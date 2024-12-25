ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays are a time full of activity, from gifts, to cooking and decoration. Even the simple task of bringing in a tree can be full of accidents and pitfalls, so it shouldn’t be surprising that some folks just end up getting pretty unlucky just in time for Christmas.

We’ve gathered some of the funniest Christmas fails from around the internet to, perhaps, bring you some joy this holiday season. So get comfortable as you scroll through, count your blessings that this isn’t you, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments below.

#1

Christmas Just Got Cancelled

COVID-19 antigen test showing positive result, representing a potential Christmas accident.

Laurids-p Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Missed the Cov, thought it was perg-test and lived is some red state in US..

RELATED:
    #2

    Someone No Longer Fits Into Their Christmas Sweater And Can’t Get It Off

    Cat in a red Santa sweater lying on a tiled floor, embodying Christmas accidents with a humorous twist.

    Notnotstrange Report

    #3

    Over The Holidays My Sister Tried To Make A Peppermint Candy Platter On A Perforated Pizza Pan

    Failed Christmas pizza in oven, melted onto rack creating a messy accident.

    tree_basher Report

    American actor, comedian, and filmmaker Mel Brooks once said that “Tragedy is when I cut my finger. Comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die,” in reference to the very real fact that, ultimately, it’s all about perspective. After all, the fails here range from mild annoyances to holiday ruining.

    However, it can be a good lesson on perspective, after all, you can thank your own lucky stars that these things didn’t happen to you. It’s easy to forget that everything going “right” isn’t the default, so it can be nice to take a moment and appreciate what you have. Christmas is, in many ways, a great time of year for that.

    #4

    I Got Fired So This Is My Christmas Alone

    Floor scattered with cups, a soda can, and Christmas dinner mishap, possibly reflecting accidents on a bad day.

    I live in Atlanta, Georgia and I got fired on December 20th. My only chance to pay rent this month was to drive 700 miles and start a new contracting job the week of Christmas.

    I don’t have any family or many friends anyways but I was looking forward to spending time with the few souls I do have in my life. I miss them but I am stuck eating ravioli on a concrete floor, in a warehouse, for Christmas.

    Draw-OCoward Report

    #5

    It’s Christmas Eve And I Caught Scarlet Fever

    A close-up of an arm with a red burn, illustrating a Christmas accident.

    rocklou Report

    #6

    Christmas Is Starting Off With A Bang

    Christmas accident with a fallen tree and a person on the couch in a living room decorated for the holiday.

    SewSewBlue Report

    Hopefully, any particularly major fail ends up feeling like funny memories in the future, a great moment to go “do you remember when…” next Christmas. Who doesn’t like a sympathetic story for the holidays? It can be terrible at the moment, but ultimately cherished memories are often born of bad luck.

    #7

    Toddler Threw His Christmas Present At My Christmas Present

    A cracked TV screen highlighting a Christmas accident in a dimly lit room.

    Ranger-K Report

    #8

    An Attempt At A Christmas Cake

    Unsuccessful Christmas cake with uneven icing on a wooden table, illustrating a baking mishap.

    dgib Report

    thomasgrant_1 avatar
    Thomas Grant
    Thomas Grant
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That honestly looks like something cannibals would eat at Christmas...

    #9

    My Christmas Calendar On Day 1 Was Empty

    Advent calendar with Manchester City logo showing two numbers 5, 6, highlighting a Christmas accident with missing chocolate.

    MagicMountain225 Report

    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like all the others will be empty too, as it seems like the plastic inlet is missing, which contains the chocolate.

    #10

    Got A New Phone For Christmas. Was A Bit Too Excited, It Fell Off My Pocket And The Screen Broke (It Lasted Less Than 2 Hours)

    Cracked phone screen, illustrating a common Christmas accident.

    Ilas_666 Report

    #11

    There Goes Dessert For Christmas

    Sliced cheesecake on the ground by car door, a Christmas accident.

    spyalien Report

    laviberko_2 avatar
    Just Cosmo
    Just Cosmo
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least the road has some, and there's one slice that's still okay...

