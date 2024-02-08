We never knew we needed to see these particular comparisons, but we’re better off now that we have contrasted X and Y, or A and B, or [insert one object] and [insert another object].

While your 2nd grade teacher might have told you to never compare yourself to other kids in your class or to never compare apples to oranges, it’s not to say that comparing is wrong in general. In fact, it’s sometimes necessary or plain interesting. Or both.

#1 First Day Back At School Took Its Toll On This Little Girl Share icon

#2 The Different Reflections From My Glasses Share icon

#3 Reference Photo vs. Colored Pencil Drawing. My Latest Artwork Share icon

Oh, yes, we’re gonna dive deep into why we as a species compare ourselves to others. Or compare in general. Well, you’ll likely be surprised to learn that comparison is a natural activity. Every animal with a functioning prefrontal cortex and a hippo on campus does this to determine the more important things in life, like what to eat and why pizza?

#4 My Husband Has Brown Eyes, I Have Blue. These Are Our Four Children's Eyes Share icon

#5 Incredible Share icon

#6 This Egg From One Of Our Backyard Chickens That Looks Like Someone Gave It A Popcorn Ceiling Texture Share icon

And life is full of these small, yet significant (or not) choices, which can have both positive and negative consequences. On the plus side, comparisons are great because of course these two dresses are the same, yet their pricing is different depending on the store. That in turn allows you to save money.

#7 What My Cat Looks Like Normally vs. What She Looks Like Wet (Smoke Tortie) Share icon

#8 The Size Difference Between Brother And Sister Of The Same Litter Share icon Look how big Malik is compared to his sister. I just don’t know if she’s really small or he’s really big, they’re only a couple of months old too. The size difference is crazy!

#9 Not Possible To Get A Bigger Boost In Self Confidence Share icon

And on the other hand, comparing things might just end up leaving you disappointed that your car or house or Pokemon collection isn’t as good as that of your friend or neighbor. And it actually hits harder when we’re not comparing things, but rather ourselves to others. That’s called social comparison, and it can go both ways.

#10 My Mom Found A Lemon From Our Tree That's Shaped Like A Carrot. Normal Lemon For Comparison Share icon

#11 The Difference In My Hands Before And After A 130-Pound Weight Loss Share icon

#12 My Spine Before And After Spinal Fusion Share icon

Festinger and his social comparison theory studied human comparisons, noting an upward and downward trajectory. Upward social comparisons involve comparing yourself to those superior to you. At first, it was believed that it only led to negative self evaluations, but the further the study went, the more nuances it uncovered that actually proved that it could boost self-esteem and motivation.

#13 How My Girlfriend Gets To Sleep vs. How I Get To Sleep With The New Foster Dog Share icon

#14 All Of These Containers Have The Same Volume Share icon

#15 One Year Ago vs. Now Share icon

Downward social comparisons are when folks compare themselves to those they perceive as being lesser than them, leading to a sense of superiority that reinforces self worth. Studies showed that such comparisons were often employed to reduce the sense of threat from others, but ended up worsening distress and inducing feelings of guilt over the perceived superiority.

#16 I’ve Been Feeding This Cat Named Feral Gerald. Just Discovered He’s Two Different Cats Share icon

#17 The Difference Between My Brother's And My Tans Share icon

#18 I’m Holding Him Close To Myself To Show That He Is Indeed Huge Share icon

Well, instead of comparing yourself to others, try these on for size: First and foremost, identify your triggers and avoid them. If there’s a scenario, place or even an individual that makes you engage in comparisons (like feeling uncomfortable in large spaces due to their size), avoid and don’t engage with them.

#19 Each Bottle Is The Same Whiskey Matured In The Cask For One Year More Than The Last Share icon

#20 Can’t Tell The Difference Share icon

#21 This Keyboard, Hands For Scale Share icon

It helps to avoid social media altogether as it’s considered a breeding ground for comparison. Everything there can easily become a measuring context, showing how better off someone is. However, everything has to be taken within context and that particular posts might be showing the positive side of things, without divulging how much had to be done for the post to be what it is.

