We’ve gathered some of the funniest Christmas fails from around the internet to, perhaps, bring you some joy this holiday season. So get comfortable as you scroll through, count your blessings that this isn’t you, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

The holidays are a time full of activity, from gifts, to cooking and decoration. Even the simple task of bringing in a tree can be full of accidents and pitfalls, so it shouldn’t be surprising that some folks just end up getting pretty unlucky just in time for Christmas.

#1 Christmas Just Got Cancelled Share icon

#2 Someone No Longer Fits Into Their Christmas Sweater And Can’t Get It Off Share icon

#3 Over The Holidays My Sister Tried To Make A Peppermint Candy Platter On A Perforated Pizza Pan Share icon

American actor, comedian, and filmmaker Mel Brooks once said that “Tragedy is when I cut my finger. Comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die,” in reference to the very real fact that, ultimately, it’s all about perspective. After all, the fails here range from mild annoyances to holiday ruining. However, it can be a good lesson on perspective, after all, you can thank your own lucky stars that these things didn’t happen to you. It’s easy to forget that everything going “right” isn’t the default, so it can be nice to take a moment and appreciate what you have. Christmas is, in many ways, a great time of year for that.

#4 I Got Fired So This Is My Christmas Alone Share icon I live in Atlanta, Georgia and I got fired on December 20th. My only chance to pay rent this month was to drive 700 miles and start a new contracting job the week of Christmas.



I don’t have any family or many friends anyways but I was looking forward to spending time with the few souls I do have in my life. I miss them but I am stuck eating ravioli on a concrete floor, in a warehouse, for Christmas.



#5 It’s Christmas Eve And I Caught Scarlet Fever Share icon

#6 Christmas Is Starting Off With A Bang Share icon

Hopefully, any particularly major fail ends up feeling like funny memories in the future, a great moment to go “do you remember when…” next Christmas. Who doesn’t like a sympathetic story for the holidays? It can be terrible at the moment, but ultimately cherished memories are often born of bad luck.

#7 Toddler Threw His Christmas Present At My Christmas Present Share icon

#8 An Attempt At A Christmas Cake Share icon

#9 My Christmas Calendar On Day 1 Was Empty Share icon

#10 Got A New Phone For Christmas. Was A Bit Too Excited, It Fell Off My Pocket And The Screen Broke (It Lasted Less Than 2 Hours) Share icon

#11 There Goes Dessert For Christmas Share icon

#12 Surprised A Mobile Home Park With A 10ft Christmas Tree And It Was Stolen The Next Day Share icon I spent a few years of my childhood at this mobile home park and it was pretty rough. Now that I’m older and am more connected to the community I was able to get a bunch of stuff donated and held a little giveback event this weekend. One of the things I was most stoked about was this giant 10ft Christmas tree someone chopped down for us. I got it cleared with the park manager and I put a bunch of cinder blocks on the stand thinking that’d prevent it from being messed with. Came back the next morning to add a few more ornaments and it was gone :(



I’m pretty sad but trying to prove to this community that we can’t be knocked down! Trying to brainstorm something else to bring back like some cinder blocks and shape them into a small igloo like tree and paint some rocks to look like ornaments but I’m worried that might not be as cute as I’m imaging.. The other idea is another tree and something else extremely heavy..? we can’t really install anything permanent and working with a limited budget/not really wanting to ask people to donate after all they’ve done already. Let me know your ideas!



#13 Helped Clean A Camp Site For Christmas. Dropped A Rock Slab On My Toe Share icon

#14 First Major Injury Ever And It’s Right Before Christmas. Ruptured Achilles Share icon

#15 "8th Annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Party" I Said. "You Need Me To Write It Down?" I Said. "No, I Got This" She Said Share icon

#16 There Was An Attempt To Buy A Christmas Blanket From Temu Share icon

#17 Got My Nieces (3) This Tent For Christmas. One Ran Away And One Started To Cry. My SIL Was Like “We Have One Of Those, It’s The Time Out Tent” Share icon

#18 Got Fired Right Before Christmas, Got This Monster Immediately After And Will Probably Have It For New Years Share icon Someone pray for me or send me good wishes, when it rains it pours.



