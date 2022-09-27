Whether we're talking about people's height, truck sizes, or even the health of our skin and the calmness of our neighborhood, context is king.

If we had nothing to juxtapose these things against, we simply wouldn't know how they "fit" into the world.

So in an attempt to broader your horizons, we at Bored Panda put together a new collection of the most interesting comparisons. Continue scrolling to check out the pictures and catch up on the series here, here, and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

With My Son's Autism There Is A Lot Of Repetition And Routine He Uses To Find Comfort. This Is One Of My Favorite. He Has Snuggled The Same Way For 19 Years

With My Son's Autism There Is A Lot Of Repetition And Routine He Uses To Find Comfort. This Is One Of My Favorite. He Has Snuggled The Same Way For 19 Years

Timfrostyo Report

262points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
9 hours ago

Keep going like that

33
33points
reply
View more comments
#2

One Year Of Good Care And Love

One Year Of Good Care And Love

zoace88 Report

262points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
9 hours ago

Gorgeous! You who left him, may the fleas of a thousande camels infest your armpit (thanks BP post on funny signs)

101
101points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

If these pictures make you experience awe, I have great news for you. It is associated with lower stress and inflammation levels, and a higher sense of meaning and connection.

According to researchers who study the emotion, awe has two fundamental components. It is a response to encountering something more vast, complex, or mind-blowing than we had conceived of either physically or conceptually.

And the experience also induces a change in how we see the world, producing “little earthquakes in the mind.”
#3

10-Year-Old Me vs. 25-Year-Old Me

10-Year-Old Me vs. 25-Year-Old Me

Theoson Report

243points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
9 hours ago

Both are beautiful! 🙃

39
39points
reply
View more comments
#4

That Is A Wonderful Accomplishment And Much Harder To Achieve Staying At The Same Company

That Is A Wonderful Accomplishment And Much Harder To Achieve Staying At The Same Company

MoniMokshith Report

238points
POST
Badulesia
Badulesia
Community Member
9 hours ago

CEO next time ?

31
31points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Man Shares Pictures Before And After A Liver Transplant

Man Shares Pictures Before And After A Liver Transplant

Orri Report

220points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
9 hours ago

This is so heartwarming to see, all the best to you, hope you make a full recovery ❤️

41
41points
reply
View more comments

To understand the concept, it helps to know how the brain responds to what we perceive as mundane.

Over the course of our lives, our brains learn and encode what normal is and predict what we think should happen next, based on our internal understanding of the world.

“That prediction of what happens next guides our behavior. It is crucial for being able to function in this incredibly complicated world,” said Michelle “Lani” Shiota, an associate professor of social psychology at Arizona State University. “But it does narrow our perspective, it narrows our vision. And it simply doesn’t account for everything.”
#6

How It Started vs. How It's Going

How It Started vs. How It's Going

bape_x_anime Report

216points
POST
Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
8 hours ago

Gosh, I miss my little girl, give them cuddles from me , please.

32
32points
reply
View more comments
#7

A Pic I Took Of My Husband With All The Books He Wrote

A Pic I Took Of My Husband With All The Books He Wrote

FaolansPen Report

216points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited)

wow.

31
31points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Best Day Ever

Best Day Ever

aznbbgoth Report

210points
POST
YinzerGhost
YinzerGhost
Community Member
8 hours ago

Aw I love you Daisy!

16
16points
reply
View more comments
#9

Sometimes I Don’t Realize How Far I’ve I Come Until I Look Back

Sometimes I Don’t Realize How Far I’ve I Come Until I Look Back

I spent most of my adolescence in and out of hospitals and treatment centers, every day at war inside my own head and scared of my thoughts. I had to re-discover who I am, what made me happy, and what made life worth living for.

rena_serenaa Report

208points
POST
Shayne Randlett
Shayne Randlett
Community Member
9 hours ago

It's outstanding that you found whatever you needed to be healthy - keep it up!

33
33points
reply
View more comments

Research found that experiencing something extraordinary may make us (and our worries) feel small. And not in a bad way.