    #12

    Surprised A Mobile Home Park With A 10ft Christmas Tree And It Was Stolen The Next Day

    Christmas accident scene with fallen tree seen from car window on cloudy day.

    I spent a few years of my childhood at this mobile home park and it was pretty rough. Now that I’m older and am more connected to the community I was able to get a bunch of stuff donated and held a little giveback event this weekend. One of the things I was most stoked about was this giant 10ft Christmas tree someone chopped down for us. I got it cleared with the park manager and I put a bunch of cinder blocks on the stand thinking that’d prevent it from being messed with. Came back the next morning to add a few more ornaments and it was gone :(

    I’m pretty sad but trying to prove to this community that we can’t be knocked down! Trying to brainstorm something else to bring back like some cinder blocks and shape them into a small igloo like tree and paint some rocks to look like ornaments but I’m worried that might not be as cute as I’m imaging.. The other idea is another tree and something else extremely heavy..? we can’t really install anything permanent and working with a limited budget/not really wanting to ask people to donate after all they’ve done already. Let me know your ideas!

    sempiternslsanguine Report

    #13

    Helped Clean A Camp Site For Christmas. Dropped A Rock Slab On My Toe

    X-ray showing foot fractures, depicting Christmas accidents.

    Mundane_Soap Report

    #14

    First Major Injury Ever And It’s Right Before Christmas. Ruptured Achilles

    Christmas accident with a leg in a cast, featuring handwritten text and drawings, resting on a bed.

    Basutai Report

    #15

    "8th Annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Party" I Said. "You Need Me To Write It Down?" I Said. "No, I Got This" She Said

    Christmas accident: cake with misspelled "Anh Annual Ugly Sweater Anniversary" message, decorated with trees and snowflakes.

    7laserbears Report

    #16

    There Was An Attempt To Buy A Christmas Blanket From Temu

    Christmas banner with trees and Santa, text misspelling adds humor to holiday decor, showcasing a festive accident.

    Jazullo913 Report

    #17

    Got My Nieces (3) This Tent For Christmas. One Ran Away And One Started To Cry. My SIL Was Like “We Have One Of Those, It’s The Time Out Tent”

    Children playing happily in a rocket-shaped play tent, a potential spot for Christmas accidents.

    ClapBackBetty Report

    #18

    Got Fired Right Before Christmas, Got This Monster Immediately After And Will Probably Have It For New Years

    Close-up of an eye with a red, swollen lower eyelid, possibly indicating a Christmas accident.

    Someone pray for me or send me good wishes, when it rains it pours.

    throwaway45342167 Report

    #19

    Some Person Cut My Christmas Lights The Day After Getting Them Out

    Broken Christmas light bulb after an accident on a festive driveway with colorful decorations.

    brownpapertowel Report

    #20

    Had My Own Nightmare Before Christmas Last Night

    Broken key on sidewalk symbolizing Christmas accident mishap.

    Belyea Report

    #21

    Xmas Present From My Kids - Multifocal Pneumonia

    X-ray showing unexpected Christmas accident with a decoration lodged in the chest area.

    Drove a third of the way across US and ended up in the hospital the next day.

    Odd-Independent4640 Report

    #22

    I Got Tipped A Chocolate Coin At A High Scale Insurance Company Xmas Party

    Gold chocolate coin placed on a green and black surface, symbolizing Christmas mishaps.

    I work as a bartender at a high scale banquete hall and we have a 700 person event for a rather large insurence company. Not only did someone think it was funny to tip me a chocolate coin, but ive only made $60 in tips ontop of that tonight :/. I only make min wage.

    Ariexe Report

    #23

    My Dad Bought A Set Of AI Generated Christmas Mats

    Santa and snowman in a festive city scene with "Merry Christmas" sign; potential Christmas accidents backdrop.

    The_Eternal_Garden Report

    #24

    Christmas Canceled Around Here... Who The Told This Girl To Get Up At 3 In The Morning And Open Every Gift Under The Tree

    Christmas tree with scattered presents and toys, creating a cluttered scene, showing holiday chaos.

    TheInward07 Report

    #25

    Dad Forgot To Have Walmart Remove The Security Cases On The Christmas Presents

    A jigsaw cutting into a PS4 game case, placed on a workbench, illustrating Christmas accidents gone wrong.