#19 Some Person Cut My Christmas Lights The Day After Getting Them Out Share icon

#20 Had My Own Nightmare Before Christmas Last Night Share icon

#21 Xmas Present From My Kids - Multifocal Pneumonia Share icon Drove a third of the way across US and ended up in the hospital the next day.



#22 I Got Tipped A Chocolate Coin At A High Scale Insurance Company Xmas Party Share icon I work as a bartender at a high scale banquete hall and we have a 700 person event for a rather large insurence company. Not only did someone think it was funny to tip me a chocolate coin, but ive only made $60 in tips ontop of that tonight :/. I only make min wage.



#23 My Dad Bought A Set Of AI Generated Christmas Mats Share icon

#24 Christmas Canceled Around Here... Who The Told This Girl To Get Up At 3 In The Morning And Open Every Gift Under The Tree Share icon

#25 Dad Forgot To Have Walmart Remove The Security Cases On The Christmas Presents Share icon

#26 Two Guilty Dogs And A Destroyed Nativity Scene Share icon My wife stayed up until midnight last night setting up her nativity scene. She really loves Christmas and I feel horrible for her. Well I came home from work this morning and walk into this. This act of vandalism was committed in less than an hour. Luckily she took it well and is excited to set up another nativity scene.



#27 I Was Working In The ICU During Christmas Dinner. My Family Sent Me Pictures Of The Feast And Were Saving Me Leftovers. Today I Received Those Leftovers Share icon Not even a bun or a measly potato. I’ve missed a lot of family dinners in the past and usually they send me ham, turkey and plenty of sides. So it seems I was an afterthought this year. I know I should be grateful I got something but it still feels pretty bad.



#28 Just Noticed I Have Been Given The Wrong Tablets By The Pharmacist And Taking Them For A Month. Was Prescribed Blood Pressure Tablets (Enalapril). Received Anti Depressants (Escitalopram). Explains Weird Side Effects From Before Xmas Share icon

#29 Brand New $300 Microwave From Amazon Came Full Of Crusty Old Food Share icon Christmas gift from my parents got delivered today. Wasn’t supposed to be used or refurbished. Smells AWFUL. They’re letting us return it but I have to take it to UPS.



#30 Ordered My Partner's Christmas Present Three Weeks Ago, After Three Delays, Now It's Arriving After Christmas Share icon

#31 Boss Canceled Our Christmas Party Cause This Broke The Bank Share icon I found out we had canceled the yearly Christmas party / bonus. A multi store owner within a large corporate chain food company allowed our management to instead do this for the staff of say 60 employees per store. Upon completing this project along with a few other miscellaneous gifts (donuts, Doritos, and [get this] oranges,) he told us this gesture was “breaking the bank.” Love it here.



#32 Received A Furin (Japanese Wind Gong) For Xmas, A Gust Of Wind Just Broke It Share icon

#33 Opened My Puzzle Advent Calendar Only To Find It Was Missing The First 12 Days Share icon

#34 BF Stood Me Up Share icon Ended up at a holiday themed pop up bar, alone. Ended up paying $8 for a $2 beer. Stared at my feet the floor and the walls for what felt like an eternity watching other couples and families interact and engage in the festivities. I want to crawl into a deep hole and disappear. I’m so embarrassed.



#35 It's 3:30am And My Bed Broke Share icon Yup. The wood is all torn on the bottom bit, and it's currently being propped up by a crate of dvds and a set of harry potter books.



Worst part is, I'm broke too! It'll take me months to save up for a new bed, not to mention the Christmas pressure coming up.



So I'll be sleeping on a mattress on the floor!



#36 I Got My Mom A TV For Christmas Share icon I don’t think that huge black blob on the right is supposed to be there.



#37 Teenager Got A Gift Card For Christmas And This Is How He Scratched The Pin Share icon

#38 I’ve Been Waiting For My Big First Bonus To Go Christmas Shopping. Glad To See That Uncle Sam Took His Cut Too Share icon

#39 Had Such Bad Diarrhea The Past Few Days That My Christmas Plans Got Canceled And I Ended Up Needing An IV Drip Share icon

#40 Salt Grinder Broke While Salting My Christmas Dinner Share icon

#41 How I Received My Xmas Gift From Amazon Share icon The cover was bent and the record was chipped.



