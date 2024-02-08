ADVERTISEMENT

While your 2nd grade teacher might have told you to never compare yourself to other kids in your class or to never compare apples to oranges, it’s not to say that comparing is wrong in general. In fact, it’s sometimes necessary or plain interesting. Or both.

We never knew we needed to see these particular comparisons, but we’re better off now that we have contrasted X and Y, or A and B, or [insert one object] and [insert another object].

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

First Day Back At School Took Its Toll On This Little Girl

First Day Back At School Took Its Toll On This Little Girl

mayallrob_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

The Different Reflections From My Glasses

The Different Reflections From My Glasses

EnteEnteLos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Reference Photo vs. Colored Pencil Drawing. My Latest Artwork

Reference Photo vs. Colored Pencil Drawing. My Latest Artwork

BlueBirdieD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST

Oh, yes, we’re gonna dive deep into why we as a species compare ourselves to others. Or compare in general.

Well, you’ll likely be surprised to learn that comparison is a natural activity. Every animal with a functioning prefrontal cortex and a hippo on campus does this to determine the more important things in life, like what to eat and why pizza?
#4

My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes

My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes

spidermom4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Incredible

Incredible

BamaBass Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
37points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Egg From One Of Our Backyard Chickens That Looks Like Someone Gave It A Popcorn Ceiling Texture

This Egg From One Of Our Backyard Chickens That Looks Like Someone Gave It A Popcorn Ceiling Texture

x70x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

And life is full of these small, yet significant (or not) choices, which can have both positive and negative consequences.

On the plus side, comparisons are great because of course these two dresses are the same, yet their pricing is different depending on the store. That in turn allows you to save money.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

What My Cat Looks Like Normally vs. What She Looks Like Wet (Smoke Tortie)

What My Cat Looks Like Normally vs. What She Looks Like Wet (Smoke Tortie)

SheNorth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

The Size Difference Between Brother And Sister Of The Same Litter

The Size Difference Between Brother And Sister Of The Same Litter

Look how big Malik is compared to his sister. I just don’t know if she’s really small or he’s really big, they’re only a couple of months old too. The size difference is crazy!

WorkingFit9261 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
36points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Not Possible To Get A Bigger Boost In Self Confidence

Not Possible To Get A Bigger Boost In Self Confidence

WellnessAlbania Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
35points
Add photo comments
POST

And on the other hand, comparing things might just end up leaving you disappointed that your car or house or Pokemon collection isn’t as good as that of your friend or neighbor.

And it actually hits harder when we’re not comparing things, but rather ourselves to others. That’s called social comparison, and it can go both ways.
#10

My Mom Found A Lemon From Our Tree That's Shaped Like A Carrot. Normal Lemon For Comparison

My Mom Found A Lemon From Our Tree That's Shaped Like A Carrot. Normal Lemon For Comparison

cl0utchaser Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

The Difference In My Hands Before And After A 130-Pound Weight Loss

The Difference In My Hands Before And After A 130-Pound Weight Loss

Long_Procedure3135 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
leeriches18 avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a nasty looking ring, must get caught on everything!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

My Spine Before And After Spinal Fusion

My Spine Before And After Spinal Fusion

MoustacheManLOL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Festinger and his social comparison theory studied human comparisons, noting an upward and downward trajectory.

Upward social comparisons involve comparing yourself to those superior to you. At first, it was believed that it only led to negative self evaluations, but the further the study went, the more nuances it uncovered that actually proved that it could boost self-esteem and motivation.
#13

How My Girlfriend Gets To Sleep vs. How I Get To Sleep With The New Foster Dog

How My Girlfriend Gets To Sleep vs. How I Get To Sleep With The New Foster Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

All Of These Containers Have The Same Volume

All Of These Containers Have The Same Volume

TurtleBarn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

One Year Ago vs. Now

One Year Ago vs. Now

TomPerezzz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST

Downward social comparisons are when folks compare themselves to those they perceive as being lesser than them, leading to a sense of superiority that reinforces self worth.

