ADVERTISEMENT

When people think about bad habits, it’s often smoking and similar unhealthy behavior that comes to mind. But sometimes, something way less detrimental, yet far from praise-worthy, too, can get on people’s nerves.

Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently discussed bad habits that way too many people have. Their examples ranged from annoyances, such as lacking basic elevator etiquette, to more peculiar things, like nasal spray addiction, showing just how diverse bad habits can be. If you’re curious to learn more, scroll down to find more examples on the list below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Grown adults littering like 60’s 5th graders. Extra points for doing it out of a moving car with people behind you.

EntertainerNo4509 , Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
szaszi-uto-zoltan avatar
Szzone
Szzone
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah I wish I had the power to make those people turn right around and collect their own damn trash.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Playing loud music or videos on their phone without earbuds in a community space like a library.

Snoo_93627 , Keira Burton / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Waiting to talk instead of listening

BetteCousins , nappy / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
joepublique avatar
Joe Publique
Joe Publique
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or those people who cut-in and never let you finish a sentence.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Being checked out during social interactions. Phone in hand, not really listening, not present.

ultravioletneon , Pressmaster / envato (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Just absentmindedly being in the way. Like just standing in a place without awareness of their surroundings. I work in a grocery store and it’s enough to make me go mad. I understand you’re weighing your options but sir/maam, you are taking up the entire aisle doing it pls pick a side 

noneuropathyproblems , Viki Mohamad / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
tim-g avatar
BreGerEu
BreGerEu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hste when pedestrians do that on streets and bike lanes. Why could the bike lane be red? Why a signal color? Maybe the color gives a hint for the purpose of the mistaken pavement?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Getting offended when someone makes a mistake. You're not going to die if some random stranger on the net doesn't know the difference between their, there, and they're.

Also getting offended by someone's personal preferences. So what if some people prefer iPhone over android, DC over Marvel, or cream in their coffee. There's nothing wrong with that. It's not like they listen to Justin Beiber.

Millenial_X , Alex Green / pexels(not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
joepublique avatar
Joe Publique
Joe Publique
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grammar. The difference between knowing your sh*t and knowing you're sh*t.

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Not using their turn signal

AutumnsRevenge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Almost killed by a guy yesterday because he wasn't signaling and wasn't looking where he was going. I'm running two headlights, two tail lights, and spoke lights on my bike and he still missed me by inches. And he wasn't signaling so I thought he was going straight through.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Talking in the cinema

andyprendy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Still continuing to drive while on a cell phone despite the dangers and fines associated with it

CottageLife1 , Tim Samuel / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Interrupting.

phillupontakos , Tirachard Kumtanom / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Knock knock" "Who's there?" "Interrupting cow" Interr.." "Mooooooooooooooo" 😅

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Social media/phone addiction. How many of us do anything without our phones now? When’s the last time you left your house without it? The last time you forgot your phone or lost it, how anxious did you feel? Every time I try to slow down on my usage, I do good at first and then I have a day where I could be doing anything else and I still go to my phone and waste the day away. I’ll absentmindedly pull it out while I’m watching tv too. Or playing video games. Here I am at work on it again.

dckydooooo , ROBIN WORRALL / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't even take my phone with me when I go out. I didn't grow up with one so never got addicted to one. I use mine mainly for two factor verification and he occasional phone calls.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Materialism: buying stuff just for the sake of buying it, not because you need it.
I think a lot of people have this huge empty hole in their soul that they constantly try to fill with more and more stuff.

FormedFecalIncident , energepic.com / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
snads69 avatar
MomaBear
MomaBear
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel the same, but if I see something extra pink and fluffy, I will need it

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Poor appreciation and respect for other people's time. If you agree to meet someone or agree to attend an event you should be making every effort to be on time. Also stop double booking.

xLilloki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be on time, not early nor late. Especially when going home to someone. If in a public place being early is fine. 👍

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Peeing in pools, or in bodies of water while surrounded by other people.

HC-Sama-7511 , Megan Bucknall / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Responding with defensiveness rather than curiousity to the unknown.

darcymackenzie , Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
szaszi-uto-zoltan avatar
Szzone
Szzone
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or when you tell them about a mistake they made or something that they did or said that hurt you, and they get defensive and get offended over YOU being hurt by something THEY did

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#16

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Tailgating. Count out a 2-5 second following distance at highway speeds, folks. That ain’t it and you’re making traffic *much worse.*

Secure-Truth9282 , Oleksandr P / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
joepublique avatar
Joe Publique
Joe Publique
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tailgating isn't a 'bad habit', it's highly dangerous. Top Tip: The pic doesn't show 'tailgaiting', it shows a traffic jam. In slow-moving traffic, it's perfectly fine to reduce the distance between yourself and the car in front. That said at speed/on the freeway it can be deadly.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Stopping. In. Doorways.

