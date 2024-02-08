98 Interesting And Surprising Comparison Images That Help Make Sense Of The Things Around Us (New Pics)
While your 2nd grade teacher might have told you to never compare yourself to other kids in your class or to never compare apples to oranges, it’s not to say that comparing is wrong in general. In fact, it’s sometimes necessary or plain interesting. Or both.
We never knew we needed to see these particular comparisons, but we’re better off now that we have contrasted X and Y, or A and B, or [insert one object] and [insert another object].
First Day Back At School Took Its Toll On This Little Girl
The Different Reflections From My Glasses
Reference Photo vs. Colored Pencil Drawing. My Latest Artwork
Oh, yes, we’re gonna dive deep into why we as a species compare ourselves to others. Or compare in general.
Well, you’ll likely be surprised to learn that comparison is a natural activity. Every animal with a functioning prefrontal cortex and a hippo on campus does this to determine the more important things in life, like what to eat and why pizza?
My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes
Incredible
This Egg From One Of Our Backyard Chickens That Looks Like Someone Gave It A Popcorn Ceiling Texture
And life is full of these small, yet significant (or not) choices, which can have both positive and negative consequences.
On the plus side, comparisons are great because of course these two dresses are the same, yet their pricing is different depending on the store. That in turn allows you to save money.
What My Cat Looks Like Normally vs. What She Looks Like Wet (Smoke Tortie)
The Size Difference Between Brother And Sister Of The Same Litter
Look how big Malik is compared to his sister. I just don’t know if she’s really small or he’s really big, they’re only a couple of months old too. The size difference is crazy!
Not Possible To Get A Bigger Boost In Self Confidence
And on the other hand, comparing things might just end up leaving you disappointed that your car or house or Pokemon collection isn’t as good as that of your friend or neighbor.
And it actually hits harder when we’re not comparing things, but rather ourselves to others. That’s called social comparison, and it can go both ways.
My Mom Found A Lemon From Our Tree That's Shaped Like A Carrot. Normal Lemon For Comparison
The Difference In My Hands Before And After A 130-Pound Weight Loss
My Spine Before And After Spinal Fusion
Festinger and his social comparison theory studied human comparisons, noting an upward and downward trajectory.
Upward social comparisons involve comparing yourself to those superior to you. At first, it was believed that it only led to negative self evaluations, but the further the study went, the more nuances it uncovered that actually proved that it could boost self-esteem and motivation.
How My Girlfriend Gets To Sleep vs. How I Get To Sleep With The New Foster Dog
All Of These Containers Have The Same Volume
One Year Ago vs. Now
Downward social comparisons are when folks compare themselves to those they perceive as being lesser than them, leading to a sense of superiority that reinforces self worth.
Studies showed that such comparisons were often employed to reduce the sense of threat from others, but ended up worsening distress and inducing feelings of guilt over the perceived superiority.
I’ve Been Feeding This Cat Named Feral Gerald. Just Discovered He’s Two Different Cats
The Difference Between My Brother's And My Tans
I’m Holding Him Close To Myself To Show That He Is Indeed Huge
omg im in love with him 🥰 is he a Maine or a Forrest? he's beautiful
Well, instead of comparing yourself to others, try these on for size:
First and foremost, identify your triggers and avoid them. If there’s a scenario, place or even an individual that makes you engage in comparisons (like feeling uncomfortable in large spaces due to their size), avoid and don’t engage with them.
Each Bottle Is The Same Whiskey Matured In The Cask For One Year More Than The Last
Can’t Tell The Difference
This Keyboard, Hands For Scale
It helps to avoid social media altogether as it’s considered a breeding ground for comparison. Everything there can easily become a measuring context, showing how better off someone is. However, everything has to be taken within context and that particular posts might be showing the positive side of things, without divulging how much had to be done for the post to be what it is.
Did Some Work For A Dentist's Office Yesterday. Very Concerned He Had These In His Office. Full-Sized Pencil For Scale
My Teeth, Before And After Braces
The Transitionary Period Of "Shrinkflation" Is Particularly Awkward When Getting Screwed Over Is So Obvious. Same Price Of Course
Other tactics include avoiding comparing other people’s “outsides” with your “insides” or even daring to use comparison as a motivator. Focus on your strengths and how these comparisons can make you better as an individual. Use others you deem superior as an inspiration and be open to becoming more like that person so you could be a better person in general.
What My Neighbors See vs. What I See. At Least I Have That One Leaf To Look At
Vasculature In My Hand And Forearm (Left), Compared To My Friend's Hand And Forearm (Right)
Toy Chicks Cost More Than Real Chicks At This Store
Note that all of this doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate other people. The fact that we advocate ourselves as people doesn’t have to stop there—we can spread positivity by cheering friends and coworkers on for their milestones. And hey, you can be inspired by that too. Use that as a motivator.
My Socks Turn Half Red Under One Of The Stage Lights
Me Looking Like 4 Different People On 4 Valid ID Cards Of Mine
The Health Class In Our High School Has A Moldy Bread Display On The Wall To Show How We Should Wash Our Hands And Phones
My Brother’s Vacation Pic vs. Mine
Nope. You got two hands, you make your own whole heart and love your single self whole heartedly. You are no less a person because you are single.