Studies showed that such comparisons were often employed to reduce the sense of threat from others, but ended up worsening distress and inducing feelings of guilt over the perceived superiority.
#16

I’ve Been Feeding This Cat Named Feral Gerald. Just Discovered He’s Two Different Cats

I’ve Been Feeding This Cat Named Feral Gerald. Just Discovered He’s Two Different Cats

PoetsSquareCats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

The Difference Between My Brother's And My Tans

The Difference Between My Brother's And My Tans

YungTinkerbell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

I’m Holding Him Close To Myself To Show That He Is Indeed Huge

I’m Holding Him Close To Myself To Show That He Is Indeed Huge

YesterdaySeveral9723 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
mzbrock05 avatar
Narelle Hussy
Narelle Hussy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

omg im in love with him 🥰 is he a Maine or a Forrest? he's beautiful

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Well, instead of comparing yourself to others, try these on for size:

First and foremost, identify your triggers and avoid them. If there’s a scenario, place or even an individual that makes you engage in comparisons (like feeling uncomfortable in large spaces due to their size), avoid and don’t engage with them.
#19

Each Bottle Is The Same Whiskey Matured In The Cask For One Year More Than The Last

Each Bottle Is The Same Whiskey Matured In The Cask For One Year More Than The Last

Mystic_L Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Can’t Tell The Difference

Can’t Tell The Difference

ImportantAnimalImages Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

This Keyboard, Hands For Scale

This Keyboard, Hands For Scale

Fatenoir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST

It helps to avoid social media altogether as it’s considered a breeding ground for comparison. Everything there can easily become a measuring context, showing how better off someone is. However, everything has to be taken within context and that particular posts might be showing the positive side of things, without divulging how much had to be done for the post to be what it is.
#22

Did Some Work For A Dentist's Office Yesterday. Very Concerned He Had These In His Office. Full-Sized Pencil For Scale

Did Some Work For A Dentist's Office Yesterday. Very Concerned He Had These In His Office. Full-Sized Pencil For Scale

Ezra611 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

My Teeth, Before And After Braces

My Teeth, Before And After Braces

ItsMehRuby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

The Transitionary Period Of "Shrinkflation" Is Particularly Awkward When Getting Screwed Over Is So Obvious. Same Price Of Course

The Transitionary Period Of "Shrinkflation" Is Particularly Awkward When Getting Screwed Over Is So Obvious. Same Price Of Course

SpeedyNips Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Other tactics include avoiding comparing other people’s “outsides” with your “insides” or even daring to use comparison as a motivator. Focus on your strengths and how these comparisons can make you better as an individual. Use others you deem superior as an inspiration and be open to becoming more like that person so you could be a better person in general.
#25

What My Neighbors See vs. What I See. At Least I Have That One Leaf To Look At

What My Neighbors See vs. What I See. At Least I Have That One Leaf To Look At

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Vasculature In My Hand And Forearm (Left), Compared To My Friend's Hand And Forearm (Right)

Vasculature In My Hand And Forearm (Left), Compared To My Friend's Hand And Forearm (Right)

callmeskips Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Toy Chicks Cost More Than Real Chicks At This Store

Toy Chicks Cost More Than Real Chicks At This Store

Masked246 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST

Note that all of this doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate other people. The fact that we advocate ourselves as people doesn’t have to stop there—we can spread positivity by cheering friends and coworkers on for their milestones. And hey, you can be inspired by that too. Use that as a motivator.
#28

My Socks Turn Half Red Under One Of The Stage Lights

My Socks Turn Half Red Under One Of The Stage Lights

GidgetGecko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Me Looking Like 4 Different People On 4 Valid ID Cards Of Mine

Me Looking Like 4 Different People On 4 Valid ID Cards Of Mine

funnybalu1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

The Health Class In Our High School Has A Moldy Bread Display On The Wall To Show How We Should Wash Our Hands And Phones

The Health Class In Our High School Has A Moldy Bread Display On The Wall To Show How We Should Wash Our Hands And Phones

ChartFrogs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

So, with all of that said, we’d love to hear from you. What are some mind-blowing comparisons that you’ve learned about recently—whether personal or … thing-able… Share your thoughts and stories in the comment section below!