At least Amazon replaced it the next day, in the proper record mailer, inside an another box with packing bubbles. It’s like there’s no middle ground with them.



#42 My 16 Year Old Sister Spent Two Hours Cooking Christmas Dinner And My Mom Won't Eat Because Shes Mad That She Didn't Like Her Present Share icon

#43 Someone Gifted My Cousin A Charcoal Bathbomb Share icon

#44 Thoughts On How To Prevent Whatever Is Eating My Extension Cords? Can't Keep Christmas Lights Outside Without This Happening On A Nightly Basis Share icon

#45 Christmas Dinner After Testing Positive For Covid Yesterday Share icon

#46 I Accidentally Bought Christmas Ornaments Without Strings.. Glad Tigercake Is Willing To Help Share icon

#47 Bought A Beef Rib Roast For Christmas And My Three Year Old Stabbed It With A Fork Share icon

#48 Our Boomer Could Not Wait Until Tomorrow To Taste The Christmas Dessert Share icon

#49 My Drive Home Almost Everyday During The Holidays Share icon

#50 Finally Ate This Piece Of Holiday Candy My Partner Brought Home. Turned Out To Be A Hot Cocoa Bomb Share icon

#51 Merry Christmas? Share icon

#52 Already Broke The Ornament My Husband Gave Me For Christmas Share icon I didn't realize it was in my lap, so when I stood up, it hit the floor. I didn't even have a chance to hang it on my tree.



#53 Just Got My New PC Because My Old One Broke The First Day Of Christmas. They Forgot To Put In The Graphics Card Share icon

#54 Well, This Isn't A Good Thing To Come Home To After Christmas Holiday Share icon Luckily, our Dad came home earlier than us and this happened when he was at the house so he went and cut the power, unplugged stuff, etc.



#55 City Water Line Backed Up Into My Apartment Building On Christmas Share icon

#56 Trying To Update My New Switch On Christmas Day.... Tried At 2am And It Took 3 Minutes Share icon

#57 I’m Alone For Christmas, New Years, And My Birthday Share icon So basically, I moved abroad for school and didn't have a ton of extra money around for flights home/anywhere over winter break. Last year, my partner stayed with me and it was wonderful. Her best friend came to visit shortly after Christmas. Understandably, they took some time to just be by themselves and catch up and do things, which was fine. I did get sad being alone for most of NYE last year, when the best friend was my partners first NYE kiss (v much not a "real" kiss and I got one right after- was simply sad watching everyone do it around me and to be just standing there and when they went off for a few hours by themselves on my birthday. I kept telling myself "next year I will have my partner and none of this will matter, next year it'll be good and I'll get to do all of these things". So now it's next year, and my partner is spending the holidays with their family. I don't have a great relationship w my parents but I hold absolutely no resentment for wanting to be there with family. Honestly, I feel like l'd be fine with all of it if they weren't missing over half of my birthday (Jan 4- sucky birthday all in all & sending love to my late dec/early Jan babies). A few months ago when they told me the plans, I did get really sad, and had talked honestly with them about if it'd be possible to move the flight one day earlier so l'd have someone. Unfortunately that wasn't possible as their family bought the flights and planned it all Nobody else is home until after my birthday and v friends here are also still away.



So I know this has been a thing but honestly I've been crying myself to sleep every night of this holiday break. Not that I'm overly attached to Christmas or new years, I think just the combination of what happened last year and the fact that I know nobody will be here the night or morning of my birthday is making me so sad every single day. I keep thinking about how I had so much hope to be with them this year and it turned out to be way less than even last year was. I feel like I'm making everyone feel guilty when I talk about my emotions around it, and I just want to find a way to let myself sleep and tell myselt it'll be ok. And to also get it out of my head that this will be a memory covering the holiday season for the rest of my life. It's just SAD right now.



#58 Got Norovirus On Christmas Eve. This Is How I'm Spending The Night Share icon

#59 So Much For Getting A New TV For Myself For Christmas Share icon Swerved to avoid something in the road, nailed the curb instead. Going to be about $600 to get it all fixed. Dammit. On the bright side, I'm OK and rest of the vehicle is OK. My wallet is not.