    Tedadore97 Report

    #26

    Two Guilty Dogs And A Destroyed Nativity Scene

    Two Guilty Dogs And A Destroyed Nativity Scene

    My wife stayed up until midnight last night setting up her nativity scene. She really loves Christmas and I feel horrible for her. Well I came home from work this morning and walk into this. This act of vandalism was committed in less than an hour. Luckily she took it well and is excited to set up another nativity scene.

    heeeelpme666 Report

    #27

    I Was Working In The ICU During Christmas Dinner. My Family Sent Me Pictures Of The Feast And Were Saving Me Leftovers. Today I Received Those Leftovers

    Christmas accident with burnt ham in foil tray on stove.

    Not even a bun or a measly potato. I’ve missed a lot of family dinners in the past and usually they send me ham, turkey and plenty of sides. So it seems I was an afterthought this year. I know I should be grateful I got something but it still feels pretty bad.

    miller94 Report

    tristajw_1 avatar
    Trista JW
    Trista JW
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, if someone has a decent job (and working in the ICU would be one of those decent, high-paying jobs, even if the employees don't seem to agree (most make more than I do, which is $11 an hour) they should understand that whining about not getting enough leftovers seems very self-entitled and just whiney.

    #28

    Just Noticed I Have Been Given The Wrong Tablets By The Pharmacist And Taking Them For A Month. Was Prescribed Blood Pressure Tablets (Enalapril). Received Anti Depressants (Escitalopram). Explains Weird Side Effects From Before Xmas

    Prescription label error for Enalapril, highlighting accidents, overlaid on Escitalopram packaging.

    Christopherfromtheuk Report

    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woo. That needs reporting to whatever body regulates pharmacists, or something. Mistakes like that are in the "must never happen" category.

    #29

    Brand New $300 Microwave From Amazon Came Full Of Crusty Old Food

    Dirty microwave interior after a Christmas cooking accident, with splatters on the walls.

    Christmas gift from my parents got delivered today. Wasn’t supposed to be used or refurbished. Smells AWFUL. They’re letting us return it but I have to take it to UPS.

    manute-bol-big-heart Report

    #30

    Ordered My Partner's Christmas Present Three Weeks Ago, After Three Delays, Now It's Arriving After Christmas

    Amazon delivery delay notification, highlighting a change in delivery date related to Christmas accidents.

    Kaycin Report

    #31

    Boss Canceled Our Christmas Party Cause This Broke The Bank

    Assorted candy bars on a teal polka dot background, featuring playful puns.

    I found out we had canceled the yearly Christmas party / bonus. A multi store owner within a large corporate chain food company allowed our management to instead do this for the staff of say 60 employees per store. Upon completing this project along with a few other miscellaneous gifts (donuts, Doritos, and [get this] oranges,) he told us this gesture was “breaking the bank.” Love it here.

    vando_commando Report

    #32

    Received A Furin (Japanese Wind Gong) For Xmas, A Gust Of Wind Just Broke It

    Broken Christmas ornament with colorful patterns on a black tray, illustrating holiday accidents.

    CH23 Report

    #33

    Opened My Puzzle Advent Calendar Only To Find It Was Missing The First 12 Days

    Christmas advent calendar with mixed-up dates, illustrating holiday mishaps.

    unicornisprime Report

    #34

    BF Stood Me Up

    Blurred festive scene with toppled Christmas tree, ornaments scattered, representing holiday accidents.

    Ended up at a holiday themed pop up bar, alone. Ended up paying $8 for a $2 beer. Stared at my feet the floor and the walls for what felt like an eternity watching other couples and families interact and engage in the festivities. I want to crawl into a deep hole and disappear. I’m so embarrassed.

    Cheesencrqckerz Report

    #35

    It's 3:30am And My Bed Broke

    Broken furniture leg showing damage, illustrating a Christmas accident aftermath indoors.

    Yup. The wood is all torn on the bottom bit, and it's currently being propped up by a crate of dvds and a set of harry potter books.

    Worst part is, I'm broke too! It'll take me months to save up for a new bed, not to mention the Christmas pressure coming up.