And if this ain’t your cup of tea, then maybe this similar article will be?
#31

My Brother’s Vacation Pic vs. Mine

My Brother’s Vacation Pic vs. Mine

dljennings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
brittania_douglas avatar
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope. You got two hands, you make your own whole heart and love your single self whole heartedly. You are no less a person because you are single.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Polar Bear vs. Black Bear Comparison

Polar Bear vs. Black Bear Comparison

fur_the_north Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

My Company's Holidays 2023 vs. 2024. This Is Crazy

My Company's Holidays 2023 vs. 2024. This Is Crazy

iH8conduit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

The Stark Contrast Between The Themes Is What Makes It All The More Hilarious

The Stark Contrast Between The Themes Is What Makes It All The More Hilarious

BlackMajikMan90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Girlfriend Always Laughs At How I Serve Her Food vs. How I Serve Myself

My Girlfriend Always Laughs At How I Serve Her Food vs. How I Serve Myself

lifesnotperfect Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

The Green Bean Size Difference Between The "No Salt Added" Can And A Regular Can

The Green Bean Size Difference Between The "No Salt Added" Can And A Regular Can

butler7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think it's because of the salt, they were different size from the start? 🤷‍♂️

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

An Unfired 9-Millimeter Bullet Next To The One That Was Inside Me For 4 Years

An Unfired 9-Millimeter Bullet Next To The One That Was Inside Me For 4 Years

Jetman97 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

The Difference Between The Stitches In My Eyes From My First And Second Corneal Transplants

The Difference Between The Stitches In My Eyes From My First And Second Corneal Transplants

MOTPeng44 , MOTPeng44 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

These LEGO Bricks Are The Same Color... Except Under A Blacklight

These LEGO Bricks Are The Same Color... Except Under A Blacklight

kottabaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

The Shadow From The Sign Has A Different Spelling From The Actual Sign

The Shadow From The Sign Has A Different Spelling From The Actual Sign

thehippestmanalive Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

My Ears Before And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)

My Ears Before And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)

kaseeeey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Roommate Bought A Patch That Looks Exactly Like Her Cat

My Roommate Bought A Patch That Looks Exactly Like Her Cat

daxdives Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
leeriches18 avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor thing needs to be put on a diet now it's clearly on it's way to not cleaning itself with ease soon.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

The Difference Between A Phone And A True Camera

The Difference Between A Phone And A True Camera

420underthehood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

They Think We Don't Notice

They Think We Don't Notice

WallStreetSilv Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

This Gear From A WWII Navy Battleship Gearbox Is Enormous. My Hand For Scale

This Gear From A WWII Navy Battleship Gearbox Is Enormous. My Hand For Scale

Bdipentima Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Before And After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up Today

Before And After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up Today

rpgmgta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Before And After From Chemo. I Was Diagnosed In June

Before And After From Chemo. I Was Diagnosed In June

PrincessDab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

The Print On My Daughter’s Crib Sheet Doesn’t Show On Her Monitor

The Print On My Daughter’s Crib Sheet Doesn’t Show On Her Monitor

xAIRGUITARISTx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My Daughter Isn't Walking Yet, So Her Shoes Are Wearing Out Backwards

My Daughter Isn't Walking Yet, So Her Shoes Are Wearing Out Backwards

erock1119 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

A Female vs. Male Roommate's Side Of A Shower

A Female vs. Male Roommate's Side Of A Shower

DaysInGreen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
lizbeth-martin1992 avatar
Edward Finger Hands
Edward Finger Hands
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not a male female thing. This is a disorganized vs organized person thing.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

My Local Hospital Has Examples Of When You May Need Urgent Care vs. An ER

My Local Hospital Has Examples Of When You May Need Urgent Care vs. An ER

Striken15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Same “Blackout” Curtains Bought Two Years Apart. Old Panel On The Right, New Panel On The Left

Same “Blackout” Curtains Bought Two Years Apart. Old Panel On The Right, New Panel On The Left

andiemay1224 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

The Colors Of The Markers I Got Versus How They Actually Show Up (Minus One Broken Marker)

The Colors Of The Markers I Got Versus How They Actually Show Up (Minus One Broken Marker)

stingrayrodriguez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jesus nearly all of these aren’t even on the same scale. 82 is the only one that isn’t a lie

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

One Bench, Two Seasons. February vs. August 2023 In Åndalsnes, Norway

One Bench, Two Seasons. February vs. August 2023 In Åndalsnes, Norway

musicaldec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Corn Came In Both Landscape And Portrait