#22 Did Some Work For A Dentist's Office Yesterday. Very Concerned He Had These In His Office. Full-Sized Pencil For Scale Share icon

#23 My Teeth, Before And After Braces Share icon

#24 The Transitionary Period Of "Shrinkflation" Is Particularly Awkward When Getting Screwed Over Is So Obvious. Same Price Of Course Share icon

Other tactics include avoiding comparing other people’s “outsides” with your “insides” or even daring to use comparison as a motivator. Focus on your strengths and how these comparisons can make you better as an individual. Use others you deem superior as an inspiration and be open to becoming more like that person so you could be a better person in general.

#25 What My Neighbors See vs. What I See. At Least I Have That One Leaf To Look At Share icon

#26 Vasculature In My Hand And Forearm (Left), Compared To My Friend's Hand And Forearm (Right) Share icon

#27 Toy Chicks Cost More Than Real Chicks At This Store Share icon

Note that all of this doesn’t mean that you can’t celebrate other people. The fact that we advocate ourselves as people doesn’t have to stop there—we can spread positivity by cheering friends and coworkers on for their milestones. And hey, you can be inspired by that too. Use that as a motivator.

#28 My Socks Turn Half Red Under One Of The Stage Lights Share icon

#29 Me Looking Like 4 Different People On 4 Valid ID Cards Of Mine Share icon

#30 The Health Class In Our High School Has A Moldy Bread Display On The Wall To Show How We Should Wash Our Hands And Phones Share icon

So, with all of that said, we’d love to hear from you. What are some mind-blowing comparisons that you’ve learned about recently—whether personal or … thing-able… Share your thoughts and stories in the comment section below! And if this ain’t your cup of tea, then maybe this similar article will be?

#31 My Brother’s Vacation Pic vs. Mine Share icon

#32 Polar Bear vs. Black Bear Comparison Share icon

#33 My Company's Holidays 2023 vs. 2024. This Is Crazy Share icon

#34 The Stark Contrast Between The Themes Is What Makes It All The More Hilarious Share icon

#35 My Girlfriend Always Laughs At How I Serve Her Food vs. How I Serve Myself Share icon

#36 The Green Bean Size Difference Between The "No Salt Added" Can And A Regular Can Share icon

#37 An Unfired 9-Millimeter Bullet Next To The One That Was Inside Me For 4 Years Share icon

#38 The Difference Between The Stitches In My Eyes From My First And Second Corneal Transplants Share icon

#39 These LEGO Bricks Are The Same Color... Except Under A Blacklight Share icon

#40 The Shadow From The Sign Has A Different Spelling From The Actual Sign Share icon

#41 My Ears Before And After Getting Them Reconstructed (Almost 3 Years Healed) Share icon

#42 My Roommate Bought A Patch That Looks Exactly Like Her Cat Share icon

#43 The Difference Between A Phone And A True Camera Share icon

#44 They Think We Don't Notice Share icon

#45 This Gear From A WWII Navy Battleship Gearbox Is Enormous. My Hand For Scale Share icon

#46 Before And After Of A Backyard I Cleaned Up Today Share icon

#47 Before And After From Chemo. I Was Diagnosed In June Share icon

#48 The Print On My Daughter’s Crib Sheet Doesn’t Show On Her Monitor Share icon

#49 My Daughter Isn't Walking Yet, So Her Shoes Are Wearing Out Backwards Share icon

#50 A Female vs. Male Roommate's Side Of A Shower Share icon

#51 My Local Hospital Has Examples Of When You May Need Urgent Care vs. An ER Share icon

#52 Same “Blackout” Curtains Bought Two Years Apart. Old Panel On The Right, New Panel On The Left Share icon

#53 The Colors Of The Markers I Got Versus How They Actually Show Up (Minus One Broken Marker) Share icon

#54 One Bench, Two Seasons. February vs. August 2023 In Åndalsnes, Norway Share icon

#55 My Corn Came In Both Landscape And Portrait Share icon

#56 This 2-Inch Banana, Normal-Sized Banana For Scale Share icon

#57 It's Like My Clothes Are Constantly Shrinking Share icon

#58 All The Bubbly Branded Seltzer Water Exploded In The Freezing Temperatures, But None Of The La Croix Did Share icon

#59 Does My Pet Snail Count As A Unit? Human Hands For Size Comparison Share icon