#60 Merry Christmas To Me Share icon My car is 20 yrs old. I cant afford to buy a new one, and I cant afford to fix it. I let it sit bc it had a (minor but smoky) oil leak and a headlight out. This doesnt include the cost to fix the A/C, the headlight (have to buy a complete new headlight, not just the bulb) and new tires. Pretty sure the only option to sell it is to a junk car buyer and then I would just be out of a car at this point. I can only "afford" to fix part of it as i will max out both of my CCs. Honestly not even sure what choice is best at this point. The car only has 133k miles and runs great when operational. They are quoting me 3,600$ to fix it and thej i will have to pay another few hundred for tires/headlight just to get it operational.



#61 Went To Exchange Christmas Eve Gifts And Realized The Present Was Damp... Turns Out The Tree Stand Has Been Leaking For Weeks On The Recently Refinished Parquet Floor Share icon

#62 Just Got Diagnosed With Diabetes. Right Before Christmas. This Is How I Told My Sister, Gotta Try And Make Light Of It, Right? Share icon

#63 I Was Packing My Christmas Stuff, And This Happened. Part Of My Cassette Collection Fell To The Floor And Some Landed On An Old Instrument. Always Anchor Your Furniture Share icon

#64 Just Opened My Xmas Filets To Cook Dinner. Completely Gray And Rancid. Now Xmas Eve Dinner For 6 Is Frozen Stuffed Shells. $190 In Filets Are In The Trash Share icon Completely gray and rancid. Now Xmas Eve dinner for 6 is frozen stuffed shells. $190 in filets are in the trash.



#65 I’m A Single Mom Of Two. My Ex Asked If Another Man Helped Me Put Up My Christmas Decorations Share icon

#66 Bought My Wife Pajamas For Christmas And See Can’t Try On The Top Because Of The Return Seal Placement Share icon

#67 A Shop Left The Security Tag On My New Shirt. In Another Country Share icon Went Christmas shopping in my partner's hometown and this slipped through the cracks I guess. Thinking of just cutting it out and getting a tailor to sew it back together?



#68 I Called My Mother After She Sent Me This Text. She Said She Was “Just Being Funny.” Share icon Thinking of giving her coal now as a Xmas present for this “joke”.



#69 Winco! Ruining Christmas Suppers Everywhere!! Share icon Went to Winco 3 days before Christmas to get all the supper fixings. I hosted Xmas Eve supper for about 15 people. I pull the rolls out to brown them in the oven before serving and just look!!! The date even says Dec 29!!!

My sister who is hosting Xmas supper today grabbed the bread she got from Winco to make the stuffing and guess what?! It was also moldy and and not past the sell by date!! A different type of Winco bread at a differnt Winco store even!

Guess what I will never be buying at Winco again?!



#70 Waited 2 Weeks For An Order Of 5 Things From Joanns Including A 3piece Metal Cristmas Tree Skirt. This Is What I Received, A Tree Sk Share icon

#71 Thanks, Mom. 53 Years Of Spode. It Better All Be Out Or Christmas Is Ruined. My Sons Are 19 And 26, They Get Their Own China For Xmas. Do The Math. Welcome To Hell Share icon

#72 I Ruined Xmas. No One In My Life Likes Me Very Much And I Don’t Really Blame Them Share icon

#73 Local Restaurant Decided To Try Running A Christmas Buffet For The First Time... I Guess Someone Forgot To Buy Serving Plates Share icon

#74 Update: We Bought A Quest 3 From Walmart And Opened It On Christmas. There Was A Broken Quest 2 Inside Share icon We dug through the trash and found our receipt. We brought the quest to Walmart and the store manager came out and said there was nothing he could do. He would not even replace it with another unit. We told him we don't want money we just want what we paid for but he just kept telling us to call corporate.

We called corporate and they said they can't override a manager's decision. I posted on X(FKAT) and meta support reached out and urged us to open a support ticket. So we're waiting on their response now



#75 Dad Look I Cut My Hair! Welp There Goes Anymore Christmas Pictures This Year Share icon

#76 Did This Annoyingly Difficult Prize Puzzle Just To Find Out After That It Was Used And The Code Had Already Been Redeemed Share icon Received this puzzle as a Christmas gift. The puzzle was pretty bad quality and that made it really hard to do, but it was a fun concept and promised you could win some cash prizes, including a million dollars! It was in a sealed package, but we found out after that it came from a bookstore that sells used books and games, and they shrink-wrapped it. When we finished it and scanned the code, it had already been redeemed. Worked on it all day and joked we would end up with the lowest prize of $1, but we didn’t even get that, ha.