My Corn Came In Both Landscape And Portrait

turlian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

This 2-Inch Banana, Normal-Sized Banana For Scale

This 2-Inch Banana, Normal-Sized Banana For Scale

Agmm-cr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
gapboi1976s avatar
Cole
Cole
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s a comment here about size doesn’t matter. But I can’t think of it at the moment.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#57

It's Like My Clothes Are Constantly Shrinking

It's Like My Clothes Are Constantly Shrinking

theJeremyVine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

All The Bubbly Branded Seltzer Water Exploded In The Freezing Temperatures, But None Of The La Croix Did

All The Bubbly Branded Seltzer Water Exploded In The Freezing Temperatures, But None Of The La Croix Did

QuackTheMan6696 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Does My Pet Snail Count As A Unit? Human Hands For Size Comparison

Does My Pet Snail Count As A Unit? Human Hands For Size Comparison

bushb4by Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

The Way My Father-In-Law Pulled Painter's Tape (Left) vs. Me (Right)

The Way My Father-In-Law Pulled Painter's Tape (Left) vs. Me (Right)

cindertt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Went To Dig Up A Weed At The Root And It Just Kept Going. Banana And An Average-Height Female For Scale

Went To Dig Up A Weed At The Root And It Just Kept Going. Banana And An Average-Height Female For Scale

013millertime Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

The Amount Of Blue Nerds In My Rainbow Nerds

The Amount Of Blue Nerds In My Rainbow Nerds

AcanthopterygiiFit51 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Fingers Get Very Swollen When I Exercise

My Fingers Get Very Swollen When I Exercise

mariefury Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

$14.50 (13,500 Pesos) Worth Of Groceries In Argentina vs. $71.00 Worth Of Groceries In Ukraine

$14.50 (13,500 Pesos) Worth Of Groceries In Argentina vs. $71.00 Worth Of Groceries In Ukraine

reddit.com , enaskk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
mzbrock05 avatar
Narelle Hussy
Narelle Hussy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

here in Australia we'd easily pay $200 if not more 4 the bottom shop.. sucks 2 be us 😠🇦🇺

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

Central Park In 1931 vs. 2020

Central Park In 1931 vs. 2020

itsMoSmith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh wow! It used to be black and white and now it's got colour!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

NYC Skyline Before And After Canadian Wildfire Smoke (The After Photo Was Taken at 3 PM)

NYC Skyline Before And After Canadian Wildfire Smoke (The After Photo Was Taken at 3 PM)

jhc412 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

One Of The Eggs I Bought This Morning Is Randomly Purple

One Of The Eggs I Bought This Morning Is Randomly Purple

GelatoWing_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Bank Gave Me Three Iterations Of The $100 Bill In A $1,100 Transaction

Bank Gave Me Three Iterations Of The $100 Bill In A $1,100 Transaction

WhitePackaging Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

I Got A Black Coin With My Tips Today

I Got A Black Coin With My Tips Today

Scharfschutze43 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

An Old Bicycle Lane Mark vs. A New One

An Old Bicycle Lane Mark vs. A New One

whateverworks325 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Me Jumping Into Jacob’s Well In 2014 vs. Its Current State

Me Jumping Into Jacob’s Well In 2014 vs. Its Current State

Movingjesus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I'm 27

A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I'm 27

fiori_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

This Really Large Leaf My Friend And I Found On A Walk. Hand For Scale

This Really Large Leaf My Friend And I Found On A Walk. Hand For Scale

optimusjiggs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

The Way My Basmati Rice Stood Straight Up After Being Steamed. The Brown Rice Did Not

The Way My Basmati Rice Stood Straight Up After Being Steamed. The Brown Rice Did Not

meepmeepcuriouscat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Difference Between An iPhone 3GS And iPhone 15 Pro Max

Difference Between An iPhone 3GS And iPhone 15 Pro Max

Drewsilvaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Strange Markings On Our Chicken's Egg This Morning. The Usual Eggs For Comparison

Strange Markings On Our Chicken's Egg This Morning. The Usual Eggs For Comparison

AngryChargingCables Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

The Size Difference Of My Jacket Between Countries

The Size Difference Of My Jacket Between Countries

swarrypop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Elephant Garlic vs. Regular Garlic