Polar Bear vs. Black Bear Comparison
My Company's Holidays 2023 vs. 2024. This Is Crazy
The Stark Contrast Between The Themes Is What Makes It All The More Hilarious
My Girlfriend Always Laughs At How I Serve Her Food vs. How I Serve Myself
The Green Bean Size Difference Between The "No Salt Added" Can And A Regular Can
I don't think it's because of the salt, they were different size from the start? 🤷♂️
An Unfired 9-Millimeter Bullet Next To The One That Was Inside Me For 4 Years
The Difference Between The Stitches In My Eyes From My First And Second Corneal Transplants
These LEGO Bricks Are The Same Color... Except Under A Blacklight
The Shadow From The Sign Has A Different Spelling From The Actual Sign
My Ears Before And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed)
My Roommate Bought A Patch That Looks Exactly Like Her Cat
The Difference Between A Phone And A True Camera
They Think We Don't Notice
This Gear From A WWII Navy Battleship Gearbox Is Enormous. My Hand For Scale
Before And After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up Today
Before And After From Chemo. I Was Diagnosed In June
The Print On My Daughter’s Crib Sheet Doesn’t Show On Her Monitor
My Daughter Isn't Walking Yet, So Her Shoes Are Wearing Out Backwards
A Female vs. Male Roommate's Side Of A Shower
This is not a male female thing. This is a disorganized vs organized person thing.
My Local Hospital Has Examples Of When You May Need Urgent Care vs. An ER
Same “Blackout” Curtains Bought Two Years Apart. Old Panel On The Right, New Panel On The Left
The Colors Of The Markers I Got Versus How They Actually Show Up (Minus One Broken Marker)
Jesus nearly all of these aren’t even on the same scale. 82 is the only one that isn’t a lie
One Bench, Two Seasons. February vs. August 2023 In Åndalsnes, Norway
My Corn Came In Both Landscape And Portrait
This 2-Inch Banana, Normal-Sized Banana For Scale
It's Like My Clothes Are Constantly Shrinking
All The Bubbly Branded Seltzer Water Exploded In The Freezing Temperatures, But None Of The La Croix Did
Does My Pet Snail Count As A Unit? Human Hands For Size Comparison
The Way My Father-In-Law Pulled Painter's Tape (Left) vs. Me (Right)
Went To Dig Up A Weed At The Root And It Just Kept Going. Banana And An Average-Height Female For Scale
The Amount Of Blue Nerds In My Rainbow Nerds
My Fingers Get Very Swollen When I Exercise
$14.50 (13,500 Pesos) Worth Of Groceries In Argentina vs. $71.00 Worth Of Groceries In Ukraine
here in Australia we'd easily pay $200 if not more 4 the bottom shop.. sucks 2 be us 😠🇦🇺
Central Park In 1931 vs. 2020
Oh wow! It used to be black and white and now it's got colour!
NYC Skyline Before And After Canadian Wildfire Smoke (The After Photo Was Taken at 3 PM)
One Of The Eggs I Bought This Morning Is Randomly Purple
Bank Gave Me Three Iterations Of The $100 Bill In A $1,100 Transaction
I Got A Black Coin With My Tips Today
An Old Bicycle Lane Mark vs. A New One
Me Jumping Into Jacob’s Well In 2014 vs. Its Current State
A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I'm 27
This Really Large Leaf My Friend And I Found On A Walk. Hand For Scale
The Way My Basmati Rice Stood Straight Up After Being Steamed. The Brown Rice Did Not
Difference Between An iPhone 3GS And iPhone 15 Pro Max
Strange Markings On Our Chicken's Egg This Morning. The Usual Eggs For Comparison
The Size Difference Of My Jacket Between Countries
Elephant Garlic vs. Regular Garlic
Dog Groomers Gave Me The Wrong Dog
When I drop her off (have been going to the same place for 5 years), I don’t give specific cuts I let the groomer just make her look good. Today I went to pick her up and a new girl was working. She handed me the dog (same size, coloring just a different face haircut). I put her in my car wrapped the blanket around and noticed she wasn’t my dog. I’m sure it’s happened before at groomers. We found it pretty funny and fault on both sides. I’m sure it’s happened before at groomers.
What A 38-Year Difference Looks Like Between The Dodge 3500
My Grown 2.5-Year-Old Cat Is Still Very Tiny
Here is my cat Bert next to a variety of items to showcase his tininess. He definitely looks bigger upon standing and can actually stretch himself quite long (and looks like a ferret doing it) but he is still the smallest full-grown cat I’ve ever met and was the runt of his litter by a long shot.
These "Cars" Showcasing The Amount Of Bikes You Can Fit In Two Parking Spots, Whilst Also Protecting The Bikes From The Traffic
Giant Espresso Martini The Restaurant I Work At Just Added To The Menu. Banana For Scale
This Monster Facial Hair Compared To A Normal One
Toddler Toilet At A Rest Stop In Virginia, USA. Banana For Scale
I still use them if I come across them 😂 I’m a 4 foot 10 adult. But I just love the feeling of pretending to be a giant with some things
My Friend's Hand's Color
Before And After
Different ADHD Meds And Their Appearance
My Dog, Compared To The Size Of Sausage Link He Ate Off The Counter
What Kind Of Spider Is That? (Dog For Scale)
Thank God they aren't in Australia where spiders are that big in comparison to adult humans.
The Art Prompts My Fiancé And I Tried To Copy vs. What We Actually Produced
2 Different Labs From 2 Different Clubs. Which One Looks More Legitimate?
Left is Sherry, looks like the European type to me. Right is Gerda, looks like the American type. Both have pedigree documents from the clubs. They are both about 48-50 cm tall, 28 kg.