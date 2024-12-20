Artist Merges Iconic Characters With Environmental Themes In Captivating Comics (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
Baptiste Drausin, known as The Baptman, is a self-taught artist who draws inspiration from pop culture to create unique comics that combine well-known characters with important environmental messages. Since 2017, Baptiste has been using his illustrations to raise awareness about environmental issues, blending his love for comics with a call to action.
"I think a lot about global warming and ecology, and I think we need to change now. We don't just destroy the planet as if it will have no consequences; we will die in the end, too. Planet Earth will continue to live after us. We will only be one more extinction. But if we want to get past that, we must all change our behavior, our way of life," the artist shared with Bored Panda.
More info: Instagram | tiktok.com
Baptiste Drausin mentioned that, like many people his age, he’s really into pop culture, making it natural for him to incorporate pop culture characters into his work. "At first, I enjoyed blending different characters to create something new, but then I decided to use them for a better cause—ecology."
We asked Baptiste why he decided to focus on ecological and environmental topics in his comics.
"It was after my year of traveling across Australia and Asia. I visited different places that were paradises but were destroyed by human activity and pollution. I wanted to use my art to raise awareness about ecology by incorporating pop culture characters so people would feel more impacted by environmental issues. Because when you see a polar bear dying, it affects us quickly, but if you use a character that people love suffering, it will touch on your childhood and therefore leave a much stronger impression."
Spreading awareness about ecological issues can be a challenging task, especially when combining important messages with beloved characters like Beauty and the Beast or Mowgli. We asked Baptiste about his creative process and how he blends these messages with such well-known characters. "It depends. Sometimes, I start with ecological issues I see in the news and try to emphasize them with a pop culture character. Other times, I start with a character I haven’t used before and look for a situation where I can fit them in."
The artist shared that he hopes his comics spark discussions between people. "And, who knows, maybe even open minds and inspire some to change their mindset," he added.