Father. So When I Found A Photo Of Him At 28 Years Old, I Had To Recreate It When I Turned 28 Share icon

#3 Before And After The Recent Storm In Dubai. I Now Have A Lake View Apartment Share icon

#4 Bird Sitting On Its Own Info Board Share icon

#5 100% All Purpose Flour vs. 100% Whole Wheat Flour (1/2 And 1/2 In The Middle) Same Recipe, Same Process Share icon

#6 Two-Faced Cat Share icon

#7 All Of The Different Colors Of Carrots Share icon

#8 The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans Share icon

#9 A Museum Demonstrating What Happens When You Let Visitors Touch Marble Share icon

#10 Hair Shrinkage Compared To Hair Straightener Share icon

#11 The Size Difference Of My Dogs, Both Girls And Same Breed Share icon

#12 The Evolution Of My Final Take On An Origami Portrait Compared To My First Attempt. Practice Makes Perfect, As We Say Share icon

#13 Human Next To The Femur Of Sauropod Patagotitan Mayorum. It Is One Of The Largest Dinosaurs In The History Of Our Life Share icon

#14 The Difference In Appearance Of This Nuthatch After I Found It vs. After A 2-Hour Nap In A Shoe Box Share icon

#15 A Polar Bear's Paw Print Compared To A Human Hand Share icon

#16 Same Spot, Same Cat, Two Years Difference Share icon

#17 The Size Difference Between Me And My Opposing Goalie The Other Night. I’m 5’3 Without Skates And He’s 6’7 Without Skates Share icon

#18 The Elevator For Art vs. A Normal Elevator Share icon

#19 It's Storming Outside One Of My Windows And Beautiful Outside The Other. The Windows Are Right Next To Each Other Share icon

#20 These Eggs Were Not Dyed. Different Breeds Of Chickens Lay Different Colored Eggs Share icon

#21 Noticed My Pupils Are Two Different Sizes Share icon

#22 I Came Back To This One Waterfall In Yamagata During 3 Different Seasons Share icon

#23 5 Hour Difference In Iowa In April Share icon

#24 Swollen Left Hand After Insect Bite, Compared To Normal Right Hand Share icon

#25 The Sinks At This Family Restaurant In Belgium Are All Different Height Share icon

#26 The Difference In The Fur Of My Almost Identical Cats (Spiky vs. Smooth) Share icon

#27 One Of My Pepper Seedlings Is Albino Share icon

#28 The Size Difference Between My Mom And My Little Brother Share icon

#29 Same View From My Apartment, Taken A Year Apart Share icon

#30 The Grapes I Bought Are The Size Of Baby Potatoes. Apple For Scale Share icon

#31 The Difference In Size Between My Dog’s Legs Share icon

#32 My Ring Finger On My Left Hand Has A Decidedly Different Mood Than The Other Three Share icon

#33 The Kid Has A Different Expression In The Older Pamphlet Share icon

#34 These Chips Have Different Names But Are The Exact Same Share icon

#35 My Dog’s Winter Coat vs. Summer Coat Share icon

#36 The Size Difference Between My Aunt And Her Dog Share icon

#37 Tallest Man Compared To Me (5’2 And Wearing Platforms) Share icon

#38 This Swarovski Crystal Changes Colors Depending On The Type Of Light It's Under Share icon

#39 Mining Truck Compared To A School Bus Share icon

#40 Guess Who Game Comparison. Most Recent Edition And The 1987 Edition Share icon

#41 Evolution Of A Collie Snout Share icon

#42 Old vs. New Chocolate Chips Share icon

#43 The Amount Of Dandelions On My Neighbor's Lawn vs. My Lawn (We Get Equal Sun) Share icon

#44 My Salt Rock Deodorant After Five Years Of Almost Daily Usage vs. A New One Share icon

#45 4 Different Sizes Of UNO. Quarters For Scale Share icon

#46 The Difference Between A Trimmed Palm Tree And A Wild Palm Tree Share icon

#47 Found 8 Different Colors Of Sand Within 10 Feet Of Each Other At The Beach Share icon

#48 Difference In Leg Size After Two Weeks Post-Surgery Share icon

#49 IV Fluid Pump From 1990 vs. 2020 Share icon

#50 LEGO Orchid Compared To Real Orchid Share icon

#51 Just Noticed The Size Difference Between Europe And The Land Of The Free On My Boxers Share icon

#52 Objects In The Mirror Are In A Different Timeframe Than They Seem To Be Share icon

#53 The Evolution Of The Disney Chip Mug (Left - 2017, Right - 2024) Share icon

#54 How Small 1 Gram Of Gold Is (~$75 Melt Value). Coin For Size Comparison Share icon

#55 Wear Pattern On Stairs Going Up vs. Down Share icon

#56 The Stark Difference Between A Kroger And Farmers' Market Strawberry Share icon

#57 Bought Two Identical Packages Of Frozen Kebab And It's Organized In A Different Pattern Share icon

#58 My Dog Laika Has Two Different Eyes And Two Different Ears Share icon

#59 My Wife’s New Backup Drive vs. The One She Bought In 2010 Share icon

#60 Sphynx Paw vs. Regular Tabby Paw Share icon

#61 Hairless Dog Summer vs. Winter "Coat" Share icon

#62 The Sun Turned Banana Black In 2 Hours Where The Light Hit Share icon

#63 The Size Of The USS Midway Compared To A Man In His Kayak Is Astounding Share icon

#64 A Skagit Valley Tulip Dares To Be Different In Mount Vernon, Washington Share icon

#65 Winter On One Side Of The Road And Fall On The Other Share icon

#66 My Girlfriend Met A Person At The Bar With The Same, But Inverse Tattoo Share icon

#67 A 2012 Toyota Hilux vs. A 1988 Toyota Hilux Share icon

#68 The Size Of Antarctica's Ice Sheet Compared To A Cruise Liner Share icon

#69 Regular Wheat Bread vs. Gluten Free Bread Share icon

#70 Coffee Pot Shows Different Levels For Water In vs. Coffee Out Share icon

#71 Prop Money vs. Real Dollar Bill Share icon

#72 My Pyrex Dishes From The Same Set, All The Same Size Made In USA Are Different "Colors" Of Glass Share icon

#73 Identical Product With A Different Nutri-Score Share icon

#74 A Nineteenth-Century Guide To How Much You Can Sue For Losing Different Limbs Share icon

#75 The Color Difference When I Refilled This Grocery Store's Basil With Basil From My Garden Share icon

#76 Difference Between Store-Bought, Home-Grown And Wild Strawberries Share icon

#77 The Bedding Items I Bought From Two Different Companies Both Have Pictures Of The Same Generic Caucasian Family Share icon

#78 These Orange Juices Have Different Levels Of Pulp In Them Share icon

#79 One Pound Of Colby Jack vs. One Pound Of Swiss Share icon

#80 Plant's Very First Leaf Compared To The Latest Share icon

#81 A 1972 Half-Dollar Compared To A 2022 Half-Dollar Share icon

#82 Two Identical Handrails With Completely Different Shadows Share icon

#83 The New Company Rulers vs. The Old Ones Share icon

#84 Breast Milk's Color Difference 3 Days Postpartum vs. 8 Weeks Postpartum Share icon

#85 All The Vinegar Have Different Amount Of Fluids In Them. Not Opened, Any Signs Of Leaking Share icon

#86 My Yogurts From The Same Brand Have Two Different Spellings Of The Brand Name Share icon

#87 25 Years Difference. Both Of These Cost About The Same Price When New Share icon

#88 I Bought Some Goat Butter And It’s Completely White. Normal Dairy Butter For Reference Share icon