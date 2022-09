So in an attempt to broader your horizons, we at Bored Panda put together a new collection of the most interesting comparisons. Continue scrolling to check out the pictures and catch up on the series here , here , and here .

If we had nothing to juxtapose these things against, we simply wouldn't know how they "fit" into the world.

Whether we're talking about people's height, truck sizes, or even the health of our skin and the calmness of our neighborhood, context is king.

#1 With My Son's Autism There Is A Lot Of Repetition And Routine He Uses To Find Comfort. This Is One Of My Favorite. He Has Snuggled The Same Way For 19 Years

#2 One Year Of Good Care And Love

If these pictures make you experience awe, I have great news for you. It is associated with lower stress and inflammation levels, and a higher sense of meaning and connection. According to researchers who study the emotion, awe has two fundamental components. It is a response to encountering something more vast, complex, or mind-blowing than we had conceived of either physically or conceptually. And the experience also induces a change in how we see the world, producing “little earthquakes in the mind.”

#3 10-Year-Old Me vs. 25-Year-Old Me

#4 That Is A Wonderful Accomplishment And Much Harder To Achieve Staying At The Same Company

#5 Man Shares Pictures Before And After A Liver Transplant

To understand the concept, it helps to know how the brain responds to what we perceive as mundane. Over the course of our lives, our brains learn and encode what normal is and predict what we think should happen next, based on our internal understanding of the world. “That prediction of what happens next guides our behavior. It is crucial for being able to function in this incredibly complicated world,” said Michelle “Lani” Shiota, an associate professor of social psychology at Arizona State University. “But it does narrow our perspective, it narrows our vision. And it simply doesn’t account for everything.”

#6 How It Started vs. How It's Going

#7 A Pic I Took Of My Husband With All The Books He Wrote

#8 Best Day Ever

#9 Sometimes I Don’t Realize How Far I’ve I Come Until I Look Back I spent most of my adolescence in and out of hospitals and treatment centers, every day at war inside my own head and scared of my thoughts. I had to re-discover who I am, what made me happy, and what made life worth living for.

Research found that experiencing something extraordinary may make us (and our worries) feel small. And not in a bad way. “You know, by adulthood, we move through the world pretty immersed in our own concerns, our own minutiae of the day-to-day, our own responsibilities, and it can be hard to keep a sense of perspective about how that fits into the grand scheme of things,” Shiota explained.

#10 Adding The Backstitches To My Cross-Stitch Embroidery

#11 From A Little Bean To A Majestic Queen

#12 First Portrait I Ever Did Back In 2011 vs. Most Recent Portrait From 2021, It's Been A Long Journey

#13 My Grandma And Grandpa Dressed As Each Other For A Party. Early 1950s

#14 My 10-Year Progress Pic To Becoming A Registered Nurse

#15 My First Cosplay vs. My Most Recent

#16 Negative Drawings By Liam York That Come To Life When Colors Are Inverted

#17 My Client Asked To Make This Rug With Her Rats. Them vs. The Rug I Made

Emerging research suggests that experiencing awe may make us more curious, creative and compassionate people. In turn, recent studies have found that awe-prone people may be more prone to being curious, and people who experience more awe also tend to be more creative.

#18 Beautiful Christmas Tree Before And After

#19 Me Suffering From Cancer Over The Spring vs. Me Happy And Healthy Spending Christmas With My Beautiful Family

#20 My Uncle’s Husband Used To Be A Hairdresser And Turned My 93-Year-Old Grandma From Doc Brown To A Hollywood Starlet

#21 Stranger From The Internet Reached Out To Me And Offered To Restore The Only Known Photo Of My Uncle. They Asked Way Too Little Money. I Paid More Because Of This

Awe leads people to feel more connected with others and identify with more universal categories such as “a person” or “inhabitant of earth,” as opposed to more individualistic, limited ones. In different studies, when researchers induced awe in participants in laboratories, such as by showing panoramic clips of places on Earth, people behaved more prosocially, being more likely to help out, donate more money and volunteer more time for noble causes.

#22 Best Buds, Then And Now

#23 Japan vs. Brazil

#24 This Afternoon's Plein Air Paintings

#25 Visited The Same Model Village 25 Years Apart

By transforming our sense of self and meaning, and enhancing our relationship with others and the wider world, awe has the power to improve our mental and physical health. So if these pictures speak to you, keep scrolling!

#26 A Photo From 50 Years Ago vs. Same Photo Restored, Reframed, Enhanced And Colorized By Me

#27 Borodyanka, Ukraine – Pictures Of The Same Residential Area Before And After The Invasion

#28 Two Photographs Of My Nana, Taken 71 Years Apart

#29 Wanted To Share My Swelling Progress Following My Facial Reconstruction At the height of my insecurities, it would've been very relieving seeing something like this, so sharing it with those going through something similar. This is 2-months' progress.



#30 2 Wars, Same People

#31 From Broken Legs To Long Legs

#32 That Hurts. Before And After

#33 My Husband Transformed Our Backyard With His Own 2 Hands Over 9 Months

#34 My First Ever Crazy Candy Cake vs. One Of My Latest Ones

#35 Same Location, Two Different Times

#36 Mariupol Before And After Russian Invasion

#37 January vs. March

#38 Before And After Of Some Of My Favorite Murals

#39 University Classroom vs. Same University's Football Locker Room

#40 Beds With No People vs. People With No Beds

#41 They Don't Come Much Smaller. Hands For Scale

#42 Different Colors Of Eggs My Chickens Lay

#43 6-Weeks-Old vs. 6-Months-Old Noodle

#44 After 2 Years Of Dust, Noise, And More Dust Things Are Finally Starting To Look And Feel Like A Home

#45 Look At The Size Of This Banana (Banana For Scale)

#46 They Grow Up So Fast

#47 I Challenged Myself To Read More During Quarantine. Me vs. The Books I've Read

#48 My Mom In 1966 And Today. Still Rocking The Same Shirt 55 Years Later

#49 My Skin While On Chemo Last Year vs. Now