Elephant Garlic vs. Regular Garlic

BoycottPapyrusFont Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Dog Groomers Gave Me The Wrong Dog

Dog Groomers Gave Me The Wrong Dog

When I drop her off (have been going to the same place for 5 years), I don’t give specific cuts I let the groomer just make her look good. Today I went to pick her up and a new girl was working. She handed me the dog (same size, coloring just a different face haircut). I put her in my car wrapped the blanket around and noticed she wasn’t my dog. I’m sure it’s happened before at groomers. We found it pretty funny and fault on both sides. I’m sure it’s happened before at groomers.

D0NW0N Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

What A 38-Year Difference Looks Like Between The Dodge 3500

What A 38-Year Difference Looks Like Between The Dodge 3500

GoneWithTheWin122 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

My Grown 2.5-Year-Old Cat Is Still Very Tiny

My Grown 2.5-Year-Old Cat Is Still Very Tiny

Here is my cat Bert next to a variety of items to showcase his tininess. He definitely looks bigger upon standing and can actually stretch himself quite long (and looks like a ferret doing it) but he is still the smallest full-grown cat I’ve ever met and was the runt of his litter by a long shot.

warmcaprisun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

These "Cars" Showcasing The Amount Of Bikes You Can Fit In Two Parking Spots, Whilst Also Protecting The Bikes From The Traffic

These "Cars" Showcasing The Amount Of Bikes You Can Fit In Two Parking Spots, Whilst Also Protecting The Bikes From The Traffic

Pearson112 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Giant Espresso Martini The Restaurant I Work At Just Added To The Menu. Banana For Scale

Giant Espresso Martini The Restaurant I Work At Just Added To The Menu. Banana For Scale

ccrhoadess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

This Monster Facial Hair Compared To A Normal One

This Monster Facial Hair Compared To A Normal One

Redredworm88 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Toddler Toilet At A Rest Stop In Virginia, USA. Banana For Scale

Toddler Toilet At A Rest Stop In Virginia, USA. Banana For Scale

believingisseeing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I still use them if I come across them 😂 I’m a 4 foot 10 adult. But I just love the feeling of pretending to be a giant with some things

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#86

My Friend's Hand's Color

My Friend's Hand's Color

pertnear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Before And After

Before And After

VogueKat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Different ADHD Meds And Their Appearance

Different ADHD Meds And Their Appearance

jamesaurelien Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

My Dog, Compared To The Size Of Sausage Link He Ate Off The Counter

My Dog, Compared To The Size Of Sausage Link He Ate Off The Counter

jfarm47 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

What Kind Of Spider Is That? (Dog For Scale)

What Kind Of Spider Is That? (Dog For Scale)

nouseforaname12461 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank God they aren't in Australia where spiders are that big in comparison to adult humans.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

The Art Prompts My Fiancé And I Tried To Copy vs. What We Actually Produced

The Art Prompts My Fiancé And I Tried To Copy vs. What We Actually Produced

amydonnelly13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

2 Different Labs From 2 Different Clubs. Which One Looks More Legitimate?

2 Different Labs From 2 Different Clubs. Which One Looks More Legitimate?

Left is Sherry, looks like the European type to me. Right is Gerda, looks like the American type. Both have pedigree documents from the clubs. They are both about 48-50 cm tall, 28 kg.

Konstanna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

My Truck Has Never Looked Smaller

My Truck Has Never Looked Smaller

doolf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Each One Of The Chicken Breasts In This Package Is In A Different Color

Each One Of The Chicken Breasts In This Package Is In A Different Color

saysuptoyourmom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Burger King In The 1960s Compared To Today

Burger King In The 1960s Compared To Today

GermanVeteran00 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Before And After Saying "Good Boy"

Before And After Saying "Good Boy"

tronephotoworks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Big Truck! Look At The Size Of This Beast Compared To A Man

Big Truck! Look At The Size Of This Beast Compared To A Man

Mrbass37 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Difference Between A 4-Year-Old Expired And A 2-Year-Old Expired Sweetened Condensed Milk

Difference Between A 4-Year-Old Expired And A 2-Year-Old Expired Sweetened Condensed Milk

koala_wizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!