    So I'll be sleeping on a mattress on the floor!

    PsychologicalDog6482 Report

    dancarmen avatar
    Dan Carmen
    Dan Carmen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Could probably repair this with a trip to the hardware store. Might have to add a block of wood to strengthen it. Use longer screws

    I Got My Mom A TV For Christmas

    Google TV setup screen with streaming apps visible.

    I don’t think that huge black blob on the right is supposed to be there.

    Harry-lover2020 Report

    #37

    Teenager Got A Gift Card For Christmas And This Is How He Scratched The Pin

    Person holding a scratched DoorDash gift card, symbolizing Christmas mishap.

    bunnymamallama Report

    #38

    I’ve Been Waiting For My Big First Bonus To Go Christmas Shopping. Glad To See That Uncle Sam Took His Cut Too

    Net payment statement showing $1.23 after a gross of $2.00, illustrating a bad day financial accident.

    ErroneousOatmeal Report

    #39

    Had Such Bad Diarrhea The Past Few Days That My Christmas Plans Got Canceled And I Ended Up Needing An IV Drip

    IV pole with medical documents, symbolizing Christmas bad day accidents in a hospital setting.

    hospitalbedside Report

    #40

    Salt Grinder Broke While Salting My Christmas Dinner

    Plate with charred sausages, turkey slices, gravy, and stuffing, suggesting a Christmas cooking mishap or accident.

    FuriousAnalFisting Report

    #41

    How I Received My Xmas Gift From Amazon

    Delivery package on doorstep during holiday, highlighting potential Christmas accidents with a misplaced vinyl.

    The cover was bent and the record was chipped.

    At least Amazon replaced it the next day, in the proper record mailer, inside an another box with packing bubbles. It’s like there’s no middle ground with them.

    MC0295 Report

    My 16 Year Old Sister Spent Two Hours Cooking Christmas Dinner And My Mom Won't Eat Because Shes Mad That She Didn't Like Her Present

    Festive Christmas dinner table with various dishes, including broccoli and pastries, set on a colorful tablecloth.

    definitelyciscyrus Report

    #43

    Someone Gifted My Cousin A Charcoal Bathbomb

    Charcoal bath bomb accident in bathtub during Christmas celebration.

    Eldergild Report

    #44

    Thoughts On How To Prevent Whatever Is Eating My Extension Cords? Can't Keep Christmas Lights Outside Without This Happening On A Nightly Basis

    Damaged yellow extension cord held by gloved hand, illustrating Christmas accidents.

    Cli33ord Report

    #45

    Christmas Dinner After Testing Positive For Covid Yesterday

    Festive dining table with Christmas tree in background and dropped food on a plate, symbolizing holiday accidents.

    Bigg-Moistt88 Report

    #46

    I Accidentally Bought Christmas Ornaments Without Strings.. Glad Tigercake Is Willing To Help

    Fluffy cat beside scattered Christmas ornaments, highlighting holiday accidents.

    Similar-Brush-7832 Report

    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, there are still Christmas ornaments around with strings? As far as I can remember, we had little, double-sided "hooks". Makes it so much easier to hang (and also remove) the ornaments on (from) the tree's branches.

    Bought A Beef Rib Roast For Christmas And My Three Year Old Stabbed It With A Fork

    Fork stuck in raw meat wrapped in plastic, possibly leading to a Christmas accident in the kitchen.

    thatoneperson1000 Report

    Our Boomer Could Not Wait Until Tomorrow To Taste The Christmas Dessert

    Pumpkin pie with uneven slices, illustrating a Christmas accident.

    CowboyNeale Report

    My Drive Home Almost Everyday During The Holidays

    GPS navigation showing heavy traffic delay, possibly due to Christmas accidents.

    brettrubin Report

    #50

    Finally Ate This Piece Of Holiday Candy My Partner Brought Home. Turned Out To Be A Hot Cocoa Bomb

    Hand holding a broken chocolate Christmas ornament, showcasing a holiday accident.

    fishmister7 Report

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Almost looks like the angry killer-bunny, from The Holy Gral, inside of the sphere. With the red blood in its mouth, and green glowing eye...

