50 Interesting Comparison Images That Help Make Sense Of The Things Around Us (New Pics)
Whether we're talking about people's height, truck sizes, or even the health of our skin and the calmness of our neighborhood, context is king.
If we had nothing to juxtapose these things against, we simply wouldn't know how they "fit" into the world.
So in an attempt to broader your horizons, we at Bored Panda put together a new collection of the most interesting comparisons. Continue scrolling to check out the pictures and catch up on the series here, here, and here.
With My Son's Autism There Is A Lot Of Repetition And Routine He Uses To Find Comfort. This Is One Of My Favorite. He Has Snuggled The Same Way For 19 Years
One Year Of Good Care And Love
Gorgeous! You who left him, may the fleas of a thousande camels infest your armpit (thanks BP post on funny signs)
If these pictures make you experience awe, I have great news for you. It is associated with lower stress and inflammation levels, and a higher sense of meaning and connection.
According to researchers who study the emotion, awe has two fundamental components. It is a response to encountering something more vast, complex, or mind-blowing than we had conceived of either physically or conceptually.
And the experience also induces a change in how we see the world, producing “little earthquakes in the mind.”
10-Year-Old Me vs. 25-Year-Old Me
That Is A Wonderful Accomplishment And Much Harder To Achieve Staying At The Same Company
Man Shares Pictures Before And After A Liver Transplant
This is so heartwarming to see, all the best to you, hope you make a full recovery ❤️
To understand the concept, it helps to know how the brain responds to what we perceive as mundane.
Over the course of our lives, our brains learn and encode what normal is and predict what we think should happen next, based on our internal understanding of the world.
“That prediction of what happens next guides our behavior. It is crucial for being able to function in this incredibly complicated world,” said Michelle “Lani” Shiota, an associate professor of social psychology at Arizona State University. “But it does narrow our perspective, it narrows our vision. And it simply doesn’t account for everything.”
How It Started vs. How It's Going
A Pic I Took Of My Husband With All The Books He Wrote
Best Day Ever
Sometimes I Don’t Realize How Far I’ve I Come Until I Look Back
I spent most of my adolescence in and out of hospitals and treatment centers, every day at war inside my own head and scared of my thoughts. I had to re-discover who I am, what made me happy, and what made life worth living for.
It's outstanding that you found whatever you needed to be healthy - keep it up!
Research found that experiencing something extraordinary may make us (and our worries) feel small. And not in a bad way.
“You know, by adulthood, we move through the world pretty immersed in our own concerns, our own minutiae of the day-to-day, our own responsibilities, and it can be hard to keep a sense of perspective about how that fits into the grand scheme of things,” Shiota explained.
Adding The Backstitches To My Cross-Stitch Embroidery
I have this pattern! I haven't stitched it yet though. May be the next one after I finish the huge one I'm doing now.
From A Little Bean To A Majestic Queen
First Portrait I Ever Did Back In 2011 vs. Most Recent Portrait From 2021, It's Been A Long Journey
My Grandma And Grandpa Dressed As Each Other For A Party. Early 1950s
Experiencing more awe is associated with living healthier and more meaningful lives. A 2021 study discovered that feeling more awe is correlated with reporting feeling lowered levels of daily stress. Interestingly, people who feel more awe also tend to have lower levels of inflammatory cytokines.
Positive experiences of awe have also been linked to increased feelings of well-being, life satisfaction, and a sense of meaning.
My 10-Year Progress Pic To Becoming A Registered Nurse
My First Cosplay vs. My Most Recent
Negative Drawings By Liam York That Come To Life When Colors Are Inverted
My Client Asked To Make This Rug With Her Rats. Them vs. The Rug I Made
Emerging research suggests that experiencing awe may make us more curious, creative and compassionate people.
In turn, recent studies have found that awe-prone people may be more prone to being curious, and people who experience more awe also tend to be more creative.
Beautiful Christmas Tree Before And After
Me Suffering From Cancer Over The Spring vs. Me Happy And Healthy Spending Christmas With My Beautiful Family
My Uncle’s Husband Used To Be A Hairdresser And Turned My 93-Year-Old Grandma From Doc Brown To A Hollywood Starlet
Stranger From The Internet Reached Out To Me And Offered To Restore The Only Known Photo Of My Uncle. They Asked Way Too Little Money. I Paid More Because Of This
Awe leads people to feel more connected with others and identify with more universal categories such as “a person” or “inhabitant of earth,” as opposed to more individualistic, limited ones.
In different studies, when researchers induced awe in participants in laboratories, such as by showing panoramic clips of places on Earth, people behaved more prosocially, being more likely to help out, donate more money and volunteer more time for noble causes.
Best Buds, Then And Now
Japan vs. Brazil
This Afternoon's Plein Air Paintings
Visited The Same Model Village 25 Years Apart
By transforming our sense of self and meaning, and enhancing our relationship with others and the wider world, awe has the power to improve our mental and physical health.
So if these pictures speak to you, keep scrolling!
A Photo From 50 Years Ago vs. Same Photo Restored, Reframed, Enhanced And Colorized By Me
Borodyanka, Ukraine – Pictures Of The Same Residential Area Before And After The Invasion
This is an absolutely devastating picture. Prayers for Ukrain <3
Two Photographs Of My Nana, Taken 71 Years Apart
Wanted To Share My Swelling Progress Following My Facial Reconstruction
At the height of my insecurities, it would've been very relieving seeing something like this, so sharing it with those going through something similar. This is 2-months' progress.
2 Wars, Same People
From Broken Legs To Long Legs
That Hurts. Before And After
It probably took a hundred years for the trunk to be this big.
My Husband Transformed Our Backyard With His Own 2 Hands Over 9 Months
My First Ever Crazy Candy Cake vs. One Of My Latest Ones
Same Location, Two Different Times
If I haven’t read the title I would have thought he was flying
Mariupol Before And After Russian Invasion
January vs. March
Before And After Of Some Of My Favorite Murals
University Classroom vs. Same University's Football Locker Room
Beds With No People vs. People With No Beds
They Don't Come Much Smaller. Hands For Scale
i mean i cant really be that sure of how small it is until i see a banana for scale, soo...
Different Colors Of Eggs My Chickens Lay
Oh, mine did the same. Really miss my chickens, traded fertilized eggs with other chicklovers and had so many kinds. But fox, eagles and the notorious ferrets ended that, cant restart for the umpht time.
6-Weeks-Old vs. 6-Months-Old Noodle
After 2 Years Of Dust, Noise, And More Dust Things Are Finally Starting To Look And Feel Like A Home
Look At The Size Of This Banana (Banana For Scale)
They Grow Up So Fast
I Challenged Myself To Read More During Quarantine. Me vs. The Books I've Read
My Mom In 1966 And Today. Still Rocking The Same Shirt 55 Years Later
My Skin While On Chemo Last Year vs. Now
The Wife And I Went To The Grand Canyon This Weekend. Top Was Saturday, Bottom Was Sunday
When I visited the Grand Canyon the same thing happened. In 6 hours it went from warm to snowing then back to warm.
Note: this post originally had 95 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.