#77 So I Gave My Wife’s Friends Daughters (8 And 5) Dolls For Christmas. The Oldest Emma Wrote Me This Thank You Note Share icon

#78 On The Day I'm Traveling To Florida For Christmas I Wake Up To This Bs Share icon

#79 My Package Traveled 8,673 Miles (13,958 Kilometers) In 24 Hours But Is Stuck 15 Minutes From My House And Therefore Will Not Be Delivered For Christmas Because FedEx Does Not Deliver On Saturdays Share icon

#80 I Got This Toy Slot Machine For My Family’s Delayed Christmas Party, It Broke Within Minutes And I Was Really Enjoying It Share icon The little handle still makes a clicking noise and snaps back but there is no longer any resistance when pulling it and it no longer spins.



#81 Stalled One Street Away From Home Share icon We’ve been having torrential rains here in the Northeast since the early morning. I was on my way home with my 4-year-old son, and we were no more than 30 seconds from our house when our minivan died. There was a DPW truck in the road that gave me a false sense of security that the road wasn’t too flooded. Now we’re down a car and $300 in tow fines, and don’t yet know how much it’ll cost to get the car repaired. Merry Christmas!



#82 My Car Was Hit While Parked 4 Times Last Year. The Final Time Was A Tweaker With No Insurance That Totaled It On Christmas Eve Share icon

#83 Someone Stole My $400 Christmas Tree In The 2 Minutes It Was Outside My Door Share icon Can’t get a refund because it’s marked as “delivered”.



#84 My Sister Used & Finished My Expensive Moisturiser While I Was Away. It Was A Christmas Gift And She Didn’t Ask Share icon

#85 I Came Home From A Long Day At Work And This Man Stole Our Cat’s Christmas Gift Along With Our Replacement TV Remote Share icon At approximately 3:09PM, an Amazon package was marked delivered at our door with a photo of the delivery provided thru Amazon.



My wife returns at 4:18pm, and comes across no packages at our door. Here is what my Wyze camera picked up in between that time:



I have 2 cameras, both at the front window and towards the rear parking lot. Funnily enough, shortly after Amazon and USPS had done their deliveries, this man had appeared from across the parking lot with nothing in hand.



The shared mailbox is across the parking lot where the man is moving away from as seen in the first photo, meaning if there were any packages meant for him thru USPS, he would have picked them up there. Unfortunately, this was not case, and after seemingly approaching our building, he had reappeared on camera, seeming leaving with our cat’s heated mat (their christmas gift) in between his shoulders while likely pocketing the replacement TV remote as that much easier to hide.



Funnily enough, at one point he can be witnessed making a conscious effort to avoid our camera as he had trotted back and forth multiple times.. it’s laughable.



Honestly man, if this is you, you’re a jerk. You stole a Christmas gift that my wife and I bought for our 2 year old and 7 year old fur babies.. I couldn’t care less about the stolen remote but this is absolutely low.



#86 My Neighbor Gave Everyone A Christmas Ornament Except Me Share icon I (27F) just bought and moved into my first apartment in July and have met everyone on my floor (they’re all at least a decade older than me). We say hello in the street as well.

I opened my door today to see that the neighbor across the hall has left every single other apartment on my floor a cute Christmas ornament with a card with their name on it except mine.

I don’t know them too well, but I have helped them with groceries and lent them eggs before. I get that it’s fair to not leave me anything, but it still didn’t feel great seeing everyone else’s.



#87 “Christmas Cupcookie Cakes” - My Friend About To Ruin A Perfectly Innocent Muffin Pan Share icon

#88 Last Screw When Assembling An IKEA Play Kitchen Before Christmas Share icon

#89 My Sister Got Banned For Fifteen Years Just For Trying To Buy Me Some Games For Christmas! Steam, How Is This Possible?! Share icon