    #51

    Merry Christmas?

    X-ray showing swallowed AirPod next to a pair of Apple AirPods, illustrating a Christmas accident.

    _Quest_Buy_ Report

    #52

    Already Broke The Ornament My Husband Gave Me For Christmas

    "Christmas ornament of broken mugs labeled Mr. and Mrs., symbolizing holiday accidents."

    I didn't realize it was in my lap, so when I stood up, it hit the floor. I didn't even have a chance to hang it on my tree.

    CarrotJerry45 Report

    nicolai-haywood avatar
    ComputerSaysNo
    ComputerSaysNo
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they said they *already* broke it? Check the heart at the top.

    #53

    Just Got My New PC Because My Old One Broke The First Day Of Christmas. They Forgot To Put In The Graphics Card

    Christmas accident: Computer interior with apparent damage, wires exposed, and a visible reflection inside a PC case.

    Stebe24212 Report

    #54

    Well, This Isn't A Good Thing To Come Home To After Christmas Holiday

    Burned power strip on a white floor, showcasing a Christmas accident.

    Luckily, our Dad came home earlier than us and this happened when he was at the house so he went and cut the power, unplugged stuff, etc.

    Makaisawesome Report

    City Water Line Backed Up Into My Apartment Building On Christmas

    Hallway under repair with industrial fans, possibly due to water damage, illustrating a Christmas season accident.

    NewDadPleaseHelp Report

    #56

    Trying To Update My New Switch On Christmas Day.... Tried At 2am And It Took 3 Minutes

    Downloading update data screen with 999 minutes remaining, illustrating a Christmas bad day accident.

    justanotherenby009 Report

    naschi avatar
    Na Schi
    Na Schi
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, when it eventually only took 3 minutes I don't see any issue here. But I'm so old that I remember downloading one song from Napster only 3 days.

    #57

    I’m Alone For Christmas, New Years, And My Birthday

    Cat sticking out tongue, looking mischievous indoors, hinting at Christmas accidents.

    So basically, I moved abroad for school and didn't have a ton of extra money around for flights home/anywhere over winter break. Last year, my partner stayed with me and it was wonderful. Her best friend came to visit shortly after Christmas. Understandably, they took some time to just be by themselves and catch up and do things, which was fine. I did get sad being alone for most of NYE last year, when the best friend was my partners first NYE kiss (v much not a "real" kiss and I got one right after- was simply sad watching everyone do it around me and to be just standing there and when they went off for a few hours by themselves on my birthday. I kept telling myself "next year I will have my partner and none of this will matter, next year it'll be good and I'll get to do all of these things". So now it's next year, and my partner is spending the holidays with their family. I don't have a great relationship w my parents but I hold absolutely no resentment for wanting to be there with family. Honestly, I feel like l'd be fine with all of it if they weren't missing over half of my birthday (Jan 4- sucky birthday all in all & sending love to my late dec/early Jan babies). A few months ago when they told me the plans, I did get really sad, and had talked honestly with them about if it'd be possible to move the flight one day earlier so l'd have someone. Unfortunately that wasn't possible as their family bought the flights and planned it all Nobody else is home until after my birthday and v friends here are also still away.

    So I know this has been a thing but honestly I've been crying myself to sleep every night of this holiday break. Not that I'm overly attached to Christmas or new years, I think just the combination of what happened last year and the fact that I know nobody will be here the night or morning of my birthday is making me so sad every single day. I keep thinking about how I had so much hope to be with them this year and it turned out to be way less than even last year was. I feel like I'm making everyone feel guilty when I talk about my emotions around it, and I just want to find a way to let myself sleep and tell myselt it'll be ok. And to also get it out of my head that this will be a memory covering the holiday season for the rest of my life. It's just SAD right now.

    Middle_Fox_8486 Report

    tammyschoch69 avatar
    lolliegag69
    lolliegag69
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m so sorry you’re going through all of this right now. It’s horrible to be by yourself during the holidays, no lonelier more hollow feeling.

    #58

    Got Norovirus On Christmas Eve. This Is How I'm Spending The Night

    Thumbs up in front of a toilet, possibly signifying a Christmas accident resolution.