Like b***h! Do you want to get ran over? I will run over you.

Just kidding. I will silently get annoyed and let it secretly ruin my day.

Scared-Huckleberry64 , Juan Pablo Serrano Arenas / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the same category, people who stop when they reach the top of the stairs, escalator, moving walk way, or exit a bus, train, or elevator. You might not know where you are going, but move to the side. There are people behind you that need to move into the space you are currently occupying. Move.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have not washing your hands after going to the bathroom (look it up it’s acc scary how little ppl wash their hands after going to the bathroom)

Strawberryducksmilk , Mélissa Jeanty / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Kids are talking to their parents, trying to tell them something they think is exciting or interesting

Parents *staring at phone* ~mumble some kind of half assed response

I know we’re all on our phones but if your little kid wants your attention you need to put your phone away and give them your time

OnemoreSavBlanc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have I would say never changing your oil or car fluids. I was surprised when a mechanic told me that 90 percent of people never maintain their car.

Subderhenge , Daniel Andraski / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Oversharing on social media. Privacy has become so rare and it is not helped by the fact that most products/services also require your personal info

Bilbos-sister Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Drinking little to no water daily. Then they think that grumble in their stomach is hunger pangs, so they eat more salty food. And sometimes take ibuprofen for their dehydration-induced headaches. Can’t imagine that’s amazing for the kidneys.

NoVicesJustLife , Lisa Fotios / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
tim-g avatar
BreGerEu
BreGerEu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Old people often do this because going to the toilet is a hard work with mobility problems. Always have to tell them the consequences of dehydration.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have biting nails

du-batman , / envato (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
teufl-janine avatar
Polterbean
Polterbean
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not like I do it for fun. I can't stop it no matter how hard I try, it's a coping thing.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have Lying.

Probably the biggest shock I got from the real world once I started adulting is how much people lie and try to manipulate. It’s disheartening

Hooterman19 , Radu Florin / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
samantha-hinson-sh avatar
Helena
Helena
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lying is a necessary part of society. Manipulation, not so much.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

Insulting another person’s intelligence the second they feel insecure about their own. So basically, projection.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Stopping with their shopping carts in the middle of the grocery aisle and walking over to the other side while they browse the shelves. Move your f*****g cart out of the way so the rest of us can pass through.

Quicherbichen1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
homerchyppa avatar
Chyppa Homer
Chyppa Homer
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I started ramming them a while back. Gives me some sort of dirty little satisfaction :D

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

35 Bad Habits That A Shocking Amount Of People Have The number of people who don't brush their teeth twice a day is deeply upsetting.

fullybookedtx , Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Smoking. It’s been known long enough that it kills you and can harm people around you too. Too many people still start the habit.

No_Reflection8671 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
laura_ketteridge avatar
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's great that some countries have started a rolling ban on smoking. The age at which it becomes legal to buy tobacco products increases by one year, every year. Although, I wish vaping was included in this too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

No manners and bitter behavior when they are a customer/client.

MottenRango Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tim-g avatar
BreGerEu
BreGerEu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

...or patient in a hospital. WTF?! You need my help? Then don't treat me like sh*t or else I treat you like the last patient on my list who gets help.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

They don't flush the toilet

Inside_Atmosphere731 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
tim-g avatar
BreGerEu
BreGerEu
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or not using the brush, leaving the bowl chocolate creamy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Drinking soda. People legit wonder why they're overweight and the easiest thing they could do to start is just drink water instead of soda

yoodle34 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
daya-meyer avatar
Daya Meyer
Daya Meyer
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Water is just for washing yourself." is a common saying here. People are so used to flavoured drinks that they can't accept a glass of pure water as a proper drink because it has no flavour like vanilla or whatever.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

saying they’re going to do things or want to do things and never do them. if you want to do something do it

olater123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Basic elevator etiquette. When an elevator door opens the people inside get out before those waiting to get in enter. Super simple. Amazing how many adults are unaware of this simple social norm.

RiceandLeeks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same for buses and trains, if you wont give me the space to get off, you are not getting on.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#34

Chewing with their mouths open. I hate eating out in public because the sound of people smacking their food is all I can hear. 

DeaddyHeadd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Nasal spray addiction

ellaablair Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!