“You know, by adulthood, we move through the world pretty immersed in our own concerns, our own minutiae of the day-to-day, our own responsibilities, and it can be hard to keep a sense of perspective about how that fits into the grand scheme of things,” Shiota explained.
#10

Adding The Backstitches To My Cross-Stitch Embroidery

Adding The Backstitches To My Cross-Stitch Embroidery

lavenderfart Report

205points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
9 hours ago

I have this pattern! I haven't stitched it yet though. May be the next one after I finish the huge one I'm doing now.

18
18points
reply
View more comments
#11

From A Little Bean To A Majestic Queen

From A Little Bean To A Majestic Queen

PolarBla Report

196points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
9 hours ago

woah, such a pretty dog!!

25
25points
reply
View more comments
#12

First Portrait I Ever Did Back In 2011 vs. Most Recent Portrait From 2021, It's Been A Long Journey

First Portrait I Ever Did Back In 2011 vs. Most Recent Portrait From 2021, It's Been A Long Journey

Proka1234 Report

190points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
9 hours ago

You are amazingly talented!

39
39points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

My Grandma And Grandpa Dressed As Each Other For A Party. Early 1950s

My Grandma And Grandpa Dressed As Each Other For A Party. Early 1950s

chipsandsourcream1 Report

184points
POST
Kayjunmoon
Kayjunmoon
Community Member
7 hours ago

They look like they know how to enjoy themselves.

24
24points
reply
View more comments

Experiencing more awe is associated with living healthier and more meaningful lives. A 2021 study discovered that feeling more awe is correlated with reporting feeling lowered levels of daily stress. Interestingly, people who feel more awe also tend to have lower levels of inflammatory cytokines.

Positive experiences of awe have also been linked to increased feelings of well-beinglife satisfaction, and a sense of meaning.
#14

My 10-Year Progress Pic To Becoming A Registered Nurse

My 10-Year Progress Pic To Becoming A Registered Nurse

MoveAfterCompletion Report

184points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
9 hours ago

Love the happy smile on last card!

40
40points
reply
View more comments
#15

My First Cosplay vs. My Most Recent

My First Cosplay vs. My Most Recent

mblackburncosplay Report

182points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
9 hours ago (edited)

That is some good makeup

36
36points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

Negative Drawings By Liam York That Come To Life When Colors Are Inverted

Negative Drawings By Liam York That Come To Life When Colors Are Inverted

MisterYorkie Report

177points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
9 hours ago

That is a really amazing talent!

42
42points
reply
View more comments
#17

My Client Asked To Make This Rug With Her Rats. Them vs. The Rug I Made

My Client Asked To Make This Rug With Her Rats. Them vs. The Rug I Made

_bbrug_ Report

174points
POST
Queerios
Queerios
Community Member
9 hours ago

AAAAWWWWWWW this is so cuteee

23
23points
reply
View more comments

Emerging research suggests that experiencing awe may make us more curious, creative and compassionate people.

In turn, recent studies have found that awe-prone people may be more prone to being curious, and people who experience more awe also tend to be more creative.
#18

Beautiful Christmas Tree Before And After

Beautiful Christmas Tree Before And After

M4Strings Report

173points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
9 hours ago

I love this!

18
18points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Me Suffering From Cancer Over The Spring vs. Me Happy And Healthy Spending Christmas With My Beautiful Family

Me Suffering From Cancer Over The Spring vs. Me Happy And Healthy Spending Christmas With My Beautiful Family

waxeryboiliroo Report

171points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
9 hours ago

Great to see such a happy ending :)

24
24points
reply
View more comments
#20

My Uncle’s Husband Used To Be A Hairdresser And Turned My 93-Year-Old Grandma From Doc Brown To A Hollywood Starlet

My Uncle’s Husband Used To Be A Hairdresser And Turned My 93-Year-Old Grandma From Doc Brown To A Hollywood Starlet

felatedbirthday Report

163points
POST
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
9 hours ago

Beautiful lady

30
30points
reply
View more comments
#21

Stranger From The Internet Reached Out To Me And Offered To Restore The Only Known Photo Of My Uncle. They Asked Way Too Little Money. I Paid More Because Of This

Stranger From The Internet Reached Out To Me And Offered To Restore The Only Known Photo Of My Uncle. They Asked Way Too Little Money. I Paid More Because Of This

Ruffffian Report

159points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
8 hours ago

Great job!

15
15points
reply
View more comments

Awe leads people to feel more connected with others and identify with more universal categories such as “a person” or “inhabitant of earth,” as opposed to more individualistic, limited ones.