    Rudysis Report

    #59

    So Much For Getting A New TV For Myself For Christmas

    Close-up of a damaged tire with a metal clamp, illustrating Christmas accident hazards.

    Swerved to avoid something in the road, nailed the curb instead. Going to be about $600 to get it all fixed. Dammit. On the bright side, I'm OK and rest of the vehicle is OK. My wallet is not.

    doggofurever Report

    #60

    Merry Christmas To Me

    Car repair invoice detailing parts and labor costs including timing belt and brake pad replacement after a Christmas accident.

    My car is 20 yrs old. I cant afford to buy a new one, and I cant afford to fix it. I let it sit bc it had a (minor but smoky) oil leak and a headlight out. This doesnt include the cost to fix the A/C, the headlight (have to buy a complete new headlight, not just the bulb) and new tires. Pretty sure the only option to sell it is to a junk car buyer and then I would just be out of a car at this point. I can only "afford" to fix part of it as i will max out both of my CCs. Honestly not even sure what choice is best at this point. The car only has 133k miles and runs great when operational. They are quoting me 3,600$ to fix it and thej i will have to pay another few hundred for tires/headlight just to get it operational.

    KingxKurt Report

    #61

    Went To Exchange Christmas Eve Gifts And Realized The Present Was Damp... Turns Out The Tree Stand Has Been Leaking For Weeks On The Recently Refinished Parquet Floor

    Christmas tree accident with heat damage on wooden floor; vent causing discoloration.

    ananda_yogi Report

    #62

    Just Got Diagnosed With Diabetes. Right Before Christmas. This Is How I Told My Sister, Gotta Try And Make Light Of It, Right?

    Chat conversation about a diabetes diagnosis affecting Christmas plans, featuring a humorous GIF.

    i_did_a_wrong Report

    #63

    I Was Packing My Christmas Stuff, And This Happened. Part Of My Cassette Collection Fell To The Floor And Some Landed On An Old Instrument. Always Anchor Your Furniture

    Messy living room with scattered cassette tapes after Christmas accident.

    Mammothberg Report

    #64

    Just Opened My Xmas Filets To Cook Dinner. Completely Gray And Rancid. Now Xmas Eve Dinner For 6 Is Frozen Stuffed Shells. $190 In Filets Are In The Trash

    Close-up of raw steaks on butcher paper, representing a Christmas accident with packaged meat.

    Completely gray and rancid. Now Xmas Eve dinner for 6 is frozen stuffed shells. $190 in filets are in the trash.

    ACSanchez2 Report

    #65

    I’m A Single Mom Of Two. My Ex Asked If Another Man Helped Me Put Up My Christmas Decorations

    Inflatable Christmas decorations blown over in front yard.

    what_day_is_it_2033 Report

    #66

    Bought My Wife Pajamas For Christmas And See Can’t Try On The Top Because Of The Return Seal Placement

    Red silk dress with security tag and warning label, highlighting Christmas accidents with returns.

    SadPhase2589 Report

    #67

    A Shop Left The Security Tag On My New Shirt. In Another Country

    Christmas tree skirt with a broken plastic stopper, representing holiday accidents.

    Went Christmas shopping in my partner's hometown and this slipped through the cracks I guess. Thinking of just cutting it out and getting a tailor to sew it back together?

    GayBoyoDeath Report

    #68

    I Called My Mother After She Sent Me This Text. She Said She Was “Just Being Funny.”

    Text conversation about Christmas with a concerning message, highlighting bad day accidents.

    Thinking of giving her coal now as a Xmas present for this “joke”.

    LiterallyHow Report

    #69

    Winco! Ruining Christmas Suppers Everywhere!!

    Two packs of brown and serve dinner rolls, unopened and ready for a holiday meal, related to Christmas accidents.

    Went to Winco 3 days before Christmas to get all the supper fixings. I hosted Xmas Eve supper for about 15 people. I pull the rolls out to brown them in the oven before serving and just look!!! The date even says Dec 29!!!
    My sister who is hosting Xmas supper today grabbed the bread she got from Winco to make the stuffing and guess what?! It was also moldy and and not past the sell by date!! A different type of Winco bread at a differnt Winco store even!
    Guess what I will never be buying at Winco again?!

