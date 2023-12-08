Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community recently discussed bad habits that way too many people have. Their examples ranged from annoyances, such as lacking basic elevator etiquette, to more peculiar things, like nasal spray addiction, showing just how diverse bad habits can be. If you’re curious to learn more, scroll down to find more examples on the list below.

When people think about bad habits, it’s often smoking and similar unhealthy behavior that comes to mind. But sometimes, something way less detrimental, yet far from praise-worthy, too, can get on people’s nerves.

#1 Grown adults littering like 60’s 5th graders. Extra points for doing it out of a moving car with people behind you.

#2 Playing loud music or videos on their phone without earbuds in a community space like a library.

#3 Waiting to talk instead of listening

#4 Being checked out during social interactions. Phone in hand, not really listening, not present.

#5 Just absentmindedly being in the way. Like just standing in a place without awareness of their surroundings. I work in a grocery store and it’s enough to make me go mad. I understand you’re weighing your options but sir/maam, you are taking up the entire aisle doing it pls pick a side

#6 Getting offended when someone makes a mistake. You're not going to die if some random stranger on the net doesn't know the difference between their, there, and they're.



Also getting offended by someone's personal preferences. So what if some people prefer iPhone over android, DC over Marvel, or cream in their coffee. There's nothing wrong with that. It's not like they listen to Justin Beiber.

#7 Not using their turn signal

#8 Talking in the cinema

#9 Still continuing to drive while on a cell phone despite the dangers and fines associated with it

#10 Interrupting.

#11 Social media/phone addiction. How many of us do anything without our phones now? When’s the last time you left your house without it? The last time you forgot your phone or lost it, how anxious did you feel? Every time I try to slow down on my usage, I do good at first and then I have a day where I could be doing anything else and I still go to my phone and waste the day away. I’ll absentmindedly pull it out while I’m watching tv too. Or playing video games. Here I am at work on it again.

#12 Materialism: buying stuff just for the sake of buying it, not because you need it.

I think a lot of people have this huge empty hole in their soul that they constantly try to fill with more and more stuff.

#13 Poor appreciation and respect for other people's time. If you agree to meet someone or agree to attend an event you should be making every effort to be on time. Also stop double booking.

#14 Peeing in pools, or in bodies of water while surrounded by other people.

#15 Responding with defensiveness rather than curiousity to the unknown.

#16 Tailgating. Count out a 2-5 second following distance at highway speeds, folks. That ain’t it and you’re making traffic *much worse.*

#17 Stopping. In. Doorways.



Like b***h! Do you want to get ran over? I will run over you.



Just kidding. I will silently get annoyed and let it secretly ruin my day.

#18 not washing your hands after going to the bathroom (look it up it’s acc scary how little ppl wash their hands after going to the bathroom)

#19 Kids are talking to their parents, trying to tell them something they think is exciting or interesting



Parents *staring at phone* ~mumble some kind of half assed response



I know we’re all on our phones but if your little kid wants your attention you need to put your phone away and give them your time

#20 I would say never changing your oil or car fluids. I was surprised when a mechanic told me that 90 percent of people never maintain their car.

#21 Oversharing on social media. Privacy has become so rare and it is not helped by the fact that most products/services also require your personal info

#22 Drinking little to no water daily. Then they think that grumble in their stomach is hunger pangs, so they eat more salty food. And sometimes take ibuprofen for their dehydration-induced headaches. Can’t imagine that’s amazing for the kidneys.

#23 biting nails

#24 Lying.



Probably the biggest shock I got from the real world once I started adulting is how much people lie and try to manipulate. It’s disheartening

#25 Insulting another person’s intelligence the second they feel insecure about their own. So basically, projection.

#26 Stopping with their shopping carts in the middle of the grocery aisle and walking over to the other side while they browse the shelves. Move your f*****g cart out of the way so the rest of us can pass through.

#27 The number of people who don't brush their teeth twice a day is deeply upsetting.

#28 Smoking. It’s been known long enough that it kills you and can harm people around you too. Too many people still start the habit.

#29 No manners and bitter behavior when they are a customer/client.

#30 They don't flush the toilet

#31 Drinking soda. People legit wonder why they're overweight and the easiest thing they could do to start is just drink water instead of soda

#32 saying they’re going to do things or want to do things and never do them. if you want to do something do it

#33 Basic elevator etiquette. When an elevator door opens the people inside get out before those waiting to get in enter. Super simple. Amazing how many adults are unaware of this simple social norm.

#34 Chewing with their mouths open. I hate eating out in public because the sound of people smacking their food is all I can hear.