In different studies, when researchers induced awe in participants in laboratories, such as by showing panoramic clips of places on Earth, people behaved more prosocially, being more likely to help out, donate more money and volunteer more time for noble causes.
#22

Best Buds, Then And Now

Best Buds, Then And Now

jillieboobean Report

154points
POST
CuddlyCapybara
CuddlyCapybara
Community Member
8 hours ago

Awwwwww <3

13
13points
reply
View more comments
#23

Japan vs. Brazil

Japan vs. Brazil

weirdvideoquestion Report

153points
POST
Lisa McKay
Lisa McKay
Community Member
9 hours ago

I guess the Japanese team must be a lot more…bouncy.

39
39points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

This Afternoon's Plein Air Paintings

This Afternoon's Plein Air Paintings

jeremy_sams_art Report

149points
POST
Mary Daniel
Mary Daniel
Community Member
8 hours ago

You are gifted.

15
15points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Visited The Same Model Village 25 Years Apart

Visited The Same Model Village 25 Years Apart

r7npx Report

145points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
9 hours ago

You seem to enjoy yourself both times!

17
17points
reply
View more comments

By transforming our sense of self and meaning, and enhancing our relationship with others and the wider world, awe has the power to improve our mental and physical health.

So if these pictures speak to you, keep scrolling!
#26

A Photo From 50 Years Ago vs. Same Photo Restored, Reframed, Enhanced And Colorized By Me

A Photo From 50 Years Ago vs. Same Photo Restored, Reframed, Enhanced And Colorized By Me

IDoArtForYou , hattondjh Report

144points
POST
AndThenICommented
AndThenICommented
Community Member
9 hours ago

Shut up and take my money. I’ve got boxes of them

30
30points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Borodyanka, Ukraine – Pictures Of The Same Residential Area Before And After The Invasion

Borodyanka, Ukraine – Pictures Of The Same Residential Area Before And After The Invasion

NiceCasualRedditGuy Report

142points
POST
Lonneke de Goey
Lonneke de Goey
Community Member
9 hours ago

This is an absolutely devastating picture. Prayers for Ukrain <3

69
69points
reply
View more comments
#28

Two Photographs Of My Nana, Taken 71 Years Apart

Two Photographs Of My Nana, Taken 71 Years Apart

Pi-zz-a Report

141points
POST
Lisa McKay
Lisa McKay
Community Member
9 hours ago

Amazing posture!

15
15points
reply
View more comments
#29

Wanted To Share My Swelling Progress Following My Facial Reconstruction

Wanted To Share My Swelling Progress Following My Facial Reconstruction

At the height of my insecurities, it would've been very relieving seeing something like this, so sharing it with those going through something similar. This is 2-months' progress.

StarksTwins Report

141points
POST
Lama
Lama
Community Member
9 hours ago

Thank you for sharing.

19
19points
reply
View more comments
#30

2 Wars, Same People

2 Wars, Same People

medizerovan Report

136points
POST
tuzdayschild
tuzdayschild
Community Member
7 hours ago

How profoundly sad is this?

38
38points
reply
View more comments
#31

From Broken Legs To Long Legs

From Broken Legs To Long Legs

Critical-Cupcake-912 Report

132points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
8 hours ago

Poor baby! Glad he recovered!

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#32

That Hurts. Before And After

That Hurts. Before And After

tjwatt Report

131points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
9 hours ago

It probably took a hundred years for the trunk to be this big.

32
32points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

My Husband Transformed Our Backyard With His Own 2 Hands Over 9 Months

My Husband Transformed Our Backyard With His Own 2 Hands Over 9 Months

underwater_x Report

129points
POST
Mary Daniel
Mary Daniel
Community Member
8 hours ago

Beautiful.

12
12points
reply
View more comments
#34

My First Ever Crazy Candy Cake vs. One Of My Latest Ones

My First Ever Crazy Candy Cake vs. One Of My Latest Ones

ohheysarahjay Report

127points
POST
Lisa McKay
Lisa McKay
Community Member
9 hours ago

Yes please…for both!