    Busy_Obligation_9711 Report

    tristajw_1 avatar
    Trista JW
    Trista JW
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just go buy new bread, this is hardly an issue worth whining about.

    Waited 2 Weeks For An Order Of 5 Things From Joanns Including A 3piece Metal Cristmas Tree Skirt. This Is What I Received, A Tree Sk

    Christmas accident with an empty box and broken decoration near a lit tree.

    KMB_TPA Report

    #71

    Thanks, Mom. 53 Years Of Spode. It Better All Be Out Or Christmas Is Ruined. My Sons Are 19 And 26, They Get Their Own China For Xmas. Do The Math. Welcome To Hell

    Christmas-themed dishware amidst cluttered papers, showcasing a holiday mishap and potential accidents.

    Dapper-Blueberry-137 Report

    #72

    I Ruined Xmas. No One In My Life Likes Me Very Much And I Don’t Really Blame Them

    Christmas dinner plate with ham, turkey, mashed potatoes, and squash casserole, highlighting a bad day accident.

    Next_Acanthaceae8411 Report

    #73

    Local Restaurant Decided To Try Running A Christmas Buffet For The First Time... I Guess Someone Forgot To Buy Serving Plates

    Buffet table with salad and fruits scattered, a Christmas accident waiting to happen.

    justcallmechad Report

    #74

    Update: We Bought A Quest 3 From Walmart And Opened It On Christmas. There Was A Broken Quest 2 Inside

    Box of Meta Quest 3 headset opened on table, possibly a Christmas accident.

    We dug through the trash and found our receipt. We brought the quest to Walmart and the store manager came out and said there was nothing he could do. He would not even replace it with another unit. We told him we don't want money we just want what we paid for but he just kept telling us to call corporate.
    We called corporate and they said they can't override a manager's decision. I posted on X(FKAT) and meta support reached out and urged us to open a support ticket. So we're waiting on their response now

    Vladiesh Report

    #75

    Dad Look I Cut My Hair! Welp There Goes Anymore Christmas Pictures This Year

    Child with a haircut mishap wearing a fluffy pink coat, illustrating Christmas accidents humorously.

    Jeremy Lee Champney Report

    #76

    Did This Annoyingly Difficult Prize Puzzle Just To Find Out After That It Was Used And The Code Had Already Been Redeemed

    A QR code puzzle assembled on a wooden table, possibly linked to Christmas accidents or a bad day theme.

    Received this puzzle as a Christmas gift. The puzzle was pretty bad quality and that made it really hard to do, but it was a fun concept and promised you could win some cash prizes, including a million dollars! It was in a sealed package, but we found out after that it came from a bookstore that sells used books and games, and they shrink-wrapped it. When we finished it and scanned the code, it had already been redeemed. Worked on it all day and joked we would end up with the lowest prize of $1, but we didn’t even get that, ha.

    Mmmelanie Report

    #77

    So I Gave My Wife’s Friends Daughters (8 And 5) Dolls For Christmas. The Oldest Emma Wrote Me This Thank You Note

    Handwritten Christmas note with stickers, showcasing a child's amusing mishap with holiday messages.

    clearedasfiled Report

    On The Day I'm Traveling To Florida For Christmas I Wake Up To This Bs

    Hand holding a digital thermometer reading 101.8°F, illustrating Christmas accident or illness scenario.

    fishiestfillet Report

    #79

    My Package Traveled 8,673 Miles (13,958 Kilometers) In 24 Hours But Is Stuck 15 Minutes From My House And Therefore Will Not Be Delivered For Christmas Because FedEx Does Not Deliver On Saturdays

    Map showing Christmas package tracking across multiple international locations, illustrating delivery delays.

    Sdchachaze Report

    #80

    I Got This Toy Slot Machine For My Family’s Delayed Christmas Party, It Broke Within Minutes And I Was Really Enjoying It

    Toy slot machine with jackpot symbols, held by a person in a festive setting.

    The little handle still makes a clicking noise and snaps back but there is no longer any resistance when pulling it and it no longer spins.

