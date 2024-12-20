ADVERTISEMENT

Baptiste Drausin, known as The Baptman, is a self-taught artist who draws inspiration from pop culture to create unique comics that combine well-known characters with important environmental messages. Since 2017, Baptiste has been using his illustrations to raise awareness about environmental issues, blending his love for comics with a call to action.

"I think a lot about global warming and ecology, and I think we need to change now. We don't just destroy the planet as if it will have no consequences; we will die in the end, too. Planet Earth will continue to live after us. We will only be one more extinction. But if we want to get past that, we must all change our behavior, our way of life," the artist shared with Bored Panda.

