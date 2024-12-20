ADVERTISEMENT

Baptiste Drausin, known as The Baptman, is a self-taught artist who draws inspiration from pop culture to create unique comics that combine well-known characters with important environmental messages. Since 2017, Baptiste has been using his illustrations to raise awareness about environmental issues, blending his love for comics with a call to action.

"I think a lot about global warming and ecology, and I think we need to change now. We don't just destroy the planet as if it will have no consequences; we will die in the end, too. Planet Earth will continue to live after us. We will only be one more extinction. But if we want to get past that, we must all change our behavior, our way of life," the artist shared with Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

#1

Comic depicting Santa and elves versus businessman with children, highlighting environmental messages through characters.

the_baptman Report

Baptiste Drausin mentioned that, like many people his age, he’s really into pop culture, making it natural for him to incorporate pop culture characters into his work. "At first, I enjoyed blending different characters to create something new, but then I decided to use them for a better cause—ecology."
    #2

    Comic featuring a chef and a rat, highlighting environmental messages through unexpected food ingredients.

    the_baptman Report

    #3

    Characters express environmental concerns in a comic, highlighting pollution and deforestation with a thoughtful message.

    the_baptman Report

    We asked Baptiste why he decided to focus on ecological and environmental topics in his comics.


    "It was after my year of traveling across Australia and Asia. I visited different places that were paradises but were destroyed by human activity and pollution. I wanted to use my art to raise awareness about ecology by incorporating pop culture characters so people would feel more impacted by environmental issues. Because when you see a polar bear dying, it affects us quickly, but if you use a character that people love suffering, it will touch on your childhood and therefore leave a much stronger impression."

    #4

    Comic of characters highlighting environmental messages against animal experiments.

    the_baptman Report

    #5

    Comic features well-known character with an environmental message expressed through nostalgic and emotional scenes.

    the_baptman Report

    Spreading awareness about ecological issues can be a challenging task, especially when combining important messages with beloved characters like Beauty and the Beast or Mowgli. We asked Baptiste about his creative process and how he blends these messages with such well-known characters. "It depends. Sometimes, I start with ecological issues I see in the news and try to emphasize them with a pop culture character. Other times, I start with a character I haven’t used before and look for a situation where I can fit them in."
    #6

    Comic characters discuss environmental impact, pointing to a burning forest in the sunset.

    the_baptman Report

    #7

    Comic of superhero aiding polar bear on melting ice, highlighting environmental messages with popular characters.

    the_baptman Report

    The artist shared that he hopes his comics spark discussions between people. "And, who knows, maybe even open minds and inspire some to change their mindset," he added.
    #8

    Comic showing a character with a bow facing bulldozers, surrounded by tree stumps, conveying an environmental message.

    the_baptman Report

    #9

    Comic with well-known characters highlighting environmental message of pollution affecting marine life.

    the_baptman Report

    #10

    Comic of well-known characters on a beach conveying an important environmental message with oil spill imagery.

    the_baptman Report

    #11

    Comic with Santa pondering environmental changes, featuring reindeer and a barren North Pole landscape.

    the_baptman Report

    #12

    Comics show cartoon cats in a polluted city, highlighting environmental issues.

    the_baptman Report

    #13

    Comic with well-known characters conveying an environmental message about greed and earth destruction.

    the_baptman Report

    #14

    Comic character in water disturbed by pollution from a ship, symbolizing an important environmental message.

    the_baptman Report

    #15

    Comic of famous character highlighting environmental issues, showing a whale and ocean pollution.

    the_baptman Report

    #16

    Comic art depicting well-known characters as hunting trophies, highlighting environmental messages.

    the_baptman Report

    #17

    Comic art showing characters with an "Extinct Species" sign, highlighting important environmental messages.

    the_baptman Report

    #18

    Comic of a well-known character washed ashore, highlighting environmental impact with beach litter in the scene.

    the_baptman Report

    #19

    Well-known character bee with environmental message in comic art, featuring a red plane and sunflowers.

    the_baptman Report

    #20

    Comic depicting well-known characters highlighting environmental destruction with fires and deforestation in the background.

    the_baptman Report

    #21

    Comic showing a mermaid with sea creatures highlighting environmental messages on pollution.

    the_baptman Report

    #22

    Comic with characters sending environmental messages, showcasing Earth's decay five years post-saving the world.

    the_baptman Report

    #23

    Comic featuring characters addressing environmental message about heat waves.

    the_baptman Report

    #24

    Comic featuring characters addressing an iceberg on the ocean, highlighting important environmental messages.

    the_baptman Report

    #25

    Comics illustrating environmental messages with deforestation, pesticide use, and pollution, featuring iconic characters.

    the_baptman Report

    #26

    Comic showing environmental change during and after lockdown, highlighting important environmental messages with characters.

    the_baptman Report

    #27

    Comic featuring a well-known character discussing body hair, highlighting environmental messages through humor.

    the_baptman Report

    #28

    Character fishing on a fallen tree, promoting environmental awareness in a comic illustration.

    the_baptman Report

    #29

    Comic of a superhero combining humor with environmental messages, addressing pollution in a city setting.

    the_baptman Report

    #30

    Comic combining characters with environmental messages, featuring knight and adventurer in a cave, discussing choices.

    the_baptman Report