    Mispeled_Divel Report

    #81

    Stalled One Street Away From Home

    White van stuck in flooded suburban street, illustrating Christmas accident.

    We’ve been having torrential rains here in the Northeast since the early morning. I was on my way home with my 4-year-old son, and we were no more than 30 seconds from our house when our minivan died. There was a DPW truck in the road that gave me a false sense of security that the road wasn’t too flooded. Now we’re down a car and $300 in tow fines, and don’t yet know how much it’ll cost to get the car repaired. Merry Christmas!

    Katfar14 Report

    My Car Was Hit While Parked 4 Times Last Year. The Final Time Was A Tweaker With No Insurance That Totaled It On Christmas Eve

    Damaged white car on street after Christmas accident, front bumper and wheel visibly affected.

    Alynatrill Report

    #83

    Someone Stole My $400 Christmas Tree In The 2 Minutes It Was Outside My Door

    Box with a Christmas tree pictured outside on the ground, highlighting delivery-related accidents.

    Can’t get a refund because it’s marked as “delivered”.

    FriendshipCapable331 Report

    #84

    My Sister Used & Finished My Expensive Moisturiser While I Was Away. It Was A Christmas Gift And She Didn’t Ask

    Empty cream jar on the floor, visual representing an accident during a Christmas bad day.

    Whoathatstupid Report

    #85

    I Came Home From A Long Day At Work And This Man Stole Our Cat’s Christmas Gift Along With Our Replacement TV Remote

    A delivery person carrying a package slips on icy steps near a red car, illustrating Christmas accidents.

    At approximately 3:09PM, an Amazon package was marked delivered at our door with a photo of the delivery provided thru Amazon.

    My wife returns at 4:18pm, and comes across no packages at our door. Here is what my Wyze camera picked up in between that time:

    I have 2 cameras, both at the front window and towards the rear parking lot. Funnily enough, shortly after Amazon and USPS had done their deliveries, this man had appeared from across the parking lot with nothing in hand.

    The shared mailbox is across the parking lot where the man is moving away from as seen in the first photo, meaning if there were any packages meant for him thru USPS, he would have picked them up there. Unfortunately, this was not case, and after seemingly approaching our building, he had reappeared on camera, seeming leaving with our cat’s heated mat (their christmas gift) in between his shoulders while likely pocketing the replacement TV remote as that much easier to hide.

    Funnily enough, at one point he can be witnessed making a conscious effort to avoid our camera as he had trotted back and forth multiple times.. it’s laughable.

    Honestly man, if this is you, you’re a jerk. You stole a Christmas gift that my wife and I bought for our 2 year old and 7 year old fur babies.. I couldn’t care less about the stolen remote but this is absolutely low.

    PsychologicalCamp222 Report

    My Neighbor Gave Everyone A Christmas Ornament Except Me

    Christmas accident with a dropped ornament and card on the floor near a door, highlighting a festive mishap.

    I (27F) just bought and moved into my first apartment in July and have met everyone on my floor (they’re all at least a decade older than me). We say hello in the street as well.
    I opened my door today to see that the neighbor across the hall has left every single other apartment on my floor a cute Christmas ornament with a card with their name on it except mine.
    I don’t know them too well, but I have helped them with groceries and lent them eggs before. I get that it’s fair to not leave me anything, but it still didn’t feel great seeing everyone else’s.

    Ryfree23 Report

    #87

    “Christmas Cupcookie Cakes” - My Friend About To Ruin A Perfectly Innocent Muffin Pan

    Muffin tray filled with accidental cookies topped with colorful candy for Christmas.

    so-pitted-wabam Report

    #88

    Last Screw When Assembling An IKEA Play Kitchen Before Christmas

    Close-up of a damaged screw, highlighting potential Christmas accidents.

    snjall Report

    tristajw_1 avatar
    Trista JW
    Trista JW
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A single faulty screw hardly ruins anything, everyone always has an extra around somewhere.

    #89

    My Sister Got Banned For Fifteen Years Just For Trying To Buy Me Some Games For Christmas! Steam, How Is This Possible?!

    Steam account suspension notification displayed on a computer screen, illustrating a digital Christmas accident.

    MisoVicious Report