#60 The Way My Father-In-Law Pulled Painter's Tape (Left) vs. Me (Right) Share icon

#61 Went To Dig Up A Weed At The Root And It Just Kept Going. Banana And An Average-Height Female For Scale Share icon

#62 The Amount Of Blue Nerds In My Rainbow Nerds Share icon

#63 My Fingers Get Very Swollen When I Exercise Share icon

#64 $14.50 (13,500 Pesos) Worth Of Groceries In Argentina vs. $71.00 Worth Of Groceries In Ukraine Share icon

#65 Central Park In 1931 vs. 2020 Share icon

#66 NYC Skyline Before And After Canadian Wildfire Smoke (The After Photo Was Taken at 3 PM) Share icon

#67 One Of The Eggs I Bought This Morning Is Randomly Purple Share icon

#68 Bank Gave Me Three Iterations Of The $100 Bill In A $1,100 Transaction Share icon

#69 I Got A Black Coin With My Tips Today Share icon

#70 An Old Bicycle Lane Mark vs. A New One Share icon

#71 Me Jumping Into Jacob’s Well In 2014 vs. Its Current State Share icon

#72 A Chunk Of My Red Hair From When I Was 16 Compared To My Faded With Time Hair Now That I'm 27 Share icon

#73 This Really Large Leaf My Friend And I Found On A Walk. Hand For Scale Share icon

#74 The Way My Basmati Rice Stood Straight Up After Being Steamed. The Brown Rice Did Not Share icon

#75 Difference Between An iPhone 3GS And iPhone 15 Pro Max Share icon

#76 Strange Markings On Our Chicken's Egg This Morning. The Usual Eggs For Comparison Share icon

#77 The Size Difference Of My Jacket Between Countries Share icon

#78 Elephant Garlic vs. Regular Garlic Share icon

#79 Dog Groomers Gave Me The Wrong Dog Share icon When I drop her off (have been going to the same place for 5 years), I don’t give specific cuts I let the groomer just make her look good. Today I went to pick her up and a new girl was working. She handed me the dog (same size, coloring just a different face haircut). I put her in my car wrapped the blanket around and noticed she wasn’t my dog. I’m sure it’s happened before at groomers. We found it pretty funny and fault on both sides. I’m sure it’s happened before at groomers.

#80 What A 38-Year Difference Looks Like Between The Dodge 3500 Share icon

#81 My Grown 2.5-Year-Old Cat Is Still Very Tiny Share icon Here is my cat Bert next to a variety of items to showcase his tininess. He definitely looks bigger upon standing and can actually stretch himself quite long (and looks like a ferret doing it) but he is still the smallest full-grown cat I’ve ever met and was the runt of his litter by a long shot.

#82 These "Cars" Showcasing The Amount Of Bikes You Can Fit In Two Parking Spots, Whilst Also Protecting The Bikes From The Traffic Share icon

#83 Giant Espresso Martini The Restaurant I Work At Just Added To The Menu. Banana For Scale Share icon

#84 This Monster Facial Hair Compared To A Normal One Share icon

#85 Toddler Toilet At A Rest Stop In Virginia, USA. Banana For Scale Share icon

#86 My Friend's Hand's Color Share icon

#87 Before And After Share icon

#88 Different ADHD Meds And Their Appearance Share icon

#89 My Dog, Compared To The Size Of Sausage Link He Ate Off The Counter Share icon

#90 What Kind Of Spider Is That? (Dog For Scale) Share icon

#91 The Art Prompts My Fiancé And I Tried To Copy vs. What We Actually Produced Share icon

#92 2 Different Labs From 2 Different Clubs. Which One Looks More Legitimate? Share icon Left is Sherry, looks like the European type to me. Right is Gerda, looks like the American type. Both have pedigree documents from the clubs. They are both about 48-50 cm tall, 28 kg.

#93 My Truck Has Never Looked Smaller Share icon

#94 Each One Of The Chicken Breasts In This Package Is In A Different Color Share icon

#95 Burger King In The 1960s Compared To Today Share icon

#96 Before And After Saying "Good Boy" Share icon

#97 Big Truck! Look At The Size Of This Beast Compared To A Man Share icon