21
21points
reply
View more comments
#35

Same Location, Two Different Times

Same Location, Two Different Times

FutureSkeIeton Report

126points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
9 hours ago

If I haven’t read the title I would have thought he was flying

30
30points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Mariupol Before And After Russian Invasion

Mariupol Before And After Russian Invasion

Available-Ad-4553 Report

125points
POST
Chich
Chich
Community Member
9 hours ago

Sad thing is that it can happen anywhere. When are going to finally realize that letting fat, rich, power hungry clowns run things is not the way to go.

64
64points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

January vs. March

January vs. March

jursla Report

122points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
9 hours ago

Really shows how much stress can change a person.

52
52points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Before And After Of Some Of My Favorite Murals

Before And After Of Some Of My Favorite Murals

AniaAmador Report

122points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
9 hours ago

The one which should have water in doesn't have any water in.

9
9points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

University Classroom vs. Same University's Football Locker Room

University Classroom vs. Same University's Football Locker Room

ohnoh18 Report

121points
POST
Chich
Chich
Community Member
9 hours ago

Never saw the point in glorifying grown men playing school yard games. This makes even less sense.

108
108points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Beds With No People vs. People With No Beds

Beds With No People vs. People With No Beds

anislitim Report

115points
POST
Mary Daniel
Mary Daniel
Community Member
8 hours ago

Heartbreaking.

33
33points
reply
View more comments
#41

They Don't Come Much Smaller. Hands For Scale

They Don't Come Much Smaller. Hands For Scale

trying-to-be-kind Report

112points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
9 hours ago

i mean i cant really be that sure of how small it is until i see a banana for scale, soo...

36
36points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#42

Different Colors Of Eggs My Chickens Lay

Different Colors Of Eggs My Chickens Lay

paarkrosis Report

111points
POST
Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
9 hours ago

Oh, mine did the same. Really miss my chickens, traded fertilized eggs with other chicklovers and had so many kinds. But fox, eagles and the notorious ferrets ended that, cant restart for the umpht time.

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

6-Weeks-Old vs. 6-Months-Old Noodle

6-Weeks-Old vs. 6-Months-Old Noodle

zzestydani Report

108points
POST
Zara (she/they)
Zara (she/they)
Community Member
9 hours ago

*dies of cuteness*

17
17points
reply
View more comments
#44

After 2 Years Of Dust, Noise, And More Dust Things Are Finally Starting To Look And Feel Like A Home

After 2 Years Of Dust, Noise, And More Dust Things Are Finally Starting To Look And Feel Like A Home

SoulStone1986 Report

107points
POST
Lisa McKay
Lisa McKay
Community Member
9 hours ago

Spectacular!

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#45

Look At The Size Of This Banana (Banana For Scale)

Look At The Size Of This Banana (Banana For Scale)

der2050 Report

105points
POST
Mtownmick
Mtownmick
Community Member
9 hours ago

and that is how it's done folks.

49
49points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#46

They Grow Up So Fast

They Grow Up So Fast

penelope.groodle Report

102points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
8 hours ago

DAT BELLY! OMG! I WANNA RUB IT! NOW!

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#47

I Challenged Myself To Read More During Quarantine. Me vs. The Books I've Read

I Challenged Myself To Read More During Quarantine. Me vs. The Books I've Read

TwoDaysRide Report

101points
POST
DforDory
DforDory
Community Member
9 hours ago

Did he just read the books the other guy wrote? :D

117
117points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

My Mom In 1966 And Today. Still Rocking The Same Shirt 55 Years Later

My Mom In 1966 And Today. Still Rocking The Same Shirt 55 Years Later

strange_invader Report

99points
POST
LonelyLola
LonelyLola
Community Member
7 hours ago

Your mother is beautiful. That olive skin!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

My Skin While On Chemo Last Year vs. Now

My Skin While On Chemo Last Year vs. Now

jb69029 Report

98points
POST
*screams*
*screams*
Community Member
7 hours ago

Glad to see that your recovering!

22
22points
reply
#50

The Wife And I Went To The Grand Canyon This Weekend. Top Was Saturday, Bottom Was Sunday

The Wife And I Went To The Grand Canyon This Weekend. Top Was Saturday, Bottom Was Sunday

thagoodlife Report

97points
POST
tuzdayschild
tuzdayschild
Community Member
7 hours ago

When I visited the Grand Canyon the same thing happened. In 6 hours it went from warm to snowing then back to warm.

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Note: this post originally